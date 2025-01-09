Our Picks
PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01)
|
Usha FP 3811 Food Processor 1000 Watts|100% Copper Motor with 13 Accessories(Premium Stainless steel Finish) Black and Steel| 2 years Warranty on product & 5 years on motor
INALSA Food Processor for Kitchen with 800 W Copper Motor|1.4 L Main Bowl Capacity |2 Speed Setting with Pulse Function|7 Accessories| chopping| kneading| shredding|Child Lock Safety (Black)-Easy Prep
Inalsa Food Processor For Kitchen With Mixer Grinder Juicer|1000 Watt Copper Motor|2.5L Processing Jar|Chopping,Kneading Blade|Citrus Juicer|Shredding,Slicing,Whiskar&French Fries Cutter-Inox1000 Pro
Bajaj Food Factory FX 11 600 Watts Food Processor (White)
PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 750 Watt, 3 in 1 (Mixer Grinder + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar (HL7763/00)
AGARO Grand Food Processor, Multi-functional Chopper, Grinder, Slicer, Shredder, Blender, 1000W, Mincing, Dicing, Shredding, Kneading, SS Blade, Black
Are you looking to invest in a high-quality food processor for your kitchen? Look no further! We have curated a list of the 8 best food processors available in 2025, each offering a range of features and functionalities to suit various cooking needs. Whether you're a professional chef or a home cook, there's something for everyone in this comprehensive guide. Read on to find the perfect food processor that meets your requirements and budget.
The Philips HL7707/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a versatile appliance that can handle a wide range of food processing tasks. With its powerful motor and multiple attachments, it's perfect for grinding, blending, and juicing. It's also easy to clean and maintain, making it a convenient addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor:
- 750-Watt motor
- 3 stainless steel jars
- Auto cut-off protection
- Advanced ventilation system
- Suction feet for stability
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Powerful performance
|Slightly noisy operation
|Versatile use
|Limited color options
|Durable build
The Usha FP 3811 Food Processor is a premium appliance with a sleek design and powerful performance. It comes with a range of attachments for chopping, shredding, and blending, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen. With its sturdy build and reliable motor, it's a great investment for home cooks and professional chefs alike.
Specifications of Usha FP 3811 Food Processor 1000 Watts:
- 1000-Watt motor
- Premium finish
- 3-speed settings
- Overload protection
- Unique safety lock
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Sleek design
|Limited color options
|High-quality performance
|Slightly bulky build
|Multiple speed settings
The Inalsa Food Processor Easy Prep-800W is a versatile and efficient appliance that can handle a wide range of food processing tasks. With its powerful motor and multiple accessories, it's perfect for chopping, slicing, and grating. It's also easy to clean and maintain, making it a convenient addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of INALSA Food Processor for Kitchen:
- 800-Watt motor
- Processing bowl with 7 accessories
- 3-speed settings
- Overload protection
- Compact design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Efficient performance
|Limited color options
|Wide range of accessories
|May be slightly noisy during operation
|Compact and space-saving design
Also read: Best mixer grinders brands in India: Top 10 options for performance and durability
The KENT 16029 1000W Food Processor is a versatile and powerful appliance designed to handle a wide range of food processing tasks. With its 1000W motor and 14 attachments, it's perfect for chopping, blending, and juicing. It's also easy to clean and maintain, making it a convenient addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of Inalsa Food Processor For Kitchen:
- 1000-Watt motor
- 14 attachments for versatile use
- 3-speed settings
- Overload protection
- Durable build
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Powerful performance
|Slightly bulky design
|Wide range of attachments
|Limited color options
|Durable build
Also read: Explore the top Orient mixer grinders for powerful blending, versatile grinding, and effortless cooking
The Bajaj FX 11 600-Watt Food Processor is a versatile and compact appliance that can handle a wide range of food processing tasks. With its 600-Watt motor and multiple attachments, it's perfect for grinding, blending, and juicing. It's also easy to clean and maintain, making it a convenient addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of Bajaj Food Factory FX 11 600 Watts Food Processor:
- 600-Watt motor
- 3 stainless steel jars
- 2-speed settings
- Overload protection
- Compact and space-saving design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Compact and space-saving design
