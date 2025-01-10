Our Picks
Choosing the right steamer for clothes can be a daunting task, especially with so many options available on the market. In this comprehensive guide, we have carefully curated a list of the top 7 steamers for clothes in 2025, along with detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you need a handheld, vertical, or horizontal steamer, we've got you covered!
The PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer (STH3000/20) is a powerful and efficient steaming device that quickly removes wrinkles from clothes. With a detachable water tank and a vertical steam function, this steamer is perfect for both home and travel use.
Specifications of PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer:
- Power: 2000W
- Water Tank Capacity: 200ml
- Heat-up Time: 45 seconds
- Steam Output: 30g/min
- Cord Length: 2m
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Fast heat-up time
|Small water tank capacity
|Compact and portable
|Slightly expensive
|Suitable for all fabric types
The Goodscity Vertical and Horizontal Steaming Iron is a versatile 2-in-1 steaming and ironing device that offers powerful wrinkle removal for all types of clothing. With a large water tank and adjustable steam settings, this steamer provides convenience and efficiency.
Specifications of Goodscity Garment Steamer for Clothes, Steam Iron Press:
- Power: 1500W
- Water Tank Capacity: 300ml
- Heat-up Time: 60 seconds
- Steam Output: 35g/min
- Cord Length: 1.8m
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Dual function for steaming and ironing
|Slightly heavy
|Large water tank capacity
|Limited portability
|Adjustable steam settings
The AGARO Handheld Horizontal and Vertical Steamer is a versatile and durable steaming device that offers efficient wrinkle removal for clothes. With a detachable water tank and a continuous steam function, this steamer provides ease of use and long-lasting performance.
Specifications of AGARO Signify Handheld Garment Steamer:
- Power: 1800W
- Water Tank Capacity: 250ml
- Heat-up Time: 50 seconds
- Steam Output: 40g/min
- Cord Length: 2.5m
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Durable construction
|Slightly bulky
|Continuous steam function
|Limited travel use
|Suitable for heavy fabrics
The OWNAIR Handheld Vertical and Horizontal Steaming Iron is a compact and efficient steaming device that provides quick and effective wrinkle removal for clothes. With a foldable design and a dual steam function, this steamer offers convenience and versatility.
Specifications of OWNAIR Handheld Garment Steamer:
- Power: 1600W
- Water Tank Capacity: 200ml
- Heat-up Time: 55 seconds
- Steam Output: 30g/min
- Cord Length: 2.2m
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Foldable design for easy storage
|Limited water tank capacity
|Dual steam function
|Slightly shorter cord length
|Safe for all fabrics
The Hamilton Beach Professional Steamer with Detachable Water Tank is a high-performance and reliable steaming device that offers professional-grade wrinkle removal for clothes. With a large water tank and an ergonomic handle, this steamer delivers exceptional results with ease.
Specifications of Hamilton Beach Professional Garment Steamer:
- Power: 2200W
- Water Tank Capacity: 350ml
- Heat-up Time: 40 seconds
- Steam Output: 45g/min
- Cord Length: 2.8m
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Professional-grade performance
|Slightly higher price point
|Large water tank capacity
|Limited portability
|Ergonomic handle for comfortable use
The Xiaomi Handheld Foldable Vertical and Horizontal Steamer is a sleek and innovative steaming device that combines style and performance for efficient wrinkle removal. With a foldable design and a powerful steam output, this steamer is perfect for both home and travel use.
Specifications of Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer:
- Power: 1700W
- Water Tank Capacity: 220ml
- Heat-up Time: 50 seconds
- Steam Output: 35g/min
- Cord Length: 2.3m
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Sleek and stylish design
|Limited water tank capacity
|Foldable for easy storage
|Slightly higher price point
|Powerful steam output
7. Inalsa Mini Steam Iron For Clothes & Garment Steamer
The INALSA Travelling Resistant Handheld Steamer (Voyager) is a compact and durable steaming device that offers reliable wrinkle removal for clothes. With a travel-resistant design and a horizontal steam function, this steamer is ideal for on-the-go use.
Specifications of Inalsa Mini Steam Iron For Clothes & Garment Steamer:
- Power: 1400W
- Water Tank Capacity: 180ml
- Heat-up Time: 65 seconds
- Steam Output: 25g/min
- Cord Length: 2.0m
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Compact and durable design
|Limited water tank capacity
|Travel-resistant construction
|Slightly lower steam output
|Horizontal steam function
Top 3 features of the best steamer for clothes:
|Best steamer for clothes
|Power
|Water Tank Capacity
|Steam Output
|PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer (STH3000/20)
|2000W
|200ml
|30g/min
|Goodscity Vertical and Horizontal Steaming Iron
|1500W
|300ml
|35g/min
|AGARO Handheld Horizontal and Vertical Steamer
|1800W
|250ml
|40g/min
|OWNAIR Handheld Vertical and Horizontal Steaming Iron
|1600W
|200ml
|30g/min
|Hamilton Beach Professional Steamer with Detachable Water Tank
|2200W
|350ml
|45g/min
|Xiaomi Handheld Foldable Vertical and Horizontal Steamer
|1700W
|220ml
|35g/min
|INALSA Travelling Resistant Handheld Steamer (Voyager)
|1400W
|180ml
|25g/min
Best value for money steamer for clothes:
The AGARO Handheld Horizontal and Vertical Steamer offers the best value for money with its durable construction, continuous steam function, and suitability for heavy fabrics. It is a versatile and reliable option for efficient wrinkle removal.
Best overall steamer for clothes:
The Philips Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20 is the best overall for its compact design, quick heat-up, and powerful steaming, offering convenience and efficiency while effectively refreshing clothes and killing 99.9% of bacteria.
How to find the best steamer for clothes:
When choosing the perfect steamer for clothes, consider the specific features you need, such as power, water tank capacity, and steam output. Look for options that are versatile, durable, and suitable for your fabric types. Compare the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your needs.
FAQs
Question : What is the price range of these steamers for clothes?
Ans : The price range of these steamers for clothes varies from ₹2000 to ₹5000, depending on the brand, features, and performance.
Question : Are these steamers suitable for all fabric types?
Ans : Yes, these steamers are suitable for a wide range of fabric types, including cotton, wool, silk, and synthetic materials.
Question : Do these steamers come with a warranty?
Ans : Yes, most of these steamers come with a standard warranty of 1-2 years, depending on the brand and model.
Question : Are there any new releases or upcoming models in this category?
Ans : Yes, there are several new releases and upcoming models in the steamer category, offering advanced features and improved performance.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.