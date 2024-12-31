Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Product Hub / Best selling water purifier: Top 10 options with multi stage purification to give you clean water everytime

Best selling water purifier: Top 10 options with multi stage purification to give you clean water everytime

Amit Rahi

Best selling water purifiers are designed to provide clean, safe drinking water with advanced filtration technologies. These top picks offer water-saving features, high efficiency, and ease of use, making them ideal for families seeking reliable water purification in 2024.

Best selling water purifiers offering reliable filtration, water-saving features, and great taste.
Our Picks Best overall option Budget friendly option

Our Picks

Choosing the best selling water purifiers in India is crucial to ensure safe and clean drinking water for your family. These top-rated purifiers come equipped with advanced filtration technologies like RO, UV, and UF systems, offering a variety of features that ensure purity and safety. Many models are designed to reduce water wastage, and some even come with smart indicators to notify users when it's time for filter replacement.

In this guide, we’ll review the best-selling purifiers of 2024 that provide reliable performance, ease of installation, and long-lasting durability. Whether you need a purifier for municipal, borewell, or tanker water, these options cater to different needs, ensuring that your drinking water is free from harmful contaminants and tastes great.

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver uses advanced water-saving technology that reduces water wastage by up to 60%. Its filtration process, including UV and MF, ensures sure and mineral-enriched water. The purifier is ideal for homes with borewells, tankers, or municipal water and features SmartSense technology that alerts users about filter changes. With a large 10L storage capacity, it provides ample purified water for families.

Specifications

Storage
10L
Purification
7-stage
TDS
Up to 2000 ppm
UV
99.9% bacteria removal
Water saving
Up to 60%
SmartSense
Filter expiry indicator

Reasons to buy

Efficient water-saving technology

Mineral-enhanced water

Reasons to avoid

Higher upfront cost

Requires regular filter replacement

Click Here to Buy

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the purifier's efficient filtration, ease of use, and great water taste. However, some mention occasional leakage and functionality concerns, though most find it reliable overall.

Why choose this product?

This purifier combines advanced filtration, large capacity, and high water-saving efficiency, making it a great choice for homes with varied water sources like borewells, tankers, or municipal water.

The Livpure GLO PRO++ is equipped with 7 stages of filtration, including UV, RO, and UF. It offers safe drinking water by removing bacteria, viruses, and harmful chemicals. The silver-impregnated post-carbon filter improves water taste and prevents bacterial regrowth. The purifier is compatible with borewell, tanker, and municipal water, and comes with free installation and comprehensive service plans.

Specifications

Storage
7L
Purification
7-stage
UV
Yes
UF
Yes
Post carbon filter
Silver-impregnated
Installation
Free

Reasons to buy

Comprehensive 7-stage filtration

Free installation and service plans

Reasons to avoid

May not suit very high TDS levels

Limited storage for large families

Click Here to Buy

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the purifier for its reliability, easy setup, and great water quality. While many praise its functionality, some highlight minor concerns with leakage and mixed feedback on service and pricing.

Why choose this product?

This purifier offers dependable performance, user-friendly installation, and good water taste, making it a suitable option for those seeking quality with moderate service costs.

The Aquaguard Delight NXT features a 9-stage purification process that includes RO, UV, and UF technologies for superior water purification. Its Aquasaver feature saves up to 60% more water than regular purifiers. The purifier also has a taste adjuster, allowing you to customize the water’s flavour. The 10L storage capacity is perfect for larger families.

Specifications

Storage
10L
Purification
9-stage
Water savings
Up to 60%
Taste adjuster
Yes
TDS
Suitable for all water sources
Filter life
6000L

Reasons to buy

Advanced 9-stage filtration

Reduces water wastage

Reasons to avoid

Bulky design for small spaces

Higher price range

Click Here to Buy

Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the purifier reliable with easy installation and great water quality. However, some report water leakage and have mixed opinions about its value for money and service quality.

Why choose this product?

This purifier offers dependable performance, good water taste, and advanced filtration, making it a solid choice for households.

Also read: Urban Company water purifiers vs other top brands: A comparison guide for pure water at home

The Urban Company Native M1 water purifier boasts a 10-stage filtration system, combining UV, copper, and alkaline technologies for enhanced water quality. The purifier also comes with an in-tank UV feature for continuous protection. It offers a two-year service-free period, reducing long-term maintenance costs, and ensures 99.99% pure water.

