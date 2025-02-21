Hello User
Best budget friendly air cooler in 2025: Top 10 picks from Crompton, Bajaj and more on Amazon

Best budget friendly air cooler in 2025: Top 10 picks from Crompton, Bajaj and more on Amazon

Amit Rahi

Beat the heat without stretching your budget! Explore the best affordable air coolers of 2025 from top brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Symphony, and more on Amazon. Get powerful cooling, energy efficiency, and great features, all without burning a hole in your pocket!

Stay cool on a budget with top air coolers from top brands
Our Picks Best overall Best selling brand Budget friendly

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall

Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control | Auto Fill & Drain Function

GET PRICE

Bajaj PX 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home|Honeycomb Pad|High Speed Fan |30Ft Powerful Air Throw|Inverter compatible |Portable Cooler-Room|3-Yr Product 2-Yr Pump 1-Yr Motor Warranty|White

GET PRICE

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White)

GET PRICE

Best selling brand

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White)

GET PRICE

Budget friendly

Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White).

GET PRICE

Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey)

GET PRICE

Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads |17% More Air Delivery | Fully Collapsible Louvers |Inverter Compatible | Air Cooler For Room | White & Grey

GET PRICE

Crompton Ginie Neo Personal Air Cooler - 10L, White and Light Blue

GET PRICE

Crompton Zelus DAC Desert Air Cooler- 43L, with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb Pads, Grey, (ACGC-ZELUSDAC43)

GET PRICE

Crompton Optimus Neo 35 Litres Tower Air Cooler for home | Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump

GET PRICE

Summer heat can be brutal, but staying cool doesn’t have to cost a fortune. If you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly cooler that delivers great performance without draining your wallet, you’re in the right place. Air coolers are an affordable and energy-efficient way to beat the heat while keeping things light on your electricity bill.

From compact models for small rooms to powerful options for larger spaces, there’s something for everyone. We’ve handpicked some of the best options from trusted brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Symphony, and more, so you can enjoy a cool breeze without overspending. Let’s dive in and find the perfect cooler for your space!

The Crompton Ozone Royale 75L Desert Air Cooler is perfect for large spaces up to 490 sq. ft., offering powerful cooling with 4200 m³/hr air delivery. It features high-density honeycomb pads, a large 75L tank with auto-fill, an easy-clean ice chamber, and inverter compatibility for uninterrupted cooling. Energy-efficient and user-friendly, it also includes humidity control and a durable Everlast pump for long-lasting performance.

Specifications

Capacity
75 Litres
Air Delivery
4200 m³/hr
Power
190 Watts
Coverage Area
Up to 490 sq. ft.
Features
Auto Fill, Ice Chamber, Humidity Control

Reasons to buy

Large tank for extended cooling

Inverter compatible for power cuts

Reasons to avoid

No empty tank alarm

Bulky design for smaller spaces

Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control | Auto Fill & Drain Function

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the strong cooling, good air flow, and 3 speed settings. Opinions vary on build quality, noise, value, and water pump performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this air cooler for its efficient cooling, adjustable fan speeds, and consistent air flow for a refreshing experience.

The Bajaj PX 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler is a compact yet powerful cooling solution for small to medium spaces. With a 36L tank, 30-feet air throw, and Turbo Fan Technology, it delivers strong airflow. The Hexacool pads with anti-bacterial protection ensure cleaner air, while the DuraMarine pump boosts durability. Inverter compatibility and castor wheels add to its convenience, making it ideal for home use.

