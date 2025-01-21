|Product
|Rating
|Price
Duracell 20000 MAH Slimmest Power Bank with 1 Type C PD and 2 USB A Port, 22.5W Fast Charging Portable Charger to Charges 3 Devices Simultaneously for iPhones, Android Phones, Smart Watches & MoreView Details
₹2,999
Duracell Powerbank 20000mh with Series 3 - A to C CableView Details
₹3,357
Best Overall ProductDuracell Powerbank 20000mh with Series 3 - C to Lightening CableView Details
₹4,064
Duracell Powerbank 20000mh with Series 1 - C to C CableView Details
₹3,397
Best Value For MoneyDuracell Powerbank 10000mh with Series 3 - A to C CableView Details
₹2,252
Duracell Power Bank 10000 mAh, Portable Charger, USB C/Micro USB Input, USB A/USB C Output, Fast Charge Technology, 22.5W Power Delivery for Smartphones, Tablets, Headphones and USB-Powered DevicesView Details
₹1,999
Duracell power banks are known for their high-quality, reliable performance, and fast-charging capabilities. In this article, we will review the top 6 Duracell power banks available in India, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons. Whether you need a slim, portable power bank or a high-capacity one with lightning cable, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Duracell power bank to meet your charging needs.
The Duracell Slimmest 10000mAh Power Bank is a sleek and compact power bank that can charge multiple devices simultaneously. With its slim design and fast-charging technology, it's perfect for on-the-go charging.
Slim and portable design
Fast-charging technology
Simultaneous charging of multiple devices
Relatively lower capacity compared to other models
Duracell 20000 MAH Slimmest Power Bank with 1 Type C PD and 2 USB A Port, 22.5W Fast Charging Portable Charger to Charges 3 Devices Simultaneously for iPhones, Android Phones, Smart Watches & More
The Duracell Powerbank 20000mAh comes with a built-in cable for convenient charging. It offers high capacity and fast-charging capabilities, making it suitable for heavy users.
High capacity
Built-in cable for convenience
Fast-charging technology
Slightly heavier compared to other models
Duracell Powerbank 20000mh with Series 3 - A to C Cable
The Duracell Powerbank 20000mAh with Lightning Cable is designed for Apple users, offering a built-in lightning cable for seamless charging. Its high capacity and fast-charging capabilities make it an ideal choice for iPhone and iPad users.
Built-in lightning cable for Apple devices
High capacity
Fast-charging technology
Slightly heavier compared to other models
Duracell Powerbank 20000mh with Series 3 - C to Lightening Cable
The Duracell Powerbank 20000mAh with Cable offers high capacity and fast-charging capabilities. Its sleek design and built-in cable make it a convenient option for users who require a reliable power bank for their devices.
High capacity
Sleek and portable design
Built-in cable for convenience
Slightly heavier compared to other models
Duracell Powerbank 20000mh with Series 1 - C to C Cable
The Duracell Powerbank 10000mAh with Cable is a compact and lightweight power bank that offers fast-charging capabilities. Its high capacity and built-in cable make it an ideal choice for users on the move.
Compact and lightweight design
High capacity
Built-in cable for convenience
Relatively lower capacity compared to other models
Duracell Powerbank 10000mh with Series 3 - A to C Cable
Also read: Best wireless power banks: Top 10 fast charging options to keep your device charged on the go
The Duracell Powerbank with USB-Powered Technology is designed for smartphones and headphones, offering reliable and efficient charging. Its portable design and USB-powered technology make it a versatile option for various devices.
USB-powered technology
Versatile charging for smartphones and headphones
Portable design
Capacity information not specified
Duracell Power Bank 10000 mAh, Portable Charger, USB C/Micro USB Input, USB A/USB C Output, Fast Charge Technology, 22.5W Power Delivery for Smartphones, Tablets, Headphones and USB-Powered Devices
|Best Duracell power banks
|Capacity
|Charging Ports
|Weight
|Battery Type
|Duracell Slimmest 10000mAh Power Bank
|10000mAh
|2
|210g
|Lithium Polymer
|Duracell Powerbank 20000mAh with Cable
|20000mAh
|2
|340g
|Lithium Polymer
|Duracell Powerbank 20000mAh with Lightning Cable
|20000mAh
|2
|350g
|Lithium Polymer
|Duracell Powerbank 20000mAh with Cable
|20000mAh
|2
|330g
|Lithium Polymer
|Duracell Powerbank 10000mAh with Cable
|10000mAh
|2
|200g
|Lithium Polymer
|Duracell Powerbank with USB-Powered Technology
|Not specified
|1
|150g
|Lithium Ion
Best Portronics power banks: Top 8 reliable and high capacity options for your charging needs
Best 20000mAh Power Banks: Check out these top 8 picks from popular brands to keep your devices charged on the go
Ambrane Solar 10K power bank review: A game-changer with sustainable charging and unique capabilities
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.