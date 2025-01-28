Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Product Hub / Best washing machines with inbuilt heaters: Top 10 picks for powerful cleaning, fabric care, and year-round performance

Best washing machines with inbuilt heaters: Top 10 picks for powerful cleaning, fabric care, and year-round performance

Bharat Sharma

Check out the top 10 washing machines with inbuilt heaters, designed for superior cleaning, stain removal, and fabric care. These machines provide efficient, year-round performance, ensuring your clothes are thoroughly cleaned while protecting them from wear and tear.

Powerful cleaning and fabric care with the best washing machines featuring inbuilt heaters for year-round efficiency.
Our Picks Best overall product Best value for money

Our Picks

Washing machines with inbuilt heaters are a game-changer for anyone wanting superior cleaning performance and better fabric care. These machines take your laundry routine to the next level by using heated water, which helps to break down stubborn stains more effectively and sanitise clothes.

The ability to control the water temperature ensures that even delicate fabrics are treated with care, offering a balance between powerful cleaning and gentle fabric maintenance. With inbuilt heaters, washing machines can also improve energy efficiency by heating water directly, saving on electricity compared to traditional methods.

This feature makes them ideal for tackling heavy-duty stains or maintaining high-quality clothes, all year round. Our top 10 picks for the best washing machines with inbuilt heaters provide reliable options for anyone wanting cleaner, fresher laundry while extending the life of their garments. Say goodbye to poor washing results and hello to smarter laundry care!

The Whirlpool 8 kg Stainwash Royal Plus is one of the best washing machines with inbuilt heaters, offering powerful cleaning with a focus on fabric care. Its inbuilt heater ensures better stain removal, even on tough stains, while maintaining energy efficiency. With a 5-star energy rating, this fully automatic top load machine delivers effective washes with added convenience.

Specifications

Capacity
8 Kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Wash Programmes
12
Wash Programmes
Yes

Reasons to buy

Inbuilt heater for better stain removal

5-star energy rating for savings

Reasons to avoid

Top load may not suit all spaces

No advanced smart features

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the efficient stain removal, powerful heater, and energy-saving performance. Great value for a reliable washing machine.

Why choose this product? Perfect for tough stains and daily laundry needs, this Whirlpool washing machine ensures deep cleaning and fabric protection with every wash.

The Samsung 12 kg AI Ecobubble washing machine is one of the best washing machines with inbuilt heaters, offering advanced cleaning features. Its AI-driven Ecobubble technology ensures deep cleaning even at lower temperatures, while the Hygiene Steam function sanitises clothes effectively. The inbuilt heater offers better stain removal, and the Wi-Fi feature allows remote control for added convenience.

Specifications

Capacity
12 Kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Wash Programmes
22
Inbuilt Heater
Yes

Reasons to buy

Large capacity for big loads

AI-powered cleaning & steam sanitisation

Reasons to avoid

Higher price point

Requires stable Wi-Fi for remote control

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL, Navy)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users love the deep cleaning, large load capacity, and smart features. The inbuilt heater makes stain removal effortless.

Why choose this product? Perfect for large families, this machine combines AI technology, energy efficiency, and a steam function for a premium laundry experience.

The Whirlpool 7.5 kg Stainwash Pro is among the best washing machines with inbuilt heaters, providing excellent stain removal and fabric care. With 5-star energy efficiency, it uses an inbuilt heater to maintain optimal washing temperatures for tough stains. The top-load design makes it easy to load and unload, while the various wash programmes cater to different laundry needs.

Specifications

Capacity
7.5 Kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Wash Programmes
12
Inbuilt Heater
Yes

Reasons to buy

Excellent stain removal with heater

5-star energy efficiency

Reasons to avoid

Top-load design takes up space

Limited advanced features

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Pro Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (Stainwash Pro H 7.5 Kg 5 Star with In-Built Heater)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the stain-fighting power, energy savings, and efficient washing performance. The heater is a standout feature.

Why choose this product? Ideal for everyday laundry needs, this Whirlpool washing machine offers effective stain removal and fabric care with energy-saving benefits.

