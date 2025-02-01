Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Faber XUV 8000 (UV + UF + Alkaline)| 7L Storage|7 Stage Filtration Pre & Post Carbon|Upto 500 PPM TDS|Tank Full, Power, Purification Indicator|Suitable for Municipal Water
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Faber Neutron pro RO + UV + MAT +Copper Guard + PH Enhancer, 10lts, Suitable Upto 2500 TDS
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Best Value For Money
Faber CUV 8000 Water Purifier | UV+UF+Cu Guard |7L Tank, 7 Stage Filtration, Pre & Post Carbon| Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water| Pressure & Purification Indicator | Upto 200 TDS | (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Faber Galaxy Fresh Alkaline RO+UV+MAT, 7 Liters, 8 Stage Water Purifier with Upto 2500 TDS, Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Faber Altroz (RO+UV+UF+MAT) with Heavy Duty Membrane Upto 3000 TDS Water Purifier, Black, 10 Liter
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Faber Copper Guard (RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper)|7L Storage|9 Stage Filtration Pre & Post Carbon|Upto 2500 TDS|Tank Full, Power,Purification Indicator|Borewell,Tank & Municipal Water|1y Warranty by Faber
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Best Overall Product
Faber Galaxy Pro Star (RO + UV + UF+ MAT)|7L Storage|8 Stage Filtration Pre & Post Carbon|Upto 2500 PPM TDS|Tank Full,Power,Purification Indicator|Borewell,Tank & Municipal Water|1y Warranty by Faber
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Water purifiers are essential for ensuring clean and safe drinking water at home. With the wide range of Faber water purifiers available in the market, choosing the right one for your needs can be overwhelming. In this article, we'll explore the top 7 Faber water purifiers in 2025, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for an alkaline purifier, RO-UV-UF filtration, or a purifier with copper guard technology, we've got you covered.
The Faber Alkaline FWP XUV 8000 Water Purifier is equipped with advanced alkaline technology to provide you with clean and healthy drinking water. With a sleek design and multi-stage purification process, this purifier ensures the removal of impurities and harmful contaminants from your water supply.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Advanced Alkaline Technology
Sleek Design
Multi-Stage Purification
Reasons to avoid
Higher Price Point
Faber XUV 8000 (UV + UF + Alkaline)| 7L Storage|7 Stage Filtration Pre & Post Carbon|Upto 500 PPM TDS|Tank Full, Power, Purification Indicator|Suitable for Municipal Water
The Faber Neutron PRO Enhancer Water Purifier is designed to provide enhanced purification with its advanced filtration system. With a high flow rate and large storage capacity, this purifier is suitable for large households or offices.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Advanced Filtration System
High Flow Rate
Large Storage Capacity
Reasons to avoid
Table-Top Installation
Faber Neutron pro RO + UV + MAT +Copper Guard + PH Enhancer, 10lts, Suitable Upto 2500 TDS
The Faber Purifier with Filtration and Purification Indicator comes with a unique indicator that alerts you when it's time to change the filters. This ensures that you always have access to clean and safe drinking water without any guesswork.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Indicator for Filter Replacement
Space-Saving Countertop Design
Efficient Filtration Process
Reasons to avoid
Smaller Capacity
Faber CUV 8000 Water Purifier | UV+UF+Cu Guard |7L Tank, 7 Stage Filtration, Pre & Post Carbon| Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water| Pressure & Purification Indicator | Upto 200 TDS | (Black)
Also read:Best Havells water purifiers in India: Top 8 options with the latest purification features for your home
The Faber Galaxy Alkaline Water Purifier offers a large storage capacity of 9 liters and advanced alkaline technology for enhanced water purification. With a compact and space-saving design, this purifier is suitable for modern kitchens.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large Storage Capacity
Advanced Alkaline Technology
Space-Saving Design
Reasons to avoid
