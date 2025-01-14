|Product
|Rating
|Price
Wakefit 100% Waterproof Premium Cotton Mattress Protector | Breathable and Hypoallergenic Ultra Soft Fitted Bed Protector 78"x72" - King, GreyView Details
₹995
Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch King Size 78x72x8 Inches Space GreyView Details
₹13,798
Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Diwan Mattress, Foam Mattress, 6-Inch Bed Mattress, Diwan Size Mattress (72x48x6_7 Pressure Zone Foam)View Details
₹7,174
Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | ErgoTech EcoLatex Classic Mattress, Mattress Double Bed, Natural Latex Mattress, 8-Inch Bed Mattress, Mattress Queen Size (78x60x8 Inches, Firm, 7-Zone)View Details
₹15,178
Wakefit Spring Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | Mattress Double Bed, Elevate Pocket Spring with Memory Foam, 10-Inch Bed Mattress, Mattress King Size (78x72x10 Inches, Medium Soft & Bouncy, Grey)View Details
₹14,441
Wakefit Mattress | 15 Year Warranty |Ortho Plus Mattress | King Mattress, 8-Inch King Size Mattress (78x72x8 Inches, Medium Firm, AeroTex Plus Luxury Fabric, Space Grey)View Details
₹23,571
Wakefit Mattress | 15 Year Warranty |Latex Plus Mattress | King Mattress, 8-Inch King Size Mattress (78x72x8 Inches, Firm Comfort, AeroTex Plus Fabric, Creme Beige)View Details
₹30,598
Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | Duo Plus Medium Firm & Firm, Mattress Single Bed, Foam Mattress, 8-Inch Bed Mattress, Single Size Mattress (78x30x8 Inches, Purple)View Details
₹10,709
When it comes to getting a good night's sleep, the right mattress can make all the difference. Wakefit is a popular brand known for its high-quality, affordable bedding solutions. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the best Wakefit mattresses available on the market. Whether you're looking for a memory foam mattress, an orthopedic mattress, or a dual-comfort mattress, we've got you covered. We'll compare their features, pros, cons, and help you decide which one is the best fit for your needs.
The Wakefit Waterproof Mattress Protector offers a breathable and hypoallergenic design to protect your mattress from spills and stains. It is made of high-quality fabric to ensure durability and easy maintenance.
Waterproof and breathable design
Hypoallergenic material
Limited color options
Wakefit 100% Waterproof Premium Cotton Mattress Protector | Breathable and Hypoallergenic Ultra Soft Fitted Bed Protector 78"x72" - King, Grey
The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide optimal support and comfort for a restful sleep. It contours to your body shape, relieving pressure points for a pain-free sleep experience.
Orthopedic support
Contours to body shape
May retain heat
Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch King Size 78x72x8 Inches Space Grey
Also read: Best memory foam mattresses: Top 9 choices from top brands for a relaxed, good night’s sleep
The Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress offers two different firmness levels on either side, allowing you to choose the best comfort level for your sleep. It is a versatile option for various sleeping preferences.
Dual comfort levels
Versatile for different preferences
May require flipping for optimal comfort
Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Diwan Mattress, Foam Mattress, 6-Inch Bed Mattress, Diwan Size Mattress (72x48x6_7 Pressure Zone Foam)
The Wakefit 8-inch Latex Mattress is made of natural latex that provides responsive support and cooling comfort. It offers a balanced firmness level and is designed to relieve pressure points for a restful sleep.
Natural latex material
Balanced firmness level
May have a slight odor initially
Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | ErgoTech EcoLatex Classic Mattress, Mattress Double Bed, Natural Latex Mattress, 8-Inch Bed Mattress, Mattress Queen Size (78x60x8 Inches, Firm, 7-Zone)
Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: From the best sofas to the best beds, avail up to 70% off on the top selling furniture
The Wakefit Elevate 10-Inch Mattress offers a luxurious combination of memory foam and high resilience foam for ultimate comfort and support. It is designed to provide maximum breathability and pressure relief for a rejuvenating sleep experience.
Luxurious memory foam
Maximum breathability
May be too soft for some users
Wakefit Spring Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | Mattress Double Bed, Elevate Pocket Spring with Memory Foam, 10-Inch Bed Mattress, Mattress King Size (78x72x10 Inches, Medium Soft & Bouncy, Grey)
Also read: Best electric blankets: Choose from top 10 options and escape the winter chill comfortably at home
The Wakefit 8-Inch Memory Foam Mattress is designed to offer plush comfort and pressure relief for a restful sleep. It contours to your body shape and provides optimal support for a rejuvenating sleep experience.
Plush memory foam
Pressure relief
May require time to expand fully
Wakefit Mattress | 15 Year Warranty |Ortho Plus Mattress | King Mattress, 8-Inch King Size Mattress (78x72x8 Inches, Medium Firm, AeroTex Plus Luxury Fabric, Space Grey)
Also read: Best latex mattresses in India: Top 10 options with unmatched comfort for a restful sleep
The Wakefit 8-Inch Dual Comfort Mattress offers two different firmness levels on either side, allowing you to choose the best comfort level for your sleep. It is a versatile option for various sleeping preferences.
Dual comfort levels
Versatile for different preferences
May require flipping for optimal comfort
Wakefit Mattress | 15 Year Warranty |Latex Plus Mattress | King Mattress, 8-Inch King Size Mattress (78x72x8 Inches, Firm Comfort, AeroTex Plus Fabric, Creme Beige)
The Wakefit 8-Inch Single Mattress is designed to provide comfortable support for a restful sleep. It is a budget-friendly option for a comfortable and rejuvenating sleep experience.
Budget-friendly
Comfortable support
Limited size options
Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | Duo Plus Medium Firm & Firm, Mattress Single Bed, Foam Mattress, 8-Inch Bed Mattress, Single Size Mattress (78x30x8 Inches, Purple)
|Best Wakefit mattresses
|Material
|Thickness
|Size
|Support
|Wakefit Waterproof Mattress Protector
|Waterproof fabric
|-
|Various sizes
|Hypoallergenic
|Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress
|Memory foam
|8 inches
|Various sizes
|Orthopedic
|Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress
|High resilience foam
|6 inches
|Various sizes
|Dual comfort
|Wakefit 8-inch Latex Mattress
|Natural latex
|8 inches
|Various sizes
|Responsive and cooling
|Wakefit Elevate 10-Inch Mattress
|Memory foam and high resilience foam
|10 inches
|Various sizes
|Luxurious comfort
|Wakefit 8-Inch Memory Foam Mattress
|Memory foam
|8 inches
|Various sizes
|Plush comfort
|Wakefit 8-Inch Dual Comfort Mattress
|High resilience foam
|8 inches
|Various sizes
|Dual comfort
|Wakefit 8-Inch Single Mattress
|High resilience foam
|8 inches
|Single size
|Comfortable and budget-friendly
Best steamers for clothes: Top 7 options to keep your clothes wrinkle-free and crisp without any worries
Best memory foam and orthopedic mattresses: Top 10 picks for comfort, support and pain relief for restful night’s sleep
Best steamers for cold: Top 8 picks for quick relief from cold relief and improved breathing with ease
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.