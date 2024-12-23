As temperatures drop, a reliable room heater becomes essential for maintaining comfort in the office. Choosing the best room heaters for office use can make a significant difference in creating a warm and productive environment. With a variety of options available, including fan heaters, oil-filled radiators, and ceramic models, it’s important to find the one that suits your office size and heating requirements.

Factors like heating capacity, energy efficiency, and safety features should guide your decision-making process. Some heaters are designed for quick heating, while others provide long-lasting warmth, ensuring you stay comfortable throughout the day. In this guide, we explore the best room heaters for office use, highlighting options that combine effectiveness, convenience, and value for money. In this article, we explore some of the best room heaters available for office spaces, helping you make an informed choice.

This oil-filled room heater ensures efficient warmth with 9 fins for quick and even heat distribution. It features an adjustable thermostat for customised comfort, while the castor wheels offer effortless mobility. Designed for convenience, it includes castor wheels for easy mobility. Its robust design and ISI approval ensure safety and reliability for cold days. The addition of a humidifier helps maintain a pleasant atmosphere, making it ideal for chilly days.

Specifications Power Source Corded Electric Heat Output 2000 Watts Weight 13.5 kg Reasons to buy Effective 9-fin heating for uniform warmth ISI-approved for safety standards Reasons to avoid Weighs 13.5 kg, making it less portable Click Here to Buy Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have shown satisfaction with the heater's design and size. However, there are different opinions on its functionality, heating efficiency and noise levels.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this heater for its durable build, efficient heating, and added convenience of a built-in humidifier, ensuring cosy and comfortable winters.

The Havells Comforter Room Heater provides efficient spot heating, ideal for spaces up to 15 sq. ft. With a 2000-watt heat output and convection heating method, it ensures quick and uniform warmth. It comes equipped with an adjustable thermostat for precise temperature control and adjustable vents for optimal air delivery. The double overheat protection ensures safety, while its lightweight design and internal cord storage add convenience. Stylish in white and black, it’s perfect for small rooms.

Specifications Power Source Corded electric Heat Output 2000 watts Weight 2.53 kg Reasons to buy Adjustable thermostat and vents for custom heating Lightweight and compact for easy placement Reasons to avoid Limited to small spaces of up to 15 sq. ft Click Here to Buy Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob &Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the heater’s effective heating and sturdy build but have mixed views on functionality, value, noise, and airflow.

Why choose this product?

Pick this heater for its spot-heating efficiency, safety features, and compact design, making it an excellent choice for small spaces during chilly days.

If you're looking for a reliable winter heater, the Orient Oil-Filled Room Heater has got you covered. It heats up quickly and consistently, thanks to its high-quality diathermic oil and S-shaped fins that are 11% larger for better heat distribution. The built-in PTC fan boosts heat circulation, and you can adjust the warmth with three thermostat settings. It’s super portable with castor wheels, and the cord winder makes it easy to tuck away when not in use. Plus, it comes with safety features like tip-over protection and overheat prevention, making it a safe pick for your home.

Specifications Power Source Corded Electric Heat Output 2900 watts Weight 13.93 kg Reasons to buy S-shaped fins for faster and more uniform heating Built-in safety features for worry-free use Reasons to avoid Slightly bulkier design Click Here to Buy Orient Electric Comforter Collection 11 fin Oil Filled Radiator | Advanced S-Shaped Fins |2900W Power| with PTC Fan Heater| 3 Heat Settings | 2 Years Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

This heater is valued by buyers for quiet operation and creating cosiness, but durability and heating efficiency receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

Select this heater for its efficient heating, enhanced safety, and thoughtful design, ensuring a cosy and safe environment for your family during winter.

The USHA 1212 PTC Fan Heater is a compact appliance for heating small rooms of up to 15 square feet. It features two energy-efficient heating elements and an adjustable thermostat for customized heating. The durable fire-retardant ABS housing and the ISI mark ensure safety and reliability. Additionally, the heater includes a cord winder for easy storage and dual-stage overheating protection, making it a practical and dependable choice for small spaces.

Specifications Power Source Corded Electric Heating Output 1500 watts Weight 2.44 kg Reasons to buy Compact and portable, perfect for small rooms Durable fire-retardant ABS housing for safety Reasons to avoid Lower wattage may not be effective for very cold climates Click Here to Buy USHA 1212 PTC with Adjustable Thermostat Fan Heater (Black/Brown, 1500-Watts).

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the heater’s practicality, portability, and trusted brand, though opinions vary on size, efficiency, value, and functionality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this heater for its compact design, energy-saving options, and safety features, ensuring warmth and reliability for small spaces.

The Warmex Tower Heater offers two power options, 1000W and 2000W, providing flexible heating for various room sizes. Its silent operation ensures undisturbed comfort, while the digital display and remote control add convenience, allowing easy temperature adjustments. The compact and space-saving design makes it perfect for small spaces without compromising on performance. Ideal for those who value both style and function, this heater ensures a cosy environment with minimal noise.

