Best selling water purifiers are designed to provide clean, safe drinking water with advanced filtration technologies. These top picks offer water-saving features, high efficiency, and ease of use, making them ideal for families seeking reliable water purification in 2024.

V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | 7 Litre, Black

Choosing the best selling water purifiers in India is crucial to ensure safe and clean drinking water for your family. These top-rated purifiers come equipped with advanced filtration technologies like RO, UV, and UF systems, offering a variety of features that ensure purity and safety. Many models are designed to reduce water wastage, and some even come with smart indicators to notify users when it's time for filter replacement.

In this guide, we’ll review the best-selling purifiers of 2024 that provide reliable performance, ease of installation, and long-lasting durability. Whether you need a purifier for municipal, borewell, or tanker water, these options cater to different needs, ensuring that your drinking water is free from harmful contaminants and tastes great.

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver uses advanced water-saving technology that reduces water wastage by up to 60%. Its filtration process, including UV and MF, ensures sure and mineral-enriched water. The purifier is ideal for homes with borewells, tankers, or municipal water and features SmartSense technology that alerts users about filter changes. With a large 10L storage capacity, it provides ample purified water for families.

Specifications Storage 10L Purification 7-stage TDS Up to 2000 ppm UV 99.9% bacteria removal Water saving Up to 60% SmartSense Filter expiry indicator Reasons to buy Efficient water-saving technology Mineral-enhanced water Reasons to avoid Higher upfront cost Requires regular filter replacement Click Here to Buy HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the purifier's efficient filtration, ease of use, and great water taste. However, some mention occasional leakage and functionality concerns, though most find it reliable overall.

Why choose this product?

This purifier combines advanced filtration, large capacity, and high water-saving efficiency, making it a great choice for homes with varied water sources like borewells, tankers, or municipal water.

The Livpure GLO PRO++ is equipped with 7 stages of filtration, including UV, RO, and UF. It offers safe drinking water by removing bacteria, viruses, and harmful chemicals. The silver-impregnated post-carbon filter improves water taste and prevents bacterial regrowth. The purifier is compatible with borewell, tanker, and municipal water, and comes with free installation and comprehensive service plans.

Specifications Storage 7L Purification 7-stage UV Yes UF Yes Post carbon filter Silver-impregnated Installation Free Reasons to buy Comprehensive 7-stage filtration Free installation and service plans Reasons to avoid May not suit very high TDS levels Limited storage for large families Click Here to Buy Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the purifier for its reliability, easy setup, and great water quality. While many praise its functionality, some highlight minor concerns with leakage and mixed feedback on service and pricing.

Why choose this product?

This purifier offers dependable performance, user-friendly installation, and good water taste, making it a suitable option for those seeking quality with moderate service costs.

The Aquaguard Delight NXT features a 9-stage purification process that includes RO, UV, and UF technologies for superior water purification. Its Aquasaver feature saves up to 60% more water than regular purifiers. The purifier also has a taste adjuster, allowing you to customize the water’s flavour. The 10L storage capacity is perfect for larger families.

Specifications Storage 10L Purification 9-stage Water savings Up to 60% Taste adjuster Yes TDS Suitable for all water sources Filter life 6000L Reasons to buy Advanced 9-stage filtration Reduces water wastage Reasons to avoid Bulky design for small spaces Higher price range Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the purifier reliable with easy installation and great water quality. However, some report water leakage and have mixed opinions about its value for money and service quality.

Why choose this product?

This purifier offers dependable performance, good water taste, and advanced filtration, making it a solid choice for households.

Also read: Urban Company water purifiers vs other top brands: A comparison guide for pure water at home

The Urban Company Native M1 water purifier boasts a 10-stage filtration system, combining UV, copper, and alkaline technologies for enhanced water quality. The purifier also comes with an in-tank UV feature for continuous protection. It offers a two-year service-free period, reducing long-term maintenance costs, and ensures 99.99% pure water.

