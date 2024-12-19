Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Product Hub / Best Sleepwell mattresses: Wake up fresh and energised with these top 10 picks for a comfortable and restful sleep

Best Sleepwell mattresses: Wake up fresh and energised with these top 10 picks for a comfortable and restful sleep

Affiliate Desk

Discover the best Sleepwell mattresses that suit your needs and budget. Find the perfect mattress for a good night's sleep.

Experience ultimate comfort with Sleepwell mattress: your perfect sleep partner.
Our Picks

Our Picks

When it comes to choosing the right mattress, Sleepwell offers a diverse range of options to cater to different needs. Whether you're looking for a firm mattress to alleviate back pain or a soft, comfortable one for a good night's sleep, Sleepwell has you covered. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Sleepwell mattresses available online, helping you make an informed decision before making a purchase. From orthopaedic mattresses to foldable ones, we've got it all covered.

The Sleepwell Reversible Foam Mattress offers a perfect balance of comfort and support. With a reversible design and high-density foam, this mattress provides lasting durability and comfort. Its quilted fabric cover adds an extra layer of plushness, ensuring a good night's sleep.

Specifications of Sleepwell Dual Mattress:

  • Reversible design for versatility
  • High-density foam for support
  • Quilted fabric cover for added comfort
  • Available in various sizes
  • 10-year warranty for peace of mind

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Versatile reversible designMay be too firm for some users
Durable high-density foam
Plush quilted fabric cover

The Sleepwell Quilted Impressions Foam Mattress is designed to provide ultimate comfort and relaxation. Its unique quilted design and high-density foam offer excellent support for a restful night's sleep. The Airvent technology ensures proper air circulation, keeping the mattress fresh and hygienic.

Specifications of Sleepwell Ortho Mattress:

  • Quilted design for added comfort
  • High-density foam for superior support
  • Airvent technology for breathability
  • Available in king-size
  • 10-year warranty for peace of mind

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Luxurious quilted designMay be too soft for some users
Excellent support with high-density foam
Hygienic Airvent technology

3. Sleepwell Stargold Mattress

The Sleepwell Stargold Profiled Foam Mattress is specially designed to provide orthopedic support and comfort. Its Resitec foam ensures proper spine alignment and pressure relief, making it an ideal choice for those with back pain. The profiled surface adds a therapeutic touch for a rejuvenating sleep experience.

Specifications of Sleepwell Stargold Mattress:

  • Orthopedic support with Resitec foam
  • Profiled surface for therapeutic comfort
  • Available in various sizes
  • 15-year warranty for long-lasting assurance

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Orthopedic support for back pain reliefMay be too firm for some users
Therapeutic profiled surface
Long-lasting warranty

4. Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring Mattress

The Sleepwell Impressions Foam Mattress with Airvent Technology offers a perfect blend of comfort and breathability. Its high-density foam provides superior support, while the Airvent technology ensures proper air circulation for a fresh and hygienic sleep environment.

Specifications of Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring Mattress:

  • High-density foam for superior support
  • Airvent technology for breathability
  • Quilted fabric cover for added comfort
  • Available in various sizes
  • 10-year warranty for peace of mind

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Superior support with high-density foamMay be too soft for some users
Hygienic Airvent technology
Plush quilted fabric cover

Also read: Best memory foam mattresses for a good night’s sleep: Top 7 picks for a luxurious and supportive sleep experience

The Sleepwell Ortho Acuprofile Foam Mattress is designed to provide orthopedic support and pressure relief. Its Acuprofile technology ensures proper spine alignment, making it an ideal choice for those with back pain. The Impressions foam adds an extra layer of comfort for a rejuvenating sleep experience.

Specifications of Sleepwell Ortho PRO Profiled Mattress:

  • Orthopedic support with Acuprofile technology
  • Pressure relief with Impressions foam
  • Available in various sizes
  • 10-year warranty for peace of mind

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Orthopedic support for back pain reliefMay be too firm for some users
Pressure-relieving Impressions foam
Long-lasting warranty

Also read: Ready for massive winter savings? Save up to 80% on the best furniture like beds, mattresses, wardrobes and more

The Sleepwell Polyurethane Comfort Regular Foam Mattress offers a perfect balance of comfort and support. Its polyurethane foam provides lasting durability and comfort. Its reversible design adds an extra layer of versatility, ensuring a good night's sleep.

Specifications of Sleepwell Utsav Comfort Regular Mattress:

  • Reversible design for versatility
  • Polyurethane foam for support
  • Available in various sizes
  • 10-year warranty for peace of mind

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Versatile reversible designMay be too firm for some users
Durable polyurethane foam
Long-lasting warranty

7. Sleepwell Ortho Pro Latex Mattress

The Sleepwell Ortho Pro Latex Natural Foam Mattress is crafted with natural latex for superior comfort and support. Its orthopedic design ensures proper spine alignment and pressure relief, making it an ideal choice for those with back pain. The natural latex adds a luxurious touch for a rejuvenating sleep experience.

