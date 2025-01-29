Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Product Hub / Best mattress brands: Top 9 durable options for rejuvenating restful nights and unmatched comfort

Best mattress brands: Top 9 durable options for rejuvenating restful nights and unmatched comfort

Affiliate Desk

Discover the best mattress brands in India, compare their features, and find the best value for money and overall product. Make an informed decision for a comfortable and restful sleep.

Top mattress brands delivering ultimate comfort for restful sleep.
Our Picks Best Overall Product Best Value For Money

Our Picks

A good mattress is essential for a good night's sleep. With numerous options available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. This article aims to simplify the process by comparing the top 9 mattress brands in India. From memory foam to spring mattresses, we cover it all. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or the best comfort level, we've got you covered.

The Sleepyhead 6-inch Memory Foam Mattress is designed for optimal comfort and support. It provides pressure relief and reduces motion transfer, making it ideal for couples. With a durable construction and a 10-year warranty, this mattress is a great investment for a peaceful sleep.

Specifications

Material
Memory Foam
Size
78x60x6 inches
Firmness
Medium
Warranty
10 years

Reasons to buy

Pressure relief

Motion isolation

Durable construction

Reasons to avoid

May be too firm for some

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x60x6 inches (Queen Size Mattress)

The Sleepyhead Flip Premium Mattress offers a reversible design with two comfort levels to suit individual preferences. It features a high-density foam layer for enhanced support and a soft, breathable fabric cover for added comfort. With a 10-year warranty, this mattress provides great value for money.

Specifications

Material
High-density foam
Size
72x60x6 inches
Firmness
Medium/Soft
Warranty
10 years

Reasons to buy

Reversible design

Breathable cover

Great value for money

Reasons to avoid

May be too soft for some

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam King Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 6 Inch King Size Bed Mattress (78X72X6)

Also read: Best electric blankets: Choose from top 10 options and escape the winter chill comfortably at home

The Emma Mattress is engineered with HyperAdapt technology for superior spinal support and orthopedic benefits. It features a unique combination of foam layers for optimal comfort and breathability. With a 20-year warranty and a 100-night trial, this mattress offers unmatched quality and peace of mind.

Specifications

Material
Foam layers
Size
75x60x8 inches
Firmness
Medium/Firm
Warranty
20 years

Reasons to buy

HyperAdapt technology

Orthopedic benefits

Breathable design

Reasons to avoid

Higher price point

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Emma Black Mattress Queen Size | German Mattress Brand 15 Years Warranty | HyperAdapt Technology Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress 4 Layers 6-Inch Medium Firm Back Relief Ortho Mattress 75 x 60 inch

The Sleepwell Reversible Density Mattress offers the flexibility of two comfort levels in one mattress. It features a high-density foam layer for support and a soft quilted fabric for added comfort. With a 7-year warranty, this mattress is a reliable and budget-friendly option.

Specifications

Material
High-density foam
Size
72x72x5 inches
Firmness
Medium/Soft
Warranty
7 years

Reasons to buy

Reversible design

Budget-friendly

Reliable brand

Reasons to avoid

Limited size options

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Sleepwell Dual Mattress | Reversible | High Density (HD) Foam | 5-inch King Bed Size, Medium Soft & Hard (Orange, 72x72x5)

The Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress is designed to provide optimal spinal support and pressure relief. It features a unique combination of foam layers for a comfortable and restful sleep. With a 10-year warranty, this mattress is a great choice for those seeking orthopedic benefits.

Specifications

Material
Foam layers
Size
72x36x5 inches
Firmness
Medium/Firm
Warranty
10 years

Reasons to buy

Orthopedic support

Pressure relief

Durable construction

Reasons to avoid

Limited size options

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort Mattress, Soft and Firm Sides to Provide Plush Feel on one Side and Support on Other, Superior PU Foam Mattress (72X36X5, Single)

Also read: Best Wakefit mattresses: Top 8 choices with ergonomic comfort for a restful and relaxing night’s sleep

The SleepyCat Latex Hybrid Mattress offers the perfect balance of support and comfort. It features a combination of latex and memory foam for superior pressure relief and breathability. With an 8-year warranty and a 30-night trial, this mattress ensures a restful and rejuvenating sleep.

