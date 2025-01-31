|Product
Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with Crystal Glass (Black)View Details
₹2,817
Best Value For MoneyPrestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection| Automatic Power & Temperature Adjustment|1 year Warranty |BlackView Details
₹1,999
Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection |Timer with User Pre-Set|1 year Warranty |BlackView Details
₹1,499
Havells Insta Cook ET-X Induction Cooktop, Black 1900 WView Details
₹2,799
iBELL CROWN SLIM50 Induction Cooktop, 2000W, Auto Shut-Off, Overheat Protection (Black)View Details
₹1,316
Usha Cookjoy (Cj2000Wtc) 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop with Touch Control (Black), Sealed, 1 BurnerView Details
₹3,678
iBELL Castor DIVA Induction Cooktop 2000W, Touch Control, Auto Shut Off and Over Heat Protection, 2yr Warranty (Black)View Details
₹1,875
Best Overall ProductCadlec CookMate_5 2000W Induction Cooktop | 8 Cooking Modes, Auto Shut-Off, Over-Heat Protection, BIS Approved | LED Display | 2-Year Warranty | BlackView Details
₹1,289
As technology continues to advance, induction cooktops have become a popular choice for modern kitchens. With their efficiency, safety, and sleek design, they offer a range of benefits for home cooks. In this article, we will explore the top 8 induction cooktops available in 2025, providing detailed product descriptions, feature comparisons, and recommendations to help you find the perfect addition to your kitchen.
The Philips Collection HD4928/01 Induction Cooktop is a stylish and efficient choice for any kitchen. With 2100 watts of power, it offers fast and consistent cooking results. Its lightweight design and easy-to-use controls make it a popular option for home cooks.
Fast and consistent cooking
Lightweight and portable design
Limited preset menus
Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with Crystal Glass (Black)
The Prestige PIC 20.0 Induction Cooktop offers a range of innovative features, including power-saving technology and a durable design. With its automatic voltage regulator and dual heat sensors, it ensures precise and safe cooking for all your favorite dishes.
Power-saving technology
Precise and safe cooking
Limited cooking modes
Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection| Automatic Power & Temperature Adjustment|1 year Warranty |Black
The Prestige IRIS ECO Induction Cooktop is designed for eco-friendly and energy-efficient cooking. With its automatic voltage regulator and anti-magnetic wall, it provides a safe and reliable option for modern kitchens.
Eco-friendly and energy-efficient
Safe and reliable cooking
Limited preset menus
Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection |Timer with User Pre-Set|1 year Warranty |Black
Also read: Induction cooktops under ₹2000: Best options that combine efficiency, affordability, and convenience for your kitchen
The Havells Insta Cook Induction Cooktop offers a powerful and versatile cooking experience. With its timer function and 8 preset cooking modes, it provides a convenient option for busy home cooks.
Powerful and versatile cooking
Convenient timer function
Limited safety features
Havells Insta Cook ET-X Induction Cooktop, Black 1900 W
This Induction Cooktop offers advanced safety features, including automatic shut-off and overheat protection. With its sleek design and easy-to-clean surface, it provides a reliable and user-friendly option for all your cooking needs.
Advanced safety features
Sleek and user-friendly design
Limited preset menus
iBELL CROWN SLIM50 Induction Cooktop, 2000W, Auto Shut-Off, Overheat Protection (Black)
Also read: Gas stoves vs induction cooktops: Which is the perfect addition to your kitchen setup? Our top 5 picks for each
The CookJoy CJ2000WTC Induction Cooktop offers precise temperature control and a durable glass surface. With its 4-hour timer and child lock feature, it provides a versatile and safe option for home cooking.
Precise temperature control
Versatile and safe cooking
Limited control options
Usha Cookjoy (Cj2000Wtc) 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop with Touch Control (Black), Sealed, 1 Burner
Also read: Best auto ignition gas stoves for modern kitchens in 2024: Top 6 picks for effortless lighting and superior performance
The CTDIVA Induction Cooktop offers a range of cooking options with its 10 preset menus and 4-hour timer. With its overheat protection and child lock feature, it provides a safe and user-friendly choice for the modern kitchen.
Multiple cooking options
Safe and user-friendly design
Limited power consumption
iBELL Castor DIVA Induction Cooktop 2000W, Touch Control, Auto Shut Off and Over Heat Protection, 2yr Warranty (Black)
Also read: Best 3-burner gas stoves for your kitchen: Top 10 models for efficient cooking, ideal for small to medium kitchens
The CookMate 5 Induction Cooktop offers a durable and efficient option for home cooking. With its 5-hour timer and automatic shut-off feature, it provides a reliable and convenient choice for all your favorite recipes.
Durable and efficient cooking
Convenient automatic shut-off feature
Limited preset menus
Cadlec CookMate_5 2000W Induction Cooktop | 8 Cooking Modes, Auto Shut-Off, Over-Heat Protection, BIS Approved | LED Display | 2-Year Warranty | Black
|Best induction cooktop in 2025
|Power Consumption
|Control Type
|Cooking Modes
|Safety Features
|Philips Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop
|2100 Watts
|Touch Panel
|8 Preset Menus
|Auto-Off Program, Voltage Fluctuation Protection
|Prestige PIC 20.0 Induction Cooktop
|1200 Watts
|Push Button
|Indian Menu Options
|Automatic Voltage Regulator, Dual Heat Sensors
|Prestige IRIS ECO 1500-Watt Induction Cooktop
|1500 Watts
|Touch Panel
|8 Preset Menus
|Automatic Voltage Regulator, Anti-Magnetic Wall
|Havells Insta Cook 1800-Watt Induction Cooktop
|1800 Watts
|Touch Panel
|8 Preset Menus
|Auto Pan Detection, Overheat Protection
|Induction Cooktop with Shut Off Overheat Protection
|2000 Watts
|Touch Panel
|6 Preset Menus
|Automatic Shut-Off, Overheat Protection
|CookJoy CJ2000WTC Induction Cooktop with Control Panel
|2000 Watts
|Control Panel
|10 Preset Menus
|Child Lock, Overheat Protection
|CTDIVA Induction Cooktop with Overheat Protection and Control Panel
|1800 Watts
|Control Panel
|10 Preset Menus
|Overheat Protection, Child Lock
|CookMate 5 Induction Cooktop with Shut-Off and Overheat Protection
|2000 Watts
|Touch Panel
|5 Preset Menus
|Automatic Shut-Off, Overheat Protection
