Business News/ Product Hub / Best refrigerator brands of 2025: Top 10 family size models with modern design for your home

Best refrigerator brands of 2025: Top 10 family size models with modern design for your home

Amit Rahi

Unveil the best refrigerator brands of 2025, designed to meet diverse needs with energy-saving features, advanced cooling, and spacious storage. Whether you're looking for a compact single-door or a large side-by-side model, these refrigerators promise reliability and freshness for every family.

Refrigerator brands of 2025: Innovation, efficiency, and style for every home.
Our Picks Best overall Budget friendly

Our Picks

The refrigerator brands of 2025 are revolutionizing the way we think about home cooling with their innovative technology, modern designs, and energy-efficient features. These brands offer a wide range of models, from compact units for smaller spaces to large, feature-packed refrigerators for bigger households. With advancements in cooling performance and storage solutions, they are tailored to meet the needs of every family size.

In addition to their impressive functionality, the refrigerator brands of 2025 are enhancing convenience with features like frost-free operation, convertible modes, and touch displays. Many models are designed with energy efficiency in mind, helping reduce power consumption and minimize environmental impact. Whether you're looking for a sleek, stylish upgrade or a high-capacity fridge, the refrigerators of 2025 provide a perfect blend of style, sustainability, and practicality for modern living.

This stylish refrigerator features a modern Camellia Purple pattern and a 4-star energy rating, making it a perfect choice for small families. Its Digital Inverter Compressor provides long-lasting performance, energy efficiency, and quieter operation. With a 1-year comprehensive warranty and 20 years on the compressor, it ensures durability while keeping your food fresh and cool.

Specifications

Capacity
183 Liters
Energy Rating
4 Star
Warranty
1 year on product, 20 years on compressor
Compressor
Digital Inverter
Special Features
Fresh room, stabilizer-free operation, Smart Connect inverter, bar handle, lock & key

Reasons to buy

Stylish design with modern Camellia Purple pattern.

Energy-efficient and durable with a 20-year warranty on compressor.

Reasons to avoid

Limited freezer capacity (18L).

Only one fresh food compartment.

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer, 2024 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the refrigerator's quality, value for money, and design, noting its spacious storage, energy efficiency, and suitability for family use. However, some express mixed opinions on cooling.

Why choose this product?

Choose this refrigerator for its excellent build, energy efficiency, spacious design, and quiet operation, making it a great option for families. Its attractive design and value for money are highly praised.

This convertible refrigerator offers flexibility with multiple modes to suit your storage needs. Featuring powerful cooling, a digital display, and easy-slide shelves, it ensures freshness for longer while providing ample storage space for fresh food and frozen items. Ideal for small to medium-sized families, its 3-star energy rating helps save on power bills. Samsung is a known refrigerator brand with new innovations and cutting-edge features.

Specifications

Capacity
236 Liters
Energy Rating
3 Star
Warranty
1 year on product, 20 years on compressor
Compressor
Digital Inverter
Special Features
Convertible modes, digital display, power cool, easy slide shelf, all-around cooling

Reasons to buy

Flexible storage with convertible modes.

Advanced cooling and power-saving features.

Reasons to avoid

Freezer section may not be large enough for larger families.

Only a 3-star energy rating.

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2024 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the refrigerator's quality, cooling performance, and value for money. They appreciate the design, spacious storage, low noise, and energy efficiency. However, opinions vary on its size.

Why choose this product?

Choose this refrigerator for its solid quality, efficient cooling, spacious design, and energy-saving features. It's a great value for money, with low noise and an attractive look, though size may vary based on needs.

This frost-free multi-door refrigerator is perfect for those who need an energy-efficient and spacious option. It comes with ZEOLITE technology and moisture retention features, keeping fruits and vegetables fresh for longer. The energy-efficient design also ensures stable performance and minimal maintenance. With a large storage capacity and advanced cooling features, it suits mid-sized families well.

Specifications

Capacity
235 Liters
Energy Rating
Not specified
Warranty
1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Compressor
Not specified
Special Features
ZEOLITE & Moisture Retention Technology, fruit crisper, large storage, energy-efficient

Reasons to buy

Excellent moisture retention for fruits and vegetables.

