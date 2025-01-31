Hello User
Business News/ Product Hub / Best induction cooktops in 2025: Prepare your favourite meal with these top 8 options for efficient and fast cooking

Best induction cooktops in 2025: Prepare your favourite meal with these top 8 options for efficient and fast cooking

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 8 induction cooktops of 2025 with detailed product comparisons and recommendations for the best value for money and overall product.

Sleek induction cooktop with digital controls for fast, efficient cooking.
Our Picks Best Value For Money Best Overall Product

Our Picks

As technology continues to advance, induction cooktops have become a popular choice for modern kitchens. With their efficiency, safety, and sleek design, they offer a range of benefits for home cooks. In this article, we will explore the top 8 induction cooktops available in 2025, providing detailed product descriptions, feature comparisons, and recommendations to help you find the perfect addition to your kitchen.

The Philips Collection HD4928/01 Induction Cooktop is a stylish and efficient choice for any kitchen. With 2100 watts of power, it offers fast and consistent cooking results. Its lightweight design and easy-to-use controls make it a popular option for home cooks.

Specifications

Power Consumption
2100 Watts
Control Type
Touch Panel
Cooking Modes
8 Preset Menus
Safety Features
Auto-Off Program, Voltage Fluctuation Protection

Reasons to buy

Fast and consistent cooking

Lightweight and portable design

Reasons to avoid

Limited preset menus

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with Crystal Glass (Black)

The Prestige PIC 20.0 Induction Cooktop offers a range of innovative features, including power-saving technology and a durable design. With its automatic voltage regulator and dual heat sensors, it ensures precise and safe cooking for all your favorite dishes.

Specifications

Power Consumption
1200 Watts
Control Type
Push Button
Cooking Modes
Indian Menu Options
Safety Features
Automatic Voltage Regulator, Dual Heat Sensors

Reasons to buy

Power-saving technology

Precise and safe cooking

Reasons to avoid

Limited cooking modes

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection| Automatic Power & Temperature Adjustment|1 year Warranty |Black

The Prestige IRIS ECO Induction Cooktop is designed for eco-friendly and energy-efficient cooking. With its automatic voltage regulator and anti-magnetic wall, it provides a safe and reliable option for modern kitchens.

Specifications

Power Consumption
1500 Watts
Control Type
Touch Panel
Cooking Modes
8 Preset Menus
Safety Features
Automatic Voltage Regulator, Anti-Magnetic Wall

Reasons to buy

Eco-friendly and energy-efficient

Safe and reliable cooking

Reasons to avoid

Limited preset menus

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection |Timer with User Pre-Set|1 year Warranty |Black

Also read: Induction cooktops under 2000: Best options that combine efficiency, affordability, and convenience for your kitchen

The Havells Insta Cook Induction Cooktop offers a powerful and versatile cooking experience. With its timer function and 8 preset cooking modes, it provides a convenient option for busy home cooks.

Specifications

Power Consumption
1800 Watts
Control Type
Touch Panel
Cooking Modes
8 Preset Menus
Safety Features
Auto Pan Detection, Overheat Protection

Reasons to buy

Powerful and versatile cooking

Convenient timer function

Reasons to avoid

Limited safety features

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Havells Insta Cook ET-X Induction Cooktop, Black 1900 W

Also read: Best Prestige cookers to buy in 2024: Find your perfect kitchen appliance, top 10 picks

This Induction Cooktop offers advanced safety features, including automatic shut-off and overheat protection. With its sleek design and easy-to-clean surface, it provides a reliable and user-friendly option for all your cooking needs.

Specifications

Power Consumption
2000 Watts
Control Type
Touch Panel
Cooking Modes
6 Preset Menus
Safety Features
Automatic Shut-Off, Overheat Protection

Reasons to buy

Advanced safety features

Sleek and user-friendly design

Reasons to avoid

Limited preset menus

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

iBELL CROWN SLIM50 Induction Cooktop, 2000W, Auto Shut-Off, Overheat Protection (Black)

Also read: Gas stoves vs induction cooktops: Which is the perfect addition to your kitchen setup? Our top 5 picks for each

The CookJoy CJ2000WTC Induction Cooktop offers precise temperature control and a durable glass surface. With its 4-hour timer and child lock feature, it provides a versatile and safe option for home cooking.

