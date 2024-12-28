Hello User
Next Story
Best coffee machines: Top 8 picks to brew that perfect cup of caffeine beverage for friends and family

Best coffee machines: Top 8 picks to brew that perfect cup of caffeine beverage for friends and family

Affiliate Desk

Discover the best coffee machines available in India, with detailed product information, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make the right choice for your needs.

Sleek coffee machine brewing rich, aromatic espresso with modern elegance.
Our Picks

Our Picks

Coffee machines have become an essential part of our daily lives, providing us with the luxury of brewing our favorite coffee at home. With so many options available in the market, choosing the best coffee machine can be overwhelming. This article will guide you through the top 8 coffee machines available in India, providing you with detailed product information, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision based on your needs and preferences.

The Preethi Zest CM210 Coffee Maker is a stylish and compact coffee maker that can brew up to 4 cups of coffee at a time. It features a heat-sensitive thermal fuse for safety and a concealed heating element for fast brewing. The anti-drip system ensures that your kitchen counter stays clean, and the ergonomic handle provides a comfortable grip while pouring. The coffee maker also comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Preethi Cafe Zest Drip Coffee Maker| 450W Coffee Machine:

  • 4-cup capacity
  • Heat-sensitive thermal fuse
  • Concealed heating element
  • Anti-drip system
  • 2-year warranty

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stylish and compact designLimited capacity for larger gatherings
Fast brewing
Anti-drip system

The NESCAFE Coffee Machines offer cafe-like espressos and cappuccinos at the touch of a button. With a sleek and compact design, these machines are perfect for small kitchens. They also feature a 2-year warranty for peace of mind. The one-touch operation makes it easy to prepare your favorite coffee drinks, and the removable drip tray ensures easy cleaning and maintenance.

Specifications of NESCAFE E | Coffee Maker for Cafe-like Frothy Coffee At Home:

  • Cafe-like espressos and cappuccinos
  • Sleek and compact design
  • One-touch operation
  • Removable drip tray
  • 2-year warranty

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Cafe-like espressos and cappuccinosLimited to NESCAFE capsules
Sleek and compact design
One-touch operation

The PHILIPS HD7430/90 1000W Coffee Maker is a high-performance machine with a 1000W motor for fast and efficient brewing. It features a drip-stop function to interrupt the brewing whenever you want to pour a cup of coffee. The translucent water tank allows you to see the water level easily, and the illuminated power switch adds a touch of elegance to the design.

Specifications of PHILIPS HD7430/90 1000W Drip Coffee Maker:

  • 1000W motor
  • Drip-stop function
  • Translucent water tank
  • Illuminated power switch

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-performance 1000W motorLimited to 4 cups capacity
Drip-stop function
Translucent water tank

The DESIRE DRINK SUCCESS Coffee Machine is an automatic coffee maker with a 4-cup capacity. It features an anti-drip function to prevent spillage and a keep-warm function to keep your coffee hot for longer. The compact and sleek design makes it a stylish addition to any kitchen, and the removable filter and glass carafe ensure easy cleaning and maintenance.

Specifications of Cafe DESIRE I DRINK SUCCESS Coffee Machine 2 Lane:

  • Automatic coffee maker
  • 4-cup capacity
  • Anti-drip function
  • Keep-warm function
  • Removable filter and glass carafe

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Automatic operationLimited to 4 cups capacity
Anti-drip function
Keep-warm function

The AGARO Royal Auto Shut Coffee Maker is equipped with a borosilicate glass carafe and a 1.2L capacity, making it ideal for serving multiple cups of coffee. It features an auto shut-off function for safety and a keep-warm function to maintain the temperature of the coffee. The removable filter and glass carafe make it easy to clean and maintain.

