Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress, Mattress Double Bed, 6-Inch Bed Mattress, King Size Mattress (78x72x6 Inches, Medium Firm, Space Grey)View Details
₹12,998
Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 8-Inch Bed Mattress | 75x60x8 inches (Queen Size Mattress)View Details
₹11,149
SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress with AirGen™ Memory Foam | Medium Firm Feel for Balanced Comfort | 6 Inch |SoftTouch Bamboo Zipper Cover | 10 Years Warranty (King Size,78x72x6 Inch)View Details
₹14,167
wakeup INDIA | Imperious Mattress | Spine Align Orthopedic Memory Foam | 10 Year Warranty | Single Size 72x30x5 Inch Mattress | Medium FirmView Details
₹5,512
Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 6-Inch Double Size Orthopedic Memory Foam Back Support Pressure Relieving Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress (72x48x6)View Details
₹9,826
A good night's sleep is essential for overall health and well-being, and choosing the right mattress is crucial for achieving this. Memory foam mattresses are known for their superior comfort and support, making them a popular choice for many. With a wide range of options available in the market, finding the perfect memory foam mattress can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 9 best memory foam mattresses currently available, along with detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons.
The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide exceptional comfort and support, with its orthopedic properties and high-density foam. Its breathable fabric ensures a cool and comfortable sleep experience, while the memory foam conforms to the body's shape for optimal pressure relief.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Orthopedic support
|May be too firm for some
|Cool and comfortable
|Initial off-gassing odor
|Pressure relief
The Sleepyhead Layered Medium Mattress features a unique combination of memory foam and high-resilience foam for a comfortable and supportive sleep surface. Its medium firmness level is suitable for various sleep preferences, and its breathable fabric cover ensures a cool and hygienic sleep environment.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Versatile firmness level
|May be too soft for some
|Breathable and hygienic
|Limited edge support
|Pressure relief
The SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress is designed for optimal comfort and support, with its 5-layer construction and gel memory foam technology. Its breathable inner cover and removable outer cover ensure a cool and clean sleep surface, while its medium-firm feel is suitable for most sleepers.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Optimal comfort and support
|May be too firm for some
|Cool and clean sleep surface
|Limited motion isolation
|Versatile firmness level
The Emma Mattress with HyperAdapt Technology features a unique combination of memory foam and adaptive foam for superior pressure relief and support. Its advanced temperature regulation ensures a cool and comfortable sleep experience, while its medium-firm feel is suitable for most sleepers.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Superior pressure relief and support
|May be too soft for some
|Cool and comfortable sleep experience
|Limited edge support
|Versatile firmness level
The Duroflex LiveIn Duropedic Mattress is designed to provide exceptional support and durability, with its high-resilience foam and orthopedic design. Its breathable fabric cover ensures a cool and hygienic sleep environment, while its medium-firm feel is suitable for various sleep preferences.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Exceptional support and durability
|May be too firm for some
|Breathable and hygienic
|Limited motion isolation
|Versatile firmness level
6. wakeup INDIA | Imperious Mattress | Spine Align Orthopedic Memory Foam
The wakeup INDIA SpineAlign Orthopedic Mattress features a unique combination of memory foam and high-resilience foam for superior comfort and support. Its orthopedic properties ensure proper spinal alignment, while its breathable fabric cover ensures a cool and hygienic sleep environment.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Superior comfort and support
|May be too firm for some
|Proper spinal alignment
|Limited edge support
|Breathable and hygienic
7. Sleepwell Ortho Mattress | High Density Resitec (HR) Foam
The Sleepwell Mattress Quilted Impressions is designed to provide exceptional comfort and pressure relief, with its memory foam and high-density foam construction. Its quilted fabric cover ensures a soft and luxurious sleep surface, while its medium-firm feel is suitable for various sleep preferences.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Exceptional comfort and pressure relief
|May be too soft for some
|Soft and luxurious sleep surface
|Limited edge support
|Versatile firmness level
Also read: Best comfortable mattresses: Top 10 picks from popular brands to enjoy a relaxing and restful night’s sleep
The Centuary Mattresses Sleepables Orthopedic Mattress is designed for superior support and spinal alignment, with its memory foam and orthopedic design. Its breathable fabric cover ensures a cool and hygienic sleep environment, while its medium-firm feel is suitable for most sleepers.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Superior support and spinal alignment
|May be too firm for some
|Breathable and hygienic
|Limited motion isolation
|Versatile firmness level
9. Nilkamal SLEEP Plus Memory Foam 6 Inch Orthopaedic Mattress
The Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Mattress is designed to provide exceptional comfort and support, with its memory foam and high-resilience foam construction. Its breathable fabric cover ensures a cool and hygienic sleep environment, while its medium-firm feel is suitable for various sleep preferences.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Exceptional comfort and support
|May be too soft for some
|Breathable and hygienic
|Limited motion isolation
|Versatile firmness level
|Best memory foam mattress
|Orthopedic Support
|Breathable Fabric
|Medium-Firm Feel
|Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Sleepyhead Layered Medium Mattress
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Emma Mattress with HyperAdapt Technology
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Duroflex LiveIn Duropedic Mattress
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|wakeup INDIA SpineAlign Orthopedic Mattress
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sleepwell Mattress Quilted Impressions
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Centuary Mattresses Sleepables Orthopedic Mattress
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Mattress
|No
|Yes
|Yes
The Duroflex LiveIn Duropedic Mattress offers the best value for money with its exceptional support, durability, and versatile medium-firm feel. Its orthopedic design and breathable fabric cover make it a top choice for those seeking a comfortable and hygienic sleep surface.
The Wakefit ShapeSense Ortho mattress offers medium-firm support with TruDensity technology, pure memory foam layers, and excellent back support. It ensures durability, features a washable cover, and suits varied weight requirements for a personalised sleep experience.
When choosing a memory foam mattress, consider the level of orthopaedic support, breathability of the fabric cover, and the firmness level that best suits your sleep preferences. Look for a mattress that offers the right balance of comfort and support, along with features that align with your specific needs and preferences.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