Specifications

Storage
8L
Purification
10-stage
UV
Yes, in-tank
Copper filter
Yes
Warranty
2 years
Mineral enhancer
Alkaline

Reasons to buy

No service needed for 2 years

Comprehensive 10-stage filtration

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for high TDS areas

Higher upfront cost

Click Here to Buy

Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the purifier to be great value for money, offering easy installation and good water quality. They also appreciate its design and service quality. However, some express concern about the water wastage.

Why choose this product?

This purifier offers reliable performance, excellent water quality, and a sleek design.

Also read: How to buy the right water purifier? The ultimate buying guide to ensure safe drinking water

The AO Smith Z9 Instant Hot+Normal Water Purifier offers both ambient and heated water options, from 45°C to 80°C. With a unique 8-stage filtration system that includes SCMT and RO, it ensures safe, baby-friendly water. The purifier also boasts 55% water savings, making it an eco-friendly choice. It’s designed for families needing both instant hot water and safe drinking water.

Specifications

Storage
10L
Purification
8-stage
Water temperature
45°C to 80°C
SCMT technology
Yes
Water savings
55%
RO
Yes

Reasons to buy

Instant hot water options

Baby-safe filtration

Reasons to avoid

Does not dispense cold water

Higher price point

Click Here to Buy

AO Smith Z9 Instant Hot+Normal Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH |Baby-Safe Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification |100% RO + SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech) | 55% Water Savings

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the purifier's reliability, efficiency, and its ability to provide both hot and cold water, especially useful during colder months. It’s easy to install and use, with many satisfied with its design and taste.

Why choose this product?

This purifier offers versatile temperature options, is easy to use and install, and provides a pleasant drinking experience.

The V-Guard Zenora is designed to handle TDS levels up to 2000 ppm, making it suitable for all types of water. It offers a 7-stage purification system with RO and UF membranes, ensuring safe drinking water. The 7L storage tank is ideal for medium-sized families. The purifier also features LED indicators for system status and free installation across India.

Specifications

Storage
7L
Purification
7-stage
TDS
Up to 2000 ppm
LED indicators
Yes
Warranty
1 year
Installation
Free

Reasons to buy

Suitable for high TDS water

Affordable with warranty support

Reasons to avoid

Requires booster pump in low-pressure areas

Storage may be limited for large families

Click Here to Buy

V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | 7 Litre, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the purifier to be a great value for money, with easy installation and low maintenance costs. The water quality is praised for being clean and pure, and service is noted for being prompt and informative. However, some buyers report leakage issues.

Why choose this product?

This purifier offers excellent value with easy setup, low maintenance, and pure water quality. It’s a reliable choice for anyone looking for efficient, low-cost water purification.

The KENT Grand RO Water Purifier features a multi-stage purification process with RO, UV, and UF technologies. It also includes a TDS control system to ensure essential minerals are retained. The UV LED in the storage tank helps maintain the water's purity for longer. With a 20 LPH flow rate and an 8L storage capacity, it’s perfect for larger households.

Specifications

Storage
8L
Purification
RO+UF+UV
TDS Control
Yes
UV LED
Yes
Flow rate
20 LPH
Water level indicator
Yes

Reasons to buy

Multiple purification technologies

TDS control for better taste and safety

Reasons to avoid

May be bulky for smaller kitchens

Price may be higher for budget buyers

Click Here to Buy

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | RO + UV LED + UF + TDS Control | ISI Marked | Extra 1000 Off on Exchange | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the purifier satisfactory with easy installation and good water taste. Many are happy with the service quality. However, some have concerns regarding functionality and mixed opinions on water quality and value for money.

Why choose this product?

This purifier offers a straightforward installation and clean water quality. It’s a suitable choice for those who prioritize service and ease of use, though some may have differing views on its performance.

Also read: Best Aquaguard water purifiers: Choose from our selection of top 9 options for safe drinking water at home

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier offers a 5-stage purification process with RO and UF, as well as copper and zinc mineralization. It’s designed to purify water from borewell, tanker, and municipal sources. The 7L storage tank is transparent for easy monitoring, and it comes with a removable tank for convenient cleaning.

Specifications

Storage
7L
Purification
RO+UF
Mineralization
Copper+Zinc
Stages
5
Tank
Removable
Water source compatibility
Borewell, tanker, municipal

Reasons to buy

Copper and zinc mineralization

Transparent and removable tank

Reasons to avoid

Limited 7L storage capacity

May not suit high TDS water sources

Click Here to Buy

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the purifier’s quality, value, and modern design, noting its reliability and good water taste. The sleek design suits kitchens, and installation is quick and easy. Service is also appreciated.

