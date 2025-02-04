Our Picks
Countertop ovens have become essential kitchen appliances, offering convenience and versatility for modern home cooks. The best countertop ovens in 2025 combine advanced features with compact designs, making them perfect for small spaces or those looking to save energy while achieving great results. Whether you're baking, toasting, or roasting, these ovens are tailored to handle various cooking tasks with ease. Types of countertop ovens include solo microwave ovens, air fryer ovens, convection ovens, and OTG ovens, each offering unique advantages to suit different cooking styles and preferences.
In this guide, we've compiled a list of the top countertop ovens of 2025 to help you make an informed decision. From convection to toaster ovens, each model brings unique benefits like enhanced cooking efficiency, intuitive controls, and sleek aesthetics. This carefully selected list will assist readers in finding the perfect oven to suit their cooking needs, space, and budget. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned chef, these countertop ovens will elevate your kitchen experience.
Solo microwave ovens
The Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven offers a perfect balance of power and convenience, making it an ideal choice for small families or individuals. With 900W power and 85 preset cooking menus, it ensures quick and even cooking. The reheat and defrost features preserve the texture and flavor of food, while its compact design fits perfectly in any kitchen.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast and even cooking for quick meals
85 preset menus for easy cooking options
Reasons to avoid
Only offers solo heating function
May not suit larger families’ needs
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the oven’s compact size, ease of use, and good heating ability. However, some are dissatisfied with the button functionality despite its value and design.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for its space-saving design, user-friendly controls, and reliable heating. It’s a great family-sized option, though button functionality may vary for some users.
The Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven is a sleek and efficient appliance ideal for small families or bachelors. With 800W power and 51 preset auto-cook menus, it ensures quick and even cooking. The reheat and defrost features preserve food texture, while the vapor clean function keeps the oven odor- and stain-free. Its compact design and digital display make it both functional and stylish.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
51 presets for versatile cooking options
Easy cleaning with vapor clean function
Reasons to avoid
Smaller capacity for larger families
Limited to solo microwave functions
Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, Stainless steel cavity with 51 Auto cook Menus)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the oven’s functionality, compact size, and easy-to-use controls. While many like its looks and heating ability, some dislike the button functionality.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for its space-saving design, intuitive controls, and reliable heating. It's a great family-sized option, though some may find the buttons less responsive.
The IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven is designed for families of 3-4 members, offering 69 auto-cook menus including Indian and continental dishes. With its 800W power, it allows for reheating, defrosting, and cooking with multi-stage options. The touch keypad is easy to clean, and it features child safety lock, sensor protection, and more for convenience and safety. The microwave has a stainless steel cavity for improved durability and hygiene.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
69 auto-cook menus for diverse cooking needs
Child safety lock for added security
Reasons to avoid
No starter kit included with purchase
Heavier compared to other models
IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Stainless Steel Cavity with 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Menus, Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the oven functional, easy to use, and a good value. However, some complain about the loud noise during heating, with mixed opinions on heating efficiency and build quality.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for its simplicity, reliability, and value. It’s easy to use and visually appealing, though some may find the noise level and heating efficiency less ideal.
Also read: 10 best electric ovens for home chefs: From Philips, Bajaj and more
Convection ovens
The IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven is perfect for large families, offering versatile cooking options like baking, grilling, reheating, and defrosting. With 101 auto-cook menus, it provides convenience for a wide variety of dishes. The microwave features easy-to-use touch controls, steam clean for maintenance, and multiple safety features. Its stylish floral pattern adds an aesthetic touch to any kitchen.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
101 auto-cook menus for diverse cooking
Steam clean feature for easy maintenance
Reasons to avoid
Larger size may take up more counter space
May be overpowered for smaller households
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30FRC2, Floral Pattern) (Black), STANDARD
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the oven a good value, easy to use, and great for beginners. The microwave features are praised, but opinions vary on the starter kit and functionality.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for its beginner-friendly design, excellent microwave performance, and valuable features. Despite some mixed opinions, it offers great value and ease of use.
