Induction tawas have become an essential part of modern kitchen cookware. With so many options available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 8 best induction tawas available in 2025. Whether you're looking for non-stick, aluminum, or stainless steel tawas, we've got you covered. From Pigeon and Prestige to Hawkins and Amazon Brand, we have included a variety of brands to suit every budget and preference.
1. Pigeon Special Non Induction Base Aluminium Non Stick Flat Tawa
The Pigeon Special Non-Stick Aluminium Tawa is a durable and efficient tawa suitable for everyday use. Its non-stick coating ensures hassle-free cooking and easy cleaning. With a 280mm diameter, it is perfect for making chapatis, dosas, and more.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Durable and efficient
Non-stick coating for easy cooking
Suitable for various recipes
Reasons to avoid
May not be suitable for large families
Pigeon Special Non Induction Base Aluminium Non Stick Flat Tawa
The Prestige Anodised Cookware Induction Base Tawa features a durable anodised body and an induction base for fast and even heating. Its Perma Cool handles ensure a comfortable grip while cooking. This tawa is ideal for making rotis, parathas, and more.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Durable anodised body
Induction base for fast heating
Comfortable Perma Cool handles
Reasons to avoid
May be on the pricier side
Prestige Hard Anodised Plus Cookware Induction Base Roti Tawa | Black | 22.5cm | Perma-Cool Handles | Wide Base | Hand Washable
The Cello Induction Base Non-Stick Aluminium Tawa features a detachable handle for easy storage and a hammered finish for enhanced durability. Its non-stick coating ensures healthy cooking with minimal oil. This tawa is suitable for various induction cooktops.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Detachable handle for easy storage
Hammered finish for durability
Healthy cooking with non-stick coating
Reasons to avoid
Handle may require extra care
Cello Non Stick Dosa Tawa Induction Base with Detachable Handle, 280 mm Hammered Toned,Aluminium, Black
Also read: Best pressure cookers in India: Top 10 options for quick, healthy and delicious meals
The Prestige Aluminium Select Non-Stick Tawa features a vibrant multicolour design and a non-stick coating for healthy cooking. With an induction base, it ensures quick and efficient heating. This tawa is perfect for preparing a range of recipes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Vibrant multicolour design
Non-stick coating for healthy cooking
Quick and efficient heating
Reasons to avoid
May not be suitable for high-heat cooking
Prestige Omega Select Plus 27.5cm Non-Stick Omni Tawa |Induction Base |Gas & Induction Compatible| Metal Spoon Friendly | Sturdy Handles
Also read: Best stainless steel pressure cookers in India: Top 8 options for effortless and efficient cooking at home
The Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Induction Tava features a hard anodised body for durability and an induction base for efficient cooking. Its non-stick surface ensures hassle-free cooking and easy cleaning. This tava is perfect for making dosas, uttapams, and more.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Hard anodised body for durability
Efficient cooking with an induction base
Hassle-free cooking with non-stick surface
Reasons to avoid
May require gentle handling to maintain the non-stick coating
Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Roti Tava 26cm, 4.88mm Thick Induction Compatible (Black)
Also read: Best non-stick tawas: Check out these top 10 options from popular brands for easy and hassle-free cooking at home
The Hawkins Tri-ply Stainless Steel Tava features a tri-ply construction for even heating and a stay-cool handle for comfortable cooking. Its stainless steel body ensures long-lasting performance. This tava is ideal for making rotis, parathas, and more.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Tri-ply construction for even heating
Stay-cool handle for comfortable cooking
Long-lasting stainless steel body
Reasons to avoid
May be heavier compared to non-stick tawas
Hawkins Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Tava 22 cm, 3.5mm Induction Compatible
Also read: Best electric cookers in India for 2024: Top 7 picks for healthy and energy-efficient cooking
The Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Non-Stick Tawa features a 3-layer non-stick coating for healthy cooking and easy cleaning. Its sturdy construction ensures long-term durability. This tawa is suitable for various induction cooktops.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
3-layer non-stick coating for healthy cooking
Sturdy construction for long-term durability
Suitable for various induction cooktops
Reasons to avoid
May not be suitable for high-heat cooking
Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Non-Stick Dosa Tawa | Granite Finish | Induction Base | Pfoa Free | High Temperature Resistant Exterior Coating | 25 Cm | Grey
Also read: Best Prestige cookers to buy in 2024: Find your perfect kitchen appliance, top 10 picks
The Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Induction Base Tawa features a detachable handle for convenient storage and a temperature-resistant exterior for safety. Its non-stick coating ensures hassle-free cooking and easy cleaning. This tawa is perfect for everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Detachable handle for convenient storage
Temperature-resistant exterior for safety
Hassle-free cooking with non-stick coating
Reasons to avoid
Handle may require extra care
Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Non-Stick Dosa Tawa with Detachable Handle| Granite Finish | Induction Base | Pfoa Free | High Temperature Resistant Exterior Coating | 25 Cm | Black
Top features of the best induction tawas:
|Best induction tawas
|Material
|Size
|Coating
|Induction Compatible
|Pigeon Special Non-Stick Aluminium Tawa
|Aluminium
|280mm
|Non-stick
|Yes
|Prestige Anodised Cookware Induction Base Tawa
|Anodised Aluminium
|Standard
|Non-stick
|Yes
|Cello Induction Base Non-Stick Aluminium Tawa
|Aluminium
|Standard
|Non-stick
|Yes
|Prestige Aluminium Select Non-Stick Tawa
|Aluminium
|Standard
|Non-stick
|Yes
|Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Induction Tava
|Hard Anodised Aluminium
|Standard
|Non-stick
|Yes
|Hawkins Tri-ply Stainless Steel Tava
|Stainless Steel
|Standard
|Not Applicable
|Yes
|Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Non-Stick Tawa
|Aluminium
|Standard
|Non-stick
|Yes
|Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Induction Base Tawa
|Aluminium
|Standard
|Non-stick
|Yes
FAQs
Question : What is the ideal size for an induction tawa?
Ans : The ideal size for an induction tawa is around 280mm, which is suitable for making chapatis, dosas, and other recipes.
Question : Are these tawas compatible with all induction cooktops?
Ans : Yes, the tawas mentioned in the list are compatible with most induction cooktops, providing efficient heating and cooking.
Question : How do I clean and maintain the non-stick coating?
Ans : To clean and maintain the non-stick coating, use a soft sponge and mild detergent. Avoid using abrasive cleaners to preserve the coating.
Question : Do these tawas come with a warranty?
Ans : Most of the tawas come with a warranty against manufacturing defects. Check the product details for specific warranty information.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.