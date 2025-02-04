|Product
|Rating
|Price
Lifelong PVC Hex Fixed Dumbbells Pack of 2 (2kg*2) Black Color for Home Gym Equipment Fitness Barbell|Gym Exercise|Home Workout, Gym Dumbbells|Dumbbells Weights for Men & Women (6 Months Warranty)View Details
₹259
Best Value For MoneyBodyband Hand Grip Workout Strengthener, Adjustable Hand Gripper for Men & Women for Gym Workout Hand Exercise Equipment to Use in Home for Forearm Exercise, Finger Power Gripper 40 Kg Black-OrangeView Details
₹149
SILENCIO Sit-Up Bar With Foam Handle and Rubber Suction Seat Up Fitness Equipment Sit-ups and Push-ups Assistant Device For Weight Lose Gym Workout Abdominal Curl Exercise Work Out Trainer (Pack of 1)View Details
₹499
Sportneer Pull up Bar for Home Pull up Bar Adjustable Length Max Load 200KG Hanging Rod for Height Increase No Screws Hanging Bar for Push up Chin up Pull-up Bar for Home Workout Gym (Red & Black)View Details
₹1,599
Lifelong Abs Roller For Men-Abdominal Exercise Equipment For Home Gym-Ab Roller With Timer,Mobile Holder&Knee Pad-Exercise Wheels For Men&Women-Abs Workout Machine For Core Plank Workout,BeigeView Details
₹1,099
Best Overall ProductAmazon Brand - Symactive Heavy Duty 3 in 1 Adjustable Incline Multipurpose Gym Bench, Max Weight 350 KGView Details
₹2,855.85
BULLAR Rubber Home Gym Set with 3Ft Curl (23mm) 5Ft Straight Rod (23mm), Pair of Dumbbell Rods, rubber Weight Plates Combo, Gym Equipment for Workout Fitness Exercise Kit (20 kg Rubber Home Gym Set)View Details
₹3,375
FitHead 15 in 1 Pushup Board for Strength Training, Fitness and Exercise Equipment for men & woman, Home & Gym Exercise Equipment for Chest, Shoulder, Triceps WorkoutView Details
₹389
PRO365 Tummy Trimmer, Pushup Bar, Toning Tube with Abdominal Ab Wheel Exerciser Home Gym Exercise Equipment (6 Months Replacement Warranty, Full Set, 4 Pack)View Details
₹899
HASHTAG FITNESS Abs Tower With 20In1 Incline Gym Bench,Gym Cable Attachments For Gym & Ground Pulley Handle, BlackView Details
₹16,999
In today's fast-paced world, staying fit and healthy is more important than ever. With the increasing popularity of home workouts, investing in the right gym equipment is essential. Whether you're looking for dumbbells, strength training equipment, or abdominal exercisers, we've got you covered. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 gym equipment products available on Amazon, providing you with valuable insights to help you make an informed decision for your home gym setup.
The Lifelong Dumbbells are versatile and durable, perfect for a wide range of exercises. With a comfortable grip and adjustable weight options, they are suitable for beginners and advanced users alike.
Versatile
Durable
Adjustable Weight Options
May be bulky for some users
Lifelong PVC Hex Fixed Dumbbells Pack of 2 (2kg*2) Black Color for Home Gym Equipment Fitness Barbell|Gym Exercise|Home Workout, Gym Dumbbells|Dumbbells Weights for Men & Women (6 Months Warranty)
The Bodyband Strengthener offers a compact and convenient solution for strength training. With adjustable resistance levels and a portable design, it's ideal for home workouts or on-the-go fitness routines.
Compact Design
Adjustable Resistance
Portable
May have a strong latex smell initially
Bodyband Hand Grip Workout Strengthener, Adjustable Hand Gripper for Men & Women for Gym Workout Hand Exercise Equipment to Use in Home for Forearm Exercise, Finger Power Gripper 40 Kg Black-Orange
The SILENCIO Push-ups Assistant is designed to provide added support and stability during push-up exercises. It helps reduce wrist strain and allows for a deeper range of motion, making it an excellent addition to any home workout routine.
Wrist Support
Stable Base
Enhanced Range of Motion
May not be suitable for advanced users
SILENCIO Sit-Up Bar With Foam Handle and Rubber Suction Seat Up Fitness Equipment Sit-ups and Push-ups Assistant Device For Weight Lose Gym Workout Abdominal Curl Exercise Work Out Trainer (Pack of 1)
Also read: Best home gym equipment: Ultimate setup for full body workouts at the comfort of your home
The Sportneer Hanging Pull-up Bar is a versatile and space-saving addition to any home gym. With adjustable height and comfortable grip handles, it's perfect for upper body workouts and core strengthening exercises.
