Induction tawas have become an essential part of modern kitchen cookware. With so many options available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 8 best induction tawas available in 2025. Whether you're looking for non-stick, aluminum, or stainless steel tawas, we've got you covered. From Pigeon and Prestige to Hawkins and Amazon Brand, we have included a variety of brands to suit every budget and preference.

1. Pigeon Special Non Induction Base Aluminium Non Stick Flat Tawa

The Pigeon Special Non-Stick Aluminium Tawa is a durable and efficient tawa suitable for everyday use. Its non-stick coating ensures hassle-free cooking and easy cleaning. With a 280mm diameter, it is perfect for making chapatis, dosas, and more.

Specifications Material Aluminium Size 280mm Coating Non-stick Induction Compatible Yes Reasons to buy Durable and efficient Non-stick coating for easy cooking Suitable for various recipes Reasons to avoid May not be suitable for large families

The Prestige Anodised Cookware Induction Base Tawa features a durable anodised body and an induction base for fast and even heating. Its Perma Cool handles ensure a comfortable grip while cooking. This tawa is ideal for making rotis, parathas, and more.

Specifications Material Anodised Aluminium Size Standard Coating Non-stick Induction Compatible Yes Reasons to buy Durable anodised body Induction base for fast heating Comfortable Perma Cool handles Reasons to avoid May be on the pricier side

The Cello Induction Base Non-Stick Aluminium Tawa features a detachable handle for easy storage and a hammered finish for enhanced durability. Its non-stick coating ensures healthy cooking with minimal oil. This tawa is suitable for various induction cooktops.

Specifications Material Aluminium Size Standard Coating Non-stick Induction Compatible Yes Reasons to buy Detachable handle for easy storage Hammered finish for durability Healthy cooking with non-stick coating Reasons to avoid Handle may require extra care

The Prestige Aluminium Select Non-Stick Tawa features a vibrant multicolour design and a non-stick coating for healthy cooking. With an induction base, it ensures quick and efficient heating. This tawa is perfect for preparing a range of recipes.

Specifications Material Aluminium Size Standard Coating Non-stick Induction Compatible Yes Reasons to buy Vibrant multicolour design Non-stick coating for healthy cooking Quick and efficient heating Reasons to avoid May not be suitable for high-heat cooking

The Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Induction Tava features a hard anodised body for durability and an induction base for efficient cooking. Its non-stick surface ensures hassle-free cooking and easy cleaning. This tava is perfect for making dosas, uttapams, and more.

Specifications Material Hard Anodised Aluminium Size Standard Coating Non-stick Induction Compatible Yes Reasons to buy Hard anodised body for durability Efficient cooking with an induction base Hassle-free cooking with non-stick surface Reasons to avoid May require gentle handling to maintain the non-stick coating

The Hawkins Tri-ply Stainless Steel Tava features a tri-ply construction for even heating and a stay-cool handle for comfortable cooking. Its stainless steel body ensures long-lasting performance. This tava is ideal for making rotis, parathas, and more.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Size Standard Coating Not Applicable Induction Compatible Yes Reasons to buy Tri-ply construction for even heating Stay-cool handle for comfortable cooking Long-lasting stainless steel body Reasons to avoid May be heavier compared to non-stick tawas

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Non-Stick Tawa features a 3-layer non-stick coating for healthy cooking and easy cleaning. Its sturdy construction ensures long-term durability. This tawa is suitable for various induction cooktops.

Specifications Material Aluminium Size Standard Coating Non-stick Induction Compatible Yes Reasons to buy 3-layer non-stick coating for healthy cooking Sturdy construction for long-term durability Suitable for various induction cooktops Reasons to avoid May not be suitable for high-heat cooking

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Induction Base Tawa features a detachable handle for convenient storage and a temperature-resistant exterior for safety. Its non-stick coating ensures hassle-free cooking and easy cleaning. This tawa is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications Material Aluminium Size Standard Coating Non-stick Induction Compatible Yes Reasons to buy Detachable handle for convenient storage Temperature-resistant exterior for safety Hassle-free cooking with non-stick coating Reasons to avoid Handle may require extra care

Top features of the best induction tawas:

Best induction tawas Material Size Coating Induction Compatible Pigeon Special Non-Stick Aluminium Tawa Aluminium 280mm Non-stick Yes Prestige Anodised Cookware Induction Base Tawa Anodised Aluminium Standard Non-stick Yes Cello Induction Base Non-Stick Aluminium Tawa Aluminium Standard Non-stick Yes Prestige Aluminium Select Non-Stick Tawa Aluminium Standard Non-stick Yes Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Induction Tava Hard Anodised Aluminium Standard Non-stick Yes Hawkins Tri-ply Stainless Steel Tava Stainless Steel Standard Not Applicable Yes Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Non-Stick Tawa Aluminium Standard Non-stick Yes Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Induction Base Tawa Aluminium Standard Non-stick Yes