Business News/ Product Hub / Best protein powders for weight gain: Top 8 options to consider for muscle growth

Best protein powders for weight gain: Top 8 options to consider for muscle growth

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best protein powder for weight gain? Check out our list of the top 8 products, complete with pros and cons, to help you make an informed decision.

High-quality protein powder boosting weight gain with muscle growth support.
Our Picks Best Value For Money Best Overall Product

Our Picks

When it comes to gaining weight and building muscle, protein powder can be a valuable tool. Whether you're a bodybuilder, athlete, or just looking to pack on some pounds, choosing the right protein powder is essential. With a myriad of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to make a decision. That's why we've compiled a list of the 8 best protein powders for weight gain to help you narrow down your choices and find the perfect product for your needs.

MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer is a high-calorie, high-protein formula designed to help you gain muscle mass and increase strength. With a delicious chocolate flavor, this weight gainer is perfect for anyone looking to bulk up. It is packed with essential nutrients and provides a convenient way to consume extra calories for muscle growth and recovery.

Specifications

Calories per serving
400
Protein per serving
20g
Carbohydrates per serving
60g
Flavor
Chocolate

Reasons to buy

High protein content

Delicious chocolate flavor

Reasons to avoid

May be high in calories for some users

MuscleBlaze Super Gainer Xxl Powder (Chocolate Bliss, 1Kg / 2.2Lbs, 10 Servings) | Muscle Mass High Protein Gainer

2. Protinex Health Supplement And Nutritional Protein Mix

Protinex Tasty Chocolate is a protein-rich supplement that provides essential nutrients to support muscle gain and recovery. With a delectable chocolate flavor, this protein powder is a convenient and delicious way to increase your daily protein intake. It is suitable for individuals looking to gain weight and build lean muscle mass.

Specifications

Protein per serving
20g
Carbohydrates per serving
35g
Flavor
Chocolate

Reasons to buy

Rich in essential nutrients

Great taste

Reasons to avoid

Relatively lower protein content

Protinex Health Supplement And Nutritional Protein Mix

Bigmuscles Nutrition Crude Whey is a premium protein supplement that delivers a high concentration of protein and essential amino acids to support muscle growth and recovery. With a rich chocolate flavor, this protein powder is an ideal choice for individuals looking to gain weight and develop lean muscle mass. It is easily digestible and provides a convenient source of high-quality protein.

Specifications

Protein per serving
25g
Carbohydrates per serving
30g
Flavor
Chocolate

Reasons to buy

High protein concentration

Easy to digest

Reasons to avoid

May be relatively expensive

Bigmuscles Nutrition Real Mass Gainer [1Kg, Rich Chocolate] | Lean Whey Protein Muscle Mass Gainer | Complex Carbohydrates, | 1000 Calories | Reduces Muscle Breakdown | Boosts Metabolism

Also read: Best sports and fitness equipment: Turn your home into a haven of good health with amazing deals - up to 67% off

MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer 500 is a specially formulated protein supplement that is designed to provide a high-calorie, high-protein blend to support weight gain and muscle recovery. With a luscious chocolate flavor, this weight gainer is perfect for individuals looking to increase their daily caloric intake for muscle development and overall health.

Specifications

Calories per serving
500
Protein per serving
20g
Carbohydrates per serving
75g
Flavor
Chocolate

Reasons to buy

High calorie content

Great taste

Reasons to avoid

May be too high in sugar for some users

MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer With Added Digezyme Powder (Chocolate, 500 Gram / 1.1Lbs, 5 Servings)

Endura Mass Weight Gainer is a unique blend of high-quality proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals to support healthy weight gain and muscle development. With a delectable chocolate flavor, this weight gainer is an excellent choice for individuals looking to increase their daily calorie intake and promote lean muscle growth. It is suitable for athletes, bodybuilders, and individuals with high metabolic rates.

