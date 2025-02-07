Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Product Hub / Best washing machines under 15000: Top 10 affordable picks for powerful and efficient cleaning at home

Best washing machines under ₹15000: Top 10 affordable picks for powerful and efficient cleaning at home

Bharat Sharma

Looking for the best washing machines under 15,000? Explore our top 10 picks featuring efficient cleaning, durable performance, and energy-saving technology. Compare top brands offering fully automatic and semi-automatic models to find the perfect budget-friendly washing machine for your home.

Top washing machines under 15,000 with efficient cleaning, smart features, and energy savings.
Our Picks Best ratings on Amazon Most trusted brand Best value for money Trusted Indian brand

Our Picks

Keeping your laundry clean and hygienic is essential for a healthy home, and choosing the right washing machine can make all the difference. With a budget of 15,000, you can find reliable options from top brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, LG, and Godrej that balance affordability with efficient cleaning.

The best washing machines under 15,000 offer essential features such as multiple wash programmes, energy-efficient performance, and durable build quality. Whether you need a semi-automatic model for better control or a fully automatic machine for convenience, these options help save time and effort.

Whirlpool’s powerful wash cycles, Samsung’s water-saving technology, LG’s advanced drum design, and Godrej’s eco-friendly washing solutions ensure you get spotless clothes with minimal hassle. Investing in a high-quality washing machine in this price range means cleaner laundry, reduced water consumption, and a smoother laundry routine, making daily chores more manageable and efficient.

Whirlpool’s 7 kg 5-star Royal fully-automatic top-loading washing machine makes laundry effortless while ensuring deep cleaning and hygiene. Hard water wash technology tackles tough stains, while ZPF technology fills the tub quickly even at low water pressure. For those seeking the best washing machines under 15000, this model delivers efficiency, durability, and performance, transforming daily chores into a hassle-free experience. Designed for Indian households, it provides a reliable solution for maintaining fresh, clean clothes with minimal effort.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg – Ideal for small to medium families
Technology
Hard water wash – Effective cleaning even with hard water
Speed
740 RPM – Faster drying with efficient spin cycles
Special feature
ZPF technology – Quick water filling for convenience

Reasons to buy

Hard water wash ensures deep cleaning

Energy-efficient 5-star rating

Reasons to avoid

No in-built heater for hot wash

No dedicated smart features

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise its stain removal, quiet operation, and efficiency. Many highlight its hard water wash capability as a standout benefit.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for homes with low water pressure, this machine ensures consistent performance, fast cleaning, and energy efficiency at an affordable price.

Whirlpool’s 7 kg 5-star Ace Supreme semi-automatic washing machine simplifies laundry with powerful stain removal and efficient drying. For those looking for the best washing machines under 15000, this model offers strong cleaning performance, a durable motor, and a convenient top-loading design. With a 1400 RPM motor, it ensures faster drying, making it an ideal choice for busy households. Clean, hygienic laundry is essential, and this machine transforms your daily routine with effective wash cycles and energy-efficient operation.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg – Suitable for small to medium families
Motor speed
1400 RPM – Faster spin for quick drying
Warranty
4-year comprehensive, 5-year motor – Long-term reliability
Design
Top-loading semi-automatic – Easy-to-use and efficient

Reasons to buy

High-speed motor for better drying

Low water and energy consumption

Reasons to avoid

Requires manual intervention for wash cycles

No in-built heater

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE SUPREME RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its powerful motor, sturdy build, and efficient washing. Many highlight its drying speed and overall value for money.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for budget-conscious buyers, this machine balances efficiency, durability, and affordability, delivering strong washing performance with minimal water usage.

LG’s 7 kg 5-star semi-automatic washing machine delivers efficient cleaning with powerful drying, making it a strong contender among the best washing machines under 15000. Its Wind Jet Dry technology speeds up drying, while the Rat Away feature protects internal components. Clean laundry is essential for hygiene, and this machine ensures a hassle-free experience with energy-saving performance. With a sturdy build and user-friendly design, it simplifies washing while keeping clothes fresh and well-maintained.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg – Suitable for small to medium households
Drying technology
Wind Jet Dry – Faster moisture removal
Protection
Rat Away feature – Keeps components safe from damage
Build
Semi-automatic top-loading – Easy operation and maintenance

Reasons to buy

Fast drying with Wind Jet Dry

Energy-efficient 5-star rating

Reasons to avoid

Requires manual intervention for washing

No in-built heater

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its strong build, effective drying, and energy-saving performance. Many highlight its ease of use and value for money.

