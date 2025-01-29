|Product
Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x60x6 inches (Queen Size Mattress)View Details
₹10,299
Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam King Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 6 Inch King Size Bed Mattress (78X72X6)View Details
₹6,999
Best Overall ProductEmma Black Mattress Queen Size | German Mattress Brand 15 Years Warranty | HyperAdapt Technology Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress 4 Layers 6-Inch Medium Firm Back Relief Ortho Mattress 75 x 60 inchView Details
Best Value For MoneySleepwell Dual Mattress | Reversible | High Density (HD) Foam | 5-inch King Bed Size, Medium Soft & Hard (Orange, 72x72x5)View Details
Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort Mattress, Soft and Firm Sides to Provide Plush Feel on one Side and Support on Other, Superior PU Foam Mattress (72X36X5, Single)View Details
SleepyCat Latex Mattress|10 Years Warranty |Firm,Orthopedic 8-Inch Hybrid Bed Mattress with Pinhole Tech Latex & Memory Foam Layers|5-Zone Support&Bamboo Cover(King Size,78X72X8Inches)View Details
₹18,169
Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | Queen Size Bed Mattress| | 78x60x6 | 10 Yrs WarrantyView Details
Sleepwell Ortho Mattress | High Density Resitec (HR) Foam | Medium Firm | Memory Foam | Breathable Fabric | King Size Mattress | 78X72X6 | 10 Yrs WarrantyView Details
₹17,999
Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 6-Inch King Size Orthopedic Memory Foam Back Support Pressure Relieving Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | (78x72x6)View Details
₹16,379
A good mattress is essential for a good night's sleep. With numerous options available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. This article aims to simplify the process by comparing the top 9 mattress brands in India. From memory foam to spring mattresses, we cover it all. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or the best comfort level, we've got you covered.
The Sleepyhead 6-inch Memory Foam Mattress is designed for optimal comfort and support. It provides pressure relief and reduces motion transfer, making it ideal for couples. With a durable construction and a 10-year warranty, this mattress is a great investment for a peaceful sleep.
Pressure relief
Motion isolation
Durable construction
May be too firm for some
Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x60x6 inches (Queen Size Mattress)
The Sleepyhead Flip Premium Mattress offers a reversible design with two comfort levels to suit individual preferences. It features a high-density foam layer for enhanced support and a soft, breathable fabric cover for added comfort. With a 10-year warranty, this mattress provides great value for money.
Reversible design
Breathable cover
Great value for money
May be too soft for some
Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam King Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 6 Inch King Size Bed Mattress (78X72X6)
The Emma Mattress is engineered with HyperAdapt technology for superior spinal support and orthopedic benefits. It features a unique combination of foam layers for optimal comfort and breathability. With a 20-year warranty and a 100-night trial, this mattress offers unmatched quality and peace of mind.
HyperAdapt technology
Orthopedic benefits
Breathable design
Higher price point
Emma Black Mattress Queen Size | German Mattress Brand 15 Years Warranty | HyperAdapt Technology Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress 4 Layers 6-Inch Medium Firm Back Relief Ortho Mattress 75 x 60 inch
The Sleepwell Reversible Density Mattress offers the flexibility of two comfort levels in one mattress. It features a high-density foam layer for support and a soft quilted fabric for added comfort. With a 7-year warranty, this mattress is a reliable and budget-friendly option.
Reversible design
Budget-friendly
Reliable brand
Limited size options
Sleepwell Dual Mattress | Reversible | High Density (HD) Foam | 5-inch King Bed Size, Medium Soft & Hard (Orange, 72x72x5)
The Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress is designed to provide optimal spinal support and pressure relief. It features a unique combination of foam layers for a comfortable and restful sleep. With a 10-year warranty, this mattress is a great choice for those seeking orthopedic benefits.
Orthopedic support
Pressure relief
Durable construction
Limited size options
Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort Mattress, Soft and Firm Sides to Provide Plush Feel on one Side and Support on Other, Superior PU Foam Mattress (72X36X5, Single)
The SleepyCat Latex Hybrid Mattress offers the perfect balance of support and comfort. It features a combination of latex and memory foam for superior pressure relief and breathability. With an 8-year warranty and a 30-night trial, this mattress ensures a restful and rejuvenating sleep.
Latex hybrid construction
Pressure relief
Breathable design
Higher price point
SleepyCat Latex Mattress|10 Years Warranty |Firm,Orthopedic 8-Inch Hybrid Bed Mattress with Pinhole Tech Latex & Memory Foam Layers|5-Zone Support&Bamboo Cover(King Size,78X72X8Inches)
The Kurl-on Dual Reversible Mattress offers the flexibility of two comfort levels in one mattress. It features an orthopedic layer for spinal support and a soft, quilted fabric for added comfort. With a 10-year warranty, this mattress is a reliable and durable choice.
Reversible design
Orthopedic support
Durable construction
Limited size options
Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | Queen Size Bed Mattress| | 78x60x6 | 10 Yrs Warranty
The Sleepwell Quilted Impressions Mattress offers a plush and comfortable sleep surface. It features a soft quilted fabric for enhanced comfort and a high-density foam layer for support. With a 5-year warranty, this mattress provides a cozy and budget-friendly option.
Plush sleep surface
Budget-friendly
Reliable brand
Limited size options
Sleepwell Ortho Mattress | High Density Resitec (HR) Foam | Medium Firm | Memory Foam | Breathable Fabric | King Size Mattress | 78X72X6 | 10 Yrs Warranty
The Centuary Sleepables Orthopedic Mattress is designed to provide superior spinal support and pressure relief. It features a high-density foam layer for optimal comfort and a breathable fabric cover for added freshness. With a 10-year warranty, this mattress offers great value for money.
Orthopedic support
Breathable cover
Great value for money
Limited size options
Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 6-Inch King Size Orthopedic Memory Foam Back Support Pressure Relieving Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | (78x72x6)
|Best mattress brands
|Material
|Size
|Firmness
|Warranty
|Sleepyhead 6-inch Memory Foam Mattress
|Memory Foam
|78x60x6 inches
|Medium
|10 years
|Sleepyhead Flip Premium Mattress
|High-density foam
|72x60x6 inches
|Medium/Soft
|10 years
|Emma Mattress with HyperAdapt Technology
|Foam layers
|75x60x8 inches
|Medium/Firm
|20 years
|Sleepwell Mattress Reversible Density
|High-density foam
|72x72x5 inches
|Medium/Soft
|7 years
|Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress
|Foam layers
|72x36x5 inches
|Medium/Firm
|10 years
|SleepyCat Latex Hybrid Mattress
|Latex and memory foam
|78x72x8 inches
|Medium
|8 years
|Kurl-on Mattress Dual Reversible
|Orthopedic foam
|78x60x6 inches
|Medium/Firm
|10 years
|Sleepwell Mattress Quilted Impressions
|High-density foam
|78x72x6 inches
|Medium/Soft
|5 years
|Centuary Mattresses Sleepables Orthopedic Mattress
|High-density foam
|72x72x5 inches
|Medium/Firm
|10 years