The IFB 23L Convection Microwave Oven is perfect for families of 3-4 members. Offering versatile cooking options like baking, grilling, and defrosting, it provides excellent performance for various cooking needs. The microwave includes a starter kit, easy-to-clean touch controls, and a child safety lock for added security. It also features multi-stage cooking and combination cooking options for convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Versatile functions for all cooking needs
Child safety lock for added protection
Reasons to avoid
Smaller capacity for larger families
Might be too basic for advanced cooks
IFB 23 L Convection Microwave Oven (23BC4, Black+Floral Design)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the oven’s value, ease of use, and microwave performance. However, some report issues with buttons and heating efficiency after a year.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for its user-friendly design, good value, and reliable microwave performance. Despite some complaints, it’s ideal for those seeking convenience and affordability.
The Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven is a versatile kitchen appliance suitable for large families. It supports multiple functions like baking, grilling, defrosting, and cooking. With a 243 Indian recipe auto-cook menu, curd-making, and preheat options, it offers convenience for daily meals. The microwave features a touch control panel, child safety lock, and a durable ceramic enamel cavity with a 10-year warranty for long-term use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ideal for large families with versatile cooking options
Long warranty on durable ceramic enamel cavity
Reasons to avoid
High power consumption for grilling and convection
Larger size may take up more counter space
Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, 10 Year Warranty on Ceramic Enamel Cavity)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers value the oven’s affordability, ease of use, and design. However, some express concerns about build quality and mixed opinions on overall functionality.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for its intuitive controls, good value, and sleek design. It’s a solid choice for baking and convection cooking, despite some concerns about build quality.
Air fryer ovens
The INALSA Aero Smart23 Air Fryer Oven features a 23L capacity, making it perfect for large family meals or gatherings. With 16 preset functions, including air fry, bake, and dehydrate, it offers versatility in cooking. The 1700W power ensures quick, healthy cooking by reducing fats by over 85%. It also has smart controls for precise temperature settings and safety features like overheat protection and auto shut-off.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
16 preset functions for diverse cooking options
Healthy cooking with over 85% less fat
Reasons to avoid
Larger size may occupy more counter space
Higher power consumption for some functions
INALSA Air Fryer Oven With 23L Capacity|1700 W-16 Preset Programs |Digital Display and Touch Control| Rotisserie & Convection| 6 Accessories| Recipe Book|2 Year Warranty-Aero Smart23
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the air fryer convenient, with user-friendly controls and a compact design. They appreciate its healthy, oil-free cooking and good build quality.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for healthy, oil-free cooking, compact design, and excellent value for money with reliable functionality and build quality.
Also read: Best OTG ovens: Top 10 options for every home chef to bake, grill, and roast with ease
The Havells Air-Oven Avanza is a powerful 1700W air fryer oven with a 15L capacity, ideal for family-sized meals. It offers 14 pre-set functions, including air frying, grilling, and baking, to suit various cooking needs. The non-stick coating on accessories ensures easy cleaning, while the triple-layer borosilicate glass window adds durability. With automatic shut-off and cool-touch handles, it combines convenience and safety.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
14 pre-set functions for versatile cooking
Easy to clean with non-stick coating
Reasons to avoid
Smaller 15L capacity for larger families
Can be bulky on the countertop
Havells Air-Oven Avanza 1700W | 15L Family Capacity | 14 Pre-Set Functions | Sensor Touch Control | Non-Stick Coating | Auto Shut-Off & Cool-Touch Handle | 2 Years Manufacturer Warranty (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the air fryer easy to use, delivering tasty and crispy results. However, opinions differ on its value for money and cooking time.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for quick, healthy cooking with minimal oil for crispy results, making it a convenient kitchen companion.
