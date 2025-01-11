Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Product Hub / Best room heaters for winter: Top 8 options to keep your home warm and comfortable

Best room heaters for winter: Top 8 options to keep your home warm and comfortable

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best room heater for winter? Check out our list of top 8 affordable and energy-efficient brands to keep you warm during the cold season.

Cozy warmth guaranteed: Stylish room heaters for chilly winters.
Our Picks

Our Picks

As the winter season approaches, finding the right room heater becomes essential to keep your home warm and cozy. With numerous options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one for your needs. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 8 room heater brands that are not only affordable but also energy-efficient. Whether you're looking for a portable heater or a radiator, our comprehensive guide will assist you in finding the perfect room heater to combat the winter chill.

The Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater is a certified energy-efficient heater that provides efficient heating for medium to large rooms. With its adjustable thermostat and overheat protection, this heater ensures safety and comfort during the winter season.

Specifications

Wattage
2000 Watts
Settings
3 heat settings
Certification
BIS certified
Portability
Handle for easy mobility

Reasons to buy

Energy-efficient

Adjustable thermostat

Overheat protection

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for small rooms

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area)

The Bajaj Minor 1000-Watt Room Heater is a portable and compact heater that offers two heat settings for customized comfort. Its auto thermal cut-off feature ensures safety and prevents overheating, making it an ideal choice for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications

Wattage
1000 Watts
Settings
2 heat settings
Portability
Compact and portable design
Safety
Auto thermal cut-off

Reasons to buy

Portable

Auto thermal cut-off

Compact design

Reasons to avoid

Limited heat settings

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater For Bedroom |2 Heat Settings-1000W/2000 Watts|Ideal Room Heater For Winter|Easy Mobility|Compact Design|Auto-Thermal Cut-Off|2-Yr Warranty| White Color

Also read: Best room heater: Keep your home warm and cosy this winter with these options from Havells, Bajaj and more

The Bajaj Flashy 1000-Watt Room Heater is designed to provide instant warmth with its powerful 1000-Watt heating element. It features a nickel-chrome plated mesh grid for added safety and a compact design for easy placement in any room.

Specifications

Wattage
1000 Watts
Heating Element
Nickel-chrome plated mesh grid
Portability
Compact design
Safety
Thermal fuse for safety

Reasons to buy

Instant warmth

Compact design

Safety features

Reasons to avoid

Limited heat output

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Bajaj Flashy 1000-Watt Room Heater

Also read: Best heaters for living room: Top 10 efficient and quick heating solutions for cosy winters

The Orient Electric Areva 2000-Watt Room Heater offers efficient heating with its adjustable thermostat and wide oscillation function. Its safety features include a safety tip-over switch and overheating protection for worry-free operation.

Specifications

Wattage
2000 Watts
Heating Element
Wide oscillation function
Safety
Tip-over switch, Overheating protection
Portability
Carry handle for easy movement

Reasons to buy

Adjustable thermostat

Wide oscillation function

Safety features

Reasons to avoid

May be bulkier than other models

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount | 1-year replacement warranty by Orient | White

Also read: Best room heaters for the living room: Welcome the warmth with these top 8 picks for comfort, style and efficiency

The Morphy Richards OFR13F 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator is a silent and energy-efficient room heater that provides consistent warmth without drying the air. Its castor wheels and cord winder offer easy portability and storage, making it a convenient choice for any room.

Specifications

Wattage
2000 Watts
Heating Element
Oil-filled radiator
Portability
Castor wheels, Cord winder
Energy Efficiency
Silent operation

Reasons to buy

Silent operation

Energy-efficient

Portable design

Reasons to avoid

Requires periodic maintenance

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Morphy Richards 13 Fin Ofr Room Heater For Home|2500W Convection Oil Filled Room Heater|400W Ptc Cermanic Fan Heater|Overheat Protection|Easy Mobility|2 Year Warranty By Brand|Grey.,2900 Watts

Also read: First-time buyers’ dilemma: Choosing simple vs feature-packed room heaters based on needs, cost, and power supply

The Crompton Insta Comfy 2000-Watt Room Heater offers rapid heating with its PTC ceramic heating element and 2 heat settings. Its compact and lightweight design, along with overheat protection, makes it a versatile and safe heating solution for any room.

Specifications

Wattage
2000 Watts
Heating Element
PTC ceramic heating element
Settings
2 heat settings
Safety
Overheat protection

Reasons to buy

Rapid heating

Compact design

Lightweight

Reasons to avoid

Limited heat settings

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Crompton Insta Comfy 800 Watt Room Heater with 2 Heat Settings(Grey Blue)

Also read: Room heaters get massive price drops on Amazon: We picked out the best options to stay warm this winter

The Longway Magma 2000-Watt Room Heater is equipped with a powerful copper motor for efficient heating and a wide oscillation function for uniform heat distribution. Its compact and stylish design makes it an attractive and functional addition to any room.

Specifications

Wattage
2000 Watts
Heating Element
Copper motor
Portability
Wide oscillation function
Design
Compact and stylish

Reasons to buy

Efficient heating

Wide oscillation function

Stylish design

Reasons to avoid

May be noisier than other models

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Longway Magma 2000/1000 W Fan Room Heater With ISI Approved (White)

Also read: What room heaters can provide comfort in the chilly winter cold wave? Here is what we recommend

The RR Signature 2000-Watt Room Heater offers rapid and uniform heating with its oscillation function and adjustable thermostat. Its safety features include overheat protection and tip-over switch for worry-free operation, making it a reliable choice for winter warmth.

Specifications

Wattage
2000 Watts
Heating Element
Oscillation function
Safety
Overheat protection, Tip-over switch
Portability
Carry handle for easy movement

Reasons to buy

Rapid heating

Uniform warmth

Safety features

Reasons to avoid

May be bulkier than other models

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

RR Signature NFERNO CARBON Room Heater 1000 Watt | 180 Degree Oscillation | Tip Over Protection |2 Heat Settings (500 W/ 1000 W) | 2 Year Warranty (Maroon)

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of room heaters in India?

Ans : Room heaters in India range from affordable options starting at Rs. 1000 to high-end models priced at Rs. 10000 and above, offering a wide range of choices to suit different budgets.

Question : Are oil-filled radiators better than fan heaters?

Ans : Oil-filled radiators are known for their silent and energy-efficient operation, providing consistent warmth without drying the air, while fan heaters offer rapid and targeted heating, making them suitable for smaller spaces.

Question : What safety features should I look for in a room heater?

Ans : When choosing a room heater, look for safety features such as overheat protection, tip-over switch, and flame-resistant materials to ensure safe and worry-free operation during use.

Question : Are portable room heaters energy-efficient?

Ans : Many portable room heaters are energy-efficient, especially those with adjustable thermostats, allowing you to customize the heating level and save on energy consumption.

Similar articles for you

Best heater for large rooms: Keep your space warm this winter with these options from Havells, Bajaj and more

These are 6 biggest myths about room heaters that could be wasting your money, plus quick safety tips

Best room heaters for office to banish the chill and boost your workday warmth for a cosy and comfy work environment

Best room heaters: Top 10 efficient picks to save more on your bills and keep your space warm and comfortable

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.