Space-saving Design
Adjustable Height
Comfortable Grip
Installation may require additional hardware
Sportneer Pull up Bar for Home Pull up Bar Adjustable Length Max Load 200KG Hanging Rod for Height Increase No Screws Hanging Bar for Push up Chin up Pull-up Bar for Home Workout Gym (Red & Black)
The Lifelong Abs Roller is designed to target the abdominal muscles and strengthen the core. With a sturdy construction and comfortable hand grips, it's a reliable tool for effective and efficient ab workouts at home.
Sturdy Construction
Effective Core Workouts
Easy Assembly
May require additional padding for knee comfort
Lifelong Abs Roller For Men-Abdominal Exercise Equipment For Home Gym-Ab Roller With Timer,Mobile Holder&Knee Pad-Exercise Wheels For Men&Women-Abs Workout Machine For Core Plank Workout,Beige
Also read: Best exercise bike for home: Top 10 picks to revamp your fitness routine and achieve your health goals
The Amazon Brand Symactive Multi-Purpose Bench is a versatile piece of fitness equipment for home workouts. With adjustable incline levels and a sturdy frame, it offers support for a variety of exercises, from bench presses to step-ups.
Versatile Design
Sturdy Frame
Adjustable Incline Levels
May be heavy to move around
Amazon Brand - Symactive Heavy Duty 3 in 1 Adjustable Incline Multipurpose Gym Bench, Max Weight 350 KG
The BULLAR Straight Dumbbell is a classic and reliable choice for strength training at home. With a durable steel construction and comfortable grip, it's suitable for a wide range of exercises, from bicep curls to tricep extensions.
Classic Design
Durable Construction
Wide Range of Weight Options
May require additional storage space
BULLAR Rubber Home Gym Set with 3Ft Curl (23mm) 5Ft Straight Rod (23mm), Pair of Dumbbell Rods, rubber Weight Plates Combo, Gym Equipment for Workout Fitness Exercise Kit (20 kg Rubber Home Gym Set)
Also read: Best gym instruments for home: Top 10 options for fitness freaks, ranging from gym bench to dumbells
The FitHead Strength Training Set is a comprehensive solution for full-body workouts at home. With adjustable resistance bands and ergonomic handles, it provides a versatile and effective way to target different muscle groups.
Comprehensive Set
Adjustable Resistance
Ergonomic Handles
May require maintenance for longevity
FitHead 15 in 1 Pushup Board for Strength Training, Fitness and Exercise Equipment for men & woman, Home & Gym Exercise Equipment for Chest, Shoulder, Triceps Workout
The PRO365 Abdominal Exerciser is designed to target the core muscles and improve overall stability. With a comfortable headrest and durable frame, it offers a safe and effective way to perform crunches and leg raises at home.
Comfortable Design
Stable Base
Effective Core Workouts
May not be suitable for taller users
PRO365 Tummy Trimmer, Pushup Bar, Toning Tube with Abdominal Ab Wheel Exerciser Home Gym Exercise Equipment (6 Months Replacement Warranty, Full Set, 4 Pack)
Also read: Best all-in-one gym machine: Top 10 compact power builders for your personalised home gym to tone up every muscle
The HASHTAG FITNESS Ground Pulley System is an innovative and space-saving solution for home gyms. With adjustable resistance levels and a sturdy frame, it provides a versatile and efficient way to perform various cable exercises for the upper and lower body.
Innovative Design
Adjustable Resistance
Space-saving
May require professional installation
HASHTAG FITNESS Abs Tower With 20In1 Incline Gym Bench,Gym Cable Attachments For Gym & Ground Pulley Handle, Black
|Best gym equipment
|Adjustable Weight
|Material
|Portability
|Lifelong Dumbbells
|Yes
|Iron
|No
|Bodyband Strengthener
|Yes
|Latex
|Yes
|SILENCIO Push-ups Assistant
|No
|ABS, Steel
|No
|Sportneer Hanging Pull-up Bar
|No
|Stainless Steel
|No
|Lifelong Abs Roller
|No
|Steel, PVC
|No
|Amazon Brand Symactive Multi-Purpose Bench
|Yes
|Steel, Foam
|No
|BULLAR Straight Dumbbell
|No
|Cast Iron
|No
|FitHead Strength Training Set
|Yes
|Latex, Foam
|Yes
|PRO365 Abdominal Exerciser
|No
|Steel, PVC
|No
|HASHTAG FITNESS Ground Pulley System
|Yes
|Steel, Nylon
|No
Best workout bike for home: Pedal toward your fitness goals with our 8 picks worth considering
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.