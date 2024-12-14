|Product
|Rating
|Price
Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier,Kills Virus&Bacteria - Only Guaranteed Tripple Certified Uk Allergy,Ecarf (Cadr 390M3)&Aham (360Sqft) Upto 1065 Sqft,2 Year Warranty,Korean Brand (5300-2),GrayView Details
₹14,999
LEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier For Home, Hepa Filter Traps 99.97% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles, 2 Years Warranty, Real Time Quality Indicator, App Control, Compatible With Alexa, WhiteView Details
₹12,999
Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 36 M² - Removes 99.97% Of Pollen, Allergies, Dust And Smoke, Hepa Filter, Ultra-Quiet And Low Energy Consumption, Ideal For Bedrooms. - WhiteView Details
₹12,699
Coway AirMega Aim Professional Air Purifier for Home, New Launch, Coverage Area of 355 Sq Ft, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, Manufacturer Warranty of 7 YearsView Details
₹11,999
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Best Purified Air Delivery Rate 387 m3/hr, True HEPA, traps 99.99% Virus, High coverage: 516 Sq Ft, Fast Purification in 7 Mins, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa&GAView Details
₹16,748
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4 Stage Filtration, Covers 693 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch P1View Details
₹14,999
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 5 Stage Filtration, Covers 465 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, Dual HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V3View Details
₹8,889
Eureka Forbes Smart Air Purifier 355 | Covers upto 480 Sq. Ft. | Removes 99.97% Impurities in 10-Mins | True Hepa H13 | WiFi Enabled | 4-Stage Filtration | Plasma Positive+Negative Ion | Surround 360°View Details
₹15,999
Philips AC0950 Smart Air Purifier for Home|Real Time AQI Display|Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Virus,Allergen,Dust & PM2.5|HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs|Ideal for Bedroom|App ControlView Details
₹10,599
If you are looking for an air purifier under 20000 to improve the air quality in your home, you have come to the right place. In this comprehensive guide, we will take a look at the top 9 air purifiers available on the market, their features, pros and cons, and help you decide which one is the best for your needs.
The Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier with PlasmaWave technology is designed to remove airborne allergens and pollutants. Its True HEPA filter captures 99.97% of airborne pollutants as small as 0.3 microns.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Effective at removing allergens
|Can be noisy at higher fan speeds
|Energy-efficient
|Smart sensors for automatic operation
This air purifier is equipped with a particle sensor that detects the level of particles in the air and adjusts the fan speed accordingly. It also comes with a 3-stage filtration system for efficient air purification.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Particle sensor for automatic operation
|May not be as effective for larger rooms
|Night light mode for bedroom use
|Child lock feature for safety
The Philips AC1711 Air Purifier is designed to remove allergens, bacteria, and other airborne particles from your home. It features a 4-stage filtration system and can cover large bedrooms effectively.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Effective for large bedrooms
|May be bulky and take up space
|Night sensing mode for quiet operation
|Child lock feature for safety
Also read: Do air purifiers actually work? Separating fact from fiction with expert insights and top air purifier recommendations
The Coway AirMega Professional Air Purifier is equipped with a dual filtration system and can cover large areas up to 1560 square feet. It also features a pollution sensor and real-time air quality monitoring.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Effective for large areas
|May be expensive compared to other models
|Real-time air quality monitoring
|Energy-efficient operation
Also read: Are portable air purifiers efficient or a gimmick? Here is what we found in our testing and experience
This air purifier generates negative ions to remove airborne particles and odors. It also features a 3-stage filtration system and has a wide coverage area for effective air purification.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Effective for wide coverage areas
|May not have advanced features like other models
|Negative ion generator for odor removal
|Energy-efficient operation
The Honeywell Air Purifier P1 features an activated carbon filter and pre-filter to capture large particles and reduce odors. It also has an additional pre-filter for extended filter life.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Quiet operation for bedroom use
|May not be as effective for large rooms
|Extended filter life with additional pre-filter
|Effective for small to medium rooms
Also read: AIRTH air purifier for AC review: Unique made in India product for cleaner air quality at home
The Honeywell Air Purifier V3 features an activated carbon filter and pre-filter to capture large particles and reduce odors. It also has an additional pre-filter for extended filter life.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Quiet operation for bedroom use
|May not be as effective for large rooms
|Extended filter life with additional pre-filter
|Effective for small to medium rooms
Also read: Breathe easy on the go with wearable air purifiers: Should you buy one? Find out with this comprehensive guide
The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier is designed to remove impurities and odors from the air using a 3-stage filtration system. It also features a filter change indicator for easy maintenance.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Low noise operation for quiet use
|May not have advanced features like other models
|Filter change indicator for easy maintenance
|Energy-efficient operation
Also read: Find the ideal air purifier filter for your needs: In-depth tips to ensure cleaner and healthier indoor air
The Philips AC0950 Air Purifier features a digital display and is designed to remove allergens and airborne particles. It also has a 3-stage filtration system for efficient air purification.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Digital display for easy operation
|May not be as effective for larger rooms
|Efficient air purification with 3-stage filtration
|Air quality indicator for real-time monitoring
|Best air purifiers under ₹20000
|Filter Type
|Coverage Area
|Noise Level
|Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier
|True HEPA
|360 sq. ft.
|28-56 dB
|Air Purifier with Particles Sensor
|3-stage filtration
|300 sq. ft.
|20-45 dB
|Philips AC1711 Air Purifier
|4-stage filtration
|400 sq. ft.
|30-55 dB
|Coway AirMega Professional Air Purifier
|Dual filtration system
|1560 sq. ft.
|24-52 dB
|Purifier with Negative Ions
|3-stage filtration
|500 sq. ft.
|25-48 dB
|Honeywell Air Purifier P1
|3-stage filtration
|300 sq. ft.
|18-42 dB
|Honeywell Air Purifier V3
|3-stage filtration
|350 sq. ft.
|20-45 dB
|Eureka Forbes Air Purifier
|3-stage filtration
|400 sq. ft.
|22-50 dB
|Philips AC0950 Air Purifier
|3-stage filtration
|300 sq. ft.
|20-45 dB
The Coway AirMega Professional Air Purifier offers the best value for money with its dual filtration system, real-time air quality monitoring, and coverage area of up to 1560 square feet. It offers superior air purification for larger spaces.
The Winix Premium 4-Stage Air Purifier stands out as the best overall product in this category. It offers advanced filtration with a True-HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of airborne pollutants, including dust, pet dander, and allergens. Certified for allergy relief (UK Allergy, ECARF, AHAM), it effectively covers up to 1065 sq. ft. with features like Auto Mode, Plasma Wave, and sleep mode for quiet operation.
When choosing the perfect air purifier from the ones listed in this article, consider factors such as the coverage area, filtration system, noise level, and special features like air quality indicators and smart sensors. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs.
Similar articles for you:
Conquer the pollution crisis: Must-know air purifier maintenance tips for a healthier and cleaner home
Pollution up, AQI worse!! Tackle air pollution and discomfort with air purifiers during the Amazon sale
Keep pollution out and tackle worsening AQI with the best room air purifier: Top 9 options to survive in impure air
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.