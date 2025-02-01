Hello User
Best Faber water purifiers: Stay healthy and fit and choose from these top 7 options for clean drinking water at home

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 7 Faber water purifiers in 2025 and find the perfect one for your home. From alkaline to RO-UV-UF and copper guard filtration, we've got you covered.

Explore top picks for the best Faber water purifiers
Our Picks Best Value For Money Best Overall Product

Our Picks

Water purifiers are essential for ensuring clean and safe drinking water at home. With the wide range of Faber water purifiers available in the market, choosing the right one for your needs can be overwhelming. In this article, we'll explore the top 7 Faber water purifiers in 2025, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for an alkaline purifier, RO-UV-UF filtration, or a purifier with copper guard technology, we've got you covered.

The Faber Alkaline FWP XUV 8000 Water Purifier is equipped with advanced alkaline technology to provide you with clean and healthy drinking water. With a sleek design and multi-stage purification process, this purifier ensures the removal of impurities and harmful contaminants from your water supply.

Specifications

Purification Technology
Alkaline
Capacity
8 Liters
Filtration Stages
7
Installation
Wall-Mounted

Reasons to buy

Advanced Alkaline Technology

Sleek Design

Multi-Stage Purification

Reasons to avoid

Higher Price Point

Faber XUV 8000 (UV + UF + Alkaline)| 7L Storage|7 Stage Filtration Pre & Post Carbon|Upto 500 PPM TDS|Tank Full, Power, Purification Indicator|Suitable for Municipal Water

The Faber Neutron PRO Enhancer Water Purifier is designed to provide enhanced purification with its advanced filtration system. With a high flow rate and large storage capacity, this purifier is suitable for large households or offices.

Specifications

Purification Technology
Enhanced Filtration
Capacity
9 Liters
Filtration Stages
8
Installation
Table-Top

Reasons to buy

Advanced Filtration System

High Flow Rate

Large Storage Capacity

Reasons to avoid

Table-Top Installation

Faber Neutron pro RO + UV + MAT +Copper Guard + PH Enhancer, 10lts, Suitable Upto 2500 TDS

The Faber Purifier with Filtration and Purification Indicator comes with a unique indicator that alerts you when it's time to change the filters. This ensures that you always have access to clean and safe drinking water without any guesswork.

Specifications

Purification Technology
Filtration and Purification
Capacity
7 Liters
Filtration Stages
6
Installation
Countertop

Reasons to buy

Indicator for Filter Replacement

Space-Saving Countertop Design

Efficient Filtration Process

Reasons to avoid

Smaller Capacity

Faber CUV 8000 Water Purifier | UV+UF+Cu Guard |7L Tank, 7 Stage Filtration, Pre & Post Carbon| Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water| Pressure & Purification Indicator | Upto 200 TDS | (Black)

Also read:Best Havells water purifiers in India: Top 8 options with the latest purification features for your home

The Faber Galaxy Alkaline Water Purifier offers a large storage capacity of 9 liters and advanced alkaline technology for enhanced water purification. With a compact and space-saving design, this purifier is suitable for modern kitchens.

Specifications

Purification Technology
Alkaline
Capacity
9 Liters
Filtration Stages
8
Installation
Wall-Mounted

Reasons to buy

Large Storage Capacity

Advanced Alkaline Technology

Space-Saving Design

Reasons to avoid

Limited Filtration Stages

Faber Galaxy Fresh Alkaline RO+UV+MAT, 7 Liters, 8 Stage Water Purifier with Upto 2500 TDS, Black

The Faber RO-UV-UF MAT Water Purifier offers multi-stage purification with its RO, UV, and UF filtration technologies. With a compact and stylish design, this purifier is ideal for small to medium-sized households.

Specifications

Purification Technology
RO-UV-UF
Capacity
8 Liters
Filtration Stages
7
Installation
Table-Top

Reasons to buy

Multi-Stage Purification

Compact Design

Suitable for Small to Medium-Sized Households

Reasons to avoid

Limited Storage Capacity

Faber Altroz (RO+UV+UF+MAT) with Heavy Duty Membrane Upto 3000 TDS Water Purifier, Black, 10 Liter

Also read:Best water purifiers in May 2024: Top 10 clean water solutions to stay hydrated and healthy

The Faber Copper Guard Filtration & Purification Water Purifier features copper guard technology to enhance the purification process and provide you with healthy drinking water. With a modern design and easy installation, this purifier is a great addition to any home.

Specifications

Purification Technology
Copper Guard Filtration & Purification
Capacity
8 Liters
Filtration Stages
7
Installation
Wall-Mounted

Reasons to buy

Copper Guard Technology

Modern Design

Easy Installation

Reasons to avoid

Average Storage Capacity

Faber Copper Guard (RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper)|7L Storage|9 Stage Filtration Pre & Post Carbon|Upto 2500 TDS|Tank Full, Power,Purification Indicator|Borewell,Tank & Municipal Water|1y Warranty by Faber

The Faber Galaxy Pro Star Water Purification system offers advanced purification with its multi-stage filtration process. With a large storage capacity and durable construction, this purifier is suitable for long-term use in any household.

Specifications

Purification Technology
Multi-Stage Filtration
Capacity
9 Liters
Filtration Stages
8
Installation
Countertop

Reasons to buy

Advanced Purification System

Large Storage Capacity

Durable Construction

Reasons to avoid

Countertop Installation

Faber Galaxy Pro Star (RO + UV + UF+ MAT)|7L Storage|8 Stage Filtration Pre & Post Carbon|Upto 2500 PPM TDS|Tank Full,Power,Purification Indicator|Borewell,Tank & Municipal Water|1y Warranty by Faber

Also read:Best water purifiers in India: Top 8 RO and UV picks with advanced features for clean drinking water at home

Top features of the best Faber water purifiers:

Best Faber water purifiersPurification TechnologyCapacityFiltration StagesInstallation
Faber Alkaline FWP XUV 8000Alkaline8 Liters7Wall-Mounted
Faber Neutron PRO EnhancerEnhanced Filtration9 Liters8Table-Top
Faber Purifier with Filtration and Purification IndicatorFiltration and Purification7 Liters6Countertop
Faber Galaxy Alkaline 9 LitersAlkaline9 Liters8Wall-Mounted
Faber RO-UV-UF MATRO-UV-UF8 Liters7Table-Top
Faber Copper Guard Filtration & PurificationCopper Guard Filtration & Purification8 Liters7Wall-Mounted
Faber Galaxy Pro StarMulti-Stage Filtration9 Liters8Countertop

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of Faber water purifiers?

Ans : The price range of Faber water purifiers varies based on the purification technology, capacity, and additional features. You can find options to fit different budgets, starting from Rs. 8,000 and going up to Rs. 25,000.

Question : Do Faber water purifiers require regular maintenance?

Ans : Yes, Faber water purifiers require regular maintenance, including filter replacement and cleaning to ensure optimal performance and the delivery of clean drinking water.

Question : How does the purification indicator in Faber water purifiers work?

Ans : The purification indicator in Faber water purifiers alerts you when it's time to replace the filters, ensuring that you always have access to clean drinking water without any guesswork.

Question : Are Faber water purifiers suitable for large households?

Ans : Yes, Faber water purifiers are available in a range of capacities to suit different household sizes, including options with up to 9 liters of storage capacity, making them suitable for large households.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

