Steel kadhai is an essential cookware for Indian kitchens, especially for deep frying and making curries. In this article, we will review the top 8 steel kadhai options that are induction-friendly and durable. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a premium tri-ply stainless steel kadhai, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect steel kadhai for your cooking needs.

The Platinum Stainless Steel Kadhai is a versatile cookware designed for induction cooktops. It features a sturdy build with a non-stick coating for hassle-free cooking. The kadhai comes with a tempered glass lid and heat-resistant handles for added convenience.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Size 26 cm Capacity 2.5 liters Induction Friendly Yes Reasons to buy Durable construction Non-stick coating for easy cleaning Reasons to avoid Limited capacity for large families

The Hawkins Tri-ply Stainless Steel Deep Fry Kadhai is a premium option for deep frying and cooking. It features a tri-ply construction for even heat distribution and comes with a sturdy lid for retaining heat and moisture.

Specifications Material Tri-ply Stainless Steel Size 28 cm Capacity 3 liters Induction Friendly Yes Reasons to buy Excellent heat retention Durable tri-ply construction Reasons to avoid Relatively higher price

The Solimo Stainless Steel Kadhai from Amazon Brand offers a budget-friendly option for induction cooking. It features a mirror finish and a sturdy build, suitable for everyday cooking needs.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Size 24 cm Capacity 2 liters Induction Friendly Yes Reasons to buy Affordable price point Mirror finish for an elegant look Reasons to avoid Smaller capacity for larger recipes

The Sumeet Stainless Steel Induction Friendly Kadhai is designed for modern kitchens with its induction-friendly design. It offers a spacious capacity and a durable build for long-lasting performance.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Size 30 cm Capacity 3.5 liters Induction Friendly Yes Reasons to buy Generous capacity for larger families Durable and induction-friendly design Reasons to avoid Slightly heavier compared to other options

The Bergner Stainless Steel Durable Kadhai is a versatile cookware option for induction cooktops. It features a durable build with a spacious capacity, ideal for everyday cooking needs.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Size 26 cm Capacity 2.5 liters Induction Friendly Yes Reasons to buy Durable construction Spacious capacity for versatile cooking Reasons to avoid Lid not included in the package

The Hawkins Stainless Steel Induction Compatible Kadhai is a versatile option for induction cooking. It features a flat base for stability and even heat distribution, making it suitable for various cooking techniques.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Size 22 cm Capacity 1.5 liters Induction Friendly Yes Reasons to buy Compact size for small families Versatile cooking capabilities Reasons to avoid Smaller capacity for larger recipes

The Solimo Stainless Steel Kadhai with Handles is a convenient cookware option for induction cooking. It features sturdy handles for easy handling and comes with a mirror finish for an elegant look.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Size 28 cm Capacity 3 liters Induction Friendly Yes Reasons to buy Convenient handles for easy handling Mirror finish for an elegant look Reasons to avoid Relatively higher price point

The Hawkins Kadhai Stainless Steel Induction is a versatile cookware option for induction cooking. It features a spacious capacity and a sturdy build, suitable for everyday cooking needs.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Size 30 cm Capacity 3.5 liters Induction Friendly Yes Reasons to buy Generous capacity for larger families Durable and induction-friendly design Reasons to avoid Slightly heavier compared to other options

Best 3 features of the top stainless steel kadhai

Product Name Material Size Capacity Induction Friendly Platinum Stainless Steel Kadhai Stainless Steel 26 cm 2.5 liters Yes Hawkins Tri-ply Stainless Steel Deep Fry Kadhai Tri-ply Stainless Steel 28 cm 3 liters Yes Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Kadhai Stainless Steel 24 cm 2 liters Yes Sumeet Stainless Steel Induction Friendly Kadhai Stainless Steel 30 cm 3.5 liters Yes Bergner Stainless Steel Durable Kadhai Stainless Steel 26 cm 2.5 liters Yes Hawkins Stainless Steel Induction Compatible Kadhai Stainless Steel 22 cm 1.5 liters Yes Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Kadhai with Handles Stainless Steel 28 cm 3 liters Yes Hawkins Kadhai Stainless Steel Induction Stainless Steel 30 cm 3.5 liters Yes