Specifications Power Source Corded Electric Heating Output 2000 watts Weight 3 kg Reasons to buy Two power settings for flexible heating Convenient remote control and digital display Reasons to avoid Limited to small to medium-sized rooms Click Here to Buy Warmex Tower Heater for Home | 4 Light Mood | Digital Display and Remote Control

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers consider the heater good value for money, with effective heating and ease of use, but have mixed opinions on noise, functionality, and quality.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this heater for its quiet operation, modern design, and ease of use, making it a great addition to any home for a comfortable and efficient heating solution.

Experience powerful heating with the Havells 11 Fin Hestio Oil-Filled Radiator, boasting a strong 2900W output that includes 400W from the PTC fan for rapid warmth. With three adjustable heat settings and thermostatic control, you can easily find your perfect temperature for comfort. The premium oil ensures lasting heat and better efficiency, while the angled control panel and retractable wheels enhance usability. This heater is also designed for easy storage and provides uniform 360° heating, ensuring a warm and pleasant environment.

Specifications Power Source Corded Electric Heating Output 2900 watts Weight 10 kg Reasons to buy 2900W power for fast, consistent heating Retractable wheels and easy storage Reasons to avoid Large size may not be ideal for smaller spaces Click Here to Buy Havells 11 Fin Hestio Straight Fin OFR (Oil Filled Radiator)|Room Heater|2900 W|3 Heat Settings & PTC Fan Heater|Inclined Control Panel|Retractable Wheels| Comfortable Breathing|360° Heating (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer the heater for its quiet operation, durability, and design, though opinions differ on power consumption, efficiency, and build quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this heater for its efficient, all-around heating, ease of use, and safety features, ensuring both warmth and convenience for your home.

7. Bajaj Majesty OFR 9 Fin Plus 2000W Oil Filled Room Heater

With a powerful 2000W output and a 400W PTC ceramic fan, the Bajaj Majesty OFR 9 Fin Plus Oil Filled Room Heater ensures quick and uniform warmth. The three heat settings (1200W, 1800W, 2000W) allow for customised comfort. The heater’s DuraProtek™-Anti-leak fins enhance durability and heat efficiency, while the tilt protection feature ensures safety. Ideal for indoor use, this sleek, black pedestal heater comes with a 3-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications Power Source Corded Electric Heat Output 2400 watts Reasons to buy DuraProtek™ fins for enhanced durability and efficiency Tilt protection and silent operation for safe and undisturbed comfort Reasons to avoid Higher power consumption Click Here to Buy Bajaj Majesty OFR 9 Fin Plus 2000W Oil Filled Room Heater

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The heater is well-accepted for quick warmth and ease of use, though some buyers have mixed views on heating, noise, and safety.

Why choose this product?

Select this heater for its robust design, efficient heating, and safety features, offering a reliable and comfortable solution for your indoor heating needs.

The Morphy Richards Aristo Room Heater provides instant warmth with its 2000W PTC heating technology, ensuring comfort during chilly winters. It features an adjustable thermostat and power selector knob, allowing you to customise the heat according to your preferences. The safety feature includes overhead protection for added peace of mind, while the indicator light offers easy operation. Designed for convenience, it also includes an easy-carry handle for portability. Its elegant white design makes it a practical and stylish addition to any room.

Specifications Power Source Corded Electric Heat Output 2000 watts Weight 3.47 kg Reasons to buy Instant 2000W heat for fast warming Convenient carry handle for easy portability Reasons to avoid Limited heat settings compared to other models Click Here to Buy Morphy Richards Aristo 2000 Watts PTC Room Heater (White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the heater for its quality, quiet operation, and effectiveness, though opinions differ on functionality, efficiency, and value.

Why choose this product?

Choose this heater for its efficiency, portability, and ease of use, making it a perfect solution for warming up small to medium-sized spaces during the winter.

Thanks to its dual-fan technology, the Orient Electric Heat Convector Compact Heater ensures an even distribution of warmth throughout the room. Equipped with robust heating elements, it delivers immediate comfort during the cold winter months. With two heat settings available, you can select the perfect temperature for any situation, whether you prefer a gentle warmth or a more intense heat. The adjustable stand allows you to direct the warmth precisely where it is required, making it ideal for targeted heating or for warming your feet. Its compact and portable design makes it simple to relocate and use in any desired location.

Specifications Power Source Corded Electric Heat Output 2000 watts Weight 3.56 kg Reasons to buy Dual-fan technology ensures even heat distribution Two heat settings for personalised warmth Reasons to avoid Higher noise level compared to some other heaters Click Here to Buy Orient Electric Heat Convector Compact Heater | 2000W with two heat settings | Quick Heating with two fans | Neon Indicator| 2-year warranty by Orient | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The heater's size is appreciated, though some buyers find the fan speed too slow and unadjustable, with varying views on build quality, efficiency, and noise.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this heater for its efficient, quick warmth distribution, portability, and the flexibility to customise your heating experience with adjustable settings and stand.

