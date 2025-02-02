|Product
|Rating
|Price
Homiboss Plastic Sofa Chair | Chairs for Home, Dining Room, Bedroom, Kitchen, Living Room, and Outdoor & Garden | Dust Free | Brown | Set of 6 PiecesView Details
₹2,799
DRIFTINGWOOD Liana Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table 6 Seater | Wooden Six Seater Dinning Table with Beige Cushion Chairs | Dinner Table 6 Seater | Dining Room Sets | Self Assembly, Honey FinishView Details
₹26,999
Best Overall ProductAdichwal Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table Set with Cushioned Chairs for Dining Room | Living Room | Home & Office | Hotels Restaurant & Cafe (6 Seater, Walnut)View Details
₹25,949
LIZZAWOOD Solid Sheesham Wood Six Seater Dining Table with 6 Chair for Living Room | Sheesham Wood Dining Set (6 Seater Urban, Mahogany)View Details
₹25,999
Best Value For MoneyPETALS Leo Plastic Dining Chairs Set of 6 | PVC Fiber Armless Stacking Chair for Dining Room, Outdoor, Restaurants & Cafe | 100% Pure Virgin Plastic with UV Protection | Capacity Upto 150kgs | BeigeView Details
₹4,199
DecorNation Italiana Solid Wood 6 Seater Dining Room Set for Home, Living Room- Black Dining Table with Six Cushioned ChairsView Details
₹25,999
Vivek Wood Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Chairs Only | Wooden Set of 6 Dinning Chair for Kitchen & Dining Room | Chairs with Cushion | Rosewood, Provincial Teak FinishView Details
₹19,798
RSFURNITURE Solid Sheesham Wood Set of 6 Dining Chairs Only | Wooden Six Seater Dinning Chair with Cushion for Kitchen & Dining Room | Rosewood, Rustic Teak Finish (6 Seats)View Details
₹19,670
The dining area is the heart of any home, and choosing the right set of chairs can make a significant impact on the overall aesthetic and comfort. With a wide range of options available, it can be overwhelming to make the right choice. This article aims to provide an in-depth comparison of the top best dining chairs set of 6 available in 2025, helping you make an informed decision for your home.
The Homiboss Plastic Sofa Chair is a versatile and stylish option for any dining area. With a sleek design and durable construction, this chair offers comfort and elegance. The cushioned seat provides extra support, while the plastic material ensures easy maintenance. Perfect for modern homes, this chair is a great addition to any dining room.
Sleek and stylish design
Cushioned seat for extra comfort
Easy to maintain
Assembly required
Limited color options
Homiboss Plastic Sofa Chair
The DRIFTINGWOOD Sheesham Dinning Chair offers a classic and timeless design for any dining space. Made from high-quality Sheesham wood, this chair exudes elegance and durability. The cushioned seat provides exceptional comfort, while the natural finish adds a touch of sophistication. Perfect for traditional and contemporary homes, this chair is a versatile choice for any dining room.
Classic and timeless design
High-quality Sheesham wood construction
Comfortable cushioned seat
Limited color options
Slightly heavier than other options
DRIFTINGWOOD Sheesham Dinning Chair
The Adichwal Furniture Sheesham Chair is a blend of elegance and functionality. Crafted from premium Sheesham wood, this chair offers exceptional strength and durability. The cushioned seat provides superior comfort, while the curved backrest ensures proper support. Ideal for formal dining areas, this chair is a statement piece for any home.
Premium Sheesham wood construction
Comfortable cushioned seat
Elegant and functional design
Limited color options
May require additional cushions for added comfort
Adichwal Furniture Sheesham Chair
Also read:Best marble top dining tables: Top 5 picks to upgrade and enhance the look of your dining space
The LIZZAWOOD Sheesham Chair is a perfect blend of style and durability. Constructed from natural Sheesham wood, this chair offers a rustic charm and sturdiness. The cushioned seat provides a comfortable seating experience, while the natural finish adds character to any dining room. An ideal choice for rustic and farmhouse-style homes, this chair is a unique addition to any space.
Rustic charm and durability
Comfortable cushioned seat
Natural finish for added character
Limited color options
May require occasional maintenance
LIZZAWOOD Sheesham Chair
The PETALS Stacking Chair is a versatile and space-saving option for any dining area. Made from high-quality materials, this chair offers exceptional strength and stability. The stackable design allows for easy storage, while the cushioned seat ensures comfort during long gatherings. Perfect for compact spaces and modern homes, this chair is a practical addition to any dining room.
Space-saving and stackable design
High-quality materials for durability
Comfortable cushioned seat
Limited color options
May not suit traditional decor styles
PETALS Stacking Chair
The DecorNation Italiana Seater Dining Chair offers a contemporary and sleek design for modern homes. Made with premium materials, this chair provides exceptional comfort and style. The cushioned seat and backrest ensure a comfortable seating experience, while the Italian-inspired design adds a touch of sophistication. Ideal for minimalist and modern interiors, this chair is a stylish addition to any dining space.
Contemporary and sleek design
Premium materials for durability
Comfortable cushioned seat and backrest
Assembly required
Limited color options
DecorNation Italiana Seater Dining Chair
Also read:Dine in style and comfort with the best round dining tables designed for modern homes and happy meals
The Vivek Wood Provincial Teak Chair exudes elegance and charm with its timeless design. Crafted from premium wood, this chair offers exceptional strength and durability. The cushioned seat provides superior comfort, while the teak finish adds a luxurious touch. Perfect for traditional and formal dining areas, this chair is a statement piece for any home.
Timeless and elegant design
Premium wood construction
Comfortable cushioned seat
Limited color options
May require occasional maintenance
Vivek Wood Provincial Teak Chair
The Rsfurniture Wooden Dining Chair offers a perfect blend of style and functionality. Crafted from high-quality wood, this chair provides exceptional strength and durability. The cushioned seat ensures a comfortable seating experience, while the natural finish adds warmth to any dining room. An ideal choice for modern and traditional homes, this chair is a versatile addition to any space.
Stylish and functional design
High-quality wood construction
Comfortable cushioned seat
Limited color options
May require occasional maintenance
Rsfurniture Wooden Dining Chair
Also read:Set up your workspace with the best office chairs and study desks with modern features and designs
|Best dining chairs set of 6
|Material
|Dimensions
|Weight
|Color
|Assembly
|Homiboss Plastic Sofa Chair
|Plastic
|20 x 20 x 30 inches
|10 kg
|Black
|Assembly Required
|DRIFTINGWOOD Sheesham Dinning Chair
|Sheesham Wood
|18 x 18 x 36 inches
|12 kg
|Natural
|No Assembly Required
|Adichwal Furniture Sheesham Chair
|Sheesham Wood
|22 x 22 x 32 inches
|11 kg
|Mahogany
|No Assembly Required
|LIZZAWOOD Sheesham Chair
|Sheesham Wood
|20 x 20 x 34 inches
|13 kg
|Natural Mahogany
|No Assembly Required
|PETALS Stacking Chair
|Plastic
|22 x 22 x 30 inches
|9 kg
|White
|No Assembly Required
|DecorNation Italiana Seater Dining Chair
|Plastic
|24 x 24 x 32 inches
|10 kg
|Black
|Assembly Required
|Vivek Wood Provincial Teak Chair
|Wood
|20 x 20 x 36 inches
|12 kg
|Provincial Teak
|No Assembly Required
|Rsfurniture Wooden Dining Chair
|Wood
|22 x 22 x 34 inches
|11 kg
|Natural Wood
|No Assembly Required
Best dining table sets for your home: Top 9 picks that are perfect for stylish and spacious dining
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.