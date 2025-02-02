Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best Value For Money
M MEDLER Epoch Nylon 55 litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (Navy Blue)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Safari Ray 67cm Medium Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Gun Metal
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
FEDRA Epoch Nylon 55 litres Waterproof Duffle Bag Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (Green White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
M MEDLER Derben Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag (Turquoise), Inline_Skate_Wheel
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
NISUN Canvas 90 Liter Large Strong Travel Luggage Duffel Storage Bag with Six Wheels & Front Transparent Pocket (Olive Green -73 x 27.5 x 45 cm)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
M MEDLER Aquiver Nylon 55 litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag (Beige)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
PERFECT STAR Duffle Travel Bags for Luggage Bags for Travelling Bag Men for Light Weight Women Trolley Polyester Softsided Water Resistant with 2 Wheels 65 Litre
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Best Overall Product
JD FRESH 3 Layer Nylon Duffle Bags/Convertible Travel Luggage with Wheels/Waterproof Traveling Bag for Clothes/Foldable - Extendable Duffle Luggages for Men and Women(Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
When it comes to travel, having a reliable luggage bag with wheels can make all the difference. From duffel trolleys to waterproof strolleys, there are plenty of options available in the market. To help you make the right choice, we have curated a list of the 10 best luggage bags with wheels available in India. Whether you're a frequent traveler or planning a one-time trip, these bags cater to a variety of needs and preferences. Read on to find the perfect travel companion for your next adventure.
The MEDLER Nylon Expandable Duffel Trolley is a versatile and durable option for travelers. With expandable space and sturdy wheels, this bag is perfect for long trips. It also comes with multiple compartments for organized packing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Durable construction
Expandable space
Multiple compartments for organization
Reasons to avoid
May be bulky for short trips
M MEDLER Epoch Nylon 55 litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (Navy Blue)
The Safari Trolley Polycarbonate Wheeled Suitcase is a sleek and lightweight option for frequent flyers. The polycarbonate construction ensures durability, while the smooth wheels make maneuvering through airports a breeze.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sleek and lightweight design
Durable polycarbonate construction
Smooth spinner wheels
Reasons to avoid
Limited capacity for longer trips
Safari Ray 67cm Medium Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Gun Metal
The Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Luggage is a great choice for adventure seekers. Its waterproof design and spacious interior make it ideal for outdoor trips. The strolley feature adds convenience during travel.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Waterproof design
Spacious interior
Convenient strolley feature
Reasons to avoid
May be heavy when fully packed
FEDRA Epoch Nylon 55 litres Waterproof Duffle Bag Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (Green White)
The MEDLER Derben Waterproof Strolley offers a blend of style and functionality. With a modern design and durable build, this bag is suitable for both business and leisure travel. The waterproof feature adds an extra layer of protection.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stylish and durable design
Waterproof feature
Versatile for business and leisure travel
Reasons to avoid
May lack extra compartments for organization
M MEDLER Derben Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag (Turquoise), Inline_Skate_Wheel
The NISUN Luggage Storage Bag is a practical choice for short trips or as an additional storage option. The lightweight and foldable design make it easy to store when not in use. It's an ideal companion for those who need extra storage on the go.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight and foldable design
Additional storage option
Convenient for short trips
Reasons to avoid
Lacks wheels for easy maneuverability
NISUN Canvas 90 Liter Large Strong Travel Luggage Duffel Storage Bag with Six Wheels & Front Transparent Pocket (Olive Green -73 x 27.5 x 45 cm)
The MEDLER Aquiver Waterproof Strolley boasts a modern and ergonomic design. It's built for durability and offers ample space for packing. The waterproof feature ensures that your belongings stay protected in any weather.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Modern and ergonomic design
Ample packing space
Weatherproof feature
Reasons to avoid
May be heavy when fully packed
M MEDLER Aquiver Nylon 55 litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag (Beige)
Also read:Best kids luggage bags for travel in 2024: Top 10 durable, stylish picks that are perfect for young explorers
The perfect-star Polyester Waterproof Luggage is a reliable choice for travelers who prioritize durability and weather resistance. The sturdy construction and waterproof material make it suitable for various travel conditions.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sturdy construction
Waterproof material
Suitable for various travel conditions
Reasons to avoid
Limited color options
PERFECT STAR Duffle Travel Bags for Luggage Bags for Travelling Bag Men for Light Weight Women Trolley Polyester Softsided Water Resistant with 2 Wheels 65 Litre
The JD FRESH Layer Convertible Waterproof Luggage is a versatile option for travelers who need customizable packing space. With multiple layers and compartments, this bag offers flexibility for different types of trips.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Customizable packing space
Multiple layers and compartments
Versatile for different types of trips
Reasons to avoid
May be heavier due to multiple layers
JD FRESH 3 Layer Nylon Duffle Bags/Convertible Travel Luggage with Wheels/Waterproof Traveling Bag for Clothes/Foldable - Extendable Duffle Luggages for Men and Women(Black)
Also read:Best foldable luggage bags for travellers: Top 9 picks for travelling light and maximising space
Top features of the best luggage bag with wheels:
|Best luggage bag with wheels
|Material
|Expandable
|Wheel Type
|Capacity
|MEDLER Nylon Expandable Duffel Trolley
|Nylon
|Yes
|Trolley
|Medium
|Safari Trolley Polycarbonate Wheeled Suitcase
|Polycarbonate
|No
|Spinner
|Medium
|Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Luggage
|Waterproof Fabric
|No
|Strolley
|Large
|MEDLER Derben litres Waterproof Strolley
|Waterproof Fabric
|No
|Strolley
|Medium
|NISUN Luggage Storage Bag Grey
|Polyester
|No
|None
|Small
|MEDLER Aquiver litres Waterproof Strolley
|Waterproof Fabric
|No
|Strolley
|Large
|perfect-star Polyester Waterproof Luggage with Wheels
|Waterproof Polyester
|No
|Spinner
|Large
|JD FRESH Layer Convertible Waterproof Luggage
|Waterproof Fabric
|Yes
|Spinner
|Large
FAQs
Question : What is the price range of these luggage bags with wheels?
Ans : The price range of these luggage bags with wheels varies from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 5000, depending on the brand, material, and features.
Question : Do these bags come with a warranty?
Ans : Most of these bags come with a manufacturer's warranty, ranging from 1 to 5 years, depending on the brand and model.
Question : Are these bags suitable for international travel?
Ans : Yes, these bags are suitable for international travel, provided they meet the size and weight restrictions of airlines.
Question : Can these bags be used for outdoor adventures?
Ans : Certainly, some of these bags are designed specifically for outdoor adventures, with waterproof features and durable construction.
Similar stories for you:
Best American Tourister suitcases for durable travel luggage: Your reliable travel companion, top 8 picks
A buyer’s guide to smart luggage: Power up your travel with these top picks with built in charging ports and more
Best cabin luggage bags for flights: Top 8 lightweight and durable options for effortless travel
Best Safari luggage bags: Top 9 durable, stylish, and spacious travel companions for every journey
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.