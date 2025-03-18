Hello User
Business News/ Product Hub / Best monitors under 5000: Top 10 choices for vibrant display, sleek design and more from popular brands

Best monitors under ₹5000: Top 10 choices for vibrant display, sleek design and more from popular brands

Affiliate Desk

Looking for an affordable monitor? Check out the top 10 best monitors under 5000 for the best display quality and value for money.

Affordable and best monitor under 5000, perfect for budget-friendly viewing needs.
Best Value For Money

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black

GET PRICE

GET PRICE GET PRICE

FRONTECH 22 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1680 X 1050 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors| HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0060,Black)

GET PRICE

GET PRICE GET PRICE

FRONTECH 20 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1600 x 900 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors | HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0054,Black)

GET PRICE

GET PRICE GET PRICE

FRONTECH 17 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz,1028 x 1024 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors| HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0065,Black)

GET PRICE

GET PRICE GET PRICE

GEONIX 22 Inch PC Monitor | Full HD 1680 x 1050 Pixels | Display Output VGA & HDMI | with LED Back Light Technology |3 Years Warranty

GET PRICE

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Best Value For Money

GEONIX PC Monitor (47 cm/18.5 Inch) | Resolution 1366 x 768 | Display Output-VGA & HDMI | LED Display | Power Consumption 21W (Max) | 3 Years Warranty

GET PRICE

GET PRICE GET PRICE

In today's digital age, having a high-quality monitor is essential for work, gaming, and entertainment. However, finding a good monitor under 5000 can be challenging. To make your search easier, we have compiled a list of the 10 best monitors under 5000 available on Amazon. Whether you need a monitor for office work, gaming, or general use, this list has something for everyone. From Zebronics to Frontech and Geonix, these monitors offer excellent display quality and value for money. Let's dive into the details of each product to help you make an informed decision.

The Zebronics Ea122 Monitor offers a clear and crisp display with a resolution of 1680x1050. It features a 2000000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, providing sharp visuals for work and entertainment.

Specifications

Resolution
1680x1050
Contrast Ratio
2000000:1
Interface
HDMI, VGA

Reasons to buy

High resolution for clear display

Dynamic contrast ratio for sharp visuals

Reasons to avoid

Limited interface options

Zebronics EA122 LED Monitor with HD+ 1680x1050, 2000000:1 Contrast Ratio (Dynamic), 250cd/m² Brightness (max), Wall Mountable, Dual Input HDMI & VGA, 16:10 Aspect Ratio, 16.7M Colors

The Zebronics ZEB-V19HD LED Monitor offers a high-definition display with support for wall mounting. It is suitable for both work and entertainment purposes, providing a versatile viewing experience.

Specifications

Resolution
1366x768
Mountable
Yes
Interface
HDMI, VGA

Reasons to buy

HD display for clear visuals

Versatile mounting options

Reasons to avoid

Limited resolution

ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black

The FRONTECH LED Monitor offers a vibrant display with a high resolution and multiple interface options. It is suitable for office work, gaming, and multimedia usage.

Specifications

Resolution
1366x768
Interface
HDMI, VGA, DVI

Reasons to buy

Vibrant display with high resolution

Multiple interface options for connectivity

Reasons to avoid

Slightly lower contrast ratio

FRONTECH 22 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1680 X 1050 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors| HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0060,Black)

The FRONTECH Monitor MON-0054 offers a high refresh rate for smooth visuals and is wall-mountable for versatile placement. It is ideal for gaming and multimedia consumption.

Specifications

Refresh Rate
75Hz
Mountable
Yes
Interface
VGA, HDMI

Reasons to buy

High refresh rate for smooth visuals

Versatile mounting options

Reasons to avoid

Limited interface options

FRONTECH 20 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1600 x 900 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors | HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0054,Black)

5. FRONTECH 19 Inch High-Performance HD LED Monitor

The FRONTECH High-Performance Monitor offers a high resolution of 1440x900 and comes with a warranty for added peace of mind. It is suitable for office work and multimedia usage.

