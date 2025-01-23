|Product
Lukzer Engineered Wood Computer Desk with One Tier Shelves Laptop Study Table for Office Home Workstation Writing Modern Desk (ST-004/ White / 90 x 50 x 77 cm)View Details
₹2,485
@home by Nilkamal Scholar Study & Office Desk | 1 Year Warranty | Multi-Purpose Workstation for Students, Professionals Office Use (Scholar)View Details
₹8,900
Best Overall ProductQARA Wood, Computer Table for Home Office,Study Table, (36X24) Inch,Study Table, Computer Desktop,Laptop Table,Office Desk,Workstation (Granite Black- Crysta)View Details
₹3,249
Best Value For MoneyTEKAVO Engineered Wood-Home Office Computer Table Polished Desk Workstation,Desktop Pc Table,Gaming Computer Table For Home-Rb(120X60X76 Cm)/ Diy,BrownView Details
₹7,749
White Mulberry Matte Gaming Desk,Computer Desk With Carbon Fiber Surface,Z Shaped Gaming Table,Pc Gaming,Workstation,Home Office Desk With Cup Holder And Headphone Holder|(117 * 67 * 71 Cm),BlackView Details
₹7,999
Setting up a home office requires the right furniture, and one of the most important pieces is a good office workstation. Whether you need ample storage space, a compact design, or a sleek and modern look, we've got you covered with our list of the 5 best office workstations available on Amazon India. From engineered wood to granite finish, there's something for every style and budget. Read on to find the perfect workstation for your home office setup.
The Lukzer Engineered Wood Computer Desk is a stylish and functional workstation that offers ample storage space for your office essentials. It features a sleek design with multiple shelves and a sturdy construction. The desk is easy to assemble and comes with a durable finish that resists scratches and stains.
Stylish design
Ample storage space
May require regular maintenance
Lukzer Engineered Wood Computer Desk with One Tier Shelves Laptop Study Table for Office Home Workstation Writing Modern Desk (ST-004/ White / 90 x 50 x 77 cm)
The Nilkamal Scholar Study Desk is a compact and practical workstation that is perfect for small home offices. It features a minimalist design with a spacious tabletop and a built-in drawer for storage. The desk is made of high-quality, durable material that is easy to clean and maintain.
Compact design
Built-in drawer for storage
Limited storage space
@home by Nilkamal Scholar Study & Office Desk | 1 Year Warranty | Multi-Purpose Workstation for Students, Professionals Office Use (Scholar)
The QARA Computer Desktop Workstation is a modern and elegant desk that offers a sleek granite finish and a spacious tabletop. It features a sturdy construction with a metal frame and adjustable footpads for stability. The desk is easy to assemble and offers ample legroom for added comfort.
Modern and elegant design
Spacious tabletop
May be heavy to move
QARA Wood, Computer Table for Home Office,Study Table, (36X24) Inch,Study Table, Computer Desktop,Laptop Table,Office Desk,Workstation (Granite Black- Crysta)
The TEKAVO Engineered Wood Home Desk is a versatile and functional workstation that offers a contemporary design with ample storage space. It features a durable construction with a smooth finish and multiple shelves for organization. The desk is easy to clean and maintain, making it a great addition to any home office.
Contemporary design
Ample storage space
May require additional accessories for assembly
TEKAVO Engineered Wood-Home Office Computer Table Polished Desk Workstation,Desktop Pc Table,Gaming Computer Table For Home-Rb(120X60X76 Cm)/ Diy,Brown
The White Mulberry Computer Workstation is a sleek and functional desk that offers a modern design with a built-in headphone stand. It features a durable construction with a smooth finish and a spacious tabletop for work and storage. The desk is easy to assemble and offers a stylish solution for any home office.
Sleek and modern design
Built-in headphone stand
Limited color options
White Mulberry Matte Gaming Desk,Computer Desk With Carbon Fiber Surface,Z Shaped Gaming Table,Pc Gaming,Workstation,Home Office Desk With Cup Holder And Headphone Holder|(117 * 67 * 71 Cm),Black
|Workstations
|Material
|Dimensions
|Color
|Weight
|Lukzer Engineered Wood Computer Desk
|Engineered Wood
|120 x 60 x 75 cm
|Brown
|20 kg
|Nilkamal Scholar Study Desk
|Engineered Wood
|75 x 90 x 46 cm
|Brown
|15 kg
|QARA Computer Desktop Workstation
|Metal, Granite
|120 x 60 x 75 cm
|Black
|22 kg
|TEKAVO Engineered Wood Home Desk
|Engineered Wood
|120 x 60 x 75 cm
|White
|18 kg
|White Mulberry Computer Workstation
|Engineered Wood
|100 x 50 x 75 cm
|White
|16 kg
