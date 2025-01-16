|Product
Vinod Platinum Triply Stainless Steel Kadai with Lid (26cm, 3.2L) | 2.5 mm Thick | Triply Kadai with Heavy Bottom | Induction Friendly Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Kadhai | 5 Year WarrantyView Details
₹2,499
Hawkins 2.5 Litre Deep Fry Pan, Triply Stainless Steel Kadai with Glass Lid, Flat Bottom Induction Kadhai, Silver (SSD25G)View Details
₹2,068
Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Kadhai Set size 22 cm, 27 cm (2 pieces, 2 Liters, and 3.6 Liters)View Details
₹799
Sumeet stainless steel kadhai with glass lid 1.5 litres capacity 20.5 x 20.5 x 6.6 Centimeters 2 piece (Induction and Gas Stove Friendly)View Details
₹599
BERGNER Tripro TriPly Stainless Steel 24cm Deep Kadai with Lid, 3 L Kadhai, Durable Stay Cool Handles, Heavy Bottom, Metal Spatula Friendly - Induction Base and Gas Ready (5-Year WarrantyView Details
₹1,749
Hawkins 4 Litre Deep Kadhai, Triply Stainless Steel Kadai with Glass Lid, Flat Bottom Induction Kadhai, Big Kadai, Silver (SSK40G)View Details
₹2,601
Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Heavy Bottom Steel Kadai with Glass lid |Three Layer Impact Forged Bottom for Durability | Premium Look with Soft Touch Handles and KnobView Details
₹749
Hawkins 4 Litre Metro Kadhai, Triply Stainless Steel Induction Tasla, Silver (SSTA40)View Details
₹1,619
Steel kadhai is an essential cookware for Indian kitchens, especially for deep frying and making curries. In this article, we will review the top 8 steel kadhai options that are induction-friendly and durable. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a premium tri-ply stainless steel kadhai, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect steel kadhai for your cooking needs.
The Platinum Stainless Steel Kadhai is a versatile cookware designed for induction cooktops. It features a sturdy build with a non-stick coating for hassle-free cooking. The kadhai comes with a tempered glass lid and heat-resistant handles for added convenience.
Durable construction
Non-stick coating for easy cleaning
Limited capacity for large families
Vinod Platinum Triply Stainless Steel Kadai with Lid (26cm, 3.2L) | 2.5 mm Thick | Triply Kadai with Heavy Bottom | Induction Friendly Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Kadhai | 5 Year Warranty
The Hawkins Tri-ply Stainless Steel Deep Fry Kadhai is a premium option for deep frying and cooking. It features a tri-ply construction for even heat distribution and comes with a sturdy lid for retaining heat and moisture.
Excellent heat retention
Durable tri-ply construction
Relatively higher price
Hawkins 2.5 Litre Deep Fry Pan, Triply Stainless Steel Kadai with Glass Lid, Flat Bottom Induction Kadhai, Silver (SSD25G)
The Solimo Stainless Steel Kadhai from Amazon Brand offers a budget-friendly option for induction cooking. It features a mirror finish and a sturdy build, suitable for everyday cooking needs.
Affordable price point
Mirror finish for an elegant look
Smaller capacity for larger recipes
Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Kadhai Set size 22 cm, 27 cm (2 pieces, 2 Liters, and 3.6 Liters)
The Sumeet Stainless Steel Induction Friendly Kadhai is designed for modern kitchens with its induction-friendly design. It offers a spacious capacity and a durable build for long-lasting performance.
Generous capacity for larger families
Durable and induction-friendly design
Slightly heavier compared to other options
Sumeet stainless steel kadhai with glass lid 1.5 litres capacity 20.5 x 20.5 x 6.6 Centimeters 2 piece (Induction and Gas Stove Friendly)
The Bergner Stainless Steel Durable Kadhai is a versatile cookware option for induction cooktops. It features a durable build with a spacious capacity, ideal for everyday cooking needs.
Durable construction
Spacious capacity for versatile cooking
Lid not included in the package
BERGNER Tripro TriPly Stainless Steel 24cm Deep Kadai with Lid, 3 L Kadhai, Durable Stay Cool Handles, Heavy Bottom, Metal Spatula Friendly - Induction Base and Gas Ready (5-Year Warranty
The Hawkins Stainless Steel Induction Compatible Kadhai is a versatile option for induction cooking. It features a flat base for stability and even heat distribution, making it suitable for various cooking techniques.
Compact size for small families
Versatile cooking capabilities
Smaller capacity for larger recipes
Hawkins 4 Litre Deep Kadhai, Triply Stainless Steel Kadai with Glass Lid, Flat Bottom Induction Kadhai, Big Kadai, Silver (SSK40G)
The Solimo Stainless Steel Kadhai with Handles is a convenient cookware option for induction cooking. It features sturdy handles for easy handling and comes with a mirror finish for an elegant look.
Convenient handles for easy handling
Mirror finish for an elegant look
Relatively higher price point
Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Heavy Bottom Steel Kadai with Glass lid |Three Layer Impact Forged Bottom for Durability | Premium Look with Soft Touch Handles and Knob
The Hawkins Kadhai Stainless Steel Induction is a versatile cookware option for induction cooking. It features a spacious capacity and a sturdy build, suitable for everyday cooking needs.
Generous capacity for larger families
Durable and induction-friendly design
Slightly heavier compared to other options
Hawkins 4 Litre Metro Kadhai, Triply Stainless Steel Induction Tasla, Silver (SSTA40)
|Product Name
|Material
|Size
|Capacity
|Induction Friendly
|Platinum Stainless Steel Kadhai
|Stainless Steel
|26 cm
|2.5 liters
|Yes
|Hawkins Tri-ply Stainless Steel Deep Fry Kadhai
|Tri-ply Stainless Steel
|28 cm
|3 liters
|Yes
|Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Kadhai
|Stainless Steel
|24 cm
|2 liters
|Yes
|Sumeet Stainless Steel Induction Friendly Kadhai
|Stainless Steel
|30 cm
|3.5 liters
|Yes
|Bergner Stainless Steel Durable Kadhai
|Stainless Steel
|26 cm
|2.5 liters
|Yes
|Hawkins Stainless Steel Induction Compatible Kadhai
|Stainless Steel
|22 cm
|1.5 liters
|Yes
|Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Kadhai with Handles
|Stainless Steel
|28 cm
|3 liters
|Yes
|Hawkins Kadhai Stainless Steel Induction
|Stainless Steel
|30 cm
|3.5 liters
|Yes
