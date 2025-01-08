Hello User
Best UV water purifiers to keep your family safe and healthy: Top 8 picks to consider

Best UV water purifiers to keep your family safe and healthy: Top 8 picks to consider

Affiliate Desk

Explore the top UV water purifiers available in the market to ensure your family's safety and health. Find the best product based on your specific needs.

Advanced UV water purifier ensuring pure, safe, and healthy hydration.
Our Picks

Our Picks

In today's world, having a reliable UV water purifier is essential to ensure the safety and health of your family. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. This article provides an in-depth comparison of the 8 best UV water purifiers to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, we've got you covered.

The AquaguardSure UV Water Purifier is designed to provide safe and clean drinking water. With advanced purification technology, it is suitable for municipal water sources.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier:

  • Advanced UV purification
  • Suitable for municipal water
  • Compact design
  • High purification capacity
  • LED indicators

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Effective UV purificationMay not be suitable for borewell water
Compact and space-saving design

The Aquaguard Stainless Technology UV Water Purifier utilizes advanced purification technology to ensure safe and clean drinking water. It is suitable for municipal water sources.

Specifications of Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper:

  • Stainless steel construction
  • Advanced UV purification
  • Suitable for municipal water
  • Energy-efficient
  • LED indicators

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stainless steel construction for durabilityMay not be suitable for borewell water
Energy-efficient operation

Also read: Best selling water purifier: Top 10 options with multi stage purification to give you clean water everytime

The Aquaguard UV Water Purifier by Eureka Forbes offers reliable purification and is suitable for municipal water sources. With a sleek design, it is a stylish addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier:

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Advanced UV purification
  • Suitable for municipal water
  • Large storage capacity
  • Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stylish and sleek designMay not be suitable for borewell water
Large storage capacity

Also read: How to buy the right water purifier? The ultimate buying guide to ensure safe drinking water

The Faber UV Water Purifier is equipped with filtration and purification indicator to ensure safe and clean drinking water. It is suitable for both municipal and borewell water sources.

Specifications of Faber CUV 8000 Water Purifier:

  • Filtration and purification indicator
  • Suitable for municipal and borewell water
  • Compact and sleek design
  • High purification capacity
  • Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Filtration and purification indicator for added convenienceMay require frequent filter replacement
Suitable for both municipal and borewell water

Also read: Best heaters for living room: Top 10 efficient and quick heating solutions for cosy winters

The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Crystal UV Water Purifier offers advanced purification technology and a crystal-clear design. It is suitable for municipal water sources.

Specifications of Aquaguard Mist NXT UV+ Inline Water Purifier:

  • Crystal-clear design
  • Advanced UV purification
  • Suitable for municipal water
  • Large storage capacity
  • Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Crystal-clear design for a stylish lookMay not be suitable for borewell water
Large storage capacity

Also read: Urban Company water purifiers vs other top brands: A comparison guide for pure water at home

The Aquaguard Aquasure UV Water Purifier with Boiling feature offers comprehensive purification and boiling to ensure safe and clean drinking water. It is suitable for municipal water sources.

Specifications of Aquaguard A-Star UV Water Purifier:

  • UV purification with boiling feature
  • Suitable for municipal water
  • Compact and space-saving design
  • High purification capacity
  • LED indicators

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Comprehensive purification with boiling featureMay not be suitable for borewell water
Compact and space-saving design

Also read: Best RO water purifiers for home: Top 10 choices for germ-free and clean water from Pureit, Aquaguard and others

The Aquaguard UV Water Purifier is suitable for both municipal and borewell water sources, providing comprehensive purification for safe and clean drinking water.

Specifications of Aquaguard Neo 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier:

  • Suitable for municipal and borewell water
  • Advanced UV purification
  • Compact and sleek design
  • High purification capacity
  • Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Suitable for both municipal and borewell waterMay require frequent filter replacement
Energy-efficient operation

Also read: Best water heaters under 10000: Top 10 energy efficient and quick heating options

The Aquaguard UV Water Purifier is designed for both municipal and borewell water sources, offering advanced purification for safe and clean drinking water.

Specifications of Aquaguard Champ UV Water Purifier:

  • Suitable for municipal and borewell water
  • Advanced UV purification
  • Compact and sleek design
  • High purification capacity
  • Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Suitable for both municipal and borewell waterMay require frequent filter replacement
Energy-efficient operation

UV water purifier top features comparison:

UV water purifiersAdvanced UV purificationSuitable for municipal waterCompact designHigh purification capacityLED indicators
AquaguardSure UV Water PurifierYesYesYesYesYes
Aquaguard Stainless Technology UV Water PurifierYesYesYesYesYes
Aquaguard UV Water Purifier by Eureka ForbesYesYesYesYesYes
Faber UV Water Purifier with Filtration and Purification IndicatorYesYesYesYesYes
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Crystal UV Water PurifierYesYesYesYesYes
Aquaguard Aquasure UV Water Purifier with BoilingYesYesYesYesYes
Aquaguard UV Water Purifier Suitable for Municipal & Borewell WaterYesYesYesYesYes
Aquaguard UV Water Purifier Suitable for Municipal & Borewell WaterYesYesYesYesYes

Best value for money UV water purifier

The Faber UV Water Purifier with Filtration and Purification Indicator offers the best value for money with its advanced features, suitable for both municipal and borewell water sources.

Best overall UV water purifier

The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Crystal UV Water Purifier stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering advanced purification technology and a sleek design.

How to find the perfect UV water purifier?

When choosing the perfect UV water purifier, consider the specific needs of your household, such as the water source, purification capacity, and energy efficiency. Compare the features, pros, and cons of each product to make an informed decision.

FAQs

Question : Is the filtration indicator easy to monitor and use?

Ans : Yes, the filtration indicator is designed for easy monitoring and user-friendly operation, ensuring efficient purification.

Question : Can these purifiers remove all types of impurities from water?

Ans : Yes, these purifiers are designed to remove a wide range of impurities, ensuring safe and clean drinking water.

Question : Do these purifiers require frequent maintenance?

Ans : While regular maintenance is recommended for optimal performance, these purifiers are designed to minimize the need for frequent maintenance.

Question : Are these purifiers suitable for large families?

Ans : Yes, these purifiers are suitable for large families with their high purification capacity and storage options.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

