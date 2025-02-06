Hello User
Best induction tawas: Top 8 choices for effortless, quick cooking and durable performance

Best induction tawas: Top 8 choices for effortless, quick cooking and durable performance

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best induction tawa for your kitchen? Check out our top 8 picks for the best induction tawas in 2025.

Sleek induction tawa for even cooking, durable, non-stick, and efficient.
Our Picks Best Overall Product Best Value For Money

Our Picks

Induction tawas have become an essential part of modern kitchen cookware. With so many options available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 8 best induction tawas available in 2025. Whether you're looking for non-stick, aluminum, or stainless steel tawas, we've got you covered. From Pigeon and Prestige to Hawkins and Amazon Brand, we have included a variety of brands to suit every budget and preference.

1. Pigeon Special Non Induction Base Aluminium Non Stick Flat Tawa

The Pigeon Special Non-Stick Aluminium Tawa is a durable and efficient tawa suitable for everyday use. Its non-stick coating ensures hassle-free cooking and easy cleaning. With a 280mm diameter, it is perfect for making chapatis, dosas, and more.

Specifications

Material
Aluminium
Size
280mm
Coating
Non-stick
Induction Compatible
Yes

Reasons to buy

Durable and efficient

Non-stick coating for easy cooking

Suitable for various recipes

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for large families

2. Prestige Anodised Cookware Induction Base Tawa

The Prestige Anodised Cookware Induction Base Tawa features a durable anodised body and an induction base for fast and even heating. Its Perma Cool handles ensure a comfortable grip while cooking. This tawa is ideal for making rotis, parathas, and more.

Specifications

Material
Anodised Aluminium
Size
Standard
Coating
Non-stick
Induction Compatible
Yes

Reasons to buy

Durable anodised body

Induction base for fast heating

Comfortable Perma Cool handles

Reasons to avoid

May be on the pricier side

Prestige Hard Anodised Plus Cookware Induction Base Roti Tawa | Black | 22.5cm | Perma-Cool Handles | Wide Base | Hand Washable

The Cello Induction Base Non-Stick Aluminium Tawa features a detachable handle for easy storage and a hammered finish for enhanced durability. Its non-stick coating ensures healthy cooking with minimal oil. This tawa is suitable for various induction cooktops.

Specifications

Material
Aluminium
Size
Standard
Coating
Non-stick
Induction Compatible
Yes

Reasons to buy

Detachable handle for easy storage

Hammered finish for durability

Healthy cooking with non-stick coating

Reasons to avoid

Handle may require extra care

3. Cello Induction Base Non-Stick Aluminium Tawa

Also read: Best pressure cookers in India: Top 10 options for quick, healthy and delicious meals

The Prestige Aluminium Select Non-Stick Tawa features a vibrant multicolour design and a non-stick coating for healthy cooking. With an induction base, it ensures quick and efficient heating. This tawa is perfect for preparing a range of recipes.

Specifications

Material
Aluminium
Size
Standard
Coating
Non-stick
Induction Compatible
Yes

Reasons to buy

Vibrant multicolour design

Non-stick coating for healthy cooking

Quick and efficient heating

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for high-heat cooking

4. Prestige Aluminium Select Non-Stick Tawa

Also read: Best stainless steel pressure cookers in India: Top 8 options for effortless and efficient cooking at home

The Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Induction Tava features a hard anodised body for durability and an induction base for efficient cooking. Its non-stick surface ensures hassle-free cooking and easy cleaning. This tava is perfect for making dosas, uttapams, and more.

Specifications

Material
Hard Anodised Aluminium
Size
Standard
Coating
Non-stick
Induction Compatible
Yes

Reasons to buy

Hard anodised body for durability

Efficient cooking with an induction base

Hassle-free cooking with non-stick surface

Reasons to avoid

May require gentle handling to maintain the non-stick coating

5. Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Induction Tava

Also read: Best non-stick tawas: Check out these top 10 options from popular brands for easy and hassle-free cooking at home

The Hawkins Tri-ply Stainless Steel Tava features a tri-ply construction for even heating and a stay-cool handle for comfortable cooking. Its stainless steel body ensures long-lasting performance. This tava is ideal for making rotis, parathas, and more.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Size
Standard
Coating
Not Applicable
Induction Compatible
Yes

Reasons to buy

Tri-ply construction for even heating

Stay-cool handle for comfortable cooking

Long-lasting stainless steel body

Reasons to avoid

May be heavier compared to non-stick tawas

6. Hawkins Tri-ply Stainless Steel Tava

Also read: Best electric cookers in India for 2024: Top 7 picks for healthy and energy-efficient cooking

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Non-Stick Tawa features a 3-layer non-stick coating for healthy cooking and easy cleaning. Its sturdy construction ensures long-term durability. This tawa is suitable for various induction cooktops.

Specifications

Material
Aluminium
Size
Standard
Coating
Non-stick
Induction Compatible
Yes

Reasons to buy

3-layer non-stick coating for healthy cooking

Sturdy construction for long-term durability

Suitable for various induction cooktops

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for high-heat cooking

7. Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Non-Stick Tawa

Also read: Best Prestige cookers to buy in 2024: Find your perfect kitchen appliance, top 10 picks

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Induction Base Tawa features a detachable handle for convenient storage and a temperature-resistant exterior for safety. Its non-stick coating ensures hassle-free cooking and easy cleaning. This tawa is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications

Material
Aluminium
Size
Standard
Coating
Non-stick
Induction Compatible
Yes

Reasons to buy

Detachable handle for convenient storage

Temperature-resistant exterior for safety

Hassle-free cooking with non-stick coating

Reasons to avoid

Handle may require extra care

8. Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Induction Base Tawa

Top features of the best induction tawas:

Best induction tawasMaterialSizeCoatingInduction Compatible
Pigeon Special Non-Stick Aluminium TawaAluminium280mmNon-stickYes
Prestige Anodised Cookware Induction Base TawaAnodised AluminiumStandardNon-stickYes
Cello Induction Base Non-Stick Aluminium TawaAluminiumStandardNon-stickYes
Prestige Aluminium Select Non-Stick TawaAluminiumStandardNon-stickYes
Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Induction TavaHard Anodised AluminiumStandardNon-stickYes
Hawkins Tri-ply Stainless Steel TavaStainless SteelStandardNot ApplicableYes
Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Non-Stick TawaAluminiumStandardNon-stickYes
Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Induction Base TawaAluminiumStandardNon-stickYes

FAQs

Question : What is the ideal size for an induction tawa?

Ans : The ideal size for an induction tawa is around 280mm, which is suitable for making chapatis, dosas, and other recipes.

Question : Are these tawas compatible with all induction cooktops?

Ans : Yes, the tawas mentioned in the list are compatible with most induction cooktops, providing efficient heating and cooking.

Question : How do I clean and maintain the non-stick coating?

Ans : To clean and maintain the non-stick coating, use a soft sponge and mild detergent. Avoid using abrasive cleaners to preserve the coating.

Question : Do these tawas come with a warranty?

Ans : Most of the tawas come with a warranty against manufacturing defects. Check the product details for specific warranty information.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