Limited Filtration Stages
Faber Galaxy Fresh Alkaline RO+UV+MAT, 7 Liters, 8 Stage Water Purifier with Upto 2500 TDS, Black
The Faber RO-UV-UF MAT Water Purifier offers multi-stage purification with its RO, UV, and UF filtration technologies. With a compact and stylish design, this purifier is ideal for small to medium-sized households.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Multi-Stage Purification
Compact Design
Suitable for Small to Medium-Sized Households
Reasons to avoid
Limited Storage Capacity
Faber Altroz (RO+UV+UF+MAT) with Heavy Duty Membrane Upto 3000 TDS Water Purifier, Black, 10 Liter
Also read:Best water purifiers in May 2024: Top 10 clean water solutions to stay hydrated and healthy
The Faber Copper Guard Filtration & Purification Water Purifier features copper guard technology to enhance the purification process and provide you with healthy drinking water. With a modern design and easy installation, this purifier is a great addition to any home.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Copper Guard Technology
Modern Design
Easy Installation
Reasons to avoid
Average Storage Capacity
Faber Copper Guard (RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper)|7L Storage|9 Stage Filtration Pre & Post Carbon|Upto 2500 TDS|Tank Full, Power,Purification Indicator|Borewell,Tank & Municipal Water|1y Warranty by Faber
The Faber Galaxy Pro Star Water Purification system offers advanced purification with its multi-stage filtration process. With a large storage capacity and durable construction, this purifier is suitable for long-term use in any household.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Advanced Purification System
Large Storage Capacity
Durable Construction
Reasons to avoid
Countertop Installation
Faber Galaxy Pro Star (RO + UV + UF+ MAT)|7L Storage|8 Stage Filtration Pre & Post Carbon|Upto 2500 PPM TDS|Tank Full,Power,Purification Indicator|Borewell,Tank & Municipal Water|1y Warranty by Faber
Also read:Best water purifiers in India: Top 8 RO and UV picks with advanced features for clean drinking water at home
Top features of the best Faber water purifiers:
|Best Faber water purifiers
|Purification Technology
|Capacity
|Filtration Stages
|Installation
|Faber Alkaline FWP XUV 8000
|Alkaline
|8 Liters
|7
|Wall-Mounted
|Faber Neutron PRO Enhancer
|Enhanced Filtration
|9 Liters
|8
|Table-Top
|Faber Purifier with Filtration and Purification Indicator
|Filtration and Purification
|7 Liters
|6
|Countertop
|Faber Galaxy Alkaline 9 Liters
|Alkaline
|9 Liters
|8
|Wall-Mounted
|Faber RO-UV-UF MAT
|RO-UV-UF
|8 Liters
|7
|Table-Top
|Faber Copper Guard Filtration & Purification
|Copper Guard Filtration & Purification
|8 Liters
|7
|Wall-Mounted
|Faber Galaxy Pro Star
|Multi-Stage Filtration
|9 Liters
|8
|Countertop
FAQs
Question : What is the price range of Faber water purifiers?
Ans : The price range of Faber water purifiers varies based on the purification technology, capacity, and additional features. You can find options to fit different budgets, starting from Rs. 8,000 and going up to Rs. 25,000.
Question : Do Faber water purifiers require regular maintenance?
Ans : Yes, Faber water purifiers require regular maintenance, including filter replacement and cleaning to ensure optimal performance and the delivery of clean drinking water.
Question : How does the purification indicator in Faber water purifiers work?
Ans : The purification indicator in Faber water purifiers alerts you when it's time to replace the filters, ensuring that you always have access to clean drinking water without any guesswork.
Question : Are Faber water purifiers suitable for large households?
Ans : Yes, Faber water purifiers are available in a range of capacities to suit different household sizes, including options with up to 9 liters of storage capacity, making them suitable for large households.
Similar stories for you:
Simplify home cooking with the best kitchen appliances such as water purifiers, mixer grinders and more from top brands
Best UV water purifiers to keep your family safe and healthy: Top 8 picks to consider
Best selling water purifier: Top 10 options with multi stage purification to give you clean water everytime
Best water purifier in 2025: These trustworthy options are sure to keep your family sound and healthy
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.