Energy-efficient and low maintenance with stabilizer-free operation.

Reasons to avoid

Energy rating not specified.

Relatively small freezer capacity.

Click Here to Buy

Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space, 2024 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the refrigerator’s good quality, attractive appearance, spacious design, and energy efficiency. However, some report issues with cooling, functionality, and noise levels.

Why choose this product?

Choose this refrigerator for its quality, sleek design, and energy efficiency. It offers ample storage space, though consider possible concerns regarding cooling performance and noise level.

Also read: Best 5 star refrigerator for your home: Energy efficient cooling for your food and beverages

Ideal for small households, this 184L single-door refrigerator is packed with useful features like Intellisense Inverter Technology for energy efficiency and up to 9 hours of cooling retention during power cuts. Its stabilizer-free operation and quick-chill zone offer convenience, making it a reliable choice for families of 2-3 members. Whirlpool is more or a budget refrigerator brand with the best value for the money you spend on them.

Specifications

Capacity
184 Liters
Energy Rating
2 Star
Warranty
1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Compressor
Intellisense Inverter
Special Features
Auto-connect to home inverter, quick chill zone, 9 hours of cooling retention

Reasons to buy

Offers efficient cooling even during power cuts.

Affordable with low voltage support.

Reasons to avoid

Low energy rating (2-star).

Smaller freezer capacity.

Click Here to Buy

Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue,2023 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the refrigerator reliable and great value for money, praising its attractive appearance, family size, and low noise. However, some report issues with build quality and mixed opinions on cooling and installation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this refrigerator for its reliability, value for money, and spacious design suitable for families. It offers low noise, though consider potential concerns with build quality and cooling performance.

A perfect fridge for families of 2-3 members, this LG refrigerator boasts energy efficiency with its Smart Inverter compressor. Its frost-free technology prevents ice buildup, and features like Door Cooling+ and antibacterial gaskets enhance freshness and hygiene. With adjustable shelves and a spacious vegetable tray, it's a versatile, reliable option.

Specifications

Capacity
242 Liters
Energy Rating
3 Star
Warranty
1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Compressor
Smart Inverter
Special Features
Door cooling+, anti-bacterial gasket, adjustable shelves, micom temperature control

Reasons to buy

Smart inverter for energy efficiency and quieter operation.

Features like door cooling and anti-bacterial technology.

Reasons to avoid

3-star energy rating might not be ideal for long-term savings.

Freezer section might feel cramped.

Click Here to Buy

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the refrigerator to be a good value for money and appreciate its design and appearance. However, some have concerns about the cooling system, noise level, size, and storage capacity.

Why choose this product?

Choose this refrigerator for its great value, stylish design, and appearance. It offers good functionality, though consider possible concerns with cooling, noise, size, and storage capacity based on your needs.

Also read: Best smart refrigerators in India 2024: Top 9 ultimate choices that can transform homes

Perfect for large families, this premium side-by-side refrigerator offers an impressive 655L capacity. Featuring advanced cooling technologies like Multi-Air Flow and Express Freeze, it ensures long-lasting freshness. The Smart Inverter compressor reduces energy waste, while the spacious compartments make it easy to organize large quantities of food. LG is another popular refrigerator brand known for its innovative features and hardware.

Specifications

Capacity
655 Liters
Energy Rating
Not specified
Warranty
1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Compressor
Smart Inverter
Special Features
Multi-Air Flow, Express Freezing, spacious side-by-side compartments

Reasons to buy

Large capacity for big families.

Premium features like Express Freeze and multi-air flow.

Reasons to avoid

Not the most energy-efficient model.

Bulky design, requires a lot of space.

Click Here to Buy

LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with the refrigerator’s quality, storage capacity, and value for money. They appreciate the spacious freezer, neat display, and side-by-side door design. However, some report issues with dents.

Why choose this product?

Choose this refrigerator for its quality, ample storage, and easy installation. It offers a neat design, spacious freezer, and reliable cooling performance, though be mindful of potential concerns with dents.

This compact 183L refrigerator is perfect for small families. With its Farm Fresh Crisper technology, it ensures that your fruits and vegetables stay fresh for longer. It also features stabilizer-free operation and a tall base, making it easy to clean. The fridge offers a reliable solution for those with limited space and energy concerns.

