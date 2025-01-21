Hello User
Best headphones in 2025: Sway to the tunes with the top 8 picks from big brands like Sony. boAt and others

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 8 headphones in 2025, from wireless to noise-cancelling, to find the perfect pair for your needs.

Top-notch headphones 2025: Unmatched sound, style, and advanced features
Our Picks Best Value For Money Best Overall Product

Our Picks

In the fast-paced world of technology, the demand for high-quality headphones is ever-growing. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a gamer, or someone who simply enjoys the peace and quiet, finding the right pair of headphones is essential. With a myriad of options available, it can be overwhelming to make a decision. To make the process easier for you, we've compiled a list of the 8 best headphones in 2025, taking into account factors such as sound quality, comfort, and price. This comprehensive guide will help you find the perfect set of headphones to elevate your listening experience.

1. boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery

The boAt Rockerz 450 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone is designed for an immersive audio experience. With a sleek design and powerful sound, these headphones are perfect for music lovers on the go. The long battery life ensures uninterrupted listening, while the comfortable ear cushions make for extended wear. With a built-in microphone and control buttons, this headphone offers convenience and functionality.

Specifications

Bluetooth
Yes
Battery Life
Up to 15 hours
Weight
231g
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Immersive audio experience

Long battery life

Comfortable design

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for intense physical activity

boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Luscious Black)

The boAt Rockerz 550 Over-Ear Wireless Headphone offers a blend of style and performance. With powerful bass and clear sound, these headphones deliver an exceptional listening experience. The ergonomic design and cushioned ear cups provide long-lasting comfort, making it ideal for extended use. The built-in mic and control buttons allow for easy hands-free calling and music control.

Specifications

Bluetooth
Yes
Battery Life
Up to 20 hours
Weight
245g
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Powerful bass

Comfortable fit

Long battery life

Reasons to avoid

May feel slightly heavy after extended use

boAt Rockerz 550 Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Upto 20 Hours Playback, 50MM Drivers, Soft Padded Ear Cushions and Physical Noise Isolation(Black)

The Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones offer an immersive listening experience with advanced noise-cancellation technology. With custom EQ and BassUp mode, these headphones deliver high-quality sound with deep bass. The memory foam earcups provide maximum comfort, while the 40-hour playtime ensures long-lasting use. The foldable design and travel case make these headphones perfect for on-the-go music enthusiasts.

Specifications

Bluetooth
Yes
Battery Life
Up to 40 hours
Noise Cancellation
Hybrid ANC
Weight
263g
Warranty
18 months

Reasons to buy

Advanced noise-cancellation technology

Long battery life

Custom EQ and BassUp mode

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for intense workouts

soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)

Also read: Comprehensive buying guide to help you choose the best headphones for every need

The JBL Quantum 800 Wireless Over-Ear Performance Gaming Headset is designed for an immersive gaming experience. With JBL QuantumSURROUND and DTS Headphone:X v2.0, these headphones offer precise and immersive sound. The 14-hour battery life and dual wireless options provide uninterrupted gaming sessions, while the detachable microphone and customizable EQ settings offer versatility and control.

Specifications

Bluetooth
Yes
Battery Life
Up to 14 hours
Noise Cancellation
Yes
Weight
350g
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Immersive gaming experience

Customizable EQ settings

Dual wireless options

Reasons to avoid

May feel slightly heavy during extended gaming sessions

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)

The Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones offer a seamless listening experience with dual noise sensor technology. With 35 hours of battery life and quick charging, these headphones provide long-lasting use. The comfortable design and adjustable headband make for extended wear, while the built-in microphone and voice assistant compatibility offer convenience and control.

Specifications

Bluetooth
Yes
Battery Life
Up to 35 hours
Noise Cancellation
Dual Noise Sensor Technology
Weight
223g
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Dual noise sensor technology

Long battery life

Comfortable design

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for intense workouts

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue

Also read: Headphones for travellers: A complete buying guide for a comfortable listening experience on your travel adventures

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones offer industry-leading noise cancellation with adaptive sound control. With 30 hours of battery life and quick charging, these headphones provide uninterrupted listening. The touch sensor controls and multi-point connectivity offer seamless functionality, while the comfortable and lightweight design makes them ideal for extended use.

Specifications

Bluetooth
Yes
Battery Life
Up to 30 hours
Noise Cancellation
Industry-leading Noise Cancellation
Weight
254g
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Industry-leading noise cancellation

Multi-point connectivity

Lightweight design

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for intense physical activity

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Black

The boAt Rockerz 425 Bluetooth Headphones offer a seamless listening experience with dynamic sound and deep bass. With a lightweight and ergonomic design, these headphones provide long-lasting comfort. The 8-hour battery life and ASAP Fast Charge technology ensure uninterrupted music sessions, while the built-in mic and control buttons offer convenience and hands-free calling.

Specifications

Bluetooth
Yes
Battery Life
Up to 8 hours
Weight
123g
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Dynamic sound and deep bass

Lightweight and ergonomic design

ASAP Fast Charge technology

Reasons to avoid

Short battery life compared to other models

boAt Rockerz 425 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic Signature Sound, Beast Mode for Gaming, Enx Tech, ASAP Charge, 25H Playtime, Bluetooth V5.2 (Active Black)

Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2025 ends today: Upgrade your headphones and earbuds with over 80% off on top brands

The Boult Audio ProBass Flex Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones offer high-definition sound with deep bass and crystal-clear clarity. The ergonomic design and memory foam earcups provide maximum comfort for extended use. With 30 hours of battery life and fast charging, these headphones ensure long-lasting listening. The built-in mic and control buttons offer convenience and functionality.

Specifications

Bluetooth
Yes
Battery Life
Up to 30 hours
Weight
240g
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

High-definition sound with deep bass

Ergonomic design and memory foam earcups

Long battery life

Reasons to avoid

May feel slightly tight for some users

Boult Newly Launched Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, IPX5 Wireless Headphones (Black)

Top features of the best headphones in 2025:

Best headphones in 2025 BluetoothBattery LifeWeightWarranty
boAt Rockerz 450 Wireless Bluetooth HeadphoneYesUp to 15 hours231g1 year
boAt Rockerz 550 Over-Ear Wireless HeadphoneYesUp to 20 hours245g1 year
Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling HeadphonesYesUp to 40 hours263g18 months
JBL Quantum 800 Wireless Over-Ear Performance Gaming HeadsetYesUp to 14 hours350g1 year
Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling HeadphonesYesUp to 35 hours223g1 year
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Overhead HeadphonesYesUp to 30 hours254g1 year
boAt Rockerz 425 Bluetooth HeadphonesYesUp to 8 hours123g1 year
Boult Audio ProBass Flex Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth HeadphonesYesUp to 30 hours240g1 year

FAQs

Question : What is the battery life of the Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones?

Ans : The Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones offer a battery life of up to 40 hours, ensuring long-lasting use.

Question : Do the JBL Quantum 800 Wireless Over-Ear Performance Gaming Headset have noise cancellation?

Ans : Yes, the JBL Quantum 800 Wireless Over-Ear Performance Gaming Headset comes with noise cancellation for an immersive gaming experience.

Question : Are the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones suitable for intense physical activity?

Ans : While the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones are lightweight and comfortable, they may not be ideal for intense physical activity due to their design.

Question : What is the warranty period for the boAt Rockerz 425 Bluetooth Headphones?

Ans : The boAt Rockerz 425 Bluetooth Headphones come with a warranty period of 1 year, providing peace of mind for your purchase.

