Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
FRONTECH 22 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1680 X 1050 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors| HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0060,Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
FRONTECH 20 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1600 x 900 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors | HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0054,Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
FRONTECH 17 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz,1028 x 1024 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors| HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0065,Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
GEONIX 22 Inch PC Monitor | Full HD 1680 x 1050 Pixels | Display Output VGA & HDMI | with LED Back Light Technology |3 Years Warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Best Value For Money
GEONIX PC Monitor (47 cm/18.5 Inch) | Resolution 1366 x 768 | Display Output-VGA & HDMI | LED Display | Power Consumption 21W (Max) | 3 Years Warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
In today's digital age, having a high-quality monitor is essential for work, gaming, and entertainment. However, finding a good monitor under 5000 can be challenging. To make your search easier, we have compiled a list of the 10 best monitors under 5000 available on Amazon. Whether you need a monitor for office work, gaming, or general use, this list has something for everyone. From Zebronics to Frontech and Geonix, these monitors offer excellent display quality and value for money. Let's dive into the details of each product to help you make an informed decision.
The Zebronics Ea122 Monitor offers a clear and crisp display with a resolution of 1680x1050. It features a 2000000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, providing sharp visuals for work and entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High resolution for clear display
Dynamic contrast ratio for sharp visuals
Reasons to avoid
Limited interface options
Zebronics EA122 LED Monitor with HD+ 1680x1050, 2000000:1 Contrast Ratio (Dynamic), 250cd/m² Brightness (max), Wall Mountable, Dual Input HDMI & VGA, 16:10 Aspect Ratio, 16.7M Colors
The Zebronics ZEB-V19HD LED Monitor offers a high-definition display with support for wall mounting. It is suitable for both work and entertainment purposes, providing a versatile viewing experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
HD display for clear visuals
Versatile mounting options
Reasons to avoid
Limited resolution
ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black
The FRONTECH LED Monitor offers a vibrant display with a high resolution and multiple interface options. It is suitable for office work, gaming, and multimedia usage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Vibrant display with high resolution
Multiple interface options for connectivity
Reasons to avoid
Slightly lower contrast ratio
FRONTECH 22 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1680 X 1050 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors| HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0060,Black)
The FRONTECH Monitor MON-0054 offers a high refresh rate for smooth visuals and is wall-mountable for versatile placement. It is ideal for gaming and multimedia consumption.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High refresh rate for smooth visuals
Versatile mounting options
Reasons to avoid
Limited interface options
FRONTECH 20 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1600 x 900 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors | HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0054,Black)
5. FRONTECH 19 Inch High-Performance HD LED Monitor
The FRONTECH High-Performance Monitor offers a high resolution of 1440x900 and comes with a warranty for added peace of mind. It is suitable for office work and multimedia usage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High resolution for detailed visuals
Warranty for added peace of mind
Reasons to avoid
Limited interface options
FRONTECH 19 Inch High-Performance HD LED Monitor
The FRONTECH Monitor MON-0065 offers a high refresh rate and is wall-mountable for flexible placement. It is suitable for gaming and multimedia consumption.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High refresh rate for smooth visuals
Flexible mounting options
Reasons to avoid
Limited interface options
FRONTECH 17 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz,1028 x 1024 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors| HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0065,Black)
The FRONTECH Monitor MON-0022 offers a high resolution and a sleek design, making it ideal for work and entertainment. It is suitable for office work and multimedia consumption.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High resolution for detailed visuals
Sleek and modern design
Reasons to avoid
Limited interface options
FRONTECH 22 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1680 X 1050 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors| HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0022,Black)
The FRONTECH Monitor MON-0061 offers a high refresh rate for smooth visuals and is wall-mountable for flexible placement. It is suitable for gaming and multimedia consumption.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High refresh rate for smooth visuals
Flexible mounting options
Reasons to avoid
Limited interface options
FRONTECH 18.5 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1366 x 768 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors| HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0061,Black)
The GEONIX Monitor features advanced display technology for vivid visuals and comes with a warranty for added peace of mind. It is suitable for office work and multimedia usage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Advanced display technology for vivid visuals
Warranty for added peace of mind
Reasons to avoid
Limited interface options
GEONIX 22 Inch PC Monitor | Full HD 1680 x 1050 Pixels | Display Output VGA & HDMI | with LED Back Light Technology |3 Years Warranty
The Geonix Monitor offers a high resolution and low power consumption, making it an energy-efficient choice for work and entertainment. It is suitable for office work and multimedia consumption.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High resolution for clear visuals
Energy-efficient design
Reasons to avoid
Slightly lower contrast ratio
GEONIX PC Monitor (47 cm/18.5 Inch) | Resolution 1366 x 768 | Display Output-VGA & HDMI | LED Display | Power Consumption 21W (Max) | 3 Years Warranty
Top 3 Features of the best monitor under ₹5000:
|Best monitor under ₹5000
|Resolution
|Mountable
|Interface
|Zebronics Ea122 Monitor
|1680x1050
|No
|HDMI, VGA
|Zebronics ZEB-V19HD LED Monitor
|1366x768
|Yes
|HDMI, VGA
|FRONTECH LED Monitor
|1366x768
|No
|HDMI, VGA, DVI
|FRONTECH Monitor MON-0054
|1366x768
|Yes
|VGA, HDMI
|FRONTECH High-Performance Monitor
|1440x900
|No
|VGA, HDMI
|FRONTECH Monitor MON-0065
|1366x768
|Yes
|VGA, HDMI
|FRONTECH Monitor MON-0022
|1440x900
|No
|VGA, HDMI
|FRONTECH Monitor MON-0061
|1366x768
|Yes
|VGA, HDMI
|GEONIX Monitor
|1366x768
|No
|HDMI, VGA
|Geonix Monitor
|1366x768
|No
|HDMI, VGA
Similar articles for you:
Best PC monitors: Top 7 options from LG, Samsung, Acer and others for stunning clarity and reliable performance
Best desktop monitors: Top 10 options with stunning display and features for your home office setup
Best 2K monitors from Dell, MSI, and BenQ for gaming, content creation, and work with sharp visuals and smooth motion
Monitor buying guide: Check out our top tips for choosing the perfect screen in India
Best gaming monitor in 2025: Top 10 picks for performance, visuals, and value for every gamer’s needs
Best LG UltraGear monitors: Top 9 gaming monitors with high refresh rate for passionate gamers
Best monitor to boost your efficiency and upgrade your viewing pleasure
FAQs
Question : What is the average price of these monitors?
Ans : The average price of the monitors listed is around 5000 INR, making them affordable options for various needs.
Question : Do these monitors come with a warranty?
Ans : Yes, some of the monitors come with a warranty, providing added peace of mind for your purchase.
Question : Can these monitors be wall-mounted?
Ans : Yes, several monitors in the list are wall-mountable, offering flexible placement options.
Question : Do these monitors support HDMI connectivity?
Ans : Yes, most of the monitors support HDMI connectivity, allowing you to easily connect to various devices.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.