Specifications Storage 8L Purification 10-stage UV Yes, in-tank Copper filter Yes Warranty 2 years Mineral enhancer Alkaline Reasons to buy No service needed for 2 years Comprehensive 10-stage filtration Reasons to avoid May not be suitable for high TDS areas Higher upfront cost Click Here to Buy Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the purifier to be great value for money, offering easy installation and good water quality. They also appreciate its design and service quality. However, some express concern about the water wastage.

Why choose this product?

This purifier offers reliable performance, excellent water quality, and a sleek design.

Also read: How to buy the right water purifier? The ultimate buying guide to ensure safe drinking water

The AO Smith Z9 Instant Hot+Normal Water Purifier offers both ambient and heated water options, from 45°C to 80°C. With a unique 8-stage filtration system that includes SCMT and RO, it ensures safe, baby-friendly water. The purifier also boasts 55% water savings, making it an eco-friendly choice. It’s designed for families needing both instant hot water and safe drinking water.

Specifications Storage 10L Purification 8-stage Water temperature 45°C to 80°C SCMT technology Yes Water savings 55% RO Yes Reasons to buy Instant hot water options Baby-safe filtration Reasons to avoid Does not dispense cold water Higher price point Click Here to Buy AO Smith Z9 Instant Hot+Normal Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH |Baby-Safe Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification |100% RO + SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech) | 55% Water Savings

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the purifier's reliability, efficiency, and its ability to provide both hot and cold water, especially useful during colder months. It’s easy to install and use, with many satisfied with its design and taste.

Why choose this product?

This purifier offers versatile temperature options, is easy to use and install, and provides a pleasant drinking experience.

The V-Guard Zenora is designed to handle TDS levels up to 2000 ppm, making it suitable for all types of water. It offers a 7-stage purification system with RO and UF membranes, ensuring safe drinking water. The 7L storage tank is ideal for medium-sized families. The purifier also features LED indicators for system status and free installation across India.

Specifications Storage 7L Purification 7-stage TDS Up to 2000 ppm LED indicators Yes Warranty 1 year Installation Free Reasons to buy Suitable for high TDS water Affordable with warranty support Reasons to avoid Requires booster pump in low-pressure areas Storage may be limited for large families Click Here to Buy V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | 7 Litre, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the purifier to be a great value for money, with easy installation and low maintenance costs. The water quality is praised for being clean and pure, and service is noted for being prompt and informative. However, some buyers report leakage issues.

Why choose this product?

This purifier offers excellent value with easy setup, low maintenance, and pure water quality. It’s a reliable choice for anyone looking for efficient, low-cost water purification.

The KENT Grand RO Water Purifier features a multi-stage purification process with RO, UV, and UF technologies. It also includes a TDS control system to ensure essential minerals are retained. The UV LED in the storage tank helps maintain the water's purity for longer. With a 20 LPH flow rate and an 8L storage capacity, it’s perfect for larger households.

Specifications Storage 8L Purification RO+UF+UV TDS Control Yes UV LED Yes Flow rate 20 LPH Water level indicator Yes Reasons to buy Multiple purification technologies TDS control for better taste and safety Reasons to avoid May be bulky for smaller kitchens Price may be higher for budget buyers Click Here to Buy KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | RO + UV LED + UF + TDS Control | ISI Marked | Extra 1000 Off on Exchange | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the purifier satisfactory with easy installation and good water taste. Many are happy with the service quality. However, some have concerns regarding functionality and mixed opinions on water quality and value for money.

Why choose this product?

This purifier offers a straightforward installation and clean water quality. It’s a suitable choice for those who prioritize service and ease of use, though some may have differing views on its performance.

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier offers a 5-stage purification process with RO and UF, as well as copper and zinc mineralization. It’s designed to purify water from borewell, tanker, and municipal sources. The 7L storage tank is transparent for easy monitoring, and it comes with a removable tank for convenient cleaning.

Specifications Storage 7L Purification RO+UF Mineralization Copper+Zinc Stages 5 Tank Removable Water source compatibility Borewell, tanker, municipal Reasons to buy Copper and zinc mineralization Transparent and removable tank Reasons to avoid Limited 7L storage capacity May not suit high TDS water sources Click Here to Buy Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the purifier’s quality, value, and modern design, noting its reliability and good water taste. The sleek design suits kitchens, and installation is quick and easy. Service is also appreciated.