Specifications

Capacity
36 Litres
Air Throw
30 Feet
Cooling Pads
Anti-Bacterial Hexacool
Pump
DuraMarine Moisture-Resistant Pump
Features
Turbo Fan, 3-Speed Control, Inverter Compatible

Reasons to buy

Strong air throw with Turbo Fan Technology

Anti-bacterial Hexacool pads for cleaner air

Reasons to avoid

Limited coverage for larger rooms

No ice chamber for extra cooling

Bajaj PX 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home|Honeycomb Pad|High Speed Fan |30Ft Powerful Air Throw|Inverter compatible |Portable Cooler-Room|3-Yr Product 2-Yr Pump 1-Yr Motor Warranty|White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have mixed views on the air cooler’s quality, cooling, size, value, functionality, noise level, air flow, and fan speed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this air cooler for its versatile features, adjustable fan speed, and balanced cooling performance at an affordable price.

The Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler is a compact and energy-efficient cooling solution for small rooms up to 12 sq.metres. With a 12L tank, powerful blower, and i-Pure Technology’s multi-stage filtration, it delivers fresh, cool air while combating allergens and odours. Its low power consumption and inverter compatibility make it perfect for uninterrupted cooling without raising energy bills.

Specifications

Capacity
12 Litres
Coverage Area
Up to 12 sq. metres
Power Consumption
170 Watts
Cooling Pads
High Water Retention Honeycomb Pads
Features
i-Pure Technology, Powerful Blower, Inverter Compatible

Reasons to buy

Compact and energy-efficient design

i-Pure Technology for cleaner, allergen-free air

Reasons to avoid

Small tank limits continuous cooling

Best suited for small rooms only

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the product’s portability but are divided on quality, cooling, functionality, value, size, noise, and the water sprinkling feature.

Why choose this product?

Choose this kitchen product for its easy portability and functional design, making it convenient for everyday use.

The Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler offers efficient and eco-friendly cooling for rooms up to 16 sq. metres. With a 27L tank, powerful blower, and i-Pure Technology’s multi-stage filtration, it delivers fresh, cool air while filtering out pollutants and allergens. Its low 95W power consumption and inverter compatibility ensure continuous, cost-effective cooling, making it a perfect companion for summer.

Specifications

Capacity
27 Litres
Coverage Area
Up to 16 sq. metres
Power Consumption
95 Watts
Cooling Pads
3-Side Honeycomb Pads
Features
i-Pure Technology, Powerful Blower, Inverter Compatible

Reasons to buy

Low power consumption with inverter support

Multi-stage filtration for cleaner, healthier air

Reasons to avoid

Limited cooling for larger spaces

No remote control for added convenience

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers mention water pump issues and leakage, with mixed views on quality, cooling, value, size, noise level, and airflow.

Why choose this product?

Choose this air cooler for its decent cooling and airflow, offering value for money despite some functional concerns.

The Crompton Marvel Neo 40L Personal Air Cooler is a powerful and energy-efficient solution for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. With a 40L tank, high-density honeycomb pads, and an ice chamber, it ensures prolonged cooling. Its Everlast pump resists TDS damage, while the 4-way air deflection and inverter compatibility provide flexible and uninterrupted cooling with just 165W power consumption.

Specifications

Capacity
40 Litres
Air Delivery
1300 m³/hr
Coverage Area
Up to 150 sq. ft.
Power Consumption
165 Watts
Features
Ice Chamber, Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection

Reasons to buy

Inverter compatible with low power usage

Everlast pump for enhanced durability

Reasons to avoid

Air delivery may be limited for larger rooms

No remote control for easy operation

Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White).

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value its affordability but have mixed views on quality, cooling, size, air flow, noise level, build, and functionality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this air cooler for its budget-friendly price and reliable cooling performance for small to medium spaces.

The Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler is designed for rooms up to 16 sq. metres, offering efficient and fresh cooling. With a 40L tank, powerful blower, and i-Pure Technology’s multi-stage filtration, it delivers clean, cool air while combating allergens and odours. Its 150W low power consumption and inverter compatibility ensure uninterrupted, energy-efficient cooling throughout the summer.