Specifications

Power Consumption
2000 Watts
Control Type
Control Panel
Cooking Modes
10 Preset Menus
Safety Features
Child Lock, Overheat Protection

Reasons to buy

Precise temperature control

Versatile and safe cooking

Reasons to avoid

Limited control options

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Usha Cookjoy (Cj2000Wtc) 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop with Touch Control (Black), Sealed, 1 Burner

Also read: Best auto ignition gas stoves for modern kitchens in 2024: Top 6 picks for effortless lighting and superior performance

The CTDIVA Induction Cooktop offers a range of cooking options with its 10 preset menus and 4-hour timer. With its overheat protection and child lock feature, it provides a safe and user-friendly choice for the modern kitchen.

Specifications

Power Consumption
1800 Watts
Control Type
Control Panel
Cooking Modes
10 Preset Menus
Safety Features
Overheat Protection, Child Lock

Reasons to buy

Multiple cooking options

Safe and user-friendly design

Reasons to avoid

Limited power consumption

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

iBELL Castor DIVA Induction Cooktop 2000W, Touch Control, Auto Shut Off and Over Heat Protection, 2yr Warranty (Black)

Also read: Best 3-burner gas stoves for your kitchen: Top 10 models for efficient cooking, ideal for small to medium kitchens

The CookMate 5 Induction Cooktop offers a durable and efficient option for home cooking. With its 5-hour timer and automatic shut-off feature, it provides a reliable and convenient choice for all your favorite recipes.

Specifications

Power Consumption
2000 Watts
Control Type
Touch Panel
Cooking Modes
5 Preset Menus
Safety Features
Automatic Shut-Off, Overheat Protection

Reasons to buy

Durable and efficient cooking

Convenient automatic shut-off feature

Reasons to avoid

Limited preset menus

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Cadlec CookMate_5 2000W Induction Cooktop | 8 Cooking Modes, Auto Shut-Off, Over-Heat Protection, BIS Approved | LED Display | 2-Year Warranty | Black

Top features of the best induction cooktop in 2025:

Best induction cooktop in 2025Power ConsumptionControl TypeCooking ModesSafety Features
Philips Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop2100 WattsTouch Panel8 Preset MenusAuto-Off Program, Voltage Fluctuation Protection
Prestige PIC 20.0 Induction Cooktop1200 WattsPush ButtonIndian Menu OptionsAutomatic Voltage Regulator, Dual Heat Sensors
Prestige IRIS ECO 1500-Watt Induction Cooktop1500 WattsTouch Panel8 Preset MenusAutomatic Voltage Regulator, Anti-Magnetic Wall
Havells Insta Cook 1800-Watt Induction Cooktop1800 WattsTouch Panel8 Preset MenusAuto Pan Detection, Overheat Protection
Induction Cooktop with Shut Off Overheat Protection2000 WattsTouch Panel6 Preset MenusAutomatic Shut-Off, Overheat Protection
CookJoy CJ2000WTC Induction Cooktop with Control Panel2000 WattsControl Panel10 Preset MenusChild Lock, Overheat Protection
CTDIVA Induction Cooktop with Overheat Protection and Control Panel1800 WattsControl Panel10 Preset MenusOverheat Protection, Child Lock
CookMate 5 Induction Cooktop with Shut-Off and Overheat Protection2000 WattsTouch Panel5 Preset MenusAutomatic Shut-Off, Overheat Protection

Similar articles for you:

Best Prestige gas stoves in India: Top 6 models for efficient cooking, durability and modern design

Best 5 burner gas stoves: Top 9 options for sleek design and unmatched performance

Best 4-burner gas stoves in stainless steel: Top 7 picks for efficient cooking with multiple flames

Best Prestige 4-burner gas stoves for spacious and durable cooking: Top 7 models for efficient cooking

FAQs

Question : What is the power consumption of these induction cooktops?

Ans : The power consumption ranges from 1200 to 2100 watts, offering a variety of options for different cooking needs.

Question : Do these cooktops have safety features for overheat protection?

Ans : Yes, all the featured induction cooktops include safety features such as automatic shut-off and overheat protection for safe and reliable cooking.

Question : Are these cooktops user-friendly and easy to clean?

Ans : Yes, these induction cooktops offer user-friendly controls and easy-to-clean surfaces, providing a convenient cooking experience.

Question : Do these cooktops offer energy-efficient cooking options?

Ans : Yes, many of the featured induction cooktops are designed for energy-efficient and eco-friendly cooking, providing a sustainable choice for modern kitchens.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

