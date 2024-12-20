Hello User
Next Story
Best Wakefit mattresses: Top 8 options for unmatched sleep quality and ergonomic support

Best Wakefit mattresses: Top 8 options for unmatched sleep quality and ergonomic support

Affiliate Desk

Discover the best Wakefit mattresses available online and find the perfect one to suit your needs, budget, and sleeping preferences.

Wakefit mattress: Perfect comfort, unmatched durability, tailored for dreams.
Our Picks

Our Picks

Are you in the market for a new mattress? Look no further than Wakefit. With a wide range of options to choose from, Wakefit offers orthopaedic, memory foam, latex, and dual comfort mattresses to cater to various sleep needs. Whether you're looking for a mattress to alleviate back pain, improve sleep quality, or simply upgrade your current bed, Wakefit has something for everyone. In this article, we'll delve into the top 8 best Wakefit mattresses available online, providing a detailed analysis of each product to help you make an informed decision.

The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide exceptional support and comfort, with a medium-firm feel that is ideal for those with back pain. This 8-inch mattress features a high-density foam base and a memory foam top layer, offering pressure relief and proper spinal alignment for a restful night's sleep.

Specifications of Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress:

  • 8-inch thickness
  • Memory foam top layer
  • Medium-firm feel
  • High-density foam base
  • Orthopedic support

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Provides excellent support for back painMay be too firm for some individuals
High-quality memory foam for pressure reliefSlight off-gassing upon unboxing
Durable construction for long-lasting use

The Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress offers two different firmness levels in one mattress, providing a versatile sleeping experience. This 6-inch mattress features a soft side and a firm side, allowing you to choose the level of support that suits your preferences. With a breathable fabric cover and high resilience foam, this mattress is designed for optimal comfort and durability.

Specifications of Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty:

  • 6-inch thickness
  • Dual comfort with soft and firm sides
  • Breathable fabric cover
  • High resilience foam
  • Versatile sleeping experience

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Two firmness options in one mattressMay not provide enough support for back pain
Breathable cover for temperature regulationLimited edge support
Durable construction for long-term use

Also read: Best Sleepwell mattresses: Wake up fresh and energised with these top 10 picks for a comfortable and restful sleep

The Wakefit 6-inch Latex Mattress is crafted with natural latex and high resilience foam to offer a supportive and breathable sleep surface. With a 6-inch thickness and a medium-firm feel, this mattress provides pressure relief and motion isolation, making it an excellent choice for couples and individuals seeking a comfortable and durable mattress.

Specifications of Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty:

  • 6-inch thickness
  • Natural latex and high resilience foam
  • Breathable and supportive
  • Medium-firm feel
  • Motion isolation

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Natural latex for breathability and comfortMay have a slight odor initially
High resilience foam for support and durabilityLimited size options available
Motion isolation for undisturbed sleep

Also read: Ready for massive winter savings? Save up to 80% on the best furniture like beds, mattresses, wardrobes and more

Similar to the 78x72x6 model, the Wakefit 6-inch Latex Mattress in the 72x72x6 size offers the same natural latex and high resilience foam construction, providing a supportive and breathable sleep surface with a medium-firm feel. With motion isolation and pressure relief, this mattress is designed to deliver a comfortable sleeping experience.

Specifications of Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty:

  • 6-inch thickness
  • Natural latex and high resilience foam
  • Breathable and supportive
  • Medium-firm feel
  • Motion isolation

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Natural latex for breathability and comfortMay have a slight odor initially
High resilience foam for support and durabilityLimited size options available
Motion isolation for undisturbed sleep

The Wakefit Elevate 10-Inch Mattress is a premium option with a 10-inch thickness and a plush feel, offering luxurious comfort and support for a rejuvenating night's sleep. This mattress features a eurotop design, high resilience foam, and motion isolation, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a deluxe sleeping experience.

Specifications of Wakefit Spring Mattress | 10 Years Warranty:

  • 10-inch thickness
  • Plush feel with eurotop design
  • High resilience foam
  • Luxurious comfort and support
  • Motion isolation

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Plush feel for luxurious comfortMay be too thick for some bed frames
Eurotop design for added softnessHigher price point compared to other models
High resilience foam for support and durability

Also read: Unwind in luxury and upgrade your living space with the best leather sofas for every budget and style

The Wakefit Mattress with Warranty XpertGRID in the 72x60x8 size offers exceptional comfort and durability, with an 8-inch thickness and a medium-firm feel. This mattress is designed with XpertGRID technology, providing targeted support and pressure relief for a restorative sleep experience.