Specifications of Sleepwell Ortho Pro Latex Mattress:

  • Orthopedic support with natural latex
  • Pressure relief for a restful sleep
  • Available in various sizes
  • 15-year warranty for long-lasting assurance

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Orthopedic support with natural latexMay be too soft for some users
Pressure-relieving design
Long-lasting warranty

Also read: Best selling furniture and mattresses: Up to 70% off on these top picks of beds, chairs, mattresses and more

The Sleepwell Foam Mattress with Reversible Design and Warranty offers a perfect blend of comfort and versatility. Its high-density foam provides superior support, while the reversible design adds an extra layer of convenience. With a long-lasting warranty, this mattress provides lasting assurance for a good night's sleep.

Specifications of Sleepwell Latex Dual Pro Mattress:

  • Reversible design for versatility
  • High-density foam for superior support
  • Available in various sizes
  • 15-year warranty for long-lasting assurance

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Versatile reversible designMay be too soft for some users
Superior support with high-density foam
Long-lasting warranty

9. Sleepwell Champ Regular

The Sleepwell Regular 4-Inch Foam Mattress offers a simple yet comfortable design for a good night's sleep. Its 4-inch thickness provides adequate support and cushioning, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a basic yet reliable mattress.

Specifications of Sleepwell Champ Regular:

  • Simple yet comfortable design
  • 4-inch thickness for adequate support
  • Available in various sizes
  • 10-year warranty for peace of mind

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Simple and comfortable designMay be too firm for some users
Adequate support with 4-inch thickness
Long-lasting warranty

Also read: Best memory foam and orthopedic mattresses: Top 10 picks for comfort, support and pain relief for restful night’s sleep

10. Sleepwell Tarang | Foldable Mattress

The Sleepwell Tarang Foldable Foam Mattress Tri-fold offers a convenient and space-saving design for a comfortable sleep experience. Its tri-fold feature allows for easy storage and portability, making it an ideal choice for travel or guest accommodations.

Specifications of Sleepwell Tarang | Foldable Mattress:

  • Convenient tri-fold design
  • Space-saving and portable
  • Available in various sizes
  • 10-year warranty for peace of mind

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Convenient tri-fold designMay be too firm for some users
Space-saving and portable
Long-lasting warranty

Top 3 features of the best Sleepwell mattress:

Best Sleepwell mattressOrthopaedic SupportPressure ReliefAirvent Technology
Sleepwell Reversible Foam MattressYesNoNo
Sleepwell Quilted Impressions Foam MattressNoYesYes
Sleepwell Stargold Profiled Foam MattressYesYesNo
Sleepwell Impressions Foam Mattress with Airvent TechnologyNoNoYes
Sleepwell Ortho Acuprofile Foam MattressYesYesNo
Sleepwell Polyurethane Comfort Regular Foam MattressNoNoNo
Sleepwell Ortho Pro Latex Natural Foam MattressYesYesNo
Sleepwell Foam Mattress with Reversible Design and WarrantyNoNoNo
Sleepwell Regular 4-Inch Foam MattressNoNoNo
Sleepwell Tarang Foldable Foam Mattress Tri-foldNoNoNo

Best value for money Sleepwell mattress:

The Sleepwell Stargold Profiled Foam Mattress offers the best value for money with its orthopedic support, therapeutic profiled surface, and a long-lasting 15-year warranty. It is the perfect choice for those seeking durable support and comfort at an affordable price.

Best overall Sleepwell mattress:

The Sleepwell Dual Mattress stands out for its dual comfort options, offering both firm and gentle feels. Its profiled Resitec (HR) foam ensures optimal pressure relief and breathability, while the Neem Fresche technology promotes hygiene with antimicrobial properties. This combination of comfort, support, and freshness makes it the best overall mattress.

How to find the best Sleepwell mattress:

When choosing a Sleepwell mattress, consider the orthopaedic support, pressure relief, and breathability features to find the perfect product for your needs. Determine whether you prefer a firmer or softer mattress, and consider the warranty and return policy for added peace of mind.

Similar articles for you:

Seeking special discount on geysers? Here are our top recommendations for your bathroom and kitchen

Sony Bravia TV Days on Amazon: Get the best TVs with awesome discounts for a limited time

Unwind in luxury and upgrade your living space with the best leather sofas for every budget and style

iQOO 13 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 6,000mAh battery launched at 54,999 in India: All you need to know

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of Sleepwell mattresses?

Ans : The price range of Sleepwell mattresses varies depending on the size, type, and features. You can find options ranging from budget-friendly to premium models.

Question : Do Sleepwell mattresses come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, Sleepwell mattresses come with a warranty ranging from 10 to 15 years, providing assurance and peace of mind for your investment.

Question : Which Sleepwell mattress is best for back pain relief?

Ans : The Sleepwell Stargold Profiled Foam Mattress and Ortho Acuprofile Foam Mattress are ideal choices for back pain relief, offering orthopedic support and pressure relief.

Question : Are Sleepwell mattresses suitable for all sleeping positions?

Ans : Sleepwell mattresses are designed to cater to different sleeping positions, providing adequate support and comfort for back, side, and stomach sleepers.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.