Why choose this product?

This purifier offers great value, sleek design, and good water quality, making it a practical and affordable choice for anyone looking for an efficient water purifier with easy installation and simple operation.

The AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Water Purifier features 8-stage purification, including SCMT and RO technologies, ensuring safe and baby-friendly water. It's alkaline and copper mineralization improves the taste and adds essential nutrients. The digital display provides real-time updates on water quality and filter performance.

Specifications

Storage
10L
Purification
8-stage
Mineralization
Alkaline & Copper
SCMT Technology
Yes
Display
Smart digital display
TDS
200-2000 ppm

Reasons to buy

Enhanced mineral-rich water

Smart digital display for performance

Reasons to avoid

Higher initial investment

May require regular filter changes

Click Here to Buy

AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Filter Water Purifier With CFM+SCMT | RO Purifier With Advanced 8-stage Purification | Baby Safe Mineral Rich, Copper Fortified Water|Perfect For Municipal, Tanker & Borewell Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with the purifier's build quality, water quality, and efficient installation. It is considered a reliable solution for clean drinking water, and the design is appreciated. However, some users report issues with water leakage.

Why choose this product?

This purifier offers reliable performance and easy installation, providing clean, safe drinking water. It's a solid choice for those who value good build quality and efficiency, though be mindful of potential leakage concerns.

The HUL Pureit Revito is a 7-stage purifier with RO, MF, UV, and Mineralizer technologies. It offers up to 70% water savings, making it one of the most efficient options available. It also comes with a high storage capacity of 7L and smart indicators to alert when it's time to replace the filter.

Specifications

Storage
7L
Purification
7-stage
Water savings
Up to 70%
UV Sterilization
Yes
TDS
Up to 2000 ppm
SmartSense
Filter expiry alert

Reasons to buy

High water-saving efficiency

Comprehensive filtration for safety

Reasons to avoid

Requires frequent filter changes

May not be suitable for extremely high TDS levels

Click Here to Buy

HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the purifier’s quality, ease of installation, and water-saving features. They find it reliable, user-friendly, and a solid option for water purification. The design and taste are appreciated, but some have mixed views on its overall functionality.

Why choose this product?

This purifier provides a balance of reliability, good water quality, and sleek design. It’s a strong contender in the market, offering good value for money, though functionality might vary for some users.

Also read: Best water heaters under 5000: Affordable options for instant hot water and comfort

How do I choose the best water purifier?

Look for purifiers with advanced filtration technologies like RO, UV, and UF. Consider the water source, storage capacity, water wastage features, and easy installation. Customer reviews and ratings are also key indicators of reliability and performance.

Are water purifiers worth the price?

Yes, these purifiers are usually priced higher due to advanced features and long-term reliability. They offer value for money by providing cleaner, safer drinking water, reducing health risks, and requiring less maintenance compared to lower-end models.

Factors to consider when buying a water purifier

  • Water Source: Choose a purifier that matches your water's quality (borewell, municipal, tanker).
  • Filtration Technology: Look for RO, UV, or UF filters based on your needs.
  • Storage Capacity: Ensure the purifier can meet your household's daily needs.
  • Water Wastage: Opt for models with low water wastage technology.
  • TDS Levels: Consider the TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) removal feature for effective purification.
  • Maintenance and Service: Check ease of maintenance, availability of filters, and after-sales support.
  • Certification: Ensure the purifier is certified for quality and safety standards.

Top 3 features of best selling water purifier

Best selling water purifierCapacityPurification StagesTDS Range
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver10L7Up to 2000 ppm
Livpure GLO PRO++7L7Suitable for all
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver7L9
All water sources
Urban Company Native M18L10Up to 1500 ppm
AO Smith Z910L8Up to 2000 ppm
V-Guard Zenora7L7Up to 2000 ppm
KENT Grand8LMulti-stage
Adjustable via TDS
Havells AQUAS7L5Borewell, tanker
AO Smith Z5 Pro10L8200-2000 ppm
HUL Pureit Revito7L7Up to 2000 ppm

Similar articles for you

Best Jaquar water geysers: Top 7 options with new age designs and features for regular hot water supply at home

Best 10-litre water heaters: Top 10 budget-friendly and durable picks to enjoy warm showers anytime you need

Make winters warmer with the best storage water heaters offering fast heating and energy-efficient performance

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.