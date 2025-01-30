|Product
When it comes to keeping your home clean and free from dust and allergens, a reliable vacuum cleaner is essential. Inalsa offers a wide range of vacuum cleaners with different features and capabilities to suit various cleaning needs. In this article, we will compare and review the best Inalsa vacuum cleaners available on Amazon. Whether you need a handheld vacuum for quick cleanups or a powerful multi-function vacuum for deep cleaning, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Inalsa vacuum cleaner for your home.
Spruce 1200W Multi-Function Vacuum Cleaner
The Spruce 1200W vacuum cleaner from Inalsa offers powerful suction and comes with reusable accessories. Its indicator light alerts you when the dust bag is full. With a 1.5L dust capacity, this vacuum cleaner is suitable for both wet and dry cleaning.
Powerful suction
Suitable for wet and dry cleaning
May be heavy for some users
Spruce 1200W Multi-Function Vacuum Cleaner
This Inalsa vacuum cleaner offers a 15KPA suction power and a 2L dust capacity. It comes with a 5m cord for easy maneuverability and a HEPA filter for efficient dust filtration. The vacuum cleaner is suitable for deep cleaning and removing pet hair.
High suction power
HEPA filter for dust filtration
May require frequent filter cleaning
Cleaner 1200W with 15KPA Suction Power
This handheld vacuum cleaner from Inalsa offers powerful suction and comes with a lightweight design. It features a 0.8L dust capacity and a washable filter for easy maintenance. With its telescopic tube and various accessories, it is suitable for cleaning tight spaces and upholstery.
Lightweight and portable
Suitable for tight spaces
Small dust capacity
Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with Powerful Suction
Also read:Best robot vacuum cleaner in 2025: Top 8 picks with smart control and features for effective cleaning at home
This Inalsa vacuum cleaner offers a 15KPA suction power and a 2L dust capacity. It comes with a 5m cord for easy maneuverability and a HEPA filter for efficient dust filtration. The vacuum cleaner is suitable for deep cleaning and removing pet hair.

High suction power

HEPA filter for dust filtration

May require frequent filter cleaning
High suction power
HEPA filter for dust filtration
May require frequent filter cleaning
Cleaner 1200W with 15KPA Suction Power
The INALSA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner offers powerful suction and comes with a washable dust bag. It is lightweight and portable, making it ideal for quick cleanups. With a 0.5L dust capacity and various accessories, it is suitable for cleaning cars, upholstery, and more.
Lightweight and portable
Suitable for quick cleanups
Small dust capacity
INALSA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with Powerful Suction
Also read:Best cordless vacuum cleaners for powerful suction and long battery life: Clean any corner of your home, top 7 picks
The INALSA Multi-Function Telescopic Vacuum Cleaner offers a powerful 1400W motor and a 2L dust capacity. It comes with a telescopic tube and various accessories for versatile cleaning. With its multi-cyclonic filtration system, it effectively captures dust and allergens.
Powerful motor
Versatile cleaning
May be heavy for some users
INALSA Multi-Function Telescopic Vacuum Cleaner
The Inalsa WD17 vacuum cleaner offers a powerful 1400W motor and a 17L dust capacity, suitable for both wet and dry cleaning. It features a multi-filtration system and various cleaning accessories for comprehensive cleaning. With its powerful suction, it effectively cleans carpets, floors, and more.
Large dust capacity
Suitable for wet and dry cleaning
May be bulky for some users
Inalsa WD17 1400W Multifunction Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner
|Best Inalsa vacuum cleaner
|Capacity
|Power
|Suction Power
|Spruce 1200W Multi-Function Vacuum Cleaner
|1.5L
|1200W
|NA
|Cleaner 1200W with 15KPA Suction Power
|2L
|1200W
|15KPA
|Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with Powerful Suction
|0.8L
|800W
|Powerful
|Cleaner 1200W with 15KPA Suction Power
|2L
|1200W
|15KPA
|INALSA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with Powerful Suction
|0.5L
|600W
|Powerful
|INALSA Multi-Function Telescopic Vacuum Cleaner
|2L
|1400W
|NA
|Inalsa WD17 1400W Multifunction Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner
|17L
|1400W
|NA