Specifications of Wakefit XpertGRID Queen Size Double Bed Mattress:

  • 8-inch thickness
  • Medium-firm feel
  • XpertGRID technology for targeted support
  • Exceptional comfort and durability
  • Pressure relief

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

XpertGRID technology for targeted supportMay take time to fully expand after unboxing
Medium-firm feel for universal comfortLimited size options available
Excellent pressure relief for quality sleep

The Wakefit 6-Inch Mattress in the 72x72x6 size offers a medium-firm feel and a breathable sleep surface, with high resilience foam and motion isolation for undisturbed rest. This mattress is designed to provide exceptional support and comfort, making it an ideal choice for a rejuvenating night's sleep.

Specifications of Wakefit Mattress | 15 Year Warranty:

  • 6-inch thickness
  • Medium-firm feel
  • Breathable sleep surface
  • High resilience foam
  • Motion isolation

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Breathable sleep surface for comfortMay have a slight odor initially
Medium-firm feel for universal supportLimited size options available
Motion isolation for undisturbed rest

Also read: Get the best 24 inch TVs with sharp visuals delivering top-notch entertainment ideal for perfect for small rooms

The Wakefit 6-Inch Mattress in the 78x60x6 size offers a medium-firm feel and a supportive sleep surface, with high resilience foam and motion isolation to enhance sleep quality. This mattress is designed for durability and comfort, providing a restful night's sleep for individuals and couples alike.

Specifications of Wakefit Mattress | 15 Year Warranty:

  • 6-inch thickness
  • Medium-firm feel
  • Supportive sleep surface
  • High resilience foam
  • Motion isolation

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Supportive sleep surface for comfortMay have a slight odor initially
Medium-firm feel for universal supportLimited size options available
Motion isolation for undisturbed rest

Top 3 features of the best Wakefit mattresses:

Best Wakefit mattressesThicknessComfort LevelSupport
Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress8-inchMedium-firmOrthopedic support
Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress6-inchDual comfortVersatile sleeping experience
Wakefit 6-inch Latex Mattress (78x72x6)6-inchMedium-firmMotion isolation
Wakefit 6-inch Latex Mattress (72x72x6)6-inchMedium-firmMotion isolation
Wakefit Elevate 10-Inch Mattress (78x60x10)10-inchPlushLuxurious comfort
Wakefit Mattress with Warranty XpertGRID (72x60x8)8-inchMedium-firmPressure relief
Wakefit 6-Inch Mattress (72x72x6 Inches)6-inchMedium-firmMotion isolation
Wakefit 6-Inch Mattress (78x60x6 Inches)6-inchMedium-firmMotion isolation

Best value for money Wakefit mattress:

The Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress stands out as the best value for money, offering two firmness levels in one mattress, providing versatility and comfort at an affordable price point.

Best overall Wakefit mattress:

The Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress stands out as the best overall for its premium TruDensity technology, providing lasting durability and support. Its medium-firm structure, multi-layer foam composition, and machine-washable cover offer unparalleled comfort, back support, and hygiene.

How to find the best Wakefit mattress:

When choosing the perfect Wakefit mattress, consider your sleep preferences, any specific support or comfort needs, and the size of your bed frame. Look for features such as motion isolation, pressure relief, and durability to find the ideal mattress for a restful night's sleep.

Similar articles for you:

Best memory foam mattresses for a good night’s sleep: Top 7 picks for a luxurious and supportive sleep experience

Best memory foam and orthopedic mattresses: Top 10 picks for comfort, support and pain relief for restful night’s sleep

Set up your workspace with the best office chairs and study desks with modern features and designs

FAQs

Question : What is the price range for Wakefit mattresses?

Ans : The price range for Wakefit mattresses varies depending on the size, thickness, and features. Prices generally start from Rs. 7,000 and can go up to Rs. 20,000 for premium models.

Question : Do Wakefit mattresses come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, Wakefit mattresses come with a warranty ranging from 5 to 20 years, depending on the model and size. This ensures long-term protection and peace of mind for your investment.

Question : Are Wakefit mattresses suitable for individuals with back pain?

Ans : Yes, Wakefit offers orthopedic and memory foam mattresses designed to provide exceptional support and alleviate back pain. These mattresses offer proper spinal alignment and pressure relief for individuals with back issues.

Question : What is the difference between the 6-inch and 8-inch Wakefit mattresses?

Ans : The difference lies in the thickness and firmness levels. The 8-inch mattresses offer a medium-firm feel with added support, while the 6-inch mattresses provide a more compact and versatile sleeping experience.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