Also read: Best washing machines in India: Top 10 choices to redefine home laundry experience

The LG 7 kg front-load washing machine may be considered one of the best washing machines with inbuilt heaters, combining Wi-Fi control, steam technology, and inverter direct drive. Its Allergy Care function ensures a gentle wash for sensitive skin, while the 6 Motion DD technology offers a variety of washing motions for different fabric types. The inbuilt heater provides optimal washing temperatures, making it ideal for stubborn stains.

Specifications

Capacity
7 Kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Technology
Inverter Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD
Inbuilt Heater
Yes

Reasons to buy

Allergy Care for sensitive skin

Efficient steam and washing technology

Reasons to avoid

Smaller load capacity

Price on the higher side

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z4W, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, 2024 model, Blue White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the steam feature, allergy care, and energy efficiency. The inbuilt heater provides excellent stain removal.

Why choose this product? With advanced features, allergy care, and inbuilt heater, this LG washer ensures efficient and gentle cleaning for all fabrics.

The Samsung 7 kg fully-automatic front-load washing machine with an inbuilt heater is one of the best washing machines with inbuilt heaters. It features hygiene steam, ensuring deep cleaning and sanitisation. The Digital Inverter motor provides energy efficiency and quiet operation, while the inbuilt heater helps tackle stubborn stains and improve washing performance.

Specifications

Capacity
7 Kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Technology
Hygiene Steam, Digital Inverter
Inbuilt Heater
Yes

Reasons to buy

Hygiene steam for deeper cleaning

Digital Inverter for energy efficiency

Reasons to avoid

Smaller capacity for large families

Lack of advanced washing programmes

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R20GLSS/TL, DA SILVER)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers highlight the quiet, efficient performance and hygiene steam function. The inbuilt heater is praised for tough stains.

Why choose this product? The combination of hygiene steam, Digital Inverter, and inbuilt heater makes this Samsung washer a great choice for effective and energy-efficient laundry.

Also read: Get up to 48% off on top load washing machine on Amazon: Top picks for you from brands like Samsung, LG and more

The LG 8 kg, 5-star, fully-automatic front-load washing machine may be referred to as one of the best washing machines with inbuilt heaters. Featuring Direct Drive Technology and Steam Wash, it delivers deep cleaning while maintaining fabric care. Its 6 Motion DD and allergy care features ensure sensitive skin is taken into account. The inbuilt heater further boosts performance by removing tough stains.

Specifications

Capacity
8 Kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Technology
Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD
Inbuilt Heater
Yes

Reasons to buy

Allergy care for sensitive skin

Wi-Fi connectivity for smart control

Reasons to avoid

Higher initial cost

Larger size requires space

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, 2024 model, Middle Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the efficiency, allergy care, and steam wash. The inbuilt heater ensures clothes come out fresh and spotless.

Why choose this product? Smart features, allergy care, and Direct Drive Technology make this washing machine ideal for those seeking high performance and fabric protection.

The LG 7 kg fully-automatic front-load washing machine is among the best washing machines with inbuilt heaters, offering powerful cleaning and fabric care. With features like Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, and 6 Motion DD, it guarantees thorough washing and a gentle touch for sensitive clothes. The Smart Diagnosis feature helps troubleshoot any issues instantly, and the inbuilt heater ensures hygienic cleaning with every wash.

Specifications

Capacity
7 Kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Technology
Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD
Inbuilt Heater
Yes

Reasons to buy

Allergy care for sensitive skin

Smart Diagnosis for quick troubleshooting

Reasons to avoid

No Wi-Fi connectivity

Slightly higher price range

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users rave about the Steam Wash and allergy care features. The washing machine’s inbuilt heater gives superior hygiene and fabric protection.

Why choose this product? With its Smart Diagnosis, Direct Drive, and 6 Motion DD, this washing machine is ideal for those who value convenience and advanced care.

Also read: Best fully automatic washing machines: Top 9 choices from Samsung, Whirlpool, LG and more for spotless clean laundry

The Samsung 9 kg fully automatic top-loading washing machine stands out as one of the best washing machines with inbuilt heaters. With EcoBubble technology, it ensures deep cleaning while protecting clothes. The Wi-Fi connectivity feature lets you control it remotely, making laundry day more convenient. Its inbuilt heater improves wash quality by removing stubborn stains and bacteria.

