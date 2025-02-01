|Product
Faber XUV 8000 (UV + UF + Alkaline)| 7L Storage|7 Stage Filtration Pre & Post Carbon|Upto 500 PPM TDS|Tank Full, Power, Purification Indicator|Suitable for Municipal WaterView Details
₹6,815
Faber Neutron pro RO + UV + MAT +Copper Guard + PH Enhancer, 10lts, Suitable Upto 2500 TDSView Details
₹10,279
Best Value For MoneyFaber CUV 8000 Water Purifier | UV+UF+Cu Guard |7L Tank, 7 Stage Filtration, Pre & Post Carbon| Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water| Pressure & Purification Indicator | Upto 200 TDS | (Black)View Details
₹6,741
Faber Galaxy Fresh Alkaline RO+UV+MAT, 7 Liters, 8 Stage Water Purifier with Upto 2500 TDS, BlackView Details
₹9,990
Faber Altroz (RO+UV+UF+MAT) with Heavy Duty Membrane Upto 3000 TDS Water Purifier, Black, 10 LiterView Details
₹13,990
Faber Copper Guard (RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper)|7L Storage|9 Stage Filtration Pre & Post Carbon|Upto 2500 TDS|Tank Full, Power,Purification Indicator|Borewell,Tank & Municipal Water|1y Warranty by FaberView Details
₹9,880
Best Overall ProductFaber Galaxy Pro Star (RO + UV + UF+ MAT)|7L Storage|8 Stage Filtration Pre & Post Carbon|Upto 2500 PPM TDS|Tank Full,Power,Purification Indicator|Borewell,Tank & Municipal Water|1y Warranty by FaberView Details
₹8,960
Water purifiers are essential for ensuring clean and safe drinking water at home. With the wide range of Faber water purifiers available in the market, choosing the right one for your needs can be overwhelming. In this article, we'll explore the top 7 Faber water purifiers in 2025, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for an alkaline purifier, RO-UV-UF filtration, or a purifier with copper guard technology, we've got you covered.
The Faber Alkaline FWP XUV 8000 Water Purifier is equipped with advanced alkaline technology to provide you with clean and healthy drinking water. With a sleek design and multi-stage purification process, this purifier ensures the removal of impurities and harmful contaminants from your water supply.
Advanced Alkaline Technology
Sleek Design
Multi-Stage Purification
Higher Price Point
Faber Alkaline FWP XUV 8000 Water Purifier
The Faber Neutron PRO Enhancer Water Purifier is designed to provide enhanced purification with its advanced filtration system. With a high flow rate and large storage capacity, this purifier is suitable for large households or offices.
Advanced Filtration System
High Flow Rate
Large Storage Capacity
Table-Top Installation
Faber Neutron PRO Enhancer Water Purifier
The Faber Purifier with Filtration and Purification Indicator comes with a unique indicator that alerts you when it's time to change the filters. This ensures that you always have access to clean and safe drinking water without any guesswork.
Indicator for Filter Replacement
Space-Saving Countertop Design
Efficient Filtration Process
Smaller Capacity
Faber Purifier with Filtration and Purification Indicator
The Faber Galaxy Alkaline Water Purifier offers a large storage capacity of 9 liters and advanced alkaline technology for enhanced water purification. With a compact and space-saving design, this purifier is suitable for modern kitchens.
Large Storage Capacity
Advanced Alkaline Technology
Space-Saving Design
Limited Filtration Stages
Faber Galaxy Alkaline 9 Liters Water Purifier
The Faber RO-UV-UF MAT Water Purifier offers multi-stage purification with its RO, UV, and UF filtration technologies. With a compact and stylish design, this purifier is ideal for small to medium-sized households.
Multi-Stage Purification
Compact Design
Suitable for Small to Medium-Sized Households
Limited Storage Capacity
Faber RO-UV-UF MAT Water Purifier
The Faber Copper Guard Filtration & Purification Water Purifier features copper guard technology to enhance the purification process and provide you with healthy drinking water. With a modern design and easy installation, this purifier is a great addition to any home.
Copper Guard Technology
Modern Design
Easy Installation
Average Storage Capacity
Faber Copper Guard Filtration & Purification Water Purifier
The Faber Galaxy Pro Star Water Purification system offers advanced purification with its multi-stage filtration process. With a large storage capacity and durable construction, this purifier is suitable for long-term use in any household.
Advanced Purification System
Large Storage Capacity
Durable Construction
Countertop Installation
Faber Galaxy Pro Star Water Purification
|Best Faber water purifiers
|Purification Technology
|Capacity
|Filtration Stages
|Installation
|Faber Alkaline FWP XUV 8000
|Alkaline
|8 Liters
|7
|Wall-Mounted
|Faber Neutron PRO Enhancer
|Enhanced Filtration
|9 Liters
|8
|Table-Top
|Faber Purifier with Filtration and Purification Indicator
|Filtration and Purification
|7 Liters
|6
|Countertop
|Faber Galaxy Alkaline 9 Liters
|Alkaline
|9 Liters
|8
|Wall-Mounted
|Faber RO-UV-UF MAT
|RO-UV-UF
|8 Liters
|7
|Table-Top
|Faber Copper Guard Filtration & Purification
|Copper Guard Filtration & Purification
|8 Liters
|7
|Wall-Mounted
|Faber Galaxy Pro Star
|Multi-Stage Filtration
|9 Liters
|8
|Countertop
