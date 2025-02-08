|Product
Torque - Bali Premium Fabric 3 Seater Sofa for Living Room (Grey) | Modern 3 Seater Sofa Set Couch with 2 Cushions for Bedroom Hall Festival Gift | 3 Year WarrantyView Details
₹12,999
Porash Furniture Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set For Living Room Home Office | 3+1+1 Solid Wood Sofa Set Furniture | Wooden Sofa Set 5 Seater, Honey Finish, BrownView Details
₹28,999
AS Furniture Arts Solid Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Sofa Set For Living Room Wooden Sofa Set For Living Room Furniture 3+2+1 (Standard, Natural Teak Finish)View Details
₹27,490
Best Overall ProductCasaliving Doraldo 3 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room (Blue Colour) Premium Fabric SofaView Details
₹13,999
Best Value For MoneyFURNY Livino 3 Seater Fabric Sofa Set for Living Room (Dark Grey)View Details
₹8,999
Choosing the right sofa set for your living room can be a daunting task, considering the variety of options available in the market today. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the 5 best sofa sets for living rooms in India. Whether you're looking for a fabric sofa, a sheesham wood sofa, or a premium leather sofa, we've got you covered. Our list includes detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros and cons, as well as a feature comparison table to make your decision-making process easier. Read on to find the perfect sofa set for your home.
The Torque Seater Fabric Sofa Set is a perfect addition to any modern living room. With its sleek design and comfortable seating, it offers the ideal combination of style and functionality. The sofa is made of high-quality fabric and is available in a variety of colors to complement any home decor. It is easy to assemble and comes with a durable frame for long-lasting use.
Sleek and modern design
Comfortable seating
Durable construction
Assembly required
Torque - Bali Premium Fabric 3 Seater Sofa for Living Room (Grey) | Modern 3 Seater Sofa Set Couch with 2 Cushions for Bedroom Hall Festival Gift | 3 Year Warranty
Crafted from high-quality sheesham wood, the Porash Furniture 3 Seater Sofa is a timeless addition to any living room. The natural finish of the wood gives it a rustic charm, while the plush cushions offer superior comfort. The sofa's classic design and sturdy construction make it a versatile choice for any home.
Timeless and rustic design
Comfortable plush cushions
Sturdy construction
Limited color options
Porash Furniture Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set For Living Room Home Office | 3+1+1 Solid Wood Sofa Set Furniture | Wooden Sofa Set 5 Seater, Honey Finish, Brown
The AS Furniture 3 Seater Sofa is a beautifully crafted piece made from high-quality sheesham wood. The natural finish of the wood adds warmth to any living room, while the plush cushions provide exceptional comfort. This sofa is a perfect blend of style and durability, making it an ideal choice for any home.
Beautifully crafted with natural finish
Plush cushions for comfort
Durable construction
Limited color options
AS Furniture Arts Solid Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Sofa Set For Living Room Wooden Sofa Set For Living Room Furniture 3+2+1 (Standard, Natural Teak Finish)
The Casaliving Doraldo Premium Leather Sofa exudes luxury and sophistication. Crafted from premium leather, it offers a touch of elegance to any living room. The sofa's plush cushions and sturdy construction ensure both comfort and durability. Available in rich, classic colors, this sofa is a statement piece for any home.
Luxurious premium leather construction
Plush cushions for comfort
Sturdy and durable
Assembly required
Casaliving Doraldo 3 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room (Blue Colour) Premium Fabric Sofa
The FURNY Livino Fabric Sofa is a perfect blend of style and comfort. Its modern design and high-quality fabric make it a versatile choice for any living room. The sofa's spacious seating and plush cushions offer a cozy and inviting feel. Available in a range of colors, it complements any home decor effortlessly.
Modern design with high-quality fabric
Spacious and comfortable seating
Versatile color options
Assembly required
FURNY Livino 3 Seater Fabric Sofa Set for Living Room (Dark Grey)
|Best sofa set for living room
|Material
|Seating Capacity
|Color Options
|Assembly Required
|Torque Seater Fabric Sofa Set
|Fabric
|3
|Multiple
|Yes
|Porash Furniture Sheesham Wood 3 Seater Sofa
|Sheesham Wood
|3
|Natural
|No
|AS Furniture Sheesham Wood 3 Seater Sofa
|Sheesham Wood
|3
|Natural
|No
|Casaliving Doraldo 3 Seater Premium Leather Sofa
|Premium Leather
|3
|Multiple
|Yes
|FURNY Livino 3 Seater Fabric Sofa
|Fabric
|3
|Multiple
|Yes
