Next Story
Business News/ Product Hub / Best steel kadhai for induction cooktops in 2025

Best steel kadhai for induction cooktops in 2025

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 8 steel kadhai for induction cooktops in 2025, with detailed product descriptions, feature comparisons, and FAQs.

Durable steel kadhai perfect for versatile cooking and deep frying.
Our Picks

Our Picks

Steel kadhai is an essential cookware for Indian kitchens, especially for deep frying and making curries. In this article, we will review the top 8 steel kadhai options that are induction-friendly and durable. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a premium tri-ply stainless steel kadhai, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect steel kadhai for your cooking needs.

The Platinum Stainless Steel Kadhai is a versatile cookware designed for induction cooktops. It features a sturdy build with a non-stick coating for hassle-free cooking. The kadhai comes with a tempered glass lid and heat-resistant handles for added convenience.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Size
26 cm
Capacity
2.5 liters
Induction Friendly
Yes

Reasons to buy

Durable construction

Non-stick coating for easy cleaning

Reasons to avoid

Limited capacity for large families

Vinod Platinum Triply Stainless Steel Kadai with Lid (26cm, 3.2L) | 2.5 mm Thick | Triply Kadai with Heavy Bottom | Induction Friendly Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Kadhai | 5 Year Warranty

The Hawkins Tri-ply Stainless Steel Deep Fry Kadhai is a premium option for deep frying and cooking. It features a tri-ply construction for even heat distribution and comes with a sturdy lid for retaining heat and moisture.

Specifications

Material
Tri-ply Stainless Steel
Size
28 cm
Capacity
3 liters
Induction Friendly
Yes

Reasons to buy

Excellent heat retention

Durable tri-ply construction

Reasons to avoid

Relatively higher price

Hawkins 2.5 Litre Deep Fry Pan, Triply Stainless Steel Kadai with Glass Lid, Flat Bottom Induction Kadhai, Silver (SSD25G)

The Solimo Stainless Steel Kadhai from Amazon Brand offers a budget-friendly option for induction cooking. It features a mirror finish and a sturdy build, suitable for everyday cooking needs.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Size
24 cm
Capacity
2 liters
Induction Friendly
Yes

Reasons to buy

Affordable price point

Mirror finish for an elegant look

Reasons to avoid

Smaller capacity for larger recipes

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Kadhai Set size 22 cm, 27 cm (2 pieces, 2 Liters, and 3.6 Liters)

The Sumeet Stainless Steel Induction Friendly Kadhai is designed for modern kitchens with its induction-friendly design. It offers a spacious capacity and a durable build for long-lasting performance.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Size
30 cm
Capacity
3.5 liters
Induction Friendly
Yes

Reasons to buy

Generous capacity for larger families

Durable and induction-friendly design

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavier compared to other options

Sumeet stainless steel kadhai with glass lid 1.5 litres capacity 20.5 x 20.5 x 6.6 Centimeters 2 piece (Induction and Gas Stove Friendly)

The Bergner Stainless Steel Durable Kadhai is a versatile cookware option for induction cooktops. It features a durable build with a spacious capacity, ideal for everyday cooking needs.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Size
26 cm
Capacity
2.5 liters
Induction Friendly
Yes

Reasons to buy

Durable construction

Spacious capacity for versatile cooking

Reasons to avoid

Lid not included in the package

BERGNER Tripro TriPly Stainless Steel 24cm Deep Kadai with Lid, 3 L Kadhai, Durable Stay Cool Handles, Heavy Bottom, Metal Spatula Friendly - Induction Base and Gas Ready (5-Year Warranty

The Hawkins Stainless Steel Induction Compatible Kadhai is a versatile option for induction cooking. It features a flat base for stability and even heat distribution, making it suitable for various cooking techniques.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Size
22 cm
Capacity
1.5 liters
Induction Friendly
Yes

Reasons to buy

Compact size for small families

Versatile cooking capabilities

Reasons to avoid

Smaller capacity for larger recipes

Hawkins 4 Litre Deep Kadhai, Triply Stainless Steel Kadai with Glass Lid, Flat Bottom Induction Kadhai, Big Kadai, Silver (SSK40G)

The Solimo Stainless Steel Kadhai with Handles is a convenient cookware option for induction cooking. It features sturdy handles for easy handling and comes with a mirror finish for an elegant look.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Size
28 cm
Capacity
3 liters
Induction Friendly
Yes

Reasons to buy

Convenient handles for easy handling

Mirror finish for an elegant look

Reasons to avoid

Relatively higher price point

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Heavy Bottom Steel Kadai with Glass lid |Three Layer Impact Forged Bottom for Durability | Premium Look with Soft Touch Handles and Knob

The Hawkins Kadhai Stainless Steel Induction is a versatile cookware option for induction cooking. It features a spacious capacity and a sturdy build, suitable for everyday cooking needs.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Size
30 cm
Capacity
3.5 liters
Induction Friendly
Yes

Reasons to buy

Generous capacity for larger families

Durable and induction-friendly design

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavier compared to other options

Hawkins 4 Litre Metro Kadhai, Triply Stainless Steel Induction Tasla, Silver (SSTA40)

Best 3 features of the top stainless steel kadhai

Product NameMaterialSizeCapacityInduction Friendly
Platinum Stainless Steel KadhaiStainless Steel26 cm2.5 litersYes
Hawkins Tri-ply Stainless Steel Deep Fry KadhaiTri-ply Stainless Steel28 cm3 litersYes
Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel KadhaiStainless Steel24 cm2 litersYes
Sumeet Stainless Steel Induction Friendly KadhaiStainless Steel30 cm3.5 litersYes
Bergner Stainless Steel Durable KadhaiStainless Steel26 cm2.5 litersYes
Hawkins Stainless Steel Induction Compatible KadhaiStainless Steel22 cm1.5 litersYes
Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Kadhai with HandlesStainless Steel28 cm3 litersYes
Hawkins Kadhai Stainless Steel InductionStainless Steel30 cm3.5 litersYes

FAQs

Question : What is the capacity of the Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Kadhai?

Ans : The Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Kadhai has a capacity of 2 liters, making it suitable for small to medium-sized recipes.

Question : Are the handles of the Hawkins Tri-ply Stainless Steel Deep Fry Kadhai heat-resistant?

Ans : Yes, the Hawkins Tri-ply Stainless Steel Deep Fry Kadhai features heat-resistant handles for safe and convenient handling.

Question : Is the Sumeet Stainless Steel Induction Friendly Kadhai suitable for large families?

Ans : Yes, the Sumeet Stainless Steel Induction Friendly Kadhai offers a generous capacity of 3.5 liters, making it ideal for large families.

Question : Does the Hawkins Kadhai Stainless Steel Induction come with a tempered glass lid?

Ans : Yes, the Hawkins Kadhai Stainless Steel Induction comes with a tempered glass lid for added convenience during cooking.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