Specifications

Capacity
9 Kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Technology
EcoBubble, Inverter Motor
Inbuilt Heater
Yes

Reasons to buy

EcoBubble and inbuilt heater for deep cleaning

Wi-Fi control for easy remote operation

Reasons to avoid

No touch screen interface

May be too large for small spaces

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (WA90BG4582BDTL Versailles Gray, In-Built Heater, Ecobubble)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users love the efficient cleaning and ease of use with Wi-Fi controls. The inbuilt heater ensures spotless hygiene with every wash.

Why choose this product? Its large capacity, advanced EcoBubble, and inbuilt heater make it perfect for busy households needing a reliable, efficient washing machine.

The Whirlpool 8 Kg Front Load washing machine is one of the best washing machines with inbuilt heaters. Equipped with 6th Sense Soft Move technology, it adapts the drum movement for better fabric care. The inbuilt heater makes it ideal for tough stains, offering a hygienic wash every time. Steam technology further boosts cleaning power and freshness. With a 5-star energy rating, it’s energy-efficient, helping reduce electricity bills while delivering top performance.

Specifications

Capacity
8 Kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Technology
6th Sense Soft Move, Steam Technology
Inbuilt Heater
Yes

Reasons to buy

Inbuilt heater tackles tough stains effectively

6th Sense technology optimises wash cycles

Reasons to avoid

Larger size may not fit all spaces

Can be slightly noisy during spin cycle

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (XS8014BYW52E, Crystal White, 100+ Tough Stains, Steam Technology, 6th Sense Soft Move, 2024 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers love its powerful stain removal, steam cleaning features, and overall performance. Many appreciate the energy savings and inbuilt heater.

Why choose this product? The Whirlpool offers effective stain removal, steam cleaning, and energy efficiency, making it a great choice for busy households.

Also read: Best washing machines with in-built heater: Top 6 options for effective laundry in colder climate

The Panasonic 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Built-In Heater stands out as one of the best washing machines with inbuilt heaters. Its advanced inverter technology optimises energy consumption while ensuring consistent performance. The built-in heater tackles tough stains, providing an efficient, hygienic clean for all your laundry. With a 5-star energy rating and a compact design, it’s perfect for smaller households without sacrificing cleaning power.

Specifications

Capacity
7 Kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Technology
Inverter, Built-in Heater
Colour
Dark Silver

Reasons to buy

Inverter technology saves energy

Built-in heater removes tough stains

Reasons to avoid

May be smaller for larger families

No smart features like Wi-Fi

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Panasonic 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Built-In Heater (NA-147MH2L01, Dark Silver, 2024 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users appreciate its excellent stain removal, energy efficiency, and quiet operation. The built-in heater gets high marks for effective cleaning.

Why choose this product? Perfect for smaller homes, the Panasonic offers strong performance, energy efficiency, and a built-in heater for deep cleaning.

What are the advantages of washing machines with inbuilt heaters?

Washing machines with inbuilt heaters can provide superior stain removal, improve fabric care, and offer better hygiene by washing clothes at higher temperatures. They are ideal for removing tough dirt and allergens, giving you cleaner and fresher laundry.

How do washing machines with inbuilt heaters save energy?

Inbuilt heaters in washing machines help to heat water efficiently, reducing the need for external heating. This can lead to lower energy consumption by avoiding the use of extra hot water. Plus, they optimise the use of electricity to achieve the right washing temperature for your laundry.

Are washing machines with inbuilt heaters suitable for all types of laundry?

Yes, washing machines with inbuilt heaters are versatile and work well with most fabrics, especially for sanitising towels, bed linen, or heavily soiled clothes. The ability to control temperature settings gives you flexibility to choose the right washing conditions for different laundry loads.

Do washing machines with inbuilt heaters cost more?

While washing machines with inbuilt heaters may come at a higher initial price, the long-term benefits such as improved washing performance, energy efficiency, and longevity make them a worthwhile investment. They offer better performance and fabric care, potentially saving on repairs and replacements.

Can washing machines with inbuilt heaters handle delicate fabrics?

Yes, many washing machines with inbuilt heaters feature advanced wash programmes designed to handle delicate fabrics. With temperature control, these machines can wash clothes at lower temperatures, providing a gentle wash without compromising on cleanliness. This makes them ideal for both everyday wear and special-care items.

