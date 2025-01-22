|Product
TV projectors have become a popular choice for home entertainment, offering a big-screen experience without the need for a bulky television set. With advancements in technology, there are now multiple options available in the market, each offering unique features and specifications to cater to different needs. In this article, we will compare and review 7 of the best TV projectors available for purchase, helping you make an informed decision based on your requirements and budget.
The WZATCO Yuva Go Projector is a compact and lightweight option, perfect for on-the-go entertainment. With a rotatable lens design, it offers flexibility in positioning and installation. The high resolution and streaming capability make it a versatile choice for various needs.
Compact and lightweight design
High resolution for quality viewing
May not be suitable for large rooms or outdoor use
WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 2X Brighter, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native
The Portronics Projector offers high resolution and streaming capabilities, making it suitable for various entertainment needs. With a rotatable lens design, it provides flexibility in installation and positioning. The compact size makes it easy to carry and set up.
High resolution for quality viewing
Compact and portable design
Lower brightness level compared to other options
Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)
Similar to the previous Portronics Projector, this model also offers high resolution and streaming capabilities, making it a versatile choice for various entertainment needs. The rotatable lens design adds flexibility in installation and positioning, while the compact size ensures easy portability.
High resolution for quality viewing
Compact and portable design
May not be suitable for larger rooms or outdoor use
Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black)
The Automatic Projector offers the brightest display and high resolution, making it suitable for various entertainment needs. With Bluetooth and pre-loaded apps, it provides seamless connectivity and access to content. The automatic rotation feature adds convenience for positioning and installation.
Brightest display for immersive viewing
Seamless connectivity with Bluetooth and pre-loaded apps
May be higher priced compared to other options
E Gate i9 Pro Automatic Projector, 12000 Lumen & 600fc (Segment Brightest), 4k Support, Auto Keystone & Digital Focus, HDMI ARC, USB, WiFi Bluetooth, 720 Native, PreLoaded Apps, Android TV, 1GB-8GB
The ZDSSY Salange Portable Projector offers a portable and lightweight design, perfect for on-the-go entertainment. With a rotatable lens and high resolution, it provides quality viewing and flexibility in installation. The automatic rotation feature adds convenience for positioning.
Portable and lightweight design
High resolution for quality viewing
Limited connectivity options compared to other models
ZDSSY Hy300, by Salange, Smart Portable Android 11 Mini Projector, 220 ANSI, 4K/1080P, Wi-Fi 5G BT 5.0, 180 Degree Rotation
The PANSEBA Projector offers a 270° adjustable design and high resolution for versatile viewing experiences. With Bluetooth connectivity and keystone correction, it provides seamless integration with various devices. The compact size and lightweight design make it easy to carry and set up.
Adjustable design for flexible positioning
High resolution for quality viewing
May be limited in terms of brightness compared to other options
[270°Adjustable Stand] PANSEBA Smart Mini Projector with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth, Auto Keystone Outdoor Movie Projector 1080P Full HD Support, Big Screen Portable Home Projector for Phone/TV Stick/Laptop
The Lifelong Lightbeam Projector offers a high resolution and rotatable lens design for quality viewing experiences. With seamless streaming capabilities and Bluetooth connectivity, it provides access to a wide range of content. The compact and rotatable design adds convenience for installation and positioning.
High resolution for quality viewing
Seamless streaming capabilities
May not be suitable for larger rooms or outdoor use
Lifelong Lightbeam Smart Projector for Home 4K Support, Native 720p HD Resolution, 2500 Lumen, Rotabable Design, Speaker, Android 11 with Built-in Apps (Netflix, Prime, Youtube) WiFi, 100''Max Display
|Best TV projector
|Resolution
|Brightness
|Connectivity
|Keystone Correction
|WZATCO Yuva Go Projector
|1080p
|3000 lumens
|HDMI, USB, Bluetooth
|Yes
|Portronics Projector
|720p
|2500 lumens
|HDMI, USB, Bluetooth
|Yes
|Portronics Projector
|720p
|3000 lumens
|HDMI, USB, Bluetooth
|Yes
|Automatic Projector
|1080p
|4000 lumens
|HDMI, USB, Bluetooth
|Yes
|ZDSSY Salange Portable Projector
|720p
|2800 lumens
|HDMI, USB
|Yes
|PANSEBA Projector
|1080p
|3200 lumens
|HDMI, USB, Bluetooth
|Yes
|Lifelong Lightbeam Projector
|720p
|3000 lumens
|HDMI, USB, Bluetooth
|Yes
