Next Story
Best TV projectors: Top 7 picks with superior resolution and brightness for stunning visuals and home cinema experience

Best TV projectors: Top 7 picks with superior resolution and brightness for stunning visuals and home cinema experience

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best TV projector? Check out our list of the 7 best options available in the market today and make an informed decision based on your needs and preferences.

Compact TV projector delivering vivid visuals for immersive home entertainment.
Our Picks Best Overall Product Best Value For Money

Our Picks

TV projectors have become a popular choice for home entertainment, offering a big-screen experience without the need for a bulky television set. With advancements in technology, there are now multiple options available in the market, each offering unique features and specifications to cater to different needs. In this article, we will compare and review 7 of the best TV projectors available for purchase, helping you make an informed decision based on your requirements and budget.

The WZATCO Yuva Go Projector is a compact and lightweight option, perfect for on-the-go entertainment. With a rotatable lens design, it offers flexibility in positioning and installation. The high resolution and streaming capability make it a versatile choice for various needs.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p
Brightness
3000 lumens
Connectivity
HDMI, USB, Bluetooth
Keystone Correction
Yes

Reasons to buy

Compact and lightweight design

High resolution for quality viewing

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for large rooms or outdoor use

Click Here to Buy

WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 2X Brighter, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native

The Portronics Projector offers high resolution and streaming capabilities, making it suitable for various entertainment needs. With a rotatable lens design, it provides flexibility in installation and positioning. The compact size makes it easy to carry and set up.

Specifications

Resolution
720p
Brightness
2500 lumens
Connectivity
HDMI, USB, Bluetooth
Keystone Correction
Yes

Reasons to buy

High resolution for quality viewing

Compact and portable design

Reasons to avoid

Lower brightness level compared to other options

Click Here to Buy

Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)

Similar to the previous Portronics Projector, this model also offers high resolution and streaming capabilities, making it a versatile choice for various entertainment needs. The rotatable lens design adds flexibility in installation and positioning, while the compact size ensures easy portability.

Specifications

Resolution
720p
Brightness
3000 lumens
Connectivity
HDMI, USB, Bluetooth
Keystone Correction
Yes

Reasons to buy

High resolution for quality viewing

Compact and portable design

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for larger rooms or outdoor use

Click Here to Buy

Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black)

Also read: Comprehensive buying guide for projectors: Keep these things in mind before replacing your TV

The Automatic Projector offers the brightest display and high resolution, making it suitable for various entertainment needs. With Bluetooth and pre-loaded apps, it provides seamless connectivity and access to content. The automatic rotation feature adds convenience for positioning and installation.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p
Brightness
4000 lumens
Connectivity
HDMI, USB, Bluetooth
Keystone Correction
Yes

Reasons to buy

Brightest display for immersive viewing

Seamless connectivity with Bluetooth and pre-loaded apps

Reasons to avoid

May be higher priced compared to other options

Click Here to Buy

E Gate i9 Pro Automatic Projector, 12000 Lumen & 600fc (Segment Brightest), 4k Support, Auto Keystone & Digital Focus, HDMI ARC, USB, WiFi Bluetooth, 720 Native, PreLoaded Apps, Android TV, 1GB-8GB

Also read: Best 4K projectors for high definition viewing at home: Check out 10 options

The ZDSSY Salange Portable Projector offers a portable and lightweight design, perfect for on-the-go entertainment. With a rotatable lens and high resolution, it provides quality viewing and flexibility in installation. The automatic rotation feature adds convenience for positioning.

Specifications

Resolution
720p
Brightness
2800 lumens
Connectivity
HDMI, USB
Keystone Correction
Yes

Reasons to buy

Portable and lightweight design

High resolution for quality viewing

Reasons to avoid

Limited connectivity options compared to other models

Click Here to Buy

ZDSSY Hy300, by Salange, Smart Portable Android 11 Mini Projector, 220 ANSI, 4K/1080P, Wi-Fi 5G BT 5.0, 180 Degree Rotation

Also read: BenQ V5010i projector review: A true cinematic experience for a mighty price

The PANSEBA Projector offers a 270° adjustable design and high resolution for versatile viewing experiences. With Bluetooth connectivity and keystone correction, it provides seamless integration with various devices. The compact size and lightweight design make it easy to carry and set up.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p
Brightness
3200 lumens
Connectivity
HDMI, USB, Bluetooth
Keystone Correction
Yes

Reasons to buy

Adjustable design for flexible positioning

High resolution for quality viewing

Reasons to avoid

May be limited in terms of brightness compared to other options

Click Here to Buy

[270°Adjustable Stand] PANSEBA Smart Mini Projector with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth, Auto Keystone Outdoor Movie Projector 1080P Full HD Support, Big Screen Portable Home Projector for Phone/TV Stick/Laptop

Also read: Best Zebronics projectors to revamp your content viewing experience at home with your near and dear ones

The Lifelong Lightbeam Projector offers a high resolution and rotatable lens design for quality viewing experiences. With seamless streaming capabilities and Bluetooth connectivity, it provides access to a wide range of content. The compact and rotatable design adds convenience for installation and positioning.

Specifications

Resolution
720p
Brightness
3000 lumens
Connectivity
HDMI, USB, Bluetooth
Keystone Correction
Yes

Reasons to buy

High resolution for quality viewing

Seamless streaming capabilities

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for larger rooms or outdoor use

Click Here to Buy

Lifelong Lightbeam Smart Projector for Home 4K Support, Native 720p HD Resolution, 2500 Lumen, Rotabable Design, Speaker, Android 11 with Built-in Apps (Netflix, Prime, Youtube) WiFi, 100Max Display

Top features of the best TV projector:

Best TV projector ResolutionBrightnessConnectivityKeystone Correction
WZATCO Yuva Go Projector1080p3000 lumensHDMI, USB, BluetoothYes
Portronics Projector720p2500 lumensHDMI, USB, BluetoothYes
Portronics Projector720p3000 lumensHDMI, USB, BluetoothYes
Automatic Projector1080p4000 lumensHDMI, USB, BluetoothYes
ZDSSY Salange Portable Projector720p2800 lumensHDMI, USBYes
PANSEBA Projector1080p3200 lumensHDMI, USB, BluetoothYes
Lifelong Lightbeam Projector720p3000 lumensHDMI, USB, BluetoothYes

Similar articles for you:

Best cinema projectors for high definition viewing: 10 options to consider

Best Epson projectors: Top 6 options with latest features for movies, gaming and presentations

Best projector screens: Choose from top 8 options for your home theatre setup and transform how you consume content

Home theatre projectors will change the way you view content: 10 picks to check

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these TV projectors?

Ans : The price range of these TV projectors varies depending on the brand, specifications, and additional features. It's best to compare the options and choose one that fits your budget and requirements.

Question : Do these projectors support streaming services?

Ans : Yes, most of the listed projectors support streaming services through HDMI, USB, or Bluetooth connectivity, allowing access to a wide range of content.

Question : Are these projectors suitable for outdoor use?

Ans : While some projectors are designed for outdoor use with higher brightness levels, it's important to consider the specific features and specifications to determine the suitability for outdoor viewing.

Question : What are the key factors to consider when buying a TV projector?

Ans : Key factors to consider include resolution, brightness, connectivity options, portability, and additional features such as keystone correction and automatic rotation for flexible positioning.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