Specifications

Material
Latex and memory foam
Size
78x72x8 inches
Firmness
Medium
Warranty
8 years

Reasons to buy

Latex hybrid construction

Pressure relief

Breathable design

Reasons to avoid

Higher price point

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

SleepyCat Latex Mattress|10 Years Warranty |Firm,Orthopedic 8-Inch Hybrid Bed Mattress with Pinhole Tech Latex & Memory Foam Layers|5-Zone Support&Bamboo Cover(King Size,78X72X8Inches)

The Kurl-on Dual Reversible Mattress offers the flexibility of two comfort levels in one mattress. It features an orthopedic layer for spinal support and a soft, quilted fabric for added comfort. With a 10-year warranty, this mattress is a reliable and durable choice.

Specifications

Material
Orthopedic foam
Size
78x60x6 inches
Firmness
Medium/Firm
Warranty
10 years

Reasons to buy

Reversible design

Orthopedic support

Durable construction

Reasons to avoid

Limited size options

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | Queen Size Bed Mattress| | 78x60x6 | 10 Yrs Warranty

The Sleepwell Quilted Impressions Mattress offers a plush and comfortable sleep surface. It features a soft quilted fabric for enhanced comfort and a high-density foam layer for support. With a 5-year warranty, this mattress provides a cozy and budget-friendly option.

Specifications

Material
High-density foam
Size
78x72x6 inches
Firmness
Medium/Soft
Warranty
5 years

Reasons to buy

Plush sleep surface

Budget-friendly

Reliable brand

Reasons to avoid

Limited size options

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Sleepwell Ortho Mattress | High Density Resitec (HR) Foam | Medium Firm | Memory Foam | Breathable Fabric | King Size Mattress | 78X72X6 | 10 Yrs Warranty

Also read: Best memory foam mattresses for a good night’s sleep: Top 7 picks for a luxurious and supportive sleep experience

The Centuary Sleepables Orthopedic Mattress is designed to provide superior spinal support and pressure relief. It features a high-density foam layer for optimal comfort and a breathable fabric cover for added freshness. With a 10-year warranty, this mattress offers great value for money.

Specifications

Material
High-density foam
Size
72x72x5 inches
Firmness
Medium/Firm
Warranty
10 years

Reasons to buy

Orthopedic support

Breathable cover

Great value for money

Reasons to avoid

Limited size options

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 6-Inch King Size Orthopedic Memory Foam Back Support Pressure Relieving Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | (78x72x6)

Top features of the best mattress brands:

Best mattress brandsMaterialSizeFirmnessWarranty
Sleepyhead 6-inch Memory Foam MattressMemory Foam78x60x6 inchesMedium10 years
Sleepyhead Flip Premium MattressHigh-density foam72x60x6 inchesMedium/Soft10 years
Emma Mattress with HyperAdapt TechnologyFoam layers75x60x8 inchesMedium/Firm20 years
Sleepwell Mattress Reversible DensityHigh-density foam72x72x5 inchesMedium/Soft7 years
Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic MattressFoam layers72x36x5 inchesMedium/Firm10 years
SleepyCat Latex Hybrid MattressLatex and memory foam78x72x8 inchesMedium8 years
Kurl-on Mattress Dual ReversibleOrthopedic foam78x60x6 inchesMedium/Firm10 years
Sleepwell Mattress Quilted ImpressionsHigh-density foam78x72x6 inchesMedium/Soft5 years
Centuary Mattresses Sleepables Orthopedic MattressHigh-density foam72x72x5 inchesMedium/Firm10 years

Similar articles for you:

Best memory foam and orthopedic mattresses: Top 10 picks for comfort, support and pain relief for restful night’s sleep

Ready for massive winter savings? Save up to 80% on the best furniture like beds, mattresses, wardrobes and more

Revamp your home with the best bedroom furniture that fits your vibe and budget: A comprehensive buying guide

FAQs

Question : What are the key features to consider when choosing a mattress?

Ans : When choosing a mattress, consider the material, size, firmness, and warranty. Look for features that provide optimal comfort and support based on your specific needs.

Question : What is the average price range for a high-quality mattress?

Ans : The average price range for a high-quality mattress in India is between Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 50,000, depending on the brand, material, and size.

Question : How often should I replace my mattress?

Ans : It is recommended to replace your mattress every 7-10 years to ensure optimal comfort, support, and sleep quality.

Question : What is the best type of mattress for back pain relief?

Ans : Memory foam and orthopedic mattresses are known to provide excellent back pain relief by offering superior spinal support and pressure relief.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.