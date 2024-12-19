|Product
Sleepwell Dual Mattress | Reversible | High Density (HD) Foam | 5-inch Double Bed Size, Medium Soft & Hard (Orange, 72x48x5)View Details
₹7,300
Sleepwell Ortho Mattress | High Density Resitec (HR) Foam | Medium Firm | Memory Foam | Breathable Fabric | King Size Mattress | 78X72X6 | 10 Yrs WarrantyView Details
₹13,972
Sleepwell Ortho PRO Profiled Mattress | Acuprofile Technology | Impression (Memory) Foam | Spine and Back Support | Profiled HR Foam | Neem Fresche Technology | King Size | 78X72X6 | 5 Yrs WarrantyView Details
₹17,051
Sleepwell Utsav Comfort Regular Mattress | Quiltec & Resitec (HR) Foam | Soft-top Feel | Neem Fresche Technology | Affordable | Comfort & Support | Single Size | 72X35X4 | 2 Yrs WarrantyView Details
₹5,939
Sleepwell Latex Dual Pro Mattress | Pro Natura Technology | 95% Pure Natural Latex | Reversible Mattress | Neem Fresche Technology | Single Size Mattress | 75x36x8 | 10 Yrs WarrantyView Details
₹14,952
When it comes to choosing the right mattress, Sleepwell offers a diverse range of options to cater to different needs. Whether you're looking for a firm mattress to alleviate back pain or a soft, comfortable one for a good night's sleep, Sleepwell has you covered. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Sleepwell mattresses available online, helping you make an informed decision before making a purchase. From orthopaedic mattresses to foldable ones, we've got it all covered.
The Sleepwell Reversible Foam Mattress offers a perfect balance of comfort and support. With a reversible design and high-density foam, this mattress provides lasting durability and comfort. Its quilted fabric cover adds an extra layer of plushness, ensuring a good night's sleep.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Versatile reversible design
|May be too firm for some users
|Durable high-density foam
|Plush quilted fabric cover
The Sleepwell Quilted Impressions Foam Mattress is designed to provide ultimate comfort and relaxation. Its unique quilted design and high-density foam offer excellent support for a restful night's sleep. The Airvent technology ensures proper air circulation, keeping the mattress fresh and hygienic.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Luxurious quilted design
|May be too soft for some users
|Excellent support with high-density foam
|Hygienic Airvent technology
3. Sleepwell Stargold Mattress
The Sleepwell Stargold Profiled Foam Mattress is specially designed to provide orthopedic support and comfort. Its Resitec foam ensures proper spine alignment and pressure relief, making it an ideal choice for those with back pain. The profiled surface adds a therapeutic touch for a rejuvenating sleep experience.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Orthopedic support for back pain relief
|May be too firm for some users
|Therapeutic profiled surface
|Long-lasting warranty
4. Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring Mattress
The Sleepwell Impressions Foam Mattress with Airvent Technology offers a perfect blend of comfort and breathability. Its high-density foam provides superior support, while the Airvent technology ensures proper air circulation for a fresh and hygienic sleep environment.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Superior support with high-density foam
|May be too soft for some users
|Hygienic Airvent technology
|Plush quilted fabric cover
Also read: Best memory foam mattresses for a good night’s sleep: Top 7 picks for a luxurious and supportive sleep experience
The Sleepwell Ortho Acuprofile Foam Mattress is designed to provide orthopedic support and pressure relief. Its Acuprofile technology ensures proper spine alignment, making it an ideal choice for those with back pain. The Impressions foam adds an extra layer of comfort for a rejuvenating sleep experience.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Orthopedic support for back pain relief
|May be too firm for some users
|Pressure-relieving Impressions foam
|Long-lasting warranty
Also read: Ready for massive winter savings? Save up to 80% on the best furniture like beds, mattresses, wardrobes and more
The Sleepwell Polyurethane Comfort Regular Foam Mattress offers a perfect balance of comfort and support. Its polyurethane foam provides lasting durability and comfort. Its reversible design adds an extra layer of versatility, ensuring a good night's sleep.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Versatile reversible design
|May be too firm for some users
|Durable polyurethane foam
|Long-lasting warranty
7. Sleepwell Ortho Pro Latex Mattress
The Sleepwell Ortho Pro Latex Natural Foam Mattress is crafted with natural latex for superior comfort and support. Its orthopedic design ensures proper spine alignment and pressure relief, making it an ideal choice for those with back pain. The natural latex adds a luxurious touch for a rejuvenating sleep experience.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Orthopedic support with natural latex
|May be too soft for some users
|Pressure-relieving design
|Long-lasting warranty
Also read: Best selling furniture and mattresses: Up to 70% off on these top picks of beds, chairs, mattresses and more
The Sleepwell Foam Mattress with Reversible Design and Warranty offers a perfect blend of comfort and versatility. Its high-density foam provides superior support, while the reversible design adds an extra layer of convenience. With a long-lasting warranty, this mattress provides lasting assurance for a good night's sleep.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Versatile reversible design
|May be too soft for some users
|Superior support with high-density foam
|Long-lasting warranty
9. Sleepwell Champ Regular
The Sleepwell Regular 4-Inch Foam Mattress offers a simple yet comfortable design for a good night's sleep. Its 4-inch thickness provides adequate support and cushioning, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a basic yet reliable mattress.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Simple and comfortable design
|May be too firm for some users
|Adequate support with 4-inch thickness
|Long-lasting warranty
Also read: Best memory foam and orthopedic mattresses: Top 10 picks for comfort, support and pain relief for restful night’s sleep
10. Sleepwell Tarang | Foldable Mattress
The Sleepwell Tarang Foldable Foam Mattress Tri-fold offers a convenient and space-saving design for a comfortable sleep experience. Its tri-fold feature allows for easy storage and portability, making it an ideal choice for travel or guest accommodations.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Convenient tri-fold design
|May be too firm for some users
|Space-saving and portable
|Long-lasting warranty
|Best Sleepwell mattress
|Orthopaedic Support
|Pressure Relief
|Airvent Technology
|Sleepwell Reversible Foam Mattress
|Yes
|No
|No
|Sleepwell Quilted Impressions Foam Mattress
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Sleepwell Stargold Profiled Foam Mattress
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Sleepwell Impressions Foam Mattress with Airvent Technology
|No
|No
|Yes
|Sleepwell Ortho Acuprofile Foam Mattress
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Sleepwell Polyurethane Comfort Regular Foam Mattress
|No
|No
|No
|Sleepwell Ortho Pro Latex Natural Foam Mattress
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Sleepwell Foam Mattress with Reversible Design and Warranty
|No
|No
|No
|Sleepwell Regular 4-Inch Foam Mattress
|No
|No
|No
|Sleepwell Tarang Foldable Foam Mattress Tri-fold
|No
|No
|No
The Sleepwell Stargold Profiled Foam Mattress offers the best value for money with its orthopedic support, therapeutic profiled surface, and a long-lasting 15-year warranty. It is the perfect choice for those seeking durable support and comfort at an affordable price.
The Sleepwell Dual Mattress stands out for its dual comfort options, offering both firm and gentle feels. Its profiled Resitec (HR) foam ensures optimal pressure relief and breathability, while the Neem Fresche technology promotes hygiene with antimicrobial properties. This combination of comfort, support, and freshness makes it the best overall mattress.
When choosing a Sleepwell mattress, consider the orthopaedic support, pressure relief, and breathability features to find the perfect product for your needs. Determine whether you prefer a firmer or softer mattress, and consider the warranty and return policy for added peace of mind.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
