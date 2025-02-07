|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best Value For MoneyTygot Adjustable Aluminium Alloy Tripod Stand Holder for Mobile Phones & Camera, 350 mm -1020 mm, 1/4 inch Screw + Mobile Holder BracketView Details
₹349
Best Value For MoneySyvo SP-500 63 Inch (160CM) 1.6M Tripod Stand with Mobile Phone Holder – Versatile Stand for Ring Lights, Cameras, and Mobile Phones. Ideal for Video Recording, Video Shooting, and Lighting Setup.View Details
₹999
Eloies® Tripod for Mobile and Camera Jaguar Series Alluminum Made 3 Way Pan Head Photo Video Tripod Heavy Duty Tripod Stand Mobile Stand Max Height 5.5 Foot Free Mobile Holder (Blue)View Details
₹2,150
Tygot Lightweight & Portable Portable 7 Feet (84 Inch) Long Tripod Stand with Adjustable Mobile Clip Holder for All Mobiles & Cameras (Black)View Details
₹329
DIGITEK® (DTR 550 LW) 67 Inch Foldable Tripod Stand with Phone Holder & 360° Ball Head, 5kg Load Capacity, Aluminum Alloy Legs with Rubberized Feet & Flip Locks, Carry Bag, for Photo & Video ShootsView Details
₹1,549
Amazon Basics 7 Feet Tripod Stand with Mobile Phone Holder, Suitable for Mobiles, Lights, Reflectors and CamerasView Details
₹359
Kreo 1.6m Stayble Tripod Stand with Mobile Phone Holder for Mobile Phone Stand for Ring Lights and Camera Light Stand Tripod for Phone Mobile Stand for Video Recording Camera Stand for Video ShootingView Details
₹999
(Refurbished) 60 Inch Tripod for DSLR, Camera |(B0BRMTW547) Operating Height: 4.58 Ft. | Maximum Load Capacity up to 4.5kg | Portable Lightweight Aluminium Tripod with 360° Ball Head | Carry Bag Included (Black)View Details
₹469
Best Overall ProductTygot X2 Professional 60 Inch (150CM) Tripod for DSLR, Camera | Height: 5 Feet | Max Load: 5kg | Portable Lightweight ABS+Metal Tripod | 360° Ball Head | Carry Bag (Black)View Details
₹1,099
When it comes to stable and professional photography, having the right camera stand is essential. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, finding the perfect stand that suits your needs can be overwhelming. We've curated a list of the 9 best camera stands available in the market, each offering unique features to cater to different photography styles. From adjustable height to lightweight travel stands, we have compared the products to help you make an informed decision. Read on to find the perfect camera stand for your photography needs.
The Tygot Adjustable Aluminium Tripod Bracket is a versatile and durable camera stand that offers stability for your photography needs. With an adjustable height and quick-release plate, this tripod is perfect for both indoor and outdoor shoots.
Adjustable height for versatile shooting
Lightweight and portable for travel
Quick-release plate for easy setup
Not suitable for heavy camera gear
Tygot Adjustable Aluminium Alloy Tripod Stand Holder for Mobile Phones & Camera, 350 mm -1020 mm, 1/4 inch Screw + Mobile Holder Bracket
The SP-500 160CM Tripod with Mobile Holder is designed for stable and professional photography. With a universal lightweight design and a sturdy build, this tripod is perfect for capturing stunning shots.
Sturdy build for stability
Mobile holder for added convenience
Adjustable height for versatile shooting
Lacks a panoramic head for 360-degree rotation
Syvo SP-500 63 Inch (160CM) 1.6M Tripod Stand with Mobile Phone Holder – Versatile Stand for Ring Lights, Cameras, and Mobile Phones. Ideal for Video Recording, Video Shooting, and Lighting Setup.
Also read: Find the best camera lenses to kickstart your journey as a novice photographer: A comprehensive buying guide
The Syvo 3130 Aluminum Universal Lightweight Camera Stand is a versatile and durable option for stable photography. With an adjustable height and universal compatibility, this stand is suitable for various photography needs.
Universal compatibility for various cameras
Adjustable height for versatile shooting
Durable aluminum construction
Does not include a mobile holder
Eloies® Tripod for Mobile and Camera Jaguar Series Alluminum Made 3 Way Pan Head Photo Video Tripod Heavy Duty Tripod Stand Mobile Stand Max Height 5.5 Foot Free Mobile Holder (Blue)
The Tygot Lightweight Portable Aluminum Photography Stand is designed for on-the-go photographers. With a lightweight and portable design, this stand is perfect for travel and outdoor shoots.
