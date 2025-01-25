|Product
|Rating
|Price
MuscleBlaze Super Gainer Xxl Powder (Chocolate Bliss, 1Kg / 2.2Lbs, 10 Servings) | Muscle Mass High Protein GainerView Details
₹999
Bigmuscles Nutrition Real Mass Gainer [1Kg, Rich Chocolate] | Lean Whey Protein Muscle Mass Gainer | Complex Carbohydrates, | 1000 Calories | Reduces Muscle Breakdown | Boosts MetabolismView Details
₹641
Best Value For MoneyMuscleBlaze Weight Gainer With Added Digezyme Powder (Chocolate, 500 Gram / 1.1Lbs, 5 Servings)View Details
₹749
Endura Mass Weight Gainer Powder 500 G Chocolate Flavour | Unique Blend Of 3 Sources Of Protein, Carbs, Vitamins & Essential Minerals | Ideal For Children Above 10 Years, Men, Women & AthletesView Details
₹566
Nutrela Weight Gainer Powder - 500 gram, Banana Flavour | 20g Protein, 66.8 Carbs, 13 Vitamins & 12 Minerals with Khandsari Sugar | Ideal for Athlete, Men, Women & Kids above 10 YearView Details
₹499
Best Overall ProductMypro Sport Nutrition High Protein Women Weight Gainer For Increase Muscle With Full Power With (24 Vital Nutrients,3 Best Qaulity Protien) For Women (Chocolate - 500Gm)View Details
₹599
Sparkfusion Gain+ Women Weight Gainer | With Full Power 12 Herbs,Protein & Vitamins | For Improves Figure And Curve Size | Weight + Mass Gainer For Women Chocolate Smoothie flavour 500 gmView Details
₹549
When it comes to gaining weight and building muscle, protein powder can be a valuable tool. Whether you're a bodybuilder, athlete, or just looking to pack on some pounds, choosing the right protein powder is essential. With a myriad of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to make a decision. That's why we've compiled a list of the 8 best protein powders for weight gain to help you narrow down your choices and find the perfect product for your needs.
MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer is a high-calorie, high-protein formula designed to help you gain muscle mass and increase strength. With a delicious chocolate flavor, this weight gainer is perfect for anyone looking to bulk up. It is packed with essential nutrients and provides a convenient way to consume extra calories for muscle growth and recovery.
High protein content
Delicious chocolate flavor
May be high in calories for some users
MuscleBlaze Super Gainer Xxl Powder (Chocolate Bliss, 1Kg / 2.2Lbs, 10 Servings) | Muscle Mass High Protein Gainer
2. Protinex Health Supplement And Nutritional Protein Mix
Protinex Tasty Chocolate is a protein-rich supplement that provides essential nutrients to support muscle gain and recovery. With a delectable chocolate flavor, this protein powder is a convenient and delicious way to increase your daily protein intake. It is suitable for individuals looking to gain weight and build lean muscle mass.
Rich in essential nutrients
Great taste
Relatively lower protein content
Protinex Health Supplement And Nutritional Protein Mix
Bigmuscles Nutrition Crude Whey is a premium protein supplement that delivers a high concentration of protein and essential amino acids to support muscle growth and recovery. With a rich chocolate flavor, this protein powder is an ideal choice for individuals looking to gain weight and develop lean muscle mass. It is easily digestible and provides a convenient source of high-quality protein.
High protein concentration
Easy to digest
May be relatively expensive
Bigmuscles Nutrition Real Mass Gainer [1Kg, Rich Chocolate] | Lean Whey Protein Muscle Mass Gainer | Complex Carbohydrates, | 1000 Calories | Reduces Muscle Breakdown | Boosts Metabolism
Also read: Best sports and fitness equipment: Turn your home into a haven of good health with amazing deals - up to 67% off
MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer 500 is a specially formulated protein supplement that is designed to provide a high-calorie, high-protein blend to support weight gain and muscle recovery. With a luscious chocolate flavor, this weight gainer is perfect for individuals looking to increase their daily caloric intake for muscle development and overall health.
High calorie content
Great taste
May be too high in sugar for some users
MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer With Added Digezyme Powder (Chocolate, 500 Gram / 1.1Lbs, 5 Servings)
Endura Mass Weight Gainer is a unique blend of high-quality proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals to support healthy weight gain and muscle development. With a delectable chocolate flavor, this weight gainer is an excellent choice for individuals looking to increase their daily calorie intake and promote lean muscle growth. It is suitable for athletes, bodybuilders, and individuals with high metabolic rates.
Rich in essential nutrients
Suitable for high metabolic rates
Lower protein content
Endura Mass Weight Gainer Powder 500 G Chocolate Flavour | Unique Blend Of 3 Sources Of Protein, Carbs, Vitamins & Essential Minerals | Ideal For Children Above 10 Years, Men, Women & Athletes
Patanjali Nutrela Weight Gain is a natural protein supplement that is designed to promote healthy weight gain and muscle development. With a delightful chocolate flavor, this protein powder provides a rich source of essential nutrients to support overall health and wellness. It is suitable for individuals looking for a natural and holistic approach to weight gain and muscle building.
Natural and holistic approach
Rich in essential nutrients
Relatively lower protein content
Nutrela Weight Gainer Powder - 500 gram, Banana Flavour | 20g Protein, 66.8 Carbs, 13 Vitamins & 12 Minerals with Khandsari Sugar | Ideal for Athlete, Men, Women & Kids above 10 Year
Mypro Sport Nutrition Weight Gainer is a high-calorie, high-protein supplement that is designed to support muscle growth and recovery. With a rich chocolate flavor, this weight gainer provides a convenient way to increase your daily caloric intake and promote lean muscle development. It is suitable for athletes, bodybuilders, and individuals with high energy requirements.
High calorie and protein content
Suitable for high energy requirements
May be high in calories for some users
Mypro Sport Nutrition High Protein Women Weight Gainer For Increase Muscle With Full Power With (24 Vital Nutrients,3 Best Qaulity Protien) For Women (Chocolate - 500Gm)
Also read: Best all-in-one gym machine: Top 10 compact power builders for your personalised home gym to tone up every muscle
Sparkfuison Women Weight Gainer Mass is a specially formulated protein supplement that is designed to support healthy weight gain and muscle development in women. With a delicious chocolate flavor, this weight gainer provides a rich source of essential nutrients to promote overall health and wellness. It is suitable for women looking to increase their daily caloric intake and support their fitness goals.
Specially formulated for women
Rich in essential nutrients
Relatively lower protein content
Sparkfusion Gain+ Women Weight Gainer | With Full Power 12 Herbs,Protein & Vitamins | For Improves Figure And Curve Size | Weight + Mass Gainer For Women Chocolate Smoothie flavour 500 gm
|Product Name
|Protein per serving
|Carbohydrates per serving
|Flavor
|MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer
|20g
|60g
|Chocolate
|Protinex Tasty Chocolate
|20g
|35g
|Chocolate
|Bigmuscles Nutrition Crude Whey
|25g
|30g
|Chocolate
|MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer 500
|20g
|75g
|Chocolate
|Endura Mass Weight Gainer
|15g
|75g
|Chocolate
|Patanjali Nutrela Weight Gain
|18g
|40g
|Chocolate
|Mypro Sport Nutrition Weight Gainer
|22g
|65g
|Chocolate
|Sparkfuison Women Weight Gainer Mass
|18g
|45g
|Chocolate
Similar articles for you
Best manual treadmill: Top 10 options to boost your home workout experience, pick from the budget-friendly options
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.