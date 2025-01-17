Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Graphite Badminton Racquet With Free Full Cover (77 Grams, 30 Lbs Tension, Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Yonex Badminton Racquet GR 303I Dark Red, Graphite
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Li-Ning G-Force 5800 Superlite Strung Badminton Racquet with Free Head Cover| 78 Grams (Navy/Grey/Gold)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Yonex New Muscle Power Series MP 55 Badminton Racquet (Graphite, G4, 30 lbs Tension)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
YONEX Astrox Lite 27i Graphite Strung Badminton Racket with Full Racket Cover (Blue) | For Intermediate Players | 77 grams | Maximum String Tension - 30lbs
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Li-Ning Turbo 99 Strung Carbon Fibre Badminton Racket With Free Full Cover, Black, Red
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
YOUNG Fury 7 Graphite Lightweight Professional Badminton Racket, Head Light, High Modulus Graphite, Strung, (Black/Yellow), Includes Full Cover
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Boldfit Badminton Rackets for Beginners, Adults Aluminium Shuttle Bat with Full Cover Bag Badminton Racket for Practice & Match Lightweight Badminton Racquet with Grip Handle Shuttle Racket - Orange
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Badminton is a popular sport that requires the right equipment for optimum performance. Professional badminton players need high-quality rackets to enhance their game. In this article, we will review 8 professional badminton rackets available for purchase. We will compare their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision on which racket best suits your needs.
The Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton racket is designed for players looking for a lightweight and easy-to-handle option. With a graphite frame, it provides excellent control and precision. The racket is suitable for both singles and doubles play.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight and easy to handle
Excellent control and precision
Reasons to avoid
May not suit players looking for a heavier racket
Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Graphite Badminton Racquet With Free Full Cover (77 Grams, 30 Lbs Tension, Black)
The Yonex Badminton Racquet 303I Dark is a durable and sturdy option for professional players. It offers a solid feel and good power, making it suitable for aggressive playing styles. The isometric head shape provides a larger sweet spot for better shot accuracy.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Durable and sturdy
Good power and solid feel
Reasons to avoid
May feel slightly heavy for some players
Yonex Badminton Racquet GR 303I Dark Red, Graphite
Also read: Best Durafit treadmill: Top 6 options for every fitness enthusiast to elevate home workout
The Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Badminton Racquet is designed for players seeking speed and agility. The aerotec-beam system reduces air resistance, allowing for quick swings and precise shots. The racket is ideal for defensive players looking to counter-attack.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Designed for speed and agility
Reduces air resistance for quick swings
Reasons to avoid
May not suit players with a preference for a head-light balance
Li-Ning G-Force 5800 Superlite Strung Badminton Racquet with Free Head Cover| 78 Grams (Navy/Grey/Gold)
Also read: Best badminton rackets Under ₹2000: Level up your game with these top 8 affordable and durable options
The Yonex Muscle Power 55 Badminton racket is known for its power and control. The unique design and construction of the frame provide a solid feel and maximum repulsion. It is suitable for players with an attacking style of play.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful and controlled shots
Solid feel and maximum repulsion
Reasons to avoid
May feel slightly heavy for some players
Yonex New Muscle Power Series MP 55 Badminton Racquet (Graphite, G4, 30 lbs Tension)
Also read: Best PowerMax treadmill: Top 8 picks to ensure you can start your fitness journey with ease
The YONEX Badminton Racquet Astrox Tension is designed for players seeking precision and speed. It features a rotational generator system that ensures a smooth transition from a net play to a backcourt play. The racket is ideal for players with an all-around playing style.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Precision and speed