Portable and lightweight for travel
Adjustable height for versatile shooting
Panoramic head for 360-degree rotation
Lacks a mobile holder for added convenience
Tygot Lightweight & Portable Portable 7 Feet (84 Inch) Long Tripod Stand with Adjustable Mobile Clip Holder for All Mobiles & Cameras (Black)
The Digitek DTR-550 LW Tripod is a reliable and versatile option for stable photography. With a durable build and adjustable height, this tripod is suitable for various photography needs.
Durable build for stability
Adjustable height for versatile shooting
Lightweight and portable for travel
Does not include a mobile holder
DIGITEK® (DTR 550 LW) 67 Inch Foldable Tripod Stand with Phone Holder & 360° Ball Head, 5kg Load Capacity, Aluminum Alloy Legs with Rubberized Feet & Flip Locks, Carry Bag, for Photo & Video Shoots
The Amazon Basics camera stand is a versatile option for various photography needs. With compatibility for mobiles, reflectors, and cameras, this stand offers convenience for different shooting scenarios.
Versatile compatibility for mobiles, reflectors, and cameras
Adjustable height for versatile shooting
Lightweight and portable for travel
Lacks a panoramic head for 360-degree rotation
Amazon Basics 7 Feet Tripod Stand with Mobile Phone Holder, Suitable for Mobiles, Lights, Reflectors and Cameras
Also read: Best mini cameras for capturing memories on the go: Top 5 versatile, compact and portable options
The Kreo Stayble Tripod is designed for recording and shooting purposes. With a sturdy build and adjustable height, this tripod is suitable for capturing high-quality videos and photos.
Sturdy build for stability
Adjustable height for versatile shooting
Ideal for recording and shooting purposes
Does not include a mobile holder
Kreo 1.6m Stayble Tripod Stand with Mobile Phone Holder for Mobile Phone Stand for Ring Lights and Camera Light Stand Tripod for Phone Mobile Stand for Video Recording Camera Stand for Video Shooting
The Amazon Basics Tripod is designed for professional camera operating. With a durable build and adjustable height, this tripod offers stability for capturing high-quality photographs and videos.
Durable build for stability
Adjustable height for versatile shooting
Panoramic head for 360-degree rotation
Does not include a mobile holder
(Refurbished) 60 Inch Tripod for DSLR, Camera |(B0BRMTW547) Operating Height: 4.58 Ft. | Maximum Load Capacity up to 4.5kg | Portable Lightweight Aluminium Tripod with 360° Ball Head | Carry Bag Included (Black)
The Tygot X2 Professional Tripod is designed for professional photography needs. With a sturdy build and versatile features, this tripod offers stability and precision for capturing stunning shots.
Sturdy build for stability
Adjustable height for versatile shooting
Panoramic head for 360-degree rotation
Does not include a mobile holder
Tygot X2 Professional 60 Inch (150CM) Tripod for DSLR, Camera | Height: 5 Feet | Max Load: 5kg | Portable Lightweight ABS+Metal Tripod | 360° Ball Head | Carry Bag (Black)
|Best camera stands
|Adjustable Height
|Material
|Panoramic Head
|Mobile Holder
|Tygot Adjustable Aluminium Tripod Bracket
|Yes
|Aluminium
|Yes
|Yes
|SP-500 160CM Tripod with Mobile Holder
|Yes
|Aluminium
|No
|Yes
|Syvo 3130 Aluminum Universal Lightweight Camera Stand
|Yes
|Aluminium
|No
|No
|Tygot Lightweight Portable Aluminum Photography Stand
|Yes
|Aluminium
|Yes
|No
|Digitek DTR-550 LW Tripod
|Yes
|Aluminium
|Yes
|No
|Amazon Basics Suitable for Mobiles, Reflectors, and Cameras
|Yes
|Aluminium
|No
|Yes
|Kreo Stayble Tripod for Recording and Shooting
|Yes
|Aluminium
|No
|No
|Amazon Basics Tripod for Camera Operating
|Yes
|Aluminium
|Yes
|No
|Tygot X2 Professional Tripod for Camera
|Yes
|Aluminium
|Yes
|No
Best CCTV camera for home: Top 10 ideal choices that provide the perfect security and vigilance
Best GoPro alternatives:Record your adventures with these top action cameras that boast advanced technology and features
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.