Looking for an affordable monitor? Check out the top 10 best monitors under ₹ 5000 for the best display quality and value for money.

In today's digital age, having a high-quality monitor is essential for work, gaming, and entertainment. However, finding a good monitor under 5000 can be challenging. To make your search easier, we have compiled a list of the 10 best monitors under 5000 available on Amazon. Whether you need a monitor for office work, gaming, or general use, this list has something for everyone. From Zebronics to Frontech and Geonix, these monitors offer excellent display quality and value for money. Let's dive into the details of each product to help you make an informed decision.

The Zebronics Ea122 Monitor offers a clear and crisp display with a resolution of 1680x1050. It features a 2000000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, providing sharp visuals for work and entertainment.

Specifications Resolution 1680x1050 Contrast Ratio 2000000:1 Interface HDMI, VGA Reasons to buy High resolution for clear display Dynamic contrast ratio for sharp visuals Reasons to avoid Limited interface options

The Zebronics ZEB-V19HD LED Monitor offers a high-definition display with support for wall mounting. It is suitable for both work and entertainment purposes, providing a versatile viewing experience.

Specifications Resolution 1366x768 Mountable Yes Interface HDMI, VGA Reasons to buy HD display for clear visuals Versatile mounting options Reasons to avoid Limited resolution

The FRONTECH LED Monitor offers a vibrant display with a high resolution and multiple interface options. It is suitable for office work, gaming, and multimedia usage.

Specifications Resolution 1366x768 Interface HDMI, VGA, DVI Reasons to buy Vibrant display with high resolution Multiple interface options for connectivity Reasons to avoid Slightly lower contrast ratio

The FRONTECH Monitor MON-0054 offers a high refresh rate for smooth visuals and is wall-mountable for versatile placement. It is ideal for gaming and multimedia consumption.

Specifications Refresh Rate 75Hz Mountable Yes Interface VGA, HDMI Reasons to buy High refresh rate for smooth visuals Versatile mounting options Reasons to avoid Limited interface options

5. FRONTECH 19 Inch High-Performance HD LED Monitor

The FRONTECH High-Performance Monitor offers a high resolution of 1440x900 and comes with a warranty for added peace of mind. It is suitable for office work and multimedia usage.

Specifications Resolution 1440x900 Warranty Yes Interface VGA, HDMI Reasons to buy High resolution for detailed visuals Warranty for added peace of mind Reasons to avoid Limited interface options

The FRONTECH Monitor MON-0065 offers a high refresh rate and is wall-mountable for flexible placement. It is suitable for gaming and multimedia consumption.

Specifications Refresh Rate 75Hz Mountable Yes Interface VGA, HDMI Reasons to buy High refresh rate for smooth visuals Flexible mounting options Reasons to avoid Limited interface options

The FRONTECH Monitor MON-0022 offers a high resolution and a sleek design, making it ideal for work and entertainment. It is suitable for office work and multimedia consumption.

Specifications Resolution 1366x768 Interface VGA, HDMI Reasons to buy High resolution for detailed visuals Sleek and modern design Reasons to avoid Limited interface options

The FRONTECH Monitor MON-0061 offers a high refresh rate for smooth visuals and is wall-mountable for flexible placement. It is suitable for gaming and multimedia consumption.

Specifications Refresh Rate 75Hz Mountable Yes Interface VGA, HDMI Reasons to buy High refresh rate for smooth visuals Flexible mounting options Reasons to avoid Limited interface options

The GEONIX Monitor features advanced display technology for vivid visuals and comes with a warranty for added peace of mind. It is suitable for office work and multimedia usage.

Specifications Display Technology LED Warranty Yes Interface HDMI, VGA Reasons to buy Advanced display technology for vivid visuals Warranty for added peace of mind Reasons to avoid Limited interface options

The Geonix Monitor offers a high resolution and low power consumption, making it an energy-efficient choice for work and entertainment. It is suitable for office work and multimedia consumption.

Specifications Resolution 1366x768 Power Consumption Low Interface HDMI, VGA Reasons to buy High resolution for clear visuals Energy-efficient design Reasons to avoid Slightly lower contrast ratio

Top 3 Features of the best monitor under ₹ 5000:

Best monitor under ₹ 5000 Resolution Mountable Interface Zebronics Ea122 Monitor 1680x1050 No HDMI, VGA Zebronics ZEB-V19HD LED Monitor 1366x768 Yes HDMI, VGA FRONTECH LED Monitor 1366x768 No HDMI, VGA, DVI FRONTECH Monitor MON-0054 1366x768 Yes VGA, HDMI FRONTECH High-Performance Monitor 1440x900 No VGA, HDMI FRONTECH Monitor MON-0065 1366x768 Yes VGA, HDMI FRONTECH Monitor MON-0022 1440x900 No VGA, HDMI FRONTECH Monitor MON-0061 1366x768 Yes VGA, HDMI GEONIX Monitor 1366x768 No HDMI, VGA Geonix Monitor 1366x768 No HDMI, VGA

FAQs Question : What is the average price of these monitors? Ans : The average price of the monitors listed is around 5000 INR, making them affordable options for various needs. Question : Do these monitors come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, some of the monitors come with a warranty, providing added peace of mind for your purchase. Question : Can these monitors be wall-mounted? Ans : Yes, several monitors in the list are wall-mountable, offering flexible placement options. Question : Do these monitors support HDMI connectivity? Ans : Yes, most of the monitors support HDMI connectivity, allowing you to easily connect to various devices.