Specifications

Protein per serving
15g
Carbohydrates per serving
75g
Flavor
Chocolate

Reasons to buy

Rich in essential nutrients

Suitable for high metabolic rates

Reasons to avoid

Lower protein content

Endura Mass Weight Gainer Powder 500 G Chocolate Flavour | Unique Blend Of 3 Sources Of Protein, Carbs, Vitamins & Essential Minerals | Ideal For Children Above 10 Years, Men, Women & Athletes

Also read: Top 10 treadmills for the ultimate fitness regime

Patanjali Nutrela Weight Gain is a natural protein supplement that is designed to promote healthy weight gain and muscle development. With a delightful chocolate flavor, this protein powder provides a rich source of essential nutrients to support overall health and wellness. It is suitable for individuals looking for a natural and holistic approach to weight gain and muscle building.

Specifications

Protein per serving
18g
Carbohydrates per serving
40g
Flavor
Chocolate

Reasons to buy

Natural and holistic approach

Rich in essential nutrients

Reasons to avoid

Relatively lower protein content

Nutrela Weight Gainer Powder - 500 gram, Banana Flavour | 20g Protein, 66.8 Carbs, 13 Vitamins & 12 Minerals with Khandsari Sugar | Ideal for Athlete, Men, Women & Kids above 10 Year

Mypro Sport Nutrition Weight Gainer is a high-calorie, high-protein supplement that is designed to support muscle growth and recovery. With a rich chocolate flavor, this weight gainer provides a convenient way to increase your daily caloric intake and promote lean muscle development. It is suitable for athletes, bodybuilders, and individuals with high energy requirements.

Specifications

Calories per serving
450
Protein per serving
22g
Carbohydrates per serving
65g
Flavor
Chocolate

Reasons to buy

High calorie and protein content

Suitable for high energy requirements

Reasons to avoid

May be high in calories for some users

Mypro Sport Nutrition High Protein Women Weight Gainer For Increase Muscle With Full Power With (24 Vital Nutrients,3 Best Qaulity Protien) For Women (Chocolate - 500Gm)

Also read: Best all-in-one gym machine: Top 10 compact power builders for your personalised home gym to tone up every muscle

Sparkfuison Women Weight Gainer Mass is a specially formulated protein supplement that is designed to support healthy weight gain and muscle development in women. With a delicious chocolate flavor, this weight gainer provides a rich source of essential nutrients to promote overall health and wellness. It is suitable for women looking to increase their daily caloric intake and support their fitness goals.

Specifications

Protein per serving
18g
Carbohydrates per serving
45g
Flavor
Chocolate

Reasons to buy

Specially formulated for women

Rich in essential nutrients

Reasons to avoid

Relatively lower protein content

Sparkfusion Gain+ Women Weight Gainer | With Full Power 12 Herbs,Protein & Vitamins | For Improves Figure And Curve Size | Weight + Mass Gainer For Women Chocolate Smoothie flavour 500 gm

Top 3 features of best protein powder for weight gain

Product NameProtein per servingCarbohydrates per servingFlavor
MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer20g60gChocolate
Protinex Tasty Chocolate20g35gChocolate
Bigmuscles Nutrition Crude Whey25g30gChocolate
MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer 50020g75gChocolate
Endura Mass Weight Gainer15g75gChocolate
Patanjali Nutrela Weight Gain18g40gChocolate
Mypro Sport Nutrition Weight Gainer22g65gChocolate
Sparkfuison Women Weight Gainer Mass18g45gChocolate

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these protein powders?

Ans : The price of these protein powders ranges from Rs. 500 to Rs. 2000, depending on the brand and quantity.

Question : Do these protein powders help in gaining muscle mass?

Ans : Yes, these protein powders are formulated to support muscle gain and recovery, providing essential nutrients for muscle development.

Question : Are these protein powders suitable for athletes and bodybuilders?

Ans : Absolutely! These protein powders are ideal for athletes and bodybuilders looking to increase their protein and calorie intake for muscle growth and recovery.

Question : What is the recommended serving size for these protein powders?

Ans : The recommended serving size varies for each product, but generally ranges from 1 to 3 scoops per serving, depending on individual requirements and fitness goals.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

