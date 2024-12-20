Our Picks
Are you in the market for a new mattress? Look no further than Wakefit. With a wide range of options to choose from, Wakefit offers orthopaedic, memory foam, latex, and dual comfort mattresses to cater to various sleep needs. Whether you're looking for a mattress to alleviate back pain, improve sleep quality, or simply upgrade your current bed, Wakefit has something for everyone. In this article, we'll delve into the top 8 best Wakefit mattresses available online, providing a detailed analysis of each product to help you make an informed decision.
The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide exceptional support and comfort, with a medium-firm feel that is ideal for those with back pain. This 8-inch mattress features a high-density foam base and a memory foam top layer, offering pressure relief and proper spinal alignment for a restful night's sleep.
Specifications of Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress:
- 8-inch thickness
- Memory foam top layer
- Medium-firm feel
- High-density foam base
- Orthopedic support
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Provides excellent support for back pain
|May be too firm for some individuals
|High-quality memory foam for pressure relief
|Slight off-gassing upon unboxing
|Durable construction for long-lasting use
The Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress offers two different firmness levels in one mattress, providing a versatile sleeping experience. This 6-inch mattress features a soft side and a firm side, allowing you to choose the level of support that suits your preferences. With a breathable fabric cover and high resilience foam, this mattress is designed for optimal comfort and durability.
Specifications of Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty:
- 6-inch thickness
- Dual comfort with soft and firm sides
- Breathable fabric cover
- High resilience foam
- Versatile sleeping experience
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Two firmness options in one mattress
|May not provide enough support for back pain
|Breathable cover for temperature regulation
|Limited edge support
|Durable construction for long-term use
Also read: Best Sleepwell mattresses: Wake up fresh and energised with these top 10 picks for a comfortable and restful sleep
The Wakefit 6-inch Latex Mattress is crafted with natural latex and high resilience foam to offer a supportive and breathable sleep surface. With a 6-inch thickness and a medium-firm feel, this mattress provides pressure relief and motion isolation, making it an excellent choice for couples and individuals seeking a comfortable and durable mattress.
Specifications of Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty:
- 6-inch thickness
- Natural latex and high resilience foam
- Breathable and supportive
- Medium-firm feel
- Motion isolation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Natural latex for breathability and comfort
|May have a slight odor initially
|High resilience foam for support and durability
|Limited size options available
|Motion isolation for undisturbed sleep
Also read: Ready for massive winter savings? Save up to 80% on the best furniture like beds, mattresses, wardrobes and more
Similar to the 78x72x6 model, the Wakefit 6-inch Latex Mattress in the 72x72x6 size offers the same natural latex and high resilience foam construction, providing a supportive and breathable sleep surface with a medium-firm feel. With motion isolation and pressure relief, this mattress is designed to deliver a comfortable sleeping experience.
Specifications of Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty:
- 6-inch thickness
- Natural latex and high resilience foam
- Breathable and supportive
- Medium-firm feel
- Motion isolation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Natural latex for breathability and comfort
|May have a slight odor initially
|High resilience foam for support and durability
|Limited size options available
|Motion isolation for undisturbed sleep
The Wakefit Elevate 10-Inch Mattress is a premium option with a 10-inch thickness and a plush feel, offering luxurious comfort and support for a rejuvenating night's sleep. This mattress features a eurotop design, high resilience foam, and motion isolation, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a deluxe sleeping experience.
Specifications of Wakefit Spring Mattress | 10 Years Warranty:
- 10-inch thickness
- Plush feel with eurotop design
- High resilience foam
- Luxurious comfort and support
- Motion isolation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Plush feel for luxurious comfort
|May be too thick for some bed frames
|Eurotop design for added softness
|Higher price point compared to other models
|High resilience foam for support and durability
Also read: Unwind in luxury and upgrade your living space with the best leather sofas for every budget and style
The Wakefit Mattress with Warranty XpertGRID in the 72x60x8 size offers exceptional comfort and durability, with an 8-inch thickness and a medium-firm feel. This mattress is designed with XpertGRID technology, providing targeted support and pressure relief for a restorative sleep experience.