OTG ovens
The Bajaj 1603T 16L Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) offers versatile cooking options, including baking, grilling, and toasting. With a 16L capacity, it’s perfect for small families (2-3 people). It features a temperature control range from 0-250°C, a cool-touch door handle, and a slide-out crumb tray for easy cleaning. The 1200W power and thermostat ensure even cooking, while the included accessories make it a complete kitchen solution.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Versatile with multiple cooking functions
Includes essential accessories for convenience
Reasons to avoid
Limited 16L capacity for larger meals
Smaller size may not suit bigger families
Bajaj 1603T 16 Litres Oven Toaster Grill (16L OTG) With Baking & Grilling Accessories| 1200 W | Oven For Kitchen With Transparent Glass Door| 2 Year Warranty by Bajaj| White
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the oven easy to use, clean, and great for baking. However, opinions vary on its heating ability and quality.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for its ease of use, family size, and ability to bake bread and cakes efficiently, all at good value for money.
Also read: Best microwave ovens with convection and grill in India: Top 6 picks of 2024 that aid versatile cooking
The AGARO Marvel 9L Oven Toaster Griller offers versatile cooking functions like toasting, baking, and grilling. With an adjustable temperature range of 100°C to 250°C and a timer of up to 30 minutes, it allows precise cooking control. The heat-resistant tempered glass window provides clear visibility, while the hinged crumb tray makes cleaning easy. This compact, 800W OTG is perfect for smaller kitchens or quick meals.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Versatile cooking options in a compact design
Easy to clean with hinged crumb tray
Reasons to avoid
Small 9L capacity for larger meals
May not be powerful enough for heavy use
AGARO Marvel 9L Oven Toaster Griller, Cake Baking, Grilling, Toasting, OTG, 800 Watts, (Black).
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the oven for daily use, ease of use, and reasonable price. However, opinions differ on its heating quality, size, and performance.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for its simplicity, affordability, and reliable baking performance, making it a good option for everyday cooking.
Factors to consider when buying a cooktop oven
Size and capacity: Ensure the oven fits your kitchen space and meets your cooking needs. Larger families may require ovens with higher capacities for bigger meals.
Cooking functions: Look for versatility. Some cooktop ovens offer baking, broiling, roasting, and air frying options, while others may specialize in one specific function, such as convection.
Energy efficiency: Consider energy-efficient models that help save on electricity costs. Convection ovens, for example, cook faster and often use less energy than traditional ovens.
Ease of use: A clear, intuitive control panel with easy-to-navigate buttons or touch screens can make cooking much more convenient.
Build quality and design: Durable construction and a sleek, modern design can add value to your kitchen while ensuring longevity.
Safety features: Features like automatic shut-off, child locks, and cool-touch exteriors help ensure safe usage.
Price and warranty: Balance your budget with the features you need, and check for warranties to protect your investment.
What is the difference between a convection oven and an air fryer oven?
A convection oven uses a fan to circulate hot air for even cooking, ideal for baking and roasting. An air fryer oven, on the other hand, uses rapid air circulation to cook food quickly with little to no oil, making it perfect for crispy, healthier meals.
Are solo microwave ovens worth buying in 2025?
Solo microwave ovens are compact and efficient, offering quick heating and reheating. While they lack advanced features like grilling or convection, they are ideal for those seeking a simple, cost-effective option for basic microwave tasks like defrosting and reheating.
FAQs
Question : What is the difference between a solo microwave oven and a convection oven?
Ans : A solo microwave oven uses microwaves to heat food, while a convection oven uses a fan and heating elements to circulate hot air, allowing for even cooking and baking.
Question : Can a countertop oven replace a traditional oven?
Ans : Yes, countertop ovens are compact yet powerful enough to bake, roast, and cook most dishes, making them a great alternative to a traditional oven for smaller spaces or quicker meals.
Question : Is an OTG oven better for baking than a convection oven?
Ans : It depends on your needs. OTG (Oven Toaster Grill) ovens are excellent for baking, toasting, and grilling, while convection ovens are versatile for even cooking, baking, and roasting.
Question : Are countertop ovens energy-efficient?
Ans : Yes, countertop ovens generally use less energy than traditional ovens because of their smaller size, quick heating, and efficient cooking methods.
Question : Can a convection oven cook a frozen pizza?
Ans : Absolutely! A convection oven circulates heat evenly, making it ideal for cooking frozen pizzas to a crispy perfection in less time than a traditional oven.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.