Also read: Cosy up and stay warm with the best energy efficient heaters for homes to save on bills

Stay cosy with the Warmex Electric PTC Room Heater! Designed to heat your space quickly, it features advanced PTC technology for fast and efficient warmth. Choose between two heat settings: 750W for a light warmth and 1500W for a more intense heat, perfect for small rooms like bedrooms or offices. The user-friendly touch display makes it easy to adjust, while the fan mode ensures even warmth throughout. With built-in safety features like overheat protection and thermal cut-off, you can enjoy peace of mind. Plus, its quiet operation makes it a great fit for quiet spaces.

Specifications Power Source Corded Electric Heat Output 1500 watts Weight 1.4 kg Reasons to buy Quick and efficient heating with PTC technology Silent operation, ideal for quiet spaces Reasons to avoid May not heat larger rooms effectively Click Here to Buy Warmex Electric PTC Room Heater for Home | Fast Heating with 2 Heat Setting 750/1500 W | Ideal for Bedroom and Office| Silent Operation for Small Space | Touch Display & Fan Mode Safety Features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the heater effective with good portability and compact design, but opinions vary on noise, value for money, and oscillation function.

Why choose this product?

Choose this heater for its energy-efficient PTC technology, customizable heat settings, and silent operation, ensuring a comfortable and peaceful environment in smaller rooms or offices.

What is the best type of room heater for an office? The best type of heater for an office depends on the space and your heating needs. Oil-filled radiators, convection heaters, and fan heaters are popular choices. Oil-filled heaters are quiet and provide consistent heat, while fan heaters offer quick warmth.

How quiet are room heaters for office use? Many modern room heaters operate quietly, but fan heaters tend to be noisier than oil-filled or convection heaters. If noise is a concern, choose a heater with a low-noise operation.

Can a room heater improve air quality in an office? Some room heaters, especially those with built-in air purifiers or fan modes, can help circulate air. However, most room heaters do not purify the air, so it's a good idea to use a separate air purifier if you need to improve air quality.

Best value for money room heater for office The Orient Electric Heat Convector offers 2000W of heating power, making it ideal for small to medium offices. It features two heat settings, quick heating with dual fans, and a neon indicator, all backed by a 2-year warranty.

Best overall room heater for office The Morphy Richards 9 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater provides consistent warmth with its 2000W heating capacity. Its ISI certification ensures safety, and the 9 fins allow for rapid heat distribution, making it perfect for prolonged office use.

Top 3 features of the best room heater for office:

Best room heater for office Colour Heat Output Special feature Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater Grey 2000 watts ISI approved Havells Comforter Room Heater White and black 2000 watts Adjustable thermostat control knob Orient Electric Comforter Collection Black and gold 2900 watts S-shaped fins USHA 1212 PTC with Adjustable Thermostat Fan Heater Black and brown 1500 watts ISI approved Warmex Tower Heater Black 2000 watts Digital display Havells 11 Fin Hestio Straight Fin OFR Black 2900 watts Thermostatic heat control Bajaj Majesty OFR 9 Fin Plus 2000W Oil Filled Room Heater Black 2400 watts Noiseless operation Morphy Richards Aristo 2000 Watts PTC Room Heater White 2000 watts Overhead protection Orient Electric Heat Convector Compact Heater Black 2000 watts Neon indicator Warmex Electric PTC Room Heater Black 1500 watts Digital display

Factors to consider before buying the best room heater for office: Size of the office: The size of your office will determine the power of the heater you need. A larger room requires a higher wattage, while a smaller room may only need a heater with a lower wattage.

Heating type: Room heaters come in different types, including fan heaters, oil-filled radiators, and convection heaters. Fan heaters heat up quickly, while oil-filled radiators provide steady and long-lasting warmth without making noise.

Energy efficiency: Look for an energy-efficient model to help reduce electricity costs. Models with adjustable thermostats or energy-saving modes allow you to control energy usage and maintain a comfortable temperature.

Safety features: Choose a heater with built-in safety features such as overheat protection, tip-over switches, and thermal cut-off to ensure safe operation, especially in an office setting where multiple people may use the space.

Noise level: Since the office is a workspace, opt for a heater that operates quietly to avoid distractions. Oil-filled radiators and convection heaters are typically quieter than fan heaters.

Portability: If you need to move the heater around, look for models with wheels or handles for easy portability. Some models also have retractable wheels or cord storage for easy packing when not in use.

Similar articles for you: Best heater for large rooms: Keep your space warm this winter with these options from Havells, Bajaj and more