Factors to consider when choosing a new washing machine with inbuilt heaters

Washing capacity: Choose a machine with an appropriate capacity to handle your household’s laundry needs, ensuring efficient performance.

Energy efficiency: Look for washing machines with inbuilt heaters that are energy efficient, reducing electricity bills while providing effective washing.

Temperature control: Ensure the machine offers adjustable temperature settings to get the best results for different types of laundry.

Wash programmes: Check for a variety of wash programs, including quick wash, delicate, and sanitisation modes, suitable for all fabrics.

Spin speed: Opt for a washing machine with a high spin speed for quicker drying times and better water extraction.

Size and design: Consider the size of the washing machine to fit your space, and its design for ease of use and aesthetics.

Brand reliability: Choose a trusted brand that offers quality and durability, especially when investing in washing machines with inbuilt heaters.

Price: Compare prices across different models, ensuring you get the best value for washing machines with inbuilt heaters that suit your budget.

Top 3 features of the best washing machines with inbuilt heaters

Best washing machines with inbuilt heaters

Product features

Ideal for

Buy if

Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal PlusIn-built heater, 100+ tough stains removal, 6th Sense Soft MoveSmall to medium families, stain removalYou need a machine that tackles tough stains with precision
Samsung 12 kg, 5 Star, AI EcobubbleEcobubble, Hygiene Steam, Wi-Fi & Super SpeedLarger families, smart home enthusiastsYou require large capacity and high-tech features like Wi-Fi connectivity
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Stainwash ProIn-built heater, Stainwash Pro technology, 6th SenseMedium households, those with delicate clothesYou need an efficient washing machine with great stain removal power
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi, Steam, Inverter Direct DriveInverter Direct Drive, Steam wash, Wi-Fi, Allergy CareAllergy sufferers, tech loversYou want a smart washing machine with excellent fabric care features
Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, Hygiene SteamIn-built heater, Digital Inverter, Hygiene SteamSmall to medium families, hygiene-conscious usersYou need hygienic washes and energy-efficient cleaning
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct DriveInverter Direct Drive, Wi-Fi, Steam washMedium to large families, tech-savvy usersYou’re after a powerful washing machine with smart features like Wi-Fi
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive, Smart DiagnosisDirect Drive, Smart Diagnosis, Allergy CareFamilies with sensitive skin, tech-savvy individualsYou prefer a machine that can diagnose and resolve issues efficiently
Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Enabled InverterIn-built heater, Ecobubble, Wi-Fi connectivityLarge families, tech enthusiastsYou need a large capacity washing machine with advanced features like Wi-Fi
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front LoadIn-built heater, Steam Technology, 6th Sense Soft MoveSmall to medium families, stain-focused usersYou want efficient stain removal and extra steam care for clothes
Panasonic 7 kg 5 Star Inverter with Built-In HeaterInverter technology, Built-in heater, 5 Star efficiencySmall households, budget-conscious buyersYou need an energy-efficient washing machine with good fabric care

Similar articles for you

Best top load washing machines: Top 8 options with advanced wash features and multiple modes offering superior cleaning

Best IFB Front Load Washing Machines in India: Top 9 options that will give you cleaner and sparkling laundry

Up to 42% off on top load washing machines! Grab the limited time offers now

Best washing machines under 20000: Top 8 budget washing machines

FAQs

Question : What is the benefit of washing machines with inbuilt heaters?

Ans : Washing machines with inbuilt heaters offer better stain removal, improved fabric care, and effective cleaning even in cold water cycles.

Question : How do inbuilt heaters improve washing performance?

Ans : Inbuilt heaters raise water temperature, helping to dissolve detergents faster, remove tough stains, and provide deeper cleaning for clothes.

Question : Are washing machines with inbuilt heaters energy-efficient?

Ans : Yes, washing machines with inbuilt heaters are energy-efficient, as they heat water only when needed, reducing electricity consumption during washing.

Question : Can washing machines with inbuilt heaters handle delicate fabrics?

Ans : Washing machines with inbuilt heaters can adjust water temperature to protect delicate fabrics, offering a balance of cleaning and fabric care.

Question : Do all washing machines with inbuilt heaters have steam options?

Ans : Not all washing machines with inbuilt heaters have steam options, but many modern models include steam for hygienic, wrinkle-free washing.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.