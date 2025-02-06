|Product
Best Overall ProductPrestige Hard Anodised Plus Cookware Induction Base Roti Tawa | Black | 22.5cm | Perma-Cool Handles | Wide Base | Hand WashableView Details
₹780
Best Value For MoneyCello Non Stick Dosa Tawa Induction Base with Detachable Handle, 280 mm Hammered Toned,Aluminium, BlackView Details
₹629
Prestige Omega Select Plus 27.5cm Non-Stick Omni Tawa |Induction Base |Gas & Induction Compatible| Metal Spoon Friendly | Sturdy HandlesView Details
₹779
Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Roti Tava 26cm, 4.88mm Thick Induction Compatible (Black)View Details
₹1,045
Hawkins Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Tava 22 cm, 3.5mm Induction CompatibleView Details
₹975
Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Non-Stick Dosa Tawa | Granite Finish | Induction Base | Pfoa Free | High Temperature Resistant Exterior Coating | 25 Cm | GreyView Details
₹469
Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Non-Stick Dosa Tawa with Detachable Handle| Granite Finish | Induction Base | Pfoa Free | High Temperature Resistant Exterior Coating | 25 Cm | BlackView Details
₹482
Induction tawas have become an essential part of modern kitchen cookware. With so many options available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 8 best induction tawas available in 2025. Whether you're looking for non-stick, aluminum, or stainless steel tawas, we've got you covered. From Pigeon and Prestige to Hawkins and Amazon Brand, we have included a variety of brands to suit every budget and preference.
The Pigeon Special Non-Stick Aluminium Tawa is a durable and efficient tawa suitable for everyday use. Its non-stick coating ensures hassle-free cooking and easy cleaning. With a 280mm diameter, it is perfect for making chapatis, dosas, and more.
Durable and efficient
Non-stick coating for easy cooking
Suitable for various recipes
May not be suitable for large families
Pigeon Special Non Induction Base Aluminium Non Stick Flat Tawa
The Prestige Anodised Cookware Induction Base Tawa features a durable anodised body and an induction base for fast and even heating. Its Perma Cool handles ensure a comfortable grip while cooking. This tawa is ideal for making rotis, parathas, and more.
Durable anodised body
Induction base for fast heating
Comfortable Perma Cool handles
May be on the pricier side
Prestige Hard Anodised Plus Cookware Induction Base Roti Tawa | Black | 22.5cm | Perma-Cool Handles | Wide Base | Hand Washable
The Cello Induction Base Non-Stick Aluminium Tawa features a detachable handle for easy storage and a hammered finish for enhanced durability. Its non-stick coating ensures healthy cooking with minimal oil. This tawa is suitable for various induction cooktops.
Detachable handle for easy storage
Hammered finish for durability
Healthy cooking with non-stick coating
Handle may require extra care
Cello Non Stick Dosa Tawa Induction Base with Detachable Handle, 280 mm Hammered Toned,Aluminium, Black
The Prestige Aluminium Select Non-Stick Tawa features a vibrant multicolour design and a non-stick coating for healthy cooking. With an induction base, it ensures quick and efficient heating. This tawa is perfect for preparing a range of recipes.
Vibrant multicolour design
Non-stick coating for healthy cooking
Quick and efficient heating
May not be suitable for high-heat cooking
Prestige Omega Select Plus 27.5cm Non-Stick Omni Tawa |Induction Base |Gas & Induction Compatible| Metal Spoon Friendly | Sturdy Handles
The Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Induction Tava features a hard anodised body for durability and an induction base for efficient cooking. Its non-stick surface ensures hassle-free cooking and easy cleaning. This tava is perfect for making dosas, uttapams, and more.
Hard anodised body for durability
Efficient cooking with an induction base
Hassle-free cooking with non-stick surface
May require gentle handling to maintain the non-stick coating
Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Roti Tava 26cm, 4.88mm Thick Induction Compatible (Black)
The Hawkins Tri-ply Stainless Steel Tava features a tri-ply construction for even heating and a stay-cool handle for comfortable cooking. Its stainless steel body ensures long-lasting performance. This tava is ideal for making rotis, parathas, and more.
Tri-ply construction for even heating
Stay-cool handle for comfortable cooking
Long-lasting stainless steel body
May be heavier compared to non-stick tawas
Hawkins Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Tava 22 cm, 3.5mm Induction Compatible
The Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Non-Stick Tawa features a 3-layer non-stick coating for healthy cooking and easy cleaning. Its sturdy construction ensures long-term durability. This tawa is suitable for various induction cooktops.
3-layer non-stick coating for healthy cooking
Sturdy construction for long-term durability
Suitable for various induction cooktops
May not be suitable for high-heat cooking
Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Non-Stick Dosa Tawa | Granite Finish | Induction Base | Pfoa Free | High Temperature Resistant Exterior Coating | 25 Cm | Grey
The Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Induction Base Tawa features a detachable handle for convenient storage and a temperature-resistant exterior for safety. Its non-stick coating ensures hassle-free cooking and easy cleaning. This tawa is perfect for everyday use.
Detachable handle for convenient storage
Temperature-resistant exterior for safety
Hassle-free cooking with non-stick coating
Handle may require extra care
Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Non-Stick Dosa Tawa with Detachable Handle| Granite Finish | Induction Base | Pfoa Free | High Temperature Resistant Exterior Coating | 25 Cm | Black
|Best induction tawas
|Material
|Size
|Coating
|Induction Compatible
|Pigeon Special Non-Stick Aluminium Tawa
|Aluminium
|280mm
|Non-stick
|Yes
|Prestige Anodised Cookware Induction Base Tawa
|Anodised Aluminium
|Standard
|Non-stick
|Yes
|Cello Induction Base Non-Stick Aluminium Tawa
|Aluminium
|Standard
|Non-stick
|Yes
|Prestige Aluminium Select Non-Stick Tawa
|Aluminium
|Standard
|Non-stick
|Yes
|Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Induction Tava
|Hard Anodised Aluminium
|Standard
|Non-stick
|Yes
|Hawkins Tri-ply Stainless Steel Tava
|Stainless Steel
|Standard
|Not Applicable
|Yes
|Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Non-Stick Tawa
|Aluminium
|Standard
|Non-stick
|Yes
|Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Induction Base Tawa
|Aluminium
|Standard
|Non-stick
|Yes
Best dosa tawas: Explore our top 10 picks to create crispy, mouth-watering dosas effortlessly at home
Best Prestige cookers: Top 8 durable and high quality choices with 5 litre capacity for everyday cooking
