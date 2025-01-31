Our Picks
Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with Crystal Glass (Black)
Best Value For Money
Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection| Automatic Power & Temperature Adjustment|1 year Warranty |Black
Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection |Timer with User Pre-Set|1 year Warranty |Black
Havells Insta Cook ET-X Induction Cooktop, Black 1900 W
iBELL CROWN SLIM50 Induction Cooktop, 2000W, Auto Shut-Off, Overheat Protection (Black)
Usha Cookjoy (Cj2000Wtc) 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop with Touch Control (Black), Sealed, 1 Burner
iBELL Castor DIVA Induction Cooktop 2000W, Touch Control, Auto Shut Off and Over Heat Protection, 2yr Warranty (Black)
Best Overall Product
Cadlec CookMate_5 2000W Induction Cooktop | 8 Cooking Modes, Auto Shut-Off, Over-Heat Protection, BIS Approved | LED Display | 2-Year Warranty | Black
As technology continues to advance, induction cooktops have become a popular choice for modern kitchens. With their efficiency, safety, and sleek design, they offer a range of benefits for home cooks. In this article, we will explore the top 8 induction cooktops available in 2025, providing detailed product descriptions, feature comparisons, and recommendations to help you find the perfect addition to your kitchen.
The Philips Collection HD4928/01 Induction Cooktop is a stylish and efficient choice for any kitchen. With 2100 watts of power, it offers fast and consistent cooking results. Its lightweight design and easy-to-use controls make it a popular option for home cooks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast and consistent cooking
Lightweight and portable design
Reasons to avoid
Limited preset menus
Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with Crystal Glass (Black)
The Prestige PIC 20.0 Induction Cooktop offers a range of innovative features, including power-saving technology and a durable design. With its automatic voltage regulator and dual heat sensors, it ensures precise and safe cooking for all your favorite dishes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Power-saving technology
Precise and safe cooking
Reasons to avoid
Limited cooking modes
Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection| Automatic Power & Temperature Adjustment|1 year Warranty |Black
The Prestige IRIS ECO Induction Cooktop is designed for eco-friendly and energy-efficient cooking. With its automatic voltage regulator and anti-magnetic wall, it provides a safe and reliable option for modern kitchens.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Eco-friendly and energy-efficient
Safe and reliable cooking
Reasons to avoid
Limited preset menus
Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection |Timer with User Pre-Set|1 year Warranty |Black
Also read: Induction cooktops under ₹2000: Best options that combine efficiency, affordability, and convenience for your kitchen
The Havells Insta Cook Induction Cooktop offers a powerful and versatile cooking experience. With its timer function and 8 preset cooking modes, it provides a convenient option for busy home cooks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful and versatile cooking
Convenient timer function
Reasons to avoid
Limited safety features
Havells Insta Cook ET-X Induction Cooktop, Black 1900 W
Also read: Best Prestige cookers to buy in 2024: Find your perfect kitchen appliance, top 10 picks
This Induction Cooktop offers advanced safety features, including automatic shut-off and overheat protection. With its sleek design and easy-to-clean surface, it provides a reliable and user-friendly option for all your cooking needs.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Advanced safety features
Sleek and user-friendly design
Reasons to avoid
Limited preset menus
iBELL CROWN SLIM50 Induction Cooktop, 2000W, Auto Shut-Off, Overheat Protection (Black)
Also read: Gas stoves vs induction cooktops: Which is the perfect addition to your kitchen setup? Our top 5 picks for each
The CookJoy CJ2000WTC Induction Cooktop offers precise temperature control and a durable glass surface. With its 4-hour timer and child lock feature, it provides a versatile and safe option for home cooking.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Precise temperature control
Versatile and safe cooking
Reasons to avoid
Limited control options
Usha Cookjoy (Cj2000Wtc) 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop with Touch Control (Black), Sealed, 1 Burner
Also read: Best auto ignition gas stoves for modern kitchens in 2024: Top 6 picks for effortless lighting and superior performance
The CTDIVA Induction Cooktop offers a range of cooking options with its 10 preset menus and 4-hour timer. With its overheat protection and child lock feature, it provides a safe and user-friendly choice for the modern kitchen.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Multiple cooking options
Safe and user-friendly design
Reasons to avoid
Limited power consumption
iBELL Castor DIVA Induction Cooktop 2000W, Touch Control, Auto Shut Off and Over Heat Protection, 2yr Warranty (Black)
Also read: Best 3-burner gas stoves for your kitchen: Top 10 models for efficient cooking, ideal for small to medium kitchens
The CookMate 5 Induction Cooktop offers a durable and efficient option for home cooking. With its 5-hour timer and automatic shut-off feature, it provides a reliable and convenient choice for all your favorite recipes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Durable and efficient cooking
Convenient automatic shut-off feature
Reasons to avoid
Limited preset menus
Cadlec CookMate_5 2000W Induction Cooktop | 8 Cooking Modes, Auto Shut-Off, Over-Heat Protection, BIS Approved | LED Display | 2-Year Warranty | Black
Top features of the best induction cooktop in 2025:
|Best induction cooktop in 2025
|Power Consumption
|Control Type
|Cooking Modes
|Safety Features
|Philips Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop
|2100 Watts
|Touch Panel
|8 Preset Menus
|Auto-Off Program, Voltage Fluctuation Protection
|Prestige PIC 20.0 Induction Cooktop
|1200 Watts
|Push Button
|Indian Menu Options
|Automatic Voltage Regulator, Dual Heat Sensors
|Prestige IRIS ECO 1500-Watt Induction Cooktop
|1500 Watts
|Touch Panel
|8 Preset Menus
|Automatic Voltage Regulator, Anti-Magnetic Wall
|Havells Insta Cook 1800-Watt Induction Cooktop
|1800 Watts
|Touch Panel
|8 Preset Menus
|Auto Pan Detection, Overheat Protection
|Induction Cooktop with Shut Off Overheat Protection
|2000 Watts
|Touch Panel
|6 Preset Menus
|Automatic Shut-Off, Overheat Protection
|CookJoy CJ2000WTC Induction Cooktop with Control Panel
|2000 Watts
|Control Panel
|10 Preset Menus
|Child Lock, Overheat Protection
|CTDIVA Induction Cooktop with Overheat Protection and Control Panel
|1800 Watts
|Control Panel
|10 Preset Menus
|Overheat Protection, Child Lock
|CookMate 5 Induction Cooktop with Shut-Off and Overheat Protection
|2000 Watts
|Touch Panel
|5 Preset Menus
|Automatic Shut-Off, Overheat Protection
FAQs
Question : What is the power consumption of these induction cooktops?
Ans : The power consumption ranges from 1200 to 2100 watts, offering a variety of options for different cooking needs.
Question : Do these cooktops have safety features for overheat protection?
Ans : Yes, all the featured induction cooktops include safety features such as automatic shut-off and overheat protection for safe and reliable cooking.
Question : Are these cooktops user-friendly and easy to clean?
Ans : Yes, these induction cooktops offer user-friendly controls and easy-to-clean surfaces, providing a convenient cooking experience.
Question : Do these cooktops offer energy-efficient cooking options?
Ans : Yes, many of the featured induction cooktops are designed for energy-efficient and eco-friendly cooking, providing a sustainable choice for modern kitchens.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.