Specifications of AGARO Royal 4 Big Cups Drip Coffee Maker:

  • Borosilicate glass carafe
  • 1.2L capacity
  • Auto shut-off function
  • Keep-warm function
  • Removable filter and glass carafe

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Large 1.2L capacityLimited to 4-5 cups capacity
Auto shut-off function
Keep-warm function

The Costar Espresso Machine is a versatile coffee maker that can prepare espresso, cappuccino, and latte drinks. It features a removable drip tray for easy cleaning and a 1.5L water tank for multiple servings. The thermoblock technology ensures that the water is heated to the optimal temperature for brewing, resulting in rich and flavorful coffee drinks.

Specifications of COSTAR 20 Bar Espresso Coffee Machine:

  • Prepare espresso, cappuccino, and latte drinks
  • Removable drip tray
  • 1.5L water tank
  • Thermoblock technology

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Versatile coffee makerLimited to Costar capsules
Removable drip tray
1.5L water tank

The Costar Capsules Espresso Machine is compatible with Nespresso capsules, offering a convenient way to enjoy your favorite coffee drinks. It features a one-touch operation for easy use and a compact and sleek design that fits well in any kitchen. The removable water tank and drip tray make it easy to clean and maintain.

Specifications of COSTAR Capsules & Coffee Powder 2-in-1 Espresso Machine:

  • Compatible with Nespresso capsules
  • One-touch operation
  • Compact and sleek design
  • Removable water tank and drip tray

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compatible with Nespresso capsulesLimited to Nespresso capsules
One-touch operation
Compact and sleek design

The Hafele Cappuccino Coffee Maker features a 15-bar pump pressure for authentic espresso and cappuccino drinks. It comes with a milk frother for creamy and frothy milk foam, perfect for making cappuccinos and lattes. The thermoblock technology ensures that the water is heated to the optimal temperature for brewing, resulting in rich and flavorful coffee drinks.

Specifications of Hafele U-Kaffee Plus Coffee Machine:

  • 15-bar pump pressure
  • Milk frother
  • Thermoblock technology

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

15-bar pump pressureLimited to Hafele capsules
Milk frother
Thermoblock technology

Top 3 features of the best coffee machines:

Best  coffee machine CapacityOperationCompatibility
Preethi Zest CM210 Coffee Maker4-cupManual-
NESCAFE Coffee Machines1-cupAutomaticNESCAFE capsules
PHILIPS HD7430/90 1000W Coffee Maker4-cupManual-
DESIRE DRINK SUCCESS Coffee Machine4-cupAutomatic-
AGARO Royal Auto Shut Coffee Maker1.2LAutomatic-
Costar Espresso Machine1.5LAutomaticCostar capsules
Costar Capsules Espresso Machine1-cupAutomaticNespresso capsules
Hafele Cappuccino Coffee Maker1-cupSemi-automaticHafele capsules

Best value for money coffee machine:

The AGARO Royal Auto Shut Coffee Maker offers the best value for money with its large 1.2L capacity, auto shut-off function, and keep-warm feature, making it ideal for serving multiple cups of coffee and ensuring that your coffee stays hot for longer.

Best overall coffee machine:

The Preethi Cafe Zest Coffee Maker is best overall for its efficient 450W performance, reusable filter, anti-drip system, and ergonomic design, ensuring convenience, durability, and a great brewing experience.

How to find the best coffee machine:

When choosing a good coffee machine, consider the capacity, operation, and compatibility with coffee capsules to find the perfect product that suits your needs. Look for features like auto shut-off functions, milk frothers, and thermoblock technology for the best coffee experience.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these coffee machines?

Ans : The price range of these coffee machines varies from INR 2000 to INR 15000, depending on the brand, capacity, and features.

Question : Are these coffee machines easy to clean and maintain?

Ans : Yes, these coffee machines are designed for easy cleaning and maintenance, with removable drip trays, glass carafes, and water tanks.

Question : Can these coffee machines brew different types of coffee drinks?

Ans : Yes, most of these coffee machines can brew a variety of coffee drinks, including espresso, cappuccino, and latte, depending on the model.

Question : Do these coffee machines come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, most of these coffee machines come with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind and customer satisfaction.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