|Limited color options
|Efficient performance
|Slightly noisy operation
|Easy to clean and maintain
Also read: Best mixer grinders under ₹4000: Top 8 affordable and high performance picks
The Philips Viva Collection HL7763 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a versatile appliance that can handle a wide range of food processing tasks. With its powerful motor and multiple attachments, it's perfect for grinding, blending, and juicing. It's also easy to clean and maintain, making it a convenient addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 750 Watt, 3 in 1 (Mixer Grinder + Juicer + Food Processor):
- 750-Watt motor
- 3 stainless steel jars
- Auto cut-off protection
- Advanced ventilation system
- Suction feet for stability
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Powerful performance
|Slightly noisy operation
|Versatile use
|Limited color options
|Durable build
Also read: Simplify home cooking with the best kitchen appliances such as water purifiers, mixer grinders and more from top brands
The KENT 16035 1200W Food Processor is a powerful and efficient appliance designed to handle a wide range of food processing tasks. With its 1200W motor and centrifugal juicer, it's perfect for chopping, blending, and juicing. It's also easy to clean and maintain, making it a convenient addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of INALSA food processor for kitchen:
- 1200-Watt motor
- Centrifugal juicer
- 3-speed settings
- Overload protection
- Durable build
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Powerful performance
|Slightly bulky design
|Centrifugal juicing
|Limited color options
|Durable build
Also read: Best mixer grinder for your kitchen in India: Top 10 options to choose from for ultimate cooking experience
The AGARO Grand 1000W Food Processor is a versatile and efficient appliance that can handle a wide range of food processing tasks. With its powerful motor and multi-functional blades, it's perfect for chopping, shredding, and blending. It's also easy to clean and maintain, making it a convenient addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of AGARO Grand Food Processor:
- 1000-Watt motor
- Multi-functional blades
- 3-speed settings
- Overload protection
- Compact design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Efficient performance
|Limited color options
|Multi-functional blades
|May be slightly noisy during operation
|Compact and space-saving design
Best food processors top features comparison:
|Best food processors
|Motor Power
|Attachments
|Speed Settings
|Philips HL7707/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
|750-Watt
|3 stainless steel jars
|Auto cut-off protection
|Usha FP 3811 Food Processor
|1000-Watt
|Premium finish
|3-speed settings
|Inalsa Food Processor Easy Prep-800W
|800-Watt
|Processing bowl with 7 accessories
|3-speed settings
|KENT 16029 1000W Food Processor
|1000-Watt
|14 attachments
|3-speed settings
|Bajaj FX 11 600-Watt Food Processor
|600-Watt
|3 stainless steel jars
|2-speed settings
|Philips Viva Collection HL7763 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
|750-Watt
|3 stainless steel jars
|Auto cut-off protection
|KENT 16035 1200W Food Processor
|1200-Watt
|Centrifugal juicer
|3-speed settings
|AGARO Grand 1000W Food Processor
|1000-Watt
|Multi-functional blades
|3-speed settings
Best value for money food processors
The Usha FP 3811 Food Processor stands out as the best value for money, offering a powerful 1000-Watt motor, premium finish, and a range of attachments for versatile use.
Best overall food processors
The KENT 16035 1200W Food Processor takes the top spot for the best overall product, thanks to its powerful 1200-Watt motor, centrifugal juicer, and durable build.
How to find the perfect Best food processors:
When choosing the perfect food processor, consider factors such as motor power, attachments, speed settings, and overall build quality. Look for a product that offers the right balance of performance, versatility, and durability to meet your specific cooking needs.
FAQs
Question : What is the price range of these food processors?
Ans : The price range of these food processors varies from INR 3000 to INR 8000, depending on the brand and model.
Question : Are these food processors suitable for heavy-duty use?
Ans : Yes, all of the food processors mentioned in this list are designed to handle heavy-duty food processing tasks with ease.
Question : Do these food processors come with a warranty?
Ans : Yes, most of the food processors come with a standard warranty of 1-2 years, ensuring peace of mind and reliable performance.
Question : Can these food processors handle wet and dry grinding?
Ans : Absolutely! These food processors are equipped with multiple speed settings and durable blades to handle both wet and dry grinding effortlessly.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.