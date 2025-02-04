|Product
amazon basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Weight Set Of 2, 2.5 Kg,BlackView Details
₹949
Best Value For MoneyLifelong PVC Hex Dumbbells Pack of 2 (2kg*2) Red Color for Home Gym Equipment Fitness Barbell|Gym Exercise|Home Workout, Gym Dumbbells|Dumbbells Weights for Men & Women (6 Months Warranty)View Details
₹259
Best Overall ProductRUBX Rubber Coated Professional Exercise Hex Dumbbells (Pack Of 2) 5 Kg X 2Pc (Total = 10 Kg), SilverView Details
₹1,659
Kore 20 KG PVC-DM COMBO16 (3Kg X 4 Plates + 2Kg X 4 Plates) Home Gym Dumbbells KitView Details
₹775
FitBox Sports Intruder 20 Kg Adjustable PVC Dumbbells Weights With Dumbbells Rods For Home Gym & Strength Training, 10 Kg X 2 (Black)View Details
₹775
Protoner PVC 3 in 1 convertible DM 4-40 Kg Dumbbells Set and Fitness Kit for Men and Women Whole Body Workout (20 kg (2 kg x 4, 3 kg x 4), 3 in 1 convertible)View Details
₹749
SLOVIC Dumbbell set 5kg Pair | Dumbbells - Gym equipment for home workout | 5kg Dumbbells Set of 2 | Fitness Gym Dumbbell set for Muscles | Anti Skid rubber dumbles set | Dumbell Weights for WorkoutView Details
₹1,579
The Cube Club Adjustable Dumbbell 10Kg Cast Iron Powerbells With Anti-Slip Rod Set For Empower Your Fitness|Dumbbells Weights For Exercise Full Body Workout Gym Equipment For Men & Women(Black)View Details
Are you in the market for a new dumbbell set for your home gym? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the 8 best dumbbell sets available on the market. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned weightlifter, our comprehensive guide will help you find the perfect set to meet your strength training needs. From adjustable free weights to neoprene vs. metal options, we've got you covered. Read on to find the best dumbbell set for your home gym!
The AmazonBasics Rubber Encased Dumbbell Weight is a versatile and durable option for your home gym. With a rubber-encased design, it offers a comfortable grip and prevents damage to your floors. The hexagonal shape ensures stability during workouts.
Durable rubber construction
Comfortable grip
Prevents floor damage
Storage rack not included
amazon basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Weight Set Of 2, 2.5 Kg,Black
The Lifelong Dumbbells Equipment for Home Gym is a versatile and ergonomic choice for strength training. With a durable neoprene coating, it offers a comfortable and secure grip. The compact design makes it easy to store when not in use.
Ergonomic handle grip
Compact and easy to store
Secure neoprene coating
Storage rack not included
Lifelong PVC Hex Dumbbells Pack of 2 (2kg*2) Red Color for Home Gym Equipment Fitness Barbell|Gym Exercise|Home Workout, Gym Dumbbells|Dumbbells Weights for Men & Women (6 Months Warranty)
The RUBX Rubber Professional Exercise Dumbbells are designed for serious fitness enthusiasts. With a high-quality rubber construction, they offer a non-slip grip and durability. The anti-roll design ensures safety during workouts.
High-quality rubber construction
Non-slip grip
Anti-roll design
Storage rack not included
RUBX Rubber Coated Professional Exercise Hex Dumbbells (Pack Of 2) 5 Kg X 2Pc (Total = 10 Kg), Silver
The Kore 20 KG PVC DM Dumbbells are a budget-friendly option for beginners. With a PVC construction, they offer a lightweight and portable design. The threaded ends ensure a secure fit for the weight plates.
Budget-friendly option
Lightweight and portable
Secure fit for weight plates
Limited weight range
Kore 20 KG PVC-DM COMBO16 (3Kg X 4 Plates + 2Kg X 4 Plates) Home Gym Dumbbells Kit
The FitBox Sports Intruder Dumbbells Weights are designed for versatile strength training. With a durable iron construction, they offer a classic and reliable option for home workouts. The comfortable grip ensures a secure hold during exercises.
Durable iron construction
Classic and reliable design
Secure grip
Storage rack not included
FitBox Sports Intruder 20 Kg Adjustable PVC Dumbbells Weights With Dumbbells Rods For Home Gym & Strength Training, 10 Kg X 2 (Black)
The Protoner Convertible Dumbbells for Fitness Workout offer a space-saving and versatile option for home gyms. With a convertible design, they provide adjustable weight options for a variety of exercises. The durable construction ensures long-lasting performance.
Space-saving and versatile
Convertible design for adjustable weights
Durable construction
Limited weight range
Protoner PVC 3 in 1 convertible DM 4-40 Kg Dumbbells Set and Fitness Kit for Men and Women Whole Body Workout (20 kg (2 kg x 4, 3 kg x 4), 3 in 1 convertible)
The Dumbbells Fitness Dumbbell Workout Weights are a budget-friendly and compact option for home workouts. With a vinyl-coated design, they offer a comfortable and non-slip grip. The compact size makes them easy to store and transport.
Budget-friendly and compact
Comfortable non-slip grip
Easy to store and transport
Limited weight range
SLOVIC Dumbbell set 5kg Pair | Dumbbells - Gym equipment for home workout | 5kg Dumbbells Set of 2 | Fitness Gym Dumbbell set for Muscles | Anti Skid rubber dumbles set | Dumbell Weights for Workout
The Cube Club Powerkit Adjustable Dumbbells offer a convenient and customizable option for home gyms. With an adjustable design, they provide a wide range of weight options for different exercises. The durable construction ensures long-term use.
Convenient and customizable
Wide range of weight options
Durable construction
Storage rack not included
The Cube Club Adjustable Dumbbell 10Kg Cast Iron Powerbells With Anti-Slip Rod Set For Empower Your Fitness|Dumbbells Weights For Exercise Full Body Workout Gym Equipment For Men & Women(Black)
|Best dumbbell sets
|Material
|Weight Range
|Handle Grip
|Storage Rack
|AmazonBasics Rubber Encased Dumbbell Weight
|Rubber
|5-50 lbs
|Textured
|Not Included
|Lifelong Dumbbells Equipment for Home Gym
|Neoprene
|2-20 lbs
|Ergonomic
|Not Included
|RUBX Rubber Professional Exercise Dumbbells
|Rubber
|5-60 lbs
|Non-slip
|Not Included
|Kore 20 KG PVC DM Dumbbells
|PVC
|5-20 kg
|Textured
|Not Included
|FitBox Sports Intruder Dumbbells Weights
|Iron
|5-50 lbs
|Comfortable
|Not Included
|Protoner Convertible Dumbbells for Fitness Workout
|Cast Iron
|5-40 lbs
|Textured
|Not Included
|Dumbbells Fitness Dumbbell Workout Weights
|Vinyl
|2-10 lbs
|Non-slip
|Not Included
|Cube Club Powerkit Adjustable Dumbbells
|Metal
|5-50 lbs
|Comfortable
|Not Included
