Best steamers for clothes: Top 7 options to keep your clothes wrinkle-free and crisp without any worries

Best steamers for clothes: Top 7 options to keep your clothes wrinkle-free and crisp without any worries

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the perfect steamer for clothes? Read on to discover the top 7 best options available in 2025, along with their key features, pros, and cons.

Effortlessly smooth wrinkles with compact, powerful steamer for clothes.
Our Picks

Our Picks

Choosing the right steamer for clothes can be a daunting task, especially with so many options available on the market. In this comprehensive guide, we have carefully curated a list of the top 7 steamers for clothes in 2025, along with detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you need a handheld, vertical, or horizontal steamer, we've got you covered!

The PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer (STH3000/20) is a powerful and efficient steaming device that quickly removes wrinkles from clothes. With a detachable water tank and a vertical steam function, this steamer is perfect for both home and travel use.

Specifications of PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer:

  • Power: 2000W
  • Water Tank Capacity: 200ml
  • Heat-up Time: 45 seconds
  • Steam Output: 30g/min
  • Cord Length: 2m

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Fast heat-up timeSmall water tank capacity
Compact and portableSlightly expensive
Suitable for all fabric types

The Goodscity Vertical and Horizontal Steaming Iron is a versatile 2-in-1 steaming and ironing device that offers powerful wrinkle removal for all types of clothing. With a large water tank and adjustable steam settings, this steamer provides convenience and efficiency.

Specifications of Goodscity Garment Steamer for Clothes, Steam Iron Press:

  • Power: 1500W
  • Water Tank Capacity: 300ml
  • Heat-up Time: 60 seconds
  • Steam Output: 35g/min
  • Cord Length: 1.8m

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Dual function for steaming and ironingSlightly heavy
Large water tank capacityLimited portability
Adjustable steam settings

Also read: Best steam irons: Top 8 options with new-age features for efficient, quick and easy ironing at home

The AGARO Handheld Horizontal and Vertical Steamer is a versatile and durable steaming device that offers efficient wrinkle removal for clothes. With a detachable water tank and a continuous steam function, this steamer provides ease of use and long-lasting performance.

Specifications of AGARO Signify Handheld Garment Steamer:

  • Power: 1800W
  • Water Tank Capacity: 250ml
  • Heat-up Time: 50 seconds
  • Steam Output: 40g/min
  • Cord Length: 2.5m

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Durable constructionSlightly bulky
Continuous steam functionLimited travel use
Suitable for heavy fabrics

Also read: Best food processors to buy for your kitchen: Top 8 picks for effortless chopping and slicing

The OWNAIR Handheld Vertical and Horizontal Steaming Iron is a compact and efficient steaming device that provides quick and effective wrinkle removal for clothes. With a foldable design and a dual steam function, this steamer offers convenience and versatility.

Specifications of OWNAIR Handheld Garment Steamer:

  • Power: 1600W
  • Water Tank Capacity: 200ml
  • Heat-up Time: 55 seconds
  • Steam Output: 30g/min
  • Cord Length: 2.2m

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Foldable design for easy storageLimited water tank capacity
Dual steam functionSlightly shorter cord length
Safe for all fabrics

Also read: Best heaters for living room: Top 10 efficient and quick heating solutions for cosy winters

The Hamilton Beach Professional Steamer with Detachable Water Tank is a high-performance and reliable steaming device that offers professional-grade wrinkle removal for clothes. With a large water tank and an ergonomic handle, this steamer delivers exceptional results with ease.

Specifications of Hamilton Beach Professional Garment Steamer:

  • Power: 2200W
  • Water Tank Capacity: 350ml
  • Heat-up Time: 40 seconds
  • Steam Output: 45g/min
  • Cord Length: 2.8m

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Professional-grade performanceSlightly higher price point
Large water tank capacityLimited portability
Ergonomic handle for comfortable use

Also read: Best electric water heater rod: Top 10 options for affordable and efficient heating solution without high energy bills

The Xiaomi Handheld Foldable Vertical and Horizontal Steamer is a sleek and innovative steaming device that combines style and performance for efficient wrinkle removal. With a foldable design and a powerful steam output, this steamer is perfect for both home and travel use.

Specifications of Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer:

  • Power: 1700W
  • Water Tank Capacity: 220ml
  • Heat-up Time: 50 seconds
  • Steam Output: 35g/min
  • Cord Length: 2.3m

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek and stylish designLimited water tank capacity
Foldable for easy storageSlightly higher price point
Powerful steam output

7. Inalsa Mini Steam Iron For Clothes & Garment Steamer

The INALSA Travelling Resistant Handheld Steamer (Voyager) is a compact and durable steaming device that offers reliable wrinkle removal for clothes. With a travel-resistant design and a horizontal steam function, this steamer is ideal for on-the-go use.

Specifications of Inalsa Mini Steam Iron For Clothes & Garment Steamer:

  • Power: 1400W
  • Water Tank Capacity: 180ml
  • Heat-up Time: 65 seconds
  • Steam Output: 25g/min
  • Cord Length: 2.0m

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact and durable designLimited water tank capacity
Travel-resistant constructionSlightly lower steam output
Horizontal steam function

Top 3 features of the best steamer for clothes:

Best steamer for clothesPowerWater Tank CapacitySteam Output
PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer (STH3000/20)2000W200ml30g/min
Goodscity Vertical and Horizontal Steaming Iron1500W300ml35g/min
AGARO Handheld Horizontal and Vertical Steamer1800W250ml40g/min
OWNAIR Handheld Vertical and Horizontal Steaming Iron1600W200ml30g/min
Hamilton Beach Professional Steamer with Detachable Water Tank2200W350ml45g/min
Xiaomi Handheld Foldable Vertical and Horizontal Steamer1700W220ml35g/min
INALSA Travelling Resistant Handheld Steamer (Voyager)1400W180ml25g/min

Best value for money steamer for clothes:

The AGARO Handheld Horizontal and Vertical Steamer offers the best value for money with its durable construction, continuous steam function, and suitability for heavy fabrics. It is a versatile and reliable option for efficient wrinkle removal.

Best overall steamer for clothes:

The Philips Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20 is the best overall for its compact design, quick heat-up, and powerful steaming, offering convenience and efficiency while effectively refreshing clothes and killing 99.9% of bacteria.

How to find the best steamer for clothes:

When choosing the perfect steamer for clothes, consider the specific features you need, such as power, water tank capacity, and steam output. Look for options that are versatile, durable, and suitable for your fabric types. Compare the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these steamers for clothes?

Ans : The price range of these steamers for clothes varies from ₹2000 to ₹5000, depending on the brand, features, and performance.

Question : Are these steamers suitable for all fabric types?

Ans : Yes, these steamers are suitable for a wide range of fabric types, including cotton, wool, silk, and synthetic materials.

Question : Do these steamers come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, most of these steamers come with a standard warranty of 1-2 years, depending on the brand and model.

Question : Are there any new releases or upcoming models in this category?

Ans : Yes, there are several new releases and upcoming models in the steamer category, offering advanced features and improved performance.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