Specifications

Capacity
183 Liters
Energy Rating
3 Star
Warranty
1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Compressor
Not specified
Special Features
Farm Fresh Crisper, stabilizer-free operation, tall refrigerator base

Reasons to buy

Farm Fresh Crisper keeps vegetables fresh longer.

Easy cleaning with a tall base design.

Reasons to avoid

Limited freezer space.

No frost-free technology.

Click Here to Buy

Godrej 183 L 3 Star Farm Fresh Crisper Technology With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RD R190C THF FR BL, Floral Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the refrigerator’s appearance and quality, finding it ideal for small families. However, some report issues with build quality, cooling, and noise, with mixed opinions on value for money and storage.

Why choose this product?

Choose this refrigerator for its attractive design and suitability for small families. While it offers good quality, be aware of potential concerns with cooling, noise, and storage capacity, depending on individual needs.

Also read: Best refrigerators under 20000: Top 10 affordable options with efficiency and new-age features for every household

This convertible refrigerator provides flexible storage with its 6-in-1 modes, including Veg Mode and Turbo Mode. It features Cool Balance Technology for precise cooling, ensuring your food stays fresh longer. Its 3-star energy efficiency and multi-inverter technology make it both power-saving and effective in handling changing cooling needs.

Specifications

Capacity
223 Liters
Energy Rating
3 Star
Warranty
1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Compressor
Inverter
Special Features
Cool Balance Technology, Multi Inverter Technology, 6-in-1 convertible modes

Reasons to buy

Convertible modes allow flexible storage options.

Energy-efficient with multi-inverter technology.

Reasons to avoid

Moderate freezer capacity.

Limited storage in convertible freezer modes.

Click Here to Buy

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the refrigerator reliable and well-designed, appreciating the simple installation. However, some report issues with build quality, cooling, scratch resistance, and have mixed opinions on value for money and noise.

Why choose this product?

Choose this refrigerator for its reliability, sleek design, and easy installation. While it’s a solid option, consider potential concerns with build quality, cooling performance, and scratch resistance based on your preferences.

This 325L Haier refrigerator offers a variety of functions with its 14-in-1 convertible modes. Its Triple Inverter and Fan Motor technology provide excellent cooling efficiency. It’s ideal for medium to large families, offering ample space in the fridge and freezer sections, along with energy savings and powerful cooling performance.

Specifications

Capacity
325 Liters
Energy Rating
3 Star
Warranty
1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Compressor
Triple Inverter
Special Features
Convertible 14-in-1 modes, Fan Motor Technology, All-around cooling

Reasons to buy

14-in-1 modes for ultimate flexibility.

Energy-efficient cooling with inverter technology.

Reasons to avoid

Slightly higher energy consumption for its size.

Bulky design may not suit smaller kitchens.

Click Here to Buy

Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel, 2024 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the refrigerator’s build quality, spaciousness, and cooling performance, along with its frost-free technology and temperature control. Many consider it a good value, though opinions on noise level vary.

Why choose this product?

Choose this refrigerator for its excellent build quality, cooling performance, and frost-free technology. It offers good value for money with easy installation, though be aware of mixed opinions on the noise level.

Also read: Best refrigerator under 15000: Top 10 options to keep your groceries fresh without breaking the bank

This 445L refrigerator is designed for large households. Its 14 convertible modes and advanced cooling technology ensure efficient performance while offering ample storage. Its Triple Inverter and fan Motor technology help reduce energy waste and improve cooling consistency, making it ideal for large families with diverse cooling needs. Haier is one of the most reputed refrigerator brand with smart features and high end specs.

Specifications

Capacity
445 Liters
Energy Rating
2 Star
Warranty
1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Compressor
Triple Inverter
Special Features
Convertible 14-in-1 modes, Fan Motor Technology, Spacious compartments

Reasons to buy

Large capacity for big families with flexible storage modes.

Inverter technology for better energy efficiency.

Reasons to avoid

2-star energy rating may not be ideal for energy-conscious users.

Takes up significant space in the kitchen.

