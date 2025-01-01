Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Product Hub / Best electric tandoors to have a barbecue night home

Best electric tandoors to have a barbecue night home

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top electric tandoors available on the market today, with a detailed comparison of their features, pros, and cons, to help you make an informed decision.

Electric tandoors are a smoke-less way of preparing your favourite meal.
Our Picks

Our Picks

If you're looking for a convenient and efficient way to cook delicious tandoori dishes at home, an electric tandoor is the perfect solution. With a variety of options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one for your needs. In this article, we'll review the top 10 electric tandoors, comparing their features, pros, and cons, to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for an affordable option, a compact design, or a multi-purpose tandoor, we've got you covered.

The TOMdoxx Electric Temperature Barbeque Grill is a versatile tandoor that offers precise temperature control for perfect cooking results. With a spacious cooking area and non-stick surface, it's easy to use and clean. The built-in safety features make it ideal for indoor and outdoor use.

Specifications of TOMdoxx Electric Temperature Barbeque Grill

  • Adjustable temperature control
  • Non-stick cooking surface
  • Spacious cooking area
  • Built-in safety features
  • Suitable for indoor and outdoor use

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Precise temperature controlMay be expensive for some buyers
Easy to cleanLimited availability
Suitable for indoor and outdoor use

Wellberg Electric Tandoor Big

The Wellberg Electric Tandoor Big is a large capacity tandoor that can cook multiple dishes at once. It features an automatic thermostat control for consistent cooking results, and a durable design for long-lasting performance. The compact size makes it ideal for small kitchens.

Specifications of Wellberg Electric Tandoor Big

  • Large cooking capacity
  • Automatic thermostat control
  • Durable design
  • Compact size
  • Ideal for small kitchens

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Large cooking capacityMay be too large for some kitchens
Automatic thermostat controlLimited color options
Durable design

The Glen Electric Tandoor GL-5014 is a multi-purpose tandoor that can grill, bake, and roast a variety of dishes. It features a heat-resistant bakelite body, a removable cooking tray for easy cleaning, and a compact design for convenient storage.

Specifications of Glen Electric Tandoor GL-5014

  • Multi-purpose cooking functions
  • Heat-resistant bakelite body
  • Removable cooking tray
  • Compact design
  • Convenient storage

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Multi-purpose cooking functionsMay be too small for some cooking needs
Easy to cleanLimited color options
Compact design

Also read:Best microwave ovens with convection and grill in India: Top 6 picks of 2024 that aid versatile cooking

The Electric Tandoor with Warming and Proofing Function is a versatile tandoor with additional warming and proofing functions. It features a digital control panel for easy operation, a spacious interior for large dishes, and a recipe book for culinary inspiration.

Specifications of Electric Tandoor with Warming and Proofing Function

  • Warming and proofing functions
  • Digital control panel
  • Spacious interior
  • Recipe book included
  • Versatile cooking options

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Warming and proofing functionsMay be too complex for some users
Digital control panelLimited availability
Spacious interior

The BRIGHTBERG Electric Grilling Non-Stick Tandoor with Regulator is a non-stick tandoor with adjustable heat settings for versatile cooking. It features a durable construction, a removable cooking tray for easy cleaning, and a convenient regulator for precise temperature control.

Specifications of BRIGHTBERG Electric Grilling Non-Stick Tandoor with Regulator

  • Non-stick cooking surface
  • Adjustable heat settings
  • Durable construction
  • Removable cooking tray
  • Convenient regulator

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Non-stick cooking surfaceMay be too small for some cooking needs
Adjustable heat settingsLimited color options
Durable construction

Also read:10 Best affordable microwaves under 10,000: Top deals on Samsung, Panasonic and more

The Wellberg Electric Automatic Tandoor with Regulator and Gloves is a versatile tandoor with automatic cooking functions and safety features. It features a non-stick cooking surface, a convenient regulator for precise temperature control, and heat-resistant gloves for safe handling.

Specifications of Wellberg Electric Automatic Tandoor with Regulator and Gloves

  • Automatic cooking functions
  • Safety features
  • Non-stick cooking surface
  • Convenient regulator
  • Heat-resistant gloves

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Automatic cooking functionsMay be too complex for some users
Safety featuresLimited availability
Convenient regulator

The Wellberg ELECTRIC Electric Tandoor is a compact and affordable tandoor that offers versatile cooking options. It features a durable design, a non-stick cooking surface, and a convenient regulator for precise temperature control. Ideal for small kitchens and budget-conscious buyers.

Specifications of Wellberg ELECTRIC Electric Tandoor

  • Compact and affordable
  • Versatile cooking options
  • Durable design
  • Non-stick cooking surface
  • Convenient regulator

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact and affordableMay be too small for some cooking needs
Versatile cooking optionsLimited color options
Durable design

Also read:Microwaves under 25,000: Top 10 affordable choices

Electric tandoor Top Features Comparison:

Product NameTemperature ControlCooking CapacityMulti-purpose Functions
TOMdoxx Electric Temperature Barbeque GrillPreciseSpaciousNo
Wellberg Electric Tandoor BigAutomaticLargeNo
Glen Electric Tandoor GL-5014ManualMediumYes
Electric Tandoor with Warming and Proofing FunctionDigitalSpaciousYes
BRIGHTBERG Electric Grilling Non-Stick Tandoor with RegulatorAdjustableSmallNo
Wellberg Electric Automatic Tandoor with Regulator and GlovesAutomaticMediumNo
Wellberg ELECTRIC Electric TandoorAdjustableSmallNo

Best value for money:

The Electric Tandoor with Warming and Proofing Function offers the best value for money, with its versatile cooking options and additional warming and proofing functions. Its digital control panel and spacious interior make it a great investment for home chefs.

Also read: Top 10 grill microwaves, convection microwaves and OTGs: Grill anyway you want

Best overall product:

The Glen Electric Tandoor GL-5014 stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its multi-purpose cooking functions, heat-resistant bakelite body, and convenient storage. It offers a versatile cooking experience for a wide range of dishes.

How to find the perfect electric tandoor:

When choosing the perfect electric tandoor, consider the cooking capacity, temperature control, and multi-purpose functions to match your specific needs. Look for safety features, easy cleaning, and convenient storage for added value. Compare the pros and cons to find the right balance for your home kitchen.

Similar stories for you

Best microwave ovens: Check out our selection of top 7 options for all your kitchen needs

Top 10 grill microwaves, convection microwaves and OTGs: Grill anyway you want

32L microwave ovens: Top 5 cooking solutions for heavy cooking

Best convection microwave ovens in India 2024: Top 9 choices for efficient and versatile cooking, baking and grilling

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of electric tandoors?

Ans : The price range of electric tandoors varies based on their size, features, and brand. You can find options ranging from budget-friendly to premium models.

Question : What are the key features to look for in an electric tandoor?

Ans : When choosing an electric tandoor, consider the cooking capacity, temperature control, multi-purpose functions, safety features, and ease of cleaning for the best experience.

Question : How effective are electric tandoors for cooking tandoori dishes?

Ans : Electric tandoors are highly effective for cooking tandoori dishes, offering consistent heat and versatile cooking options for a wide range of recipes.

Question : What are the newest releases in electric tandoors this year?

Ans : The newest releases in electric tandoors this year feature advanced temperature control, enhanced safety features, and innovative designs for modern home kitchens.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.