Why choose this product?

This LG washing machine is ideal for budget-conscious buyers looking for fast drying, reliable washing, and long-term durability in daily use.

Also read: Best washing machines in India: Top 10 choices to redefine home laundry experience

Keeping your laundry fresh and hygienic is effortless with Godrej’s 8 kg fully-automatic washing machine, a top choice among the best washing machines under 15000. Featuring Zero Pressure Technology, it ensures efficient cleaning even in low water pressure areas. The stainless steel drum offers durability, while the soft-close lid adds convenience. Designed for modern households, this machine simplifies laundry with powerful stain removal and water-efficient operation, handling large loads with ease while keeping fabrics fresh and well-maintained.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg – Ideal for medium to large households
Technology
Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) – Works efficiently even in low water pressure
Drum
Stainless steel – Durable and rust-resistant
Lid
Soft-close – Prevents sudden slams

Reasons to buy

Works well in low water pressure areas

Large capacity for families

Reasons to avoid

No in-built heater

Takes up more space

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology With Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WTEON ADA 80 5.0 FEFN GLGR, Glacial Grey, With Soft Close Lid)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise its ability to handle large loads and function efficiently in low water pressure areas, making it great for apartments.

Why choose this product?

This Godrej washing machine delivers powerful cleaning, durability, and convenience, making it perfect for families needing efficiency in everyday laundry.

Maintaining clean and hygienic laundry is effortless with Samsung’s 6.5 kg semi-automatic washing machine, a strong contender among the best washing machines under 15000. Its Air Turbo Drying technology reduces drying time, while the 5-star energy rating ensures cost-effective operation. Built for durability and convenience, this machine efficiently tackles daily laundry loads, making it an excellent choice for small to medium-sized households.

Specifications

Capacity
6.5 kg – Suitable for small to medium families
Drying
Air Turbo – Faster drying with powerful air circulation
Energy Efficiency
5-star rating – Saves electricity and reduces water wastage
Body
Rust-proof plastic – Long-lasting durability

Reasons to buy

Faster drying with Air Turbo

Low water and energy consumption

Reasons to avoid

No in-built heater

Manual effort required for shifting clothes between drums

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its efficient washing, quick drying, and durability, making it a reliable option for budget-conscious households.

Why choose this product?

This Samsung washing machine delivers powerful performance, energy savings, and quick drying, making laundry hassle-free for busy households.

Also read: Best washing machines with in-built heater: Top 6 options for effective laundry in colder climate

A reliable washing machine can transform your laundry routine, making it easier and more efficient. The Godrej 7 kg fully-automatic top load washing machine is a standout among the best washing machines under 15000, thanks to its zero pressure technology, which fills the tub 60% faster. With an auto balance system, it ensures stability during wash cycles, while the 5-star energy rating keeps power consumption low.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg – Ideal for small to medium households
Technology
Zero pressure – Faster tub filling even with low water pressure
Efficiency
5-star energy rating – Saves electricity and water
Balance
Auto balance system – Even load distribution for smooth operation

Reasons to buy

Faster tub filling with zero pressure technology

Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating

Reasons to avoid

No in-built heater for hot washes

Basic design without premium features

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fills Tub 60% Faster, Auto Balance system,Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine(2024 Model,WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers highlight its fast wash cycles and low water consumption, making it a great choice for areas with low water pressure.

Why choose this product?

This Godrej washing machine is a cost-effective and efficient solution for homes needing reliable cleaning without high energy consumption.

Keeping laundry clean and hygienic is essential, and the Godrej 7 kg fully-automatic top load washing machine simplifies this task. As one of the best washing machines under 15000, it features I-Wash technology, which automates wash, rinse, and spin cycles for hassle-free operation. The toughened glass lid adds durability, while the 5-star energy rating ensures efficiency.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg – Ideal for small to medium households
Technology
I-Wash – Automates the entire wash process
Durability
Toughened glass lid – Sturdy and long-lasting
Efficiency
5-star energy rating – Reduces electricity consumption

Reasons to buy

Fully automated wash cycle with I-Wash technology

Energy-efficient and eco-friendly

Reasons to avoid

No in-built heater for hot washes

Limited wash programs

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON 700 5.0 AP GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its automated cycles and sturdy build, making laundry effortless and convenient for daily use.

