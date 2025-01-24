|Product
|Rating
|Price
Bajaj Copper 1000 Watts Immersion Rod Heater For Home|Water Heater Rod For Efficient Heating|With Anti-Corrosive Nickel Plating|Isi Approvel Safety&Quality|2-Yr Warranty|SilverView Details
₹525
Bajaj Immersion 1500 Watts Water Heater Rod | Nickel Plated Heating| Copper | ISI Certified | 2 Years Warranty | SilverView Details
₹595
Havells Plastic Hb15 1500 watts Immersion Heater|Isi Mark Heavy Duty 3 Pin Moulded Plug,Touch Protection Cover|Waterproof,Heating Indicator,Nickel Plating,Warranty: 2 Year Comprehensive|(White Blue)View Details
₹849
Rico IRPRO 1500w Shockproof Japanese Technology Electric Water Heater Immersion Rod With Waterproof & Protection | Instant Heating With Bucket Holder | ISI Certified 2 Year Replacement WarrantyView Details
₹799
Best Overall ProductUsha IH2415 1500 Watts Immersion Heater (Silver), CopperView Details
₹575
Nova Water Heater 2000W Shock Proof Immersion Rod with Rapid Heating Coil Technology | Copper & Nickel Plated with Extra Long Wire | ISI Certified 1 Year Replacement WarrantyView Details
₹499
Drumstone 𝟏𝟓 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐒 𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐘 Mini Portable Instant Water Geyser, Hot Cooler Heater, Electric Saving, Shock Proof for Home, Kitchen, Bathroom, Office, Restaurant 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐫View Details
₹1,199
Best Value For MoneyDADLM® Instant Electric Water Heater Faucet (3000W) Tankless Hot Water Heater for Kitchen&Bathroom,Energy-Efficient with Adjustable Temperature Control,LED Electric Head Water Heater For Home/* (1)View Details
₹1,198
When it comes to choosing the right electric water heater, there are several factors to consider, including wattage, capacity, and energy efficiency. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 8 electric water heaters available on the market. Whether you need a portable immersion heater or a tankless water heater, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect solution for your hot water needs.
The Bajaj 1000-Watt Immersion Heater is a compact and portable solution for heating water. With a sturdy design and easy-to-use functionality, this immersion heater is a great choice for quick hot water needs. Its 1000-Watt power ensures fast heating, and the copper tube element provides durability. This heater is suitable for heating up to 25 liters of water.
Compact and portable design
Fast heating
Durable copper tube element
Limited capacity
Bajaj Copper 1000 Watts Immersion Rod Heater For Home|Water Heater Rod For Efficient Heating|With Anti-Corrosive Nickel Plating|Isi Approvel Safety&Quality|2-Yr Warranty|Silver
The Bajaj 1500-Watt Immersion Heater with Plug offers higher power for faster heating. Its plug-and-use functionality makes it convenient to heat water in buckets or containers. The nickel-plated copper tubular element ensures efficient heat transfer, and the 1500-Watt power makes it suitable for heating larger volumes of water. This immersion heater is a reliable choice for everyday use.
Higher power for faster heating
Convenient plug-and-use design
Efficient heat transfer
May require a larger container for heating
Bajaj Immersion 1500 Watts Water Heater Rod | Nickel Plated Heating| Copper | ISI Certified | 2 Years Warranty | Silver
The Havells Immersion HB15 1500-Watt Heater is a sleek and stylish option with advanced safety features. Its shockproof ABS body and waterproof design make it a reliable choice for heating water. The 1500-Watt power ensures quick and efficient heating, and the 1.5-meter-long cord adds to its convenience. This immersion heater is suitable for both home and travel use.
Sleek and stylish design
Advanced safety features
Long cord for added convenience
May be pricier compared to other options
Havells Plastic Hb15 1500 watts Immersion Heater|Isi Mark Heavy Duty 3 Pin Moulded Plug,Touch Protection Cover|Waterproof,Heating Indicator,Nickel Plating,Warranty: 2 Year Comprehensive|(White Blue)
Also read: Best Geysers for bathrooms in India: Top 5 picks with advanced technology for reliable hot water supply
The Generic Portable Electric Immersion Heater is a versatile solution for heating water in various settings. Its compact size and easy operation make it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. With a 1350-Watt power, this immersion heater can heat water quickly, and its stainless steel construction ensures durability. It is an ideal choice for camping, travel, or emergency hot water needs.
