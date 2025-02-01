Discover the top 7 Faber water purifiers in 2025 and find the perfect one for your home. From alkaline to RO-UV-UF and copper guard filtration, we've got you covered.

Water purifiers are essential for ensuring clean and safe drinking water at home. With the wide range of Faber water purifiers available in the market, choosing the right one for your needs can be overwhelming. In this article, we'll explore the top 7 Faber water purifiers in 2025, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for an alkaline purifier, RO-UV-UF filtration, or a purifier with copper guard technology, we've got you covered.

The Faber Alkaline FWP XUV 8000 Water Purifier is equipped with advanced alkaline technology to provide you with clean and healthy drinking water. With a sleek design and multi-stage purification process, this purifier ensures the removal of impurities and harmful contaminants from your water supply.

Specifications Purification Technology Alkaline Capacity 8 Liters Filtration Stages 7 Installation Wall-Mounted Reasons to buy Advanced Alkaline Technology Sleek Design Multi-Stage Purification Reasons to avoid Higher Price Point

The Faber Neutron PRO Enhancer Water Purifier is designed to provide enhanced purification with its advanced filtration system. With a high flow rate and large storage capacity, this purifier is suitable for large households or offices.

Specifications Purification Technology Enhanced Filtration Capacity 9 Liters Filtration Stages 8 Installation Table-Top Reasons to buy Advanced Filtration System High Flow Rate Large Storage Capacity Reasons to avoid Table-Top Installation

The Faber Purifier with Filtration and Purification Indicator comes with a unique indicator that alerts you when it's time to change the filters. This ensures that you always have access to clean and safe drinking water without any guesswork.

Specifications Purification Technology Filtration and Purification Capacity 7 Liters Filtration Stages 6 Installation Countertop Reasons to buy Indicator for Filter Replacement Space-Saving Countertop Design Efficient Filtration Process Reasons to avoid Smaller Capacity

The Faber Galaxy Alkaline Water Purifier offers a large storage capacity of 9 liters and advanced alkaline technology for enhanced water purification. With a compact and space-saving design, this purifier is suitable for modern kitchens.

Specifications Purification Technology Alkaline Capacity 9 Liters Filtration Stages 8 Installation Wall-Mounted Reasons to buy Large Storage Capacity Advanced Alkaline Technology Space-Saving Design Reasons to avoid Limited Filtration Stages

The Faber RO-UV-UF MAT Water Purifier offers multi-stage purification with its RO, UV, and UF filtration technologies. With a compact and stylish design, this purifier is ideal for small to medium-sized households.

Specifications Purification Technology RO-UV-UF Capacity 8 Liters Filtration Stages 7 Installation Table-Top Reasons to buy Multi-Stage Purification Compact Design Suitable for Small to Medium-Sized Households Reasons to avoid Limited Storage Capacity

The Faber Copper Guard Filtration & Purification Water Purifier features copper guard technology to enhance the purification process and provide you with healthy drinking water. With a modern design and easy installation, this purifier is a great addition to any home.

Specifications Purification Technology Copper Guard Filtration & Purification Capacity 8 Liters Filtration Stages 7 Installation Wall-Mounted Reasons to buy Copper Guard Technology Modern Design Easy Installation Reasons to avoid Average Storage Capacity

The Faber Galaxy Pro Star Water Purification system offers advanced purification with its multi-stage filtration process. With a large storage capacity and durable construction, this purifier is suitable for long-term use in any household.

Specifications Purification Technology Multi-Stage Filtration Capacity 9 Liters Filtration Stages 8 Installation Countertop Reasons to buy Advanced Purification System Large Storage Capacity Durable Construction Reasons to avoid Countertop Installation

Top features of the best Faber water purifiers:

Best Faber water purifiers Purification Technology Capacity Filtration Stages Installation Faber Alkaline FWP XUV 8000 Alkaline 8 Liters 7 Wall-Mounted Faber Neutron PRO Enhancer Enhanced Filtration 9 Liters 8 Table-Top Faber Purifier with Filtration and Purification Indicator Filtration and Purification 7 Liters 6 Countertop Faber Galaxy Alkaline 9 Liters Alkaline 9 Liters 8 Wall-Mounted Faber RO-UV-UF MAT RO-UV-UF 8 Liters 7 Table-Top Faber Copper Guard Filtration & Purification Copper Guard Filtration & Purification 8 Liters 7 Wall-Mounted Faber Galaxy Pro Star Multi-Stage Filtration 9 Liters 8 Countertop

FAQs Question : What is the price range of Faber water purifiers? Ans : The price range of Faber water purifiers varies based on the purification technology, capacity, and additional features. You can find options to fit different budgets, starting from Rs. 8,000 and going up to Rs. 25,000. Question : Do Faber water purifiers require regular maintenance? Ans : Yes, Faber water purifiers require regular maintenance, including filter replacement and cleaning to ensure optimal performance and the delivery of clean drinking water. Question : How does the purification indicator in Faber water purifiers work? Ans : The purification indicator in Faber water purifiers alerts you when it's time to replace the filters, ensuring that you always have access to clean drinking water without any guesswork. Question : Are Faber water purifiers suitable for large households? Ans : Yes, Faber water purifiers are available in a range of capacities to suit different household sizes, including options with up to 9 liters of storage capacity, making them suitable for large households.