Why choose this product?

This purifier offers great value, sleek design, and good water quality, making it a practical and affordable choice for anyone looking for an efficient water purifier with easy installation and simple operation.

The AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Water Purifier features 8-stage purification, including SCMT and RO technologies, ensuring safe and baby-friendly water. It's alkaline and copper mineralization improves the taste and adds essential nutrients. The digital display provides real-time updates on water quality and filter performance.

Specifications Storage 10L Purification 8-stage Mineralization Alkaline & Copper SCMT Technology Yes Display Smart digital display TDS 200-2000 ppm Reasons to buy Enhanced mineral-rich water Smart digital display for performance Reasons to avoid Higher initial investment May require regular filter changes Click Here to Buy AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Filter Water Purifier With CFM+SCMT | RO Purifier With Advanced 8-stage Purification | Baby Safe Mineral Rich, Copper Fortified Water|Perfect For Municipal, Tanker & Borewell Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with the purifier's build quality, water quality, and efficient installation. It is considered a reliable solution for clean drinking water, and the design is appreciated. However, some users report issues with water leakage.

Why choose this product?

This purifier offers reliable performance and easy installation, providing clean, safe drinking water. It's a solid choice for those who value good build quality and efficiency, though be mindful of potential leakage concerns.

The HUL Pureit Revito is a 7-stage purifier with RO, MF, UV, and Mineralizer technologies. It offers up to 70% water savings, making it one of the most efficient options available. It also comes with a high storage capacity of 7L and smart indicators to alert when it's time to replace the filter.

Specifications Storage 7L Purification 7-stage Water savings Up to 70% UV Sterilization Yes TDS Up to 2000 ppm SmartSense Filter expiry alert Reasons to buy High water-saving efficiency Comprehensive filtration for safety Reasons to avoid Requires frequent filter changes May not be suitable for extremely high TDS levels Click Here to Buy HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the purifier’s quality, ease of installation, and water-saving features. They find it reliable, user-friendly, and a solid option for water purification. The design and taste are appreciated, but some have mixed views on its overall functionality.

Why choose this product?

This purifier provides a balance of reliability, good water quality, and sleek design. It’s a strong contender in the market, offering good value for money, though functionality might vary for some users.

How do I choose the best water purifier? Look for purifiers with advanced filtration technologies like RO, UV, and UF. Consider the water source, storage capacity, water wastage features, and easy installation. Customer reviews and ratings are also key indicators of reliability and performance.

Are water purifiers worth the price? Yes, these purifiers are usually priced higher due to advanced features and long-term reliability. They offer value for money by providing cleaner, safer drinking water, reducing health risks, and requiring less maintenance compared to lower-end models.

Factors to consider when buying a water purifier Water Source: Choose a purifier that matches your water's quality (borewell, municipal, tanker).

Filtration Technology: Look for RO, UV, or UF filters based on your needs.

Storage Capacity: Ensure the purifier can meet your household's daily needs.

Water Wastage: Opt for models with low water wastage technology.

TDS Levels: Consider the TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) removal feature for effective purification.

Maintenance and Service: Check ease of maintenance, availability of filters, and after-sales support.

Certification: Ensure the purifier is certified for quality and safety standards. Top 3 features of best selling water purifier

Best selling water purifier Capacity Purification Stages TDS Range HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver 10L 7 Up to 2000 ppm Livpure GLO PRO++ 7L 7 Suitable for all Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 7L 9 All water sources Urban Company Native M1 8L 10 Up to 1500 ppm AO Smith Z9 10L 8 Up to 2000 ppm V-Guard Zenora 7L 7 Up to 2000 ppm KENT Grand 8L Multi-stage Adjustable via TDS Havells AQUAS 7L 5 Borewell, tanker AO Smith Z5 Pro 10L 8 200-2000 ppm HUL Pureit Revito 7L 7 Up to 2000 ppm