Specifications

Resolution
1440x900
Warranty
Yes
Interface
VGA, HDMI

Reasons to buy

High resolution for detailed visuals

Warranty for added peace of mind

Reasons to avoid

Limited interface options

FRONTECH 19 Inch High-Performance HD LED Monitor

The FRONTECH Monitor MON-0065 offers a high refresh rate and is wall-mountable for flexible placement. It is suitable for gaming and multimedia consumption.

Specifications

Refresh Rate
75Hz
Mountable
Yes
Interface
VGA, HDMI

Reasons to buy

High refresh rate for smooth visuals

Flexible mounting options

Reasons to avoid

Limited interface options

FRONTECH 17 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz,1028 x 1024 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors| HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0065,Black)

The FRONTECH Monitor MON-0022 offers a high resolution and a sleek design, making it ideal for work and entertainment. It is suitable for office work and multimedia consumption.

Specifications

Resolution
1366x768
Interface
VGA, HDMI

Reasons to buy

High resolution for detailed visuals

Sleek and modern design

Reasons to avoid

Limited interface options

FRONTECH 22 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1680 X 1050 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors| HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0022,Black)

The FRONTECH Monitor MON-0061 offers a high refresh rate for smooth visuals and is wall-mountable for flexible placement. It is suitable for gaming and multimedia consumption.

Specifications

Refresh Rate
75Hz
Mountable
Yes
Interface
VGA, HDMI

Reasons to buy

High refresh rate for smooth visuals

Flexible mounting options

Reasons to avoid

Limited interface options

FRONTECH 18.5 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1366 x 768 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors| HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0061,Black)

The GEONIX Monitor features advanced display technology for vivid visuals and comes with a warranty for added peace of mind. It is suitable for office work and multimedia usage.

Specifications

Display Technology
LED
Warranty
Yes
Interface
HDMI, VGA

Reasons to buy

Advanced display technology for vivid visuals

Warranty for added peace of mind

Reasons to avoid

Limited interface options

GEONIX 22 Inch PC Monitor | Full HD 1680 x 1050 Pixels | Display Output VGA & HDMI | with LED Back Light Technology |3 Years Warranty

The Geonix Monitor offers a high resolution and low power consumption, making it an energy-efficient choice for work and entertainment. It is suitable for office work and multimedia consumption.

Specifications

Resolution
1366x768
Power Consumption
Low
Interface
HDMI, VGA

Reasons to buy

High resolution for clear visuals

Energy-efficient design

Reasons to avoid

Slightly lower contrast ratio

GEONIX PC Monitor (47 cm/18.5 Inch) | Resolution 1366 x 768 | Display Output-VGA & HDMI | LED Display | Power Consumption 21W (Max) | 3 Years Warranty

Top 3 Features of the best monitor under 5000:

Best monitor under 5000ResolutionMountableInterface
Zebronics Ea122 Monitor1680x1050NoHDMI, VGA
Zebronics ZEB-V19HD LED Monitor1366x768YesHDMI, VGA
FRONTECH LED Monitor1366x768NoHDMI, VGA, DVI
FRONTECH Monitor MON-00541366x768YesVGA, HDMI
FRONTECH High-Performance Monitor1440x900NoVGA, HDMI
FRONTECH Monitor MON-00651366x768YesVGA, HDMI
FRONTECH Monitor MON-00221440x900NoVGA, HDMI
FRONTECH Monitor MON-00611366x768YesVGA, HDMI
GEONIX Monitor1366x768NoHDMI, VGA
Geonix Monitor1366x768NoHDMI, VGA

FAQs

Question : What is the average price of these monitors?

Ans : The average price of the monitors listed is around 5000 INR, making them affordable options for various needs.

Question : Do these monitors come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, some of the monitors come with a warranty, providing added peace of mind for your purchase.

Question : Can these monitors be wall-mounted?

Ans : Yes, several monitors in the list are wall-mountable, offering flexible placement options.

Question : Do these monitors support HDMI connectivity?

Ans : Yes, most of the monitors support HDMI connectivity, allowing you to easily connect to various devices.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

