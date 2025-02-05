Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Product Hub / Best indoor plants: Top 6 options for adding natural beauty and maintaining a calming, green environment indoors

Best indoor plants: Top 6 options for adding natural beauty and maintaining a calming, green environment indoors

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 6 indoor plants for a healthy and beautiful home. Find the perfect greenery for your space with our comprehensive guide.

Vibrant indoor plants breathe life into cozy, sunlit home corners.
Our Picks Best Value For Money

Our Picks

Indoor plants not only add aesthetic appeal to your home but also provide several health benefits. From air purification to mood enhancement, the right indoor plants can transform your living space. In this article, we'll explore the best indoor plants for different needs, including low-maintenance houseplants, air-purifying greenery, succulent & cactus care, plant lighting requirements, watering schedule, and pet-friendly options.

The Perpetual Brazilian Wood Plant is a stunning addition to any home. It features lush, green foliage and is easy to care for. With its self-watering system, this plant is perfect for busy individuals. It is also an excellent air purifier, removing toxins from the air and creating a healthier environment.

Specifications

Size
Small to Medium
Watering Schedule
Low maintenance
Lighting Requirements
Indirect sunlight
Pet-Friendly
Yes

Reasons to buy

Low maintenance

Beautiful foliage

Self-watering system

Reasons to avoid

May need occasional pruning

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Perpetual Brazilian Wood Plant For Home - 1 Pcs Lucky Brazil Wood Potted Plant Healthy Indoor Live Lucky for Living Room, Office, Feng Shuie (Without Pot)

The Kyari & Co Golden Watering Can is a stylish and functional accessory for your indoor plants. It features a greenish-colored design and is perfect for watering a variety of plants. With its durable construction and ergonomic handle, this watering can is a must-have for plant enthusiasts.

Specifications

Material
Plastic
Capacity
Varies
Color
Golden and Greenish
Usage
Indoor and Outdoor

Reasons to buy

Stylish design

Durable construction

Ergonomic handle

Reasons to avoid

Limited capacity

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

KYARI Golden Money Indoor Plants for Living Room | Live Plants | Plants with Green Self Watering Pot for Home | Air Purifier Plants | Plants for Home Decor | Plants for Garden & Bedroom

Also read: Best air purifier brand: Breath clean air with top 10 picks from Philips, Airth, Coway, Dyson and more

The Sansevieria Self-Watering Indoor Plant is a versatile and low-maintenance option for any home. Its sleek, modern design complements any decor, and its self-watering system ensures that it thrives with minimal effort. This plant is also an excellent air purifier, removing harmful toxins from the air.

Specifications

Size
Medium
Watering Schedule
Low maintenance
Lighting Requirements
Low to bright indirect light
Pet-Friendly
Yes

Reasons to buy

Modern design

Self-watering system

Air-purifying

Reasons to avoid

May be toxic to pets if ingested

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

KYARI Sansevieria Green Snake Indoor Plants for Living Room | Live Plants | Plants with Cream Self Watering Pot for Home | Air purifier plants | Plants for Home Decor | Plants for Garden & bedroom

Also read: Best selling air purifiers: Find your perfect pick from top 10 models ranked for performance and affordability

The KYARI Jade Spider Golden Indoor Plant is a striking addition to any indoor space. Its unique foliage and vibrant color make it a standout feature. This plant is low maintenance and thrives in a variety of lighting conditions. It is also an excellent air purifier, making it perfect for creating a healthy environment.

Specifications

Size
Small to Medium
Watering Schedule
Low maintenance
Lighting Requirements
Low to bright indirect light
Pet-Friendly
Yes

Reasons to buy

Unique foliage

Vibrant color

Low maintenance

Reasons to avoid

May be toxic to pets if ingested

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

KYARI Jade-Spider-Golden Money Combo of 3 Indoor Plants for Living Room | Live Plants | Plants with White Pot for Home Air purifier plants | Plants for Home Decor | Plants for garden

Also read: Breathe easier with the best air purifiers designed to remove allergens, odours, and pollutants effectively

The KYARI Sansevieria Golden Snake Jade Plant is a stunning and versatile option for any indoor space. Its striking foliage and low maintenance make it a popular choice. This plant is also an excellent air purifier, removing toxins from the air and creating a healthier environment.

Specifications

Size
Small to Medium
Watering Schedule
Low maintenance
Lighting Requirements
Low to bright indirect light
Pet-Friendly
Yes

Reasons to buy

Striking foliage

Low maintenance

Air-purifying

Reasons to avoid

May be toxic to pets if ingested

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

KYARI Sansevieria Golden Hahnii Snake-Jade Combo of 2 Indoor Plants for Living Room | Live Plants | Plants with White Pot for Home Air purifier plants | Plants for Home Decor | Plants for garden

Also read: Do air purifiers actually work? Separating fact from fiction with expert insights and top air purifier recommendations

The KYARI Snake Aralia Green Areca Palm Jade Plant is a versatile and beautiful addition to any indoor space. Its lush foliage and low maintenance make it an excellent choice for plant enthusiasts. This plant is also an excellent air purifier, removing harmful toxins from the air and creating a healthier environment.

Specifications

Size
Medium to Large
Watering Schedule
Low maintenance
Lighting Requirements
Low to bright indirect light
Pet-Friendly
Yes

Reasons to buy

Lush foliage

Low maintenance

Air-purifying

Reasons to avoid

May be toxic to pets if ingested

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

KYARI Golden Snake-Aralia Green-Areca Palm-Jade Combo of 4 Indoor Plants for Living Room | Live Plants | Plants with Cream Pot for Home Air purifier plants | Plants for Home Decor | Plants for garden

Top features of the best indoor plants:

Best indoor plants SizeWatering ScheduleLighting RequirementsPet-Friendly
Perpetual Brazilian Wood PlantSmall to MediumLow maintenanceIndirect sunlightYes
Kyari & Co Golden Watering CanPlasticVariesGolden and GreenishIndoor and Outdoor
Sansevieria Self-Watering Indoor PlantMediumLow maintenanceLow to bright indirect lightYes
KYARI Jade Spider Golden Indoor PlantSmall to MediumLow maintenanceLow to bright indirect lightYes
KYARI Sansevieria Golden Snake Jade PlantSmall to MediumLow maintenanceLow to bright indirect lightYes
KYARI Snake Aralia Green Areca Palm Jade PlantMedium to LargeLow maintenanceLow to bright indirect lightYes

Similar articles for you:

Find the ideal air purifier filter for your needs: In-depth tips to ensure cleaner and healthier indoor air

Rising air pollution causing health concerns? See our expert-recommended air purifiers to stay safe from pollution

Are portable air purifiers efficient or a gimmick? Here is what we found in our testing and experience

Breathe easy on the go with wearable air purifiers: Should you buy one? Find out with this comprehensive guide

FAQs

Question : What is the price range for these indoor plants?

Ans : The price range for these indoor plants varies depending on the size and type of plant. You can find options to fit any budget.

Question : Are these indoor plants safe for pets?

Ans : Most of the indoor plants mentioned are pet-friendly, but it's important to research each plant's toxicity to ensure the safety of your pets.

Question : Do these indoor plants require a lot of maintenance?

Ans : The majority of these indoor plants are low-maintenance, making them ideal for individuals with busy lifestyles.

Question : What are the best indoor plants for air purification?

Ans : Plants such as the Sansevieria and the Snake Aralia are excellent choices for air purification, removing harmful toxins from the air.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.