Versatile for indoor and outdoor use
Quick and efficient heating
Durable stainless steel construction
May not be suitable for larger volumes of water
Rico IRPRO 1500w Shockproof Japanese Technology Electric Water Heater Immersion Rod With Waterproof & Protection | Instant Heating With Bucket Holder | ISI Certified 2 Year Replacement Warranty
Also read: Best 15 litre geyser: Top 10 picks from Havells, V-Guard, AO Smith, Bajaj, Hindware for versatile and quick heating
The IH2415 Immersion Heater Silver Copper is a premium option with a compact and efficient design. Its 1500-Watt power ensures fast heating, and the copper tube element provides excellent conductivity. This immersion heater is suitable for heating up to 50 liters of water, making it an ideal choice for larger volumes. The sleek silver finish adds a touch of elegance to its functionality.
Premium design and finish
Excellent conductivity
Suitable for larger volumes of water
May have a higher price point
Usha IH2415 1500 Watts Immersion Heater (Silver), Copper
Also read: How to choose the best water heater for cosy winters: Top tips for smart selection along with our top picks
The Nova Immersion Heater with Heating Technology offers advanced features for efficient water heating. Its 1200-Watt power and innovative heating technology ensure quick and uniform heating. The shockproof and corrosion-resistant design make it a durable choice for everyday use. With a compact and lightweight build, this immersion heater is easy to store and transport.
Advanced heating technology
Durable and corrosion-resistant
Compact and lightweight design
May have a slightly higher price compared to basic models
Nova Water Heater 2000W Shock Proof Immersion Rod with Rapid Heating Coil Technology | Copper & Nickel Plated with Extra Long Wire | ISI Certified 1 Year Replacement Warranty
Also read: Best mini water heaters: Top 6 options for instant hot water needs during the winter season
The Drumstone Portable Electric Immersion Heater is a versatile and energy-efficient option for heating water. Its 1000-Watt power and portable design make it suitable for various settings, including outdoor use. The stainless steel construction ensures durability, and the compact size adds to its convenience. This immersion heater is an ideal choice for camping, travel, or emergency hot water needs.
Versatile and energy-efficient
Durable stainless steel construction
Compact and portable design
May not be suitable for larger volumes of water
Drumstone 𝟏𝟓 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐒 𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐘 Mini Portable Instant Water Geyser, Hot Cooler Heater, Electric Saving, Shock Proof for Home, Kitchen, Bathroom, Office, Restaurant 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐫
The Electric Tankless Water Heater offers energy-efficient and adjustable temperature settings for hot water needs. Its tankless design and instant heating make it a convenient choice for on-demand hot water. With a 1500-Watt power and compact build, this water heater is suitable for both home and commercial use. The adjustable temperature control adds to its versatility.
Energy-efficient and adjustable temperature
Instant and on-demand hot water
Suitable for home and commercial use
May require professional installation
DADLM® Instant Electric Water Heater Faucet (3000W) Tankless Hot Water Heater for Kitchen&Bathroom,Energy-Efficient with Adjustable Temperature Control,LED Electric Head Water Heater For Home/* (1)
|Electric water heaters
|Wattage
|Material
|Capacity
|Bajaj 1000-Watt Immersion Heater
|1000 Watts
|Copper
|Up to 25 liters
|Bajaj 1500-Watt Immersion Heater with Plug
|1500 Watts
|Nickel-plated copper
|Up to 50 liters
|Havells Immersion HB15 1500-Watt Heater
|1500 Watts
|ABS
|Up to 40 liters
|Generic Portable Electric Immersion Heater
|1350 Watts
|Stainless steel
|Up to 30 liters
|IH2415 Immersion Heater Silver Copper
|1500 Watts
|Silver Copper
|Up to 50 liters
|Nova Immersion Heater with Heating Technology
|1200 Watts
|Corrosion-resistant
|Up to 35 liters
|Drumstone Portable Electric Immersion Heater
|1000 Watts
|Stainless steel
|Up to 25 liters
|Electric Tankless Water Heater
|1500 Watts
|Plastic and metal
|Unlimited
Similar articles for you
Expect hot water at cool prices with these best geysers under ₹5000 with modern designs and safety features
Best water geysers: Stay warm this winter with these top 7 affordable options for efficient heating solutions at home
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.