Click Here to Buy

Haier 445 L, 2 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HRB-4952BIS-P, Inox Steel, 2024 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the refrigerator to be a good value for money with ample storage and an attractive design. However, opinions differ on cooling performance, functionality, build quality, and noise level.

Why choose this product?

Choose this refrigerator for its good value, sufficient storage, and stylish design. While it offers great functionality, consider potential concerns with cooling, build quality, and noise based on user preferences.

Factors to consider when choosing the best refrigerator brand

Capacity: Ensure the fridge has enough storage space for your family size. Smaller households typically need 180-250 litres, while larger families require 300 litres or more.

Energy efficiency: Look for energy ratings (such as 3 or 4 stars) to reduce electricity consumption and save on bills. Models with inverter technology are more energy-efficient.

Cooling technology: Choose between direct cool, frost-free, or convertible models. Frost-free options prevent ice buildup and are low-maintenance.

Special features: Consider features like adjustable shelves, vegetable crisper, anti-bacterial gaskets, and fast cooling modes for added convenience.

Warranty: Check for a good warranty period, especially for the compressor, which is crucial for the fridge's longevity.

Brand reputation: Opt for well-known brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and Godrej for reliable performance and customer support.

Price and budget: Ensure the refrigerator fits your budget while meeting your requirements.

Which refrigerator brand offers the best energy efficiency for 2025?

Samsung and LG offer excellent energy-efficient options with their digital inverter compressors. These models, like the Samsung 183 L 4 Star or LG 242 L 3 Star, use less power while providing consistent cooling, ensuring both cost savings and environmental benefits.

What factors should I consider when choosing a refrigerator for my family?

Consider the refrigerator's capacity, energy rating, and special features based on your family size and needs. Larger families may benefit from high-capacity, convertible models, while smaller households might opt for compact, energy-efficient refrigerators. Features like frost-free operation, adjustable shelves, and inverter technology can enhance convenience and longevity.

Top 3 features of best refrigerator brands of 2025

Refrigerator brands of 2025

Capacity

Energy Rating

Special Features

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator183 Liters4 StarDigital Inverter Compressor, Stabilizer-Free Operation
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator236 Liters3 StarConvertible Modes, All-Round Cooling, Easy Slide Shelf
Whirlpool 235 L, Frost-Free Triple-Door Refrigerator235 LitersNot SpecifiedZEOLITE Technology, Fruit Crisper, Moisture Retention Technology
Whirlpool 184 L, 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator184 Liters2 StarIntellisense Inverter, Quick Chill Zone, Auto Connect to Home Inverter
LG 242 L, 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator242 Liters3 StarSmart Inverter Compressor, Door Cooling+, Anti-bacterial Gasket
LG 655 L, Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator655 LitersNot SpecifiedMulti-Air Flow, Express Freeze, Spacious Side-by-Side Design
Godrej 183 L, 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator183 Liters3 StarFarm Fresh Crisper, Stabilizer-Free Operation, Tall Base Design
Godrej 223 L, 3 Star Convertible Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator223 Liters3 Star6-in-1 Convertible Modes, Cool Balance Technology
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology325 Liters3 Star14-in-1 Convertible Modes, Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology
Haier 445 L, 2 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology445 Liters2 Star14-in-1 Convertible Modes, Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology

FAQs

Question : What is the ideal refrigerator size for a family of 4?

Ans : For a family of 4, a refrigerator with a capacity of 300-400 liters is ideal, offering enough space for fresh and frozen food.

Question : Are inverter refrigerators more energy-efficient?

Ans : Yes, inverter refrigerators adjust their cooling according to the load, consuming less energy and providing quieter operation compared to traditional models.

Question : What is the difference between frost-free and direct cool refrigerators?

Ans : Frost-free refrigerators automatically defrost to prevent ice buildup, while direct cool models require manual defrosting but are more affordable.

Question : How long does a refrigerator typically last?

Ans : A refrigerator typically lasts 10-15 years, depending on the brand, usage, and maintenance.

Question : Is a 3-star energy rating good?

Ans : Yes, a 3-star energy rating indicates a balance between energy efficiency and performance, making it a solid choice for most households.

