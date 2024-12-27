|Product
|Rating
|Price
ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, BlackView Details
₹3,849
ZEBSTER GV120 20 Inch (50.8 cm) LED Monitor with Dual HDMI & VGA Input, HD+ 1600 x 900, 250nits Brightness, 16.7M Colors, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Wall MountableView Details
₹2,699
Are you in the market for a new monitor that won't break the bank? We've compiled a list of the top 8 monitors under 3000 that offer great value for home and office use. Whether you need a monitor for work, gaming, or entertainment, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect monitor that fits your budget and requirements.
The ZEBRONICS ZEB-V19HD LED Monitor is a high-definition display that delivers crisp and clear visuals. With its slim design and mountable feature, it's perfect for both home and office use. The monitor supports multiple connectivity options, making it versatile and convenient for various devices.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Crisp and clear visuals
|Limited screen size
|Versatile connectivity options
2. FRONTECH 19 Inch High-Performance HD LED Monitor
The FRONTECH High-Performance Monitor offers a high resolution and refresh rate for smooth and vibrant visuals. Its warranty and mountable design make it a reliable and versatile choice for home and office use. With its energy-efficient technology, it's an eco-friendly option as well.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Smooth and vibrant visuals
|Limited warranty coverage
|Eco-friendly design
Also read: A comprehensive guide to choosing and using portable monitors: Maximise your productivity on the go
3. FRONTECH 19 Inch HD LED Monitor
The FRONTECH Monitor Refresh offers a high refresh rate and mountable design for a seamless and space-saving setup. Its versatile connectivity options and slim profile make it a practical choice for various devices and settings. With its energy-efficient technology, it's a cost-effective and eco-friendly option for users.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Seamless and space-saving setup
|Limited screen size
|Cost-effective and eco-friendly
4. FRONTECH 17 Inch HD LED Monitor
The FRONTECH Monitor Refresh offers a high refresh rate and mountable design for a seamless and space-saving setup. Its versatile connectivity options and slim profile make it a practical choice for various devices and settings. With its energy-efficient technology, it's a cost-effective and eco-friendly option for users.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Seamless and space-saving setup
|Limited screen size
|Cost-effective and eco-friendly
5. FRONTECH 18.5 Inch HD LED Monitor
The FRONTECH Monitor Refresh offers a high refresh rate and mountable design for a seamless and space-saving setup. Its versatile connectivity options and slim profile make it a practical choice for various devices and settings. With its energy-efficient technology, it's a cost-effective and eco-friendly option for users.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Seamless and space-saving setup
|Limited screen size
|Cost-effective and eco-friendly
6. GEONIX PC Monitor (38.35 cm / 15.1 Inch)
The GEONIX Monitor offers a high-resolution display with impressive brightness and energy consumption. Its compact design and versatile compatibility make it a great choice for home and office use. With its user-friendly features, it's a reliable and convenient option for users.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Impressive brightness
|Limited resolution
|Low energy consumption
Also read: Enjoy every detail and colour with the best 4K monitor: Top 6 choices for your gaming and creativity tasks
7. GEONIX PC Monitor (49.53 cm/19.5 Inch)
The Monitor Display offers a high-resolution display with a wide screen and low energy consumption. Its sleek design and versatile compatibility make it a practical choice for various devices and settings. With its user-friendly features, it's a reliable and convenient option for users.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Wide screen for immersive viewing
|Limited resolution
|Low energy consumption
The ZEBSTER Monitor offers a high-brightness display with vibrant colors and energy-efficient technology. Its slim design and versatile compatibility make it a practical choice for various devices and settings. With its user-friendly features, it's a reliable and convenient option for users.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High-brightness display
|Limited resolution
|Vibrant colors
|Best monitor under ₹3000
|Refresh Rate
|Mountable Design
|Resolution
|ZEBRONICS ZEB-V19HD LED Monitor
|60Hz
|Yes
|HD
|FRONTECH High-Performance Monitor
|75Hz
|Yes
|1440x900
|FRONTECH Monitor Refresh
|75Hz
|Yes
|1440x900
|FRONTECH Monitor Refresh
|75Hz
|Yes
|1440x900
|FRONTECH Monitor Refresh
|75Hz
|Yes
|1440x900
|GEONIX Monitor
|60Hz
|No
|1024x768
|Monitor Display
|60Hz
|No
|1600x900
|ZEBSTER Monitor
|60Hz
|No
|1024x768
The FRONTECH High-Performance Monitor stands out as the best value for money with its high resolution, refresh rate, and energy-efficient technology. It offers great features at an affordable price, making it a top choice for budget-conscious users.
The ZEBRONICS ZEB-V19HD LED Monitor takes the top spot with its high-definition display, versatile connectivity options, and sleek design. It offers the best features in the category, making it a standout choice for home and office use.
When choosing the perfect monitor from our list, consider the features that matter most to you, such as resolution, refresh rate, and energy efficiency. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the right balance for your needs, whether it's for work, gaming, or entertainment.
Similar articles for you:
Samsung 24-inch monitors have a wide range of models: Choose from top 5 picks for gaming, editing and more
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.