Why choose this product?

This Godrej washing machine combines efficiency, durability, and automation, ensuring a seamless laundry experience at an affordable price.

Also read: Best fully automatic washing machines: Top 9 choices from Samsung, Whirlpool, LG and more for spotless clean laundry

A reliable washing machine can simplify laundry while keeping clothes fresh and hygienic. The Haier 7 kg fully-automatic top load washing machine is among the best washing machines under 15000, offering Oceanus Wave technology for deep yet gentle cleaning. Its Magic Filter prevents lint buildup, while the 5-star energy rating ensures cost-effective operation.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg – Ideal for small to medium households
Technology
Oceanus Wave – Protects fabrics while ensuring effective cleaning
Filter
Magic Filter – Traps lint and dirt
Efficiency
5-star energy rating – Saves electricity

Reasons to buy

Gentle yet powerful cleaning

Energy-efficient operation

Reasons to avoid

No in-built heater

Fewer advanced wash modes

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Haier 7 Kg, 5 Star, Oceanus Wave Technology Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (HWM70-AE, Magic Filter, Moonlight grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its efficient cleaning and fabric protection, making it a great value-for-money purchase.

Why choose this product?

It combines fabric care, energy savings, and powerful cleaning, making laundry effortless.

A reliable washing machine can simplify your daily chores while ensuring hygienic laundry. The Haier 6.0 kg fully-automatic top load washing machine stands out as one of the best washing machines under 15000, offering Oceanus Wave technology for gentle yet effective cleaning. Its Magic Filter efficiently traps lint, and the 5-star energy rating keeps electricity bills in check.

Specifications

Capacity
6 kg – Ideal for small families
Technology
Oceanus Wave – Ensures deep cleaning without damaging fabrics
Filter
Magic Filter – Removes lint and dirt effectively
Efficiency
5-star energy rating – Saves electricity

Reasons to buy

Gentle wash for delicate fabrics

Energy-efficient operation

Reasons to avoid

No in-built heater

Limited wash programs

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Haier 6.0 Kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Technology Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (HWM60-AE, Magic Filter, Moonlight Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise its compact design, effective stain removal, and quiet operation, making it a solid budget-friendly option.

Why choose this product?

It provides efficient cleaning, fabric protection, and energy savings, making laundry effortless and hassle-free.

Also read: Best washing machines with inbuilt heaters: Top 10 picks for powerful cleaning, fabric care, and year-round performance

Keeping your laundry fresh and hygienic is essential for a healthy home. The Voltas Beko 6.5 kg fully-automatic washing machine simplifies daily washing with pulsator wash and double waterfall technology, ensuring thorough and efficient cleaning. With a 5-star energy rating, it helps save electricity while maintaining washing performance. Ideal for small families, this machine offers a balance of convenience and reliability.

Specifications

Capacity
6.5 kg
Wash technology
Pulsator wash with double waterfall
Energy rating
5-star efficiency
Drum material
Stainless steel

Reasons to buy

Efficient water flow improves stain removal

5-star energy rating saves power

Reasons to avoid

No in-built heater for hot washes

Basic design lacks premium aesthetics

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (2024 Model, WTL6504UEA/OBS2P10 Eco-Series,Dark Grey, Pulsator wash and Double waterfall technology)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its quiet operation and thorough cleaning, but some note that drying efficiency could be improved.

Why choose this product?

A budget-friendly, energy-efficient option that delivers reliable washing performance, making it one of the best washing machines under 15000.

What are the key features to look for in the best washing machines under 15000?

When choosing a washing machine under 15000, prioritise capacity, energy efficiency, wash programs, and durability. Look for 5-star rated models with strong motors, anti-rust bodies, lint filters, and quick wash options to maximise performance and savings.

Which is better under 15000 – semi-automatic or fully-automatic washing machines?

