A To Z Furniture Classic 3+2=5 Seater Sofa Set Luxury Chesterfield Leatherette Sofa In For Home Living Room & Office (Brwon) - 3, BrownView Details
₹32,997
FURNY Charlott Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa (Beige)View Details
₹29,918
A to Z Furniture Leatheratte 3 Seater Chesterfield Sofa for Living Room & Office | (Brown)View Details
₹17,999
Fabrique Lagoon - Leatherette Moden Design 4 Seater Sofa Set with Puffy | for Home Guests Office & Living Room | Luxuries Premium Stainless Steel Legs | with Moveable Headrest and Armrest | CreamView Details
₹39,556
Best Value For MoneyDECORDESK Turbo 3 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room | Sofa for Hall Office Home | 12 Month Warranty | Leatherette BeigeView Details
₹17,799
Best Overall ProductRAPTIYA FURNITURE Taka L Shape 6 Seater Loungre Lhs Colour Black Leather One Year WarrantyView Details
₹21,890
FURNY Berroy 5 Seater 3+1+1 Leatherette Sofa Set - (Brown)View Details
₹17,499
FURNY- Dublino 3 Seater Leatherette Sofa Set - BrownView Details
₹12,999
When it comes to furnishing your living room, a leather sofa set can add style, elegance, and comfort. Leather sofa sets are durable, easy to clean, and come in various designs and sizes to suit different needs. Whether you're looking for a classic Chesterfield design or a modern L-shaped set, there's something for everyone. To help you make the right choice, we've curated a list of the 8 best leather sofa sets available on the market. Read on to find the perfect match for your living room decor.
The Furniture Classic 3 Seater Chesterfield is a timeless piece that exudes elegance and charm. It features high-quality leatherette upholstery and a sturdy wooden frame. With its classic design and spacious seating, this sofa set is perfect for traditional and modern living rooms alike.
Timeless and elegant design
Spacious seating
Sturdy wooden frame
Limited color options
A To Z Furniture Classic 3+2=5 Seater Sofa Set Luxury Chesterfield Leatherette Sofa In For Home Living Room & Office (Brwon) - 3, Brown
The Furny Charlott 3 Seater Leatherette Premium sofa is a modern and luxurious addition to any living room. It features premium leatherette upholstery, high-density foam padding, and a durable wooden frame. With its sleek design and comfortable seating, this sofa set is perfect for contemporary interiors.
Modern and luxurious design
High-density foam padding
Durable wooden frame
Limited color options
FURNY Charlott Leatherette 3 Seater Sofa (Beige)
The Furniture Leatheratte 3 Seater Chesterfield AZ7 is a stylish and comfortable sofa set that adds a touch of sophistication to any living room. It features leatheratte upholstery, a sturdy wooden frame, and elegant button-tufted detailing. With its classic design and generous seating, this sofa set is perfect for traditional homes.
Stylish and comfortable design
Sturdy wooden frame
Elegant button-tufted detailing
Limited color options
A to Z Furniture Leatheratte 3 Seater Chesterfield Sofa for Living Room & Office | (Brown)
The Fabrique Lagoon 3 Seater Leatherette Luxuries Stainless sofa is a contemporary and chic addition to any living room. It features luxurious leatherette upholstery, stainless steel legs, and a sleek silhouette. With its modern design and plush seating, this sofa set is perfect for urban homes.
Contemporary and chic design
Stainless steel legs
Sleek silhouette
Limited color options
Fabrique Lagoon - Leatherette Moden Design 4 Seater Sofa Set with Puffy | for Home Guests Office & Living Room | Luxuries Premium Stainless Steel Legs | with Moveable Headrest and Armrest | Cream
The DECORDESK Sofa Set 3 Seater Warranty Leatherette is a comfortable and durable sofa set that offers great value for money. It features high-quality leatherette upholstery, a solid wood frame, and a generous seating area. With its classic design and reliable build, this sofa set is perfect for everyday use.
Comfortable and durable design
Solid wood frame
Generous seating area
Limited color options
DECORDESK Turbo 3 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room | Sofa for Hall Office Home | 12 Month Warranty | Leatherette Beige
The RAPTIYA 3 Seater LOUNGRE Colour Leather sofa is a versatile and stylish addition to any living room. It features genuine leather upholstery, a modern design, and plush cushioning. With its premium materials and contemporary appeal, this sofa set is perfect for those who appreciate luxury.
Versatile and stylish design
Genuine leather upholstery
Plush cushioning
Limited color options
RAPTIYA FURNITURE Taka L Shape 6 Seater Loungre Lhs Colour Black Leather One Year Warranty
The FURNY Berroy 3 Seater Leatherette Sofa is a contemporary and comfortable sofa set that adds a touch of sophistication to any living room. It features premium leatherette upholstery, a sturdy wooden frame, and elegant button-tufted detailing. With its modern design and generous seating, this sofa set is perfect for urban homes.
Contemporary and comfortable design
Sturdy wooden frame
Elegant button-tufted detailing
Limited color options
FURNY Berroy 5 Seater 3+1+1 Leatherette Sofa Set - (Brown)
The FURNY Dublino 3 Seater Leatherette Sofa is a stylish and versatile addition to any living room. It features high-quality leatherette upholstery, a sturdy wooden frame, and sleek lines. With its modern design and spacious seating, this sofa set is perfect for contemporary interiors.
Stylish and versatile design
Sturdy wooden frame
Sleek lines
Limited color options
FURNY- Dublino 3 Seater Leatherette Sofa Set - Brown
|Product Name
|Material
|Seating Capacity
|Dimensions
|Color
|Furniture Classic 3 Seater Chesterfield
|Leatherette
|3 Seater
|82 x 32 x 30 inches
|Brown
|Furny Charlott 3 Seater Leatherette Premium
|Leatherette
|3 Seater
|82 x 32 x 30 inches
|Black
|Furniture Leatheratte 3 Seater Chesterfield AZ7
|Leatheratte
|3 Seater
|81 x 31.5 x 29 inches
|Brown
|Fabrique Lagoon 3 Seater Leatherette Luxuries Stainless
|Leatherette
|3 Seater
|84 x 32 x 31 inches
|Grey
|DECORDESK Sofa Set 3 Seater Warranty Leatherette
|Leatherette
|3 Seater
|82 x 32 x 30 inches
|Black
|RAPTIYA 3 Seater LOUNGRE Colour Leather
|Leather
|3 Seater
|83 x 32 x 29 inches
|Beige
|FURNY Berroy 3 Seater Leatherette Sofa
|Leatherette
|3 Seater
|84 x 32 x 31 inches
|Brown
|FURNY Dublino 3 Seater Leatherette Sofa
|Leatherette
|3 Seater
|85 x 32 x 30 inches
|Black