Smooth transition between net and backcourt play
Reasons to avoid
May feel slightly heavy for some players
YONEX Astrox Lite 27i Graphite Strung Badminton Racket with Full Racket Cover (Blue) | For Intermediate Players | 77 grams | Maximum String Tension - 30lbs
The Li-Ning Turbo Strung Carbon Racket is a lightweight and maneuverable option for players looking for speed and control. The carbon fiber construction provides stability and durability, allowing for powerful and accurate shots.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight and maneuverable
Stable and durable carbon fiber construction
Reasons to avoid
May not suit players looking for a head-heavy balance
Li-Ning Turbo 99 Strung Carbon Fibre Badminton Racket With Free Full Cover, Black, Red
Also read: Best treadmills for your healthy journey: Top 10 options to transform your home fitness
The YOUNG Professional Badminton Lightweight Neon Yellow racket is designed for beginner and intermediate players. It offers a good balance of power and control, making it suitable for learning and improving skills. The neon yellow color adds a stylish touch to the racket.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good balance of power and control
Suitable for beginner and intermediate players
Reasons to avoid
May not suit advanced or professional players
YOUNG Fury 7 Graphite Lightweight Professional Badminton Racket, Head Light, High Modulus Graphite, Strung, (Black/Yellow), Includes Full Cover
Also read: Best Gym Treadmill: Top 8 picks with the latest features for an effective home workout session
The Boldfit Badminton for Beginners Aluminium Lightweight racket is a budget-friendly option for casual and recreational players. It offers a durable aluminum frame and comfortable grip for extended play. The racket is suitable for beginners and those looking to play for fun.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Budget-friendly option
Durable aluminum frame and comfortable grip
Reasons to avoid
May not meet the performance expectations of professional players
Boldfit Badminton Rackets for Beginners, Adults Aluminium Shuttle Bat with Full Cover Bag Badminton Racket for Practice & Match Lightweight Badminton Racquet with Grip Handle Shuttle Racket - Orange
Top 3 features of the best professional badminton racket :
|Best professional badminton racket
|Weight
|Flex
|Balance
|String Tension
|Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton
|4U (80-84.9g)
|Hi-Flex
|Head Light
|20-24 lbs
|Yonex Badminton Racquet 303I Dark
|3U (85-89.9g)
|Stiff
|Even Balance
|24-28 lbs
|Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Badminton Racquet
|4U (80-84.9g)
|Medium
|Head Heavy
|24-30 lbs
|Yonex Muscle Power 55 Badminton
|3U (85-89.9g)
|Medium
|Even Balance
|19-24 lbs
|YONEX Badminton Racquet Astrox Tension
|3U (85-89.9g)
|Stiff
|Head Heavy
|24-29 lbs
|Li-Ning Turbo Strung Carbon Racket
|4U (80-84.9g)
|Medium
|Even Balance
|24-26 lbs
|YOUNG Professional Badminton Lightweight Neon Yellow
|4U (80-84.9g)
|Medium
|Even Balance
|22-24 lbs
|Boldfit Badminton for Beginners Aluminium Lightweight
|U (90-94.9g)
|Medium
|Even Balance
|20-22 lbs
Similar articles for you
Best badminton rackets: Top 10 picks for power, speed and control for every player
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Exciting offers on treadmill, dumbbells, fitness trackers and more
Best treadmills for your healthy journey: Top 10 options to transform your home fitness
FAQs
Question : What is the ideal weight for a professional badminton racket?
Ans : The ideal weight for a professional badminton racket is 3U (85-89.9g) for most players. However, some may prefer a lighter 4U (80-84.9g) racket for better maneuverability.
Question : What is the recommended string tension for professional play?
Ans : The recommended string tension for professional badminton play is between 24-28 lbs. Higher tensions provide better control and accuracy, while lower tensions offer more power and repulsion.
Question : How do I choose the right balance for my playing style?
Ans : For an attacking playing style, a head-heavy balance provides more power in smashes. For a defensive playing style, a head-light balance offers better maneuverability and control.
Question : Are stiff or flexible rackets better for professional players?
Ans : Stiff rackets provide more power and stability for aggressive players, while flexible rackets offer better control and precision for defensive players. The choice depends on your playing style and preference.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.