Semi-automatic machines offer affordability and water efficiency but require manual effort. Fully-automatic models provide convenience with one-touch operation. If ease of use is a priority, go for a top-load fully-automatic machine, while budget-conscious buyers may prefer semi-automatic options.

Which brands offer the best washing machines under 15000 in India?

Top brands include Whirlpool, Samsung, LG, Godrej, and Haier, offering energy-efficient, durable, and user-friendly models. These brands provide reliable wash performance, advanced cleaning technologies, and essential features like lint filters, strong motors, and multiple wash cycles at an affordable price.

How important is energy efficiency when buying a budget washing machine?

A 5-star energy rating reduces electricity costs and ensures sustainable washing. Machines with high spin speeds (above 1000 RPM) consume less power while drying clothes faster, making them ideal for cost-conscious buyers looking for long-term savings.

Can washing machines under 15000 handle heavy loads and tough stains?

Yes, many models in this range come with powerful motors, soak functions, and pulsator technology to handle heavy loads. Features like hard water wash, deep-cleaning drums, and high spin speeds effectively remove tough stains while protecting fabric quality.

Factors to consider while buying a new washing machine

Type – Choose between semi-automatic (budget-friendly, manual effort) and fully-automatic (convenient, one-touch operation).

Capacity – 6-7 kg suits small families, while 8 kg+ is ideal for larger households.

Energy Efficiency – Opt for a 5-star rated model to save electricity and water.

Wash Programs – More wash cycles ensure customised cleaning for different fabrics and stains.

Build Quality – Rust-proof bodies and durable drums improve machine longevity.

Spin Speed – Higher RPM (1000+) results in faster drying and better stain removal.

Top 3 features of the best washing machines under 15000

Best washing machines under 15000

Capacity

Cleaning Features

Colour

Whirlpool Royal Fully Auto7 kgHard Water Wash, ZPF TechnologyGrey
Whirlpool Ace Supreme Semi Auto7 kg1400 RPM Motor, Powerful Stain RemovalGrey Dazzle
LG Wind Jet Dry Semi Auto7 kgWind Jet Dry, Rat Away FeatureDark Grey
Godrej 8 kg Zero Pressure Fully Auto8 kgZero Pressure Tech, Soft Close LidGlacial Grey
Samsung Semi Auto Air Turbo6.5 kgAir Turbo Drying, High-Efficiency WashLight Grey
Godrej 7 kg Zero Pressure Fully Auto7 kgZero Pressure Tech, Auto Balance SystemGraphite Grey
Godrej 7 kg I-Wash Fully Auto7 kgI-Wash Tech, Toughened Glass LidGraphite Grey
Haier 7 kg Oceanus Wave Fully Auto7 kgOceanus Wave Tech, Magic FilterMoonlight Grey
Haier 6 kg Oceanus Wave Fully Auto6 kgOceanus Wave Tech, Magic FilterMoonlight Grey
Voltas Beko 6.5 kg Fully Auto6.5 kgPulsator Wash, Double Waterfall TechDark Grey

Similar articles for you

Best top load washing machines: Top 8 options with advanced wash features and multiple modes offering superior cleaning

Best washing machines under 20000: Top 8 budget washing machines

Best offers on washing machines: Save up to 35% on these top 10 picks with modern features for clean laundry at home

Best front load washing machines in India: Top 10 options with innovative technology for clean and hassle-free laundry

FAQs

Question : Which is the best washing machine under ₹15,000?

Ans : Several brands offer great options, including Whirlpool, Samsung, LG, and Godrej, with efficient cleaning and energy-saving technology.

Question : Is a fully automatic or semi-automatic washing machine better?

Ans : Fully automatic machines offer convenience, while semi-automatic models are more budget-friendly and consume less water.

Question : Do washing machines under ₹15,000 have hard water compatibility?

Ans : Some models, like Whirlpool’s Hard Water Wash, are designed to handle hard water efficiently.

Question : How much electricity do these washing machines consume?

Ans : Most have a 5-star rating, ensuring optimal energy efficiency and lower electricity bills.

Question : What drum material is best in this price range?

Ans : Stainless steel drums are durable and rust-resistant, but some models use high-quality plastic for affordability.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.