Specifications

Capacity
40 Litres
Coverage Area
Up to 16 sq. metres
Power Consumption
150 Watts
Cooling Pads
High Water Retention Honeycomb Pads
Features
i-Pure Technology, Powerful Blower, Inverter Compatible

Reasons to buy

Multi-stage filtration for cleaner air

Low power usage with inverter support

Reasons to avoid

Limited coverage for larger rooms

No remote control for added convenience

Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the powerful air flow but report noise issues, water leakage, and mixed opinions on quality, cooling, value, and size.

Why choose this product?

Choose this kitchen cooler for its strong air flow, ideal for quick cooling, despite minor noise and functionality concerns.

The Orient Electric Durachill 40L Portable Air Cooler offers powerful and efficient cooling with 17% more air delivery (2100 m³/hr) thanks to Aerofan Technology. Its Densenest Honeycomb pads retain 45% more water, delivering 25% extra cooling. With 4-way air deflection, fully collapsible louvres, inverter compatibility, and 360° swivel wheels, it ensures comfort, convenience, and consistent cooling even during power cuts.

Specifications

Capacity
40 Litres
Air Delivery
2100 m³/hr
Cooling Pads
3-Side Densenest Honeycomb Pads
Features
Aerofan Technology, Fully Collapsible Louvres, Inverter Compatible
Air Deflection
4-Way Multi-Directional

Reasons to buy

17% more air delivery with Aerofan Technology

Collapsible louvres to block dust and insects

Reasons to avoid

No ice chamber for extra cooling

Slightly bulky for small spaces

Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads |17% More Air Delivery | Fully Collapsible Louvers |Inverter Compatible | Air Cooler For Room | White & Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the value for money, solid build, and airflow but have mixed views on cooling, size, functionality, and noise.

Why choose this product?

Choose this air cooler for its durable build, efficient airflow, and budget-friendly price, perfect for everyday cooling needs.

The Crompton Ginie Neo Personal Air Cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution for small spaces up to 80 sq. ft. With a 10L tank, honeycomb cooling pads, and an ice chamber, it delivers refreshing air while maintaining energy efficiency at just 130W. It features castor wheels for easy mobility, a mosquito net for added hygiene, and inverter compatibility for uninterrupted cooling during power cuts.

Specifications

Capacity
10 Litres
Air Delivery
650 CMH
Coverage Area
Up to 80 sq. ft.
Power Consumption
130 Watts
Features
Ice Chamber, Mosquito Net, Inverter Compatible

Reasons to buy

Compact design with easy mobility

Inverter compatible with power cuts

Reasons to avoid

Limited cooling for larger spaces

The small tank requires frequent refills

Crompton Ginie Neo Personal Air Cooler - 10L, White and Light Blue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its compact, portable design and stylish look but report issues with functionality, high noise, and mixed views on cooling, value, and durability.

Why choose this product?

Choose this air cooler for its sleek, portable design, ideal for personal use in small spaces, with decent airflow and cooling.

The Crompton Zelus DAC43 Desert Air Cooler offers powerful cooling for spaces up to 280 sq. ft. With a 43L tank, high-density honeycomb pads, and a fan delivering 2350 m³/hr air, it ensures prolonged, efficient cooling. Its Everlast pump resists TDS damage for durability, while 4-way air deflection, an ice chamber, and inverter compatibility provide flexible and uninterrupted cooling at just 105W.

Specifications

Capacity
43 Litres
Air Delivery
2350 m³/hr
Coverage Area
Up to 280 sq. ft.
Power Consumption
105 Watts
Features
Everlast Pump, Ice Chamber, 4-Way Air Deflection

Reasons to buy

Energy-efficient with inverter compatibility

Durable Everlast pump for long-lasting use

Reasons to avoid

Bulky design for compact spaces

No remote control for added convenience

Crompton Zelus DAC Desert Air Cooler- 43L, with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb Pads, Grey, (ACGC-ZELUSDAC43)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its cooling performance and value for money, but some find it noisy. Opinions vary on build quality, functionality, and fan speed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this air cooler for its efficient cooling, hexagonal pads, and suitability for medium rooms at an affordable price.

The Crompton Optimus Neo 35L Tower Air Cooler is a sleek and efficient cooling solution for rooms up to 160 sq. ft. With a 35L tank, high-density honeycomb pads, and a powerful blower delivering 1350 m³/hr air, it ensures long-lasting cooling. Featuring an Everlast pump for durability, an easy-clean ice chamber, 4-way air deflection, and inverter compatibility, it offers flexible and uninterrupted cooling at just 130W.

Specifications

Capacity
35 Litres
Air Delivery
1350 m³/hr
Coverage Area
Up to 160 sq. ft.
Power Consumption
130 Watts
Features
Everlast Pump, Easy Clean Ice Chamber, 4-Way Air Deflection

Reasons to buy

Sleek tower design with efficient cooling

Inverter compatible with low power usage

Reasons to avoid

Moderate air delivery for larger rooms

No remote control for added convenience

Crompton Optimus Neo 35 Litres Tower Air Cooler for home | Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the sleek design, build quality, and lightweight feel but report water leakage and remote issues. Views on value, cooling, and noise vary.

Why choose this product?

Choose this air cooler for its stylish design, solid build, and easy portability, perfect for hassle-free cooling.

What size air cooler is ideal for my room?

To choose the right air cooler, consider your room’s size. Personal coolers work best for small spaces, while desert coolers are ideal for larger rooms. Check the air delivery (measured in m³/hr) and coverage area to ensure efficient and even cooling.

Are air coolers energy efficient compared to air conditioners?

Yes, air coolers consume significantly less power than air conditioners, making them more energy efficient and eco-friendly. They use water evaporation for cooling, leading to lower electricity bills. Many models are also inverter compatible, ensuring continuous cooling during power cuts without high energy usage.

Factors to consider when buying an air cooler

  • Cooling capacity: Match the cooler’s air delivery and tank capacity to your room size for effective cooling.
  • Type of cooler: Choose between personal, desert, or tower coolers based on your space and cooling needs.
  • Cooling pads: Opt for honeycomb pads for better cooling and durability over aspen pads.
  • Power consumption: Select energy-efficient models that are also inverter compatible.
  • Water tank capacity: Larger tanks offer longer cooling without frequent refills.
  • Additional features: Look for ice chambers, adjustable speed settings, remote control, and air purification filters.
  • Portability and maintenance: Ensure easy mobility with castor wheels and simple cleaning options.

Top 3 features of best budget-friendly air cooler

Budget friendly air cooler

Capacity (L)

Coverage Area

Special Features

Crompton Ozone Royale

75

Up to 490 sq. ft.Auto Fill & Drain, Everlast Pump, Humidity Control
Bajaj PX 97 Torque

36

Up to 150 sq. ft.Hexacool Pads, Turbo Fan, Inverter Compatible
Symphony Diet 12T

12

Up to 130 sq. ft.i-Pure Tech, Powerful Blower, Energy Efficient
Symphony Ice Cube 27

27

Up to 170 sq. ft.i-Pure Tech, High-Speed Blower, Low Power Use
Crompton Marvel Neo

40

Up to 150 sq. ft.Ice Chamber, Everlast Pump, Inverter Compatible
Symphony HiFlo 40

40

Up to 160 sq. ft.i-Pure Tech, Powerful Blower, Low Power Use
Orient Electric Durachill

40

Up to 200 sq. ft.Aerofan Tech, DenseNest Pads, Collapsible Louvres
Crompton Ginie Neo

10

Up to 80 sq. ft.Ice Chamber, Mosquito Net, Inverter Compatible
Crompton Zelus DAC43

43

Up to 280 sq. ft.Everlast Pump, Ice Chamber, 4-Way Air Deflection
Crompton Optimus Neo 35

35

Up to 160 sq. ft.Easy Clean Ice Chamber, Everlast Pump, Inverter Compatible

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