Specifications of Wakefit XpertGRID Queen Size Double Bed Mattress:
- 8-inch thickness
- Medium-firm feel
- XpertGRID technology for targeted support
- Exceptional comfort and durability
- Pressure relief
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|XpertGRID technology for targeted support
|May take time to fully expand after unboxing
|Medium-firm feel for universal comfort
|Limited size options available
|Excellent pressure relief for quality sleep
The Wakefit 6-Inch Mattress in the 72x72x6 size offers a medium-firm feel and a breathable sleep surface, with high resilience foam and motion isolation for undisturbed rest. This mattress is designed to provide exceptional support and comfort, making it an ideal choice for a rejuvenating night's sleep.
Specifications of Wakefit Mattress | 15 Year Warranty:
- 6-inch thickness
- Medium-firm feel
- Breathable sleep surface
- High resilience foam
- Motion isolation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Breathable sleep surface for comfort
|May have a slight odor initially
|Medium-firm feel for universal support
|Limited size options available
|Motion isolation for undisturbed rest
Also read: Get the best 24 inch TVs with sharp visuals delivering top-notch entertainment ideal for perfect for small rooms
The Wakefit 6-Inch Mattress in the 78x60x6 size offers a medium-firm feel and a supportive sleep surface, with high resilience foam and motion isolation to enhance sleep quality. This mattress is designed for durability and comfort, providing a restful night's sleep for individuals and couples alike.
Specifications of Wakefit Mattress | 15 Year Warranty:
- 6-inch thickness
- Medium-firm feel
- Supportive sleep surface
- High resilience foam
- Motion isolation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Supportive sleep surface for comfort
|May have a slight odor initially
|Medium-firm feel for universal support
|Limited size options available
|Motion isolation for undisturbed rest
Top 3 features of the best Wakefit mattresses:
|Best Wakefit mattresses
|Thickness
|Comfort Level
|Support
|Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress
|8-inch
|Medium-firm
|Orthopedic support
|Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress
|6-inch
|Dual comfort
|Versatile sleeping experience
|Wakefit 6-inch Latex Mattress (78x72x6)
|6-inch
|Medium-firm
|Motion isolation
|Wakefit 6-inch Latex Mattress (72x72x6)
|6-inch
|Medium-firm
|Motion isolation
|Wakefit Elevate 10-Inch Mattress (78x60x10)
|10-inch
|Plush
|Luxurious comfort
|Wakefit Mattress with Warranty XpertGRID (72x60x8)
|8-inch
|Medium-firm
|Pressure relief
|Wakefit 6-Inch Mattress (72x72x6 Inches)
|6-inch
|Medium-firm
|Motion isolation
|Wakefit 6-Inch Mattress (78x60x6 Inches)
|6-inch
|Medium-firm
|Motion isolation
Best value for money Wakefit mattress:
The Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress stands out as the best value for money, offering two firmness levels in one mattress, providing versatility and comfort at an affordable price point.
Best overall Wakefit mattress:
The Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress stands out as the best overall for its premium TruDensity technology, providing lasting durability and support. Its medium-firm structure, multi-layer foam composition, and machine-washable cover offer unparalleled comfort, back support, and hygiene.
How to find the best Wakefit mattress:
When choosing the perfect Wakefit mattress, consider your sleep preferences, any specific support or comfort needs, and the size of your bed frame. Look for features such as motion isolation, pressure relief, and durability to find the ideal mattress for a restful night's sleep.
FAQs
Question : What is the price range for Wakefit mattresses?
Ans : The price range for Wakefit mattresses varies depending on the size, thickness, and features. Prices generally start from Rs. 7,000 and can go up to Rs. 20,000 for premium models.
Question : Do Wakefit mattresses come with a warranty?
Ans : Yes, Wakefit mattresses come with a warranty ranging from 5 to 20 years, depending on the model and size. This ensures long-term protection and peace of mind for your investment.
Question : Are Wakefit mattresses suitable for individuals with back pain?
Ans : Yes, Wakefit offers orthopedic and memory foam mattresses designed to provide exceptional support and alleviate back pain. These mattresses offer proper spinal alignment and pressure relief for individuals with back issues.
Question : What is the difference between the 6-inch and 8-inch Wakefit mattresses?
Ans : The difference lies in the thickness and firmness levels. The 8-inch mattresses offer a medium-firm feel with added support, while the 6-inch mattresses provide a more compact and versatile sleeping experience.
