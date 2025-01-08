|Product
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local PurifiersView Details
₹8,499
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm)View Details
₹12,499
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000View Details
₹7,499
Faber CUV 8000 Water Purifier | UV+UF+Cu Guard |7L Tank, 7 Stage Filtration, Pre & Post Carbon| Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water| Pressure & Purification Indicator | Upto 200 TDS | (Black)View Details
₹5,790
Aquaguard Mist NXT UV+ Inline Water Purifier | Mineral Charge | Mineral Guard Technology | Suitable for Municipal Water, Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water | Free Installation | 2 Free ServicesView Details
₹6,799
Aquaguard A-Star UV Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000View Details
₹5,999
Aquaguard Neo 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2500View Details
₹8,999
Aquaguard Champ UV Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000View Details
₹6,999
In today's world, having a reliable UV water purifier is essential to ensure the safety and health of your family. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. This article provides an in-depth comparison of the 8 best UV water purifiers to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, we've got you covered.
The AquaguardSure UV Water Purifier is designed to provide safe and clean drinking water. With advanced purification technology, it is suitable for municipal water sources.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Effective UV purification
|May not be suitable for borewell water
|Compact and space-saving design
The Aquaguard Stainless Technology UV Water Purifier utilizes advanced purification technology to ensure safe and clean drinking water. It is suitable for municipal water sources.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Stainless steel construction for durability
|May not be suitable for borewell water
|Energy-efficient operation
The Aquaguard UV Water Purifier by Eureka Forbes offers reliable purification and is suitable for municipal water sources. With a sleek design, it is a stylish addition to any kitchen.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Stylish and sleek design
|May not be suitable for borewell water
|Large storage capacity
The Faber UV Water Purifier is equipped with filtration and purification indicator to ensure safe and clean drinking water. It is suitable for both municipal and borewell water sources.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Filtration and purification indicator for added convenience
|May require frequent filter replacement
|Suitable for both municipal and borewell water
The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Crystal UV Water Purifier offers advanced purification technology and a crystal-clear design. It is suitable for municipal water sources.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Crystal-clear design for a stylish look
|May not be suitable for borewell water
|Large storage capacity
The Aquaguard Aquasure UV Water Purifier with Boiling feature offers comprehensive purification and boiling to ensure safe and clean drinking water. It is suitable for municipal water sources.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Comprehensive purification with boiling feature
|May not be suitable for borewell water
|Compact and space-saving design
The Aquaguard UV Water Purifier is suitable for both municipal and borewell water sources, providing comprehensive purification for safe and clean drinking water.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Suitable for both municipal and borewell water
|May require frequent filter replacement
|Energy-efficient operation
The Aquaguard UV Water Purifier is designed for both municipal and borewell water sources, offering advanced purification for safe and clean drinking water.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Suitable for both municipal and borewell water
|May require frequent filter replacement
|Energy-efficient operation
|UV water purifiers
|Advanced UV purification
|Suitable for municipal water
|Compact design
|High purification capacity
|LED indicators
|AquaguardSure UV Water Purifier
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Aquaguard Stainless Technology UV Water Purifier
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Aquaguard UV Water Purifier by Eureka Forbes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Faber UV Water Purifier with Filtration and Purification Indicator
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Crystal UV Water Purifier
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Aquaguard Aquasure UV Water Purifier with Boiling
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Aquaguard UV Water Purifier Suitable for Municipal & Borewell Water
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Aquaguard UV Water Purifier Suitable for Municipal & Borewell Water
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
The Faber UV Water Purifier with Filtration and Purification Indicator offers the best value for money with its advanced features, suitable for both municipal and borewell water sources.
The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Crystal UV Water Purifier stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering advanced purification technology and a sleek design.
When choosing the perfect UV water purifier, consider the specific needs of your household, such as the water source, purification capacity, and energy efficiency. Compare the features, pros, and